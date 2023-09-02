Highlights

The Premier League window has closed and all clubs must now settle with their squad until January. It's been a summer window like no other with clubs spending a record £2.36 billion pounds. Wow.

Of course, the Saudi Pro League has created absolute carnage in this transfer window tempting many Premier League players to their league with their riches. And with the Saudi window not closing for another week, there could still be some outgoings in the Premier League.

But there will no more incomings. So, now that the window has slammed shut, who has had the best summer transfer window - and who has had the worst? Well GIVEMESPORT have ranked all Premier League's transfer windows from worst to best based on their overall dealings.

20 Everton

Everton - Summer signings

Fee

Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal)

Loan

Youseff Chermiti (Sporting CP)

£15m

Ashley Young (Aston Villa)

Free

Jack Harrison (Leeds United)

Loan

Beto (Udinese)

£25.75m

The losers of the transfer window. Everton have narrowly survived relegation in the previous two seasons and needed a big summer to ensure that won't be the case once again this time around. However, with their financial constraints, Everton's summer has been pretty underwhelming. They will be hoping the £25.75m signing of striker Beto can fire them to safety after scoring 10 goals in Serie A for Udinese last season. There may well be three clubs worse than them this season meaning they survive once again but Everton aren't much better off after this summer's transfer window.

19 Wolves

Wolves - Summer signings

Fee

Tom King (Northampton Town)

Free

Matt Doherty (Atletico Madrid)

Free

Boubacar Traore (Metz)

£9.5m

Enso Gonzalez (Libertad)

Undisclosed

Santiago Bueno (Girona)

£10m

Tommy Doyle (Manchester City)

Loan

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Strasbourg)

Undisclosed

Wolves' squad has been decimated with Conor Coady, Nathan Collins, Raul Jimenez, Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes all leaving Molineux. In return, the permanent signing of Matheus Cunha, the arrival of Boubacar Traore and the return of Matt Doherty hasn't strengthened the squad too much. It was a summer that also saw manager Julen Lopetegui leave just six days before the season started and the arrival of several unknown quantities means we really fear for Wolves this campaign.

18 Luton

Luton - Summer signings

Fee

Tedem Mengi (Manchester United)

Undisclosed

Ross Barkley - Nice, free

Free

Ryan Giles (Wolves)

Undisclosed

Tahith Chong (Birmingham)

£4m

Mads Andersen - Barnsley, undisclosed

Undisclosed

Marvelous Nakamba - Aston Villa, undisclosed

Undisclosed

Chiedozie Ogbene - Rotherham, free

Free

Issa Kabore - Manchester City, loan

Loan

Thomas Kaminski (Blackburn)

£2.5m

Jacob Brown - Stoke, undisclosed

Undisclosed

Tim Krul - Norwich, undisclosed

Undisclosed

Albert Sambi Lokonga - Luton, loan

Loan

Have Luton done enough this summer to stay in the Premier League? The answer has to be a resounding 'no'. Their biggest signing of the summer is the £5 million buy of defender Ryan Giles from Wolves. Tahith Chong has also arrived for £4 million while they've added Premier League experience with the free transfer of Ross Barkley. Their biggest expenditure this season was the £10 million they spent to renovate their stadium, Kenilworth Road, to get it ready for Premier League football.

17 Liverpool

Liverpool - Summer Signings

Fee

Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton)

£35m

Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig)

£60m

Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart)

£16.2m

Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich)

£34.2m

Jurgen Klopp admitted that Liverpool needed a 'rebuild' this summer but that hasn't exactly happened. The Reds knew they were losing Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the end of last season. They didn't expect to lose Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia, though. They have brought in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch. But they still lack defensive options and a world class No.6 to replace Fabinho.

16 Manchester United

Manchester United - Summer signings

Fee

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

£60m

Andre Onana (Inter Milan)

£47.2m

Jonny Evans (Leicester City)

Free

Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta)

£72m

Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina)

Loan

Altay Bayindir (Fenerbahce)

£4.3m

Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham)

Loan

After spending close to £200 million, Manchester United should be considering their summer a success. But it doesn't look to be enough to close the gap to Manchester City and Arsenal. Rasmus Hojlund for £72m looks like good business even though he's still awaiting his debut, while Andre Onana is an upgrade on David de Gea. Mason Mount has plenty of work to do to justify his £60 million transfer fee while Sofyan Amrabat arrived on Transfer Deadline Day with an option to sign the midfielder permanently. Sergio Reguilon was also picked up on loan following the injury to Luke Shaw.

15 Sheffield United

Sheffield United - Summer signings

Fee

Cameron Archer (Aston Villa)

£18m

Auston Trusty (Arsenal)

£5m

Anis Ben Slimane (Brondby)

Undisclosed

Benie Traore (BK Hacken)

Undisclosed

Yasser Larouci (Troyes)

Loan

Vinicius Souza (Lommel)

Undisclosed

Gustavo Hamer (Coventry)

Undisclosed

Tom Davies (Everton)

Free

Luke Thomas (Leicester)

Loan

James McAtee (Manchester City)

Loan

It looks set to be a difficult campaign for Sheffield United on their return to the Premier League. Their biggest expenditure has been on 21-year-old striker, Cameron Archer from Aston Villa. They've also added Gustavo Hamer from Coventry while James McAtee has returned from Man City after his loan spell last season. Tom Davies has Premier League experience at Everton. but it's unlikely to be enough for the Blades to survive.

14 Fulham

Fulham - Summer signings

Fee

Raul Jimenez (Wolves)

£5.5m

Calvin Bassey (Ajax)

£18.2m

Adama Traore (Wolves)

Free

Fode Ballo-Toure (AC Milan)

Loan

Steven Benda (Swansea)

Undisclosed

Timothy Castagne (Leicester)

£15m

It was tough for Fulham to lose Aleksandar Mitrovic to the riches of Saudi Arabia in a £45 million deal. They've attempted to replace him with the £5.5 million signing of Jimenez from Wolves. The arrival of Calvin Bassey from Ajax for £18.2 million is exciting, and the free transfer of the speedy Adama Traore seems like a no-lose deal. But perhaps the best bit of business this summer for Fulham is keeping hold of midfielder João Palhinha who looked set to join Bayern Munich.

13 Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur - Summer signings

Fee

Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus)

£25.6m

James Maddison (Leicester City)

£40m

Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli)

£17.2m

Manor Solomon (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Free

Pedro Porro (Sporting CP)

£39m

Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg)

£43m

Ashley Phillips (Blackburn)

Undisclosed

Alejo Veliz (Rosario Central)

Undisclosed

Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest)

£47.5m

We actually think Spurs have done some pretty handy business in terms of signings. Dejan Kulusevski has signed on a permanent deal, James Maddison has hit the ground running, Guglielmo Vicario looks a good goalkeeper and Micky van de Ven is a man mountain in defence. They would be far higher in this ranking if they hadn't have lost Harry Kane to Bayern Munich for £100 million during the window. But they've replaced him with the £47.5m signing of Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest who has some very big shoes to fill.

12 Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest - Summer signings

Fee

Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City)

£11.5m

Ibrahim Sangare (PSV Eindhoven)

£30m

Divock Origi (AC Milan)

Loan

Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla)

Loan

Anthony Elanga - Man Utd, undisclosed

Undisclosed

Chris Wood (Newcastle)

Undisclosed

Manni Norkett (Manchester United)

Free

Ola Aina (Torino)

Free

Matt Turner (Arsenal)

£10m

Andrey Santos (Chelsea)

Loan

Murrilo (Corinthians)

£13.7m

Nuno Tavares (Arsenal)

Loan

Nicolas Dominguez (Bologna)

Swap

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea)

£5m

Odysseas Vlachodimos (Benfica)

£7.7m

Just like last year, Nottingham Forest have signed a whole host of players in the summer transfer window. Ibrahim Sangare for £30 million is the most significant buy while they also have a new No.1 after signing Matt Turner from Arsenal. One arrival that could prove to be an absolute bargain is the £5 million purchase of Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea.

11 Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace - Summer signings

Fee

Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth)

Free

Matheus Franca (Flamengo)

£26m

Dean Henderson (Manchester United)

£20m

Rob Holding (Arsenal)

Undisclosed

It was a very steady summer window for Crystal Palace who, despite losing club legend Wilfried Zaha, will be happy with their business. They've added Premier League experience in Jefferson Lerma, Dean Henderson and Rob Holding while splashing £26 million on 19-year-old Brazilian, Matheus Franca. But keeping hold of both Michael Olise - who looked set to join Chelsea at one point - Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi represents a very pleasing summer for Palace.

10 West Ham

West Ham - Summer signings

Fee

Edson Alvarez (Ajax)

£35.4m

Sean Moore (Cliftonville)

Undisclosed

James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

£30m

Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart)

£19m

Mohammed Kudus (Ajax)

£38m

West Ham were the last Premier League club to make a move in the summer transfer window but, by the end of it, they can be very happy with their dealings. Okay, they lost captain Declan Rice but got a very respectable £105 million for him. They spent that on Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus from Ajax, with James Ward-Prowse and Konstantinos Mavropanos also joining them. A great window for the Hammers.

9 Burnley

Burnley - Summer signings

Fee

Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City)

Free

Hannes Delcroix (Anderlecht)

Undisclosed

James Trafford (Man City)

£19m

Zeki Amdouni (Basel)

Undisclosed

Jordan Beyer (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Undisclosed

Luca Koleosho (Espanyol)

Undisclosed

Michael Obafemi (Swansea)

Undisclosed

Dara O'Shea (West Brom)

Undisclosed

Lawrence Vigouroux (Leyton Orient)

Free

Nathan Redmond (Besiktas)

Free

Jacob Bruun Larsen (Hoffenheim)

Loan

Sander Berge (Sheffield United)

Undisclosed

Wilson Odobert (Troyes)

Undisclosed

Aaron Ramsey (Aston Villa)

Undisclosed

Logan Pye (Manchester United)

Undisclosed

Mike Tresor (Genk)

Loan

Burnley were the busiest club in the Premier League transfer window with 15 incomings in total. Vincent Kompany's reputation has clearly attracted some talented players to Burnley with 22-year-ols striker, Zeki Amdouni arriving for the biggest fee. Kompany also raided his former club for goalkeeper James Trafford for £19 million. Perhaps the most impressive signing of the lot was the arrival of 20-year-old Aaron Ramsey from Aston Villa. They won the Championship last season but Burnley are definitely stronger going into this campaign.

8 Chelsea

Chelsea - Summer signings

Axel Disasi (Monaco)

£38.5m

Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal)

£30.1m

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

£52m

Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle)

£17.27m

Robert Sanchez (Brighton)

£25m

Moises Caicedo (Brighton)

£115m

Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes)

£23.5m

Angelo Gabriel (Santos)

Undisclosed

Alex Matos (Norwich)

Undisclosed

Diego Moreira (Benfica)

Undisclosed

Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton)

Undisclosed

Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy)

Undisclosed

Romeo Lavia (Southampton)

£58m

Deivid Washington (Santos)

£17.1m

Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution)

£14m

Cole Palmer (Manchester City) £42.5m

How on earth do you sum up Chelsea's summer? Once again, they've spent a ridiculous amount of money on a vast array of players. Will it be money well spent? It's impossible to say at this stage. However, on paper, they've signed some quality players. Forget about the fees and Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Cole Palmer (amongst others) look like good signings. But the scattergun approach from owner Todd Boehly appears to lack any sort of strategy and it's on Mauricio Pochettino to somehow piece it all together.

7 Brentford

Brentford - Summer signings

Fee

Nathan Collins (Wolves)

£23m

Romeo Beckham (Inter Miami)

Undisclosed

Ethan Brierley (Rochdale)

Undisclosed

Mark Flekken (Freiburg)

£11m

Ji-Soo Kim (Seongnam)

Undisclosed

Kevin Schade (Freiburg)

£20m

Ethan Laidlaw (Hibernian)

Undisclosed

Erion Zabeli (Oxford United)

Free

Neal Maupay (Everton)

Loan

Brentford lost their No.1 goalkeeper in David Raya but replaced him with the experienced Mark Flekken. They've also added defender Nathan Collins in a £23 million deal from Wolves. Midfielder Kevin Schade, 21, has also arrived from Freiburg during a fairly quiet but promising summer for Brentford. They've certainly improved and will be targeting another top half finish this season.

6 Newcastle

Newcastle United - Summer signings

Fee

Harvey Barnes (Leicester City)

£39m

Sandro Tonali (AC Milan)

£55m

Yankuba Minteh (Odense Boldklub)

Undisclosed

Tino Livramento (Southampton)

£32m

Lewis Hall (Chelsea)

Loan

Cathal Heffernan (AC Milan)

Free

Travis Hernes

Undisclosed

Given their newfound riches, many fans may have expected Newcastle to splash the cash a bit more than they have. But they've made improvements to a squad that finished in the Champions League places last season. Harvey Barnes and Sando Tonali already look like excellent additions, while Timo Livramento for £32 million is also an astute buy. Losing Allan Saint-Maximin to Saudi Arabia was disappointing but Newcastle have certainly strengthened.

5 Arsenal

Arsenal - Summer signings

Fee

David Raya (Brentford)

Loan

Kai Haverz (Chelsea)

£65m

Declan Rice (West Ham)

£105m

Jurrien Timber (Ajax)

£38m

After finishing second last season, Arsenal didn't need to strengthen too much. Their No.1 target was always Rice and they wrapped that deal up relatively quickly for £105 million. Jurrien Timber looked a fantastic signing but has already picked up a long-term injury which is a huge blow and could leave them short defensively. Kai Havertz will need to show Gooners why Mikel Arteta decided to spend £65 million on him, while Raya will provide competition to Aaron Ramsdale in goal. It probably isn't enough to challenge Man City, though.

4 Aston Villa

Aston Villa - Summer signings

Fee

Pau Torres (Villarreal)

£33m

Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen)

Undisclosed

Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

Free

Rico Richards (West Bromwich Albion)

Free

Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray)

Loan

Clement Lenglet (Barcelona)

Loan

Aston Villa will be playing European football this season so needed to pad out their squad with extra quality. And they've certainly done that. The Moussa Diaby signing is an impressive one from Bayer Leverkusen and the winger has already opened his account with a goal on his debut against Newcastle. Pau Torres will be a great addition in defence along with the Deadline Day loan signing of Clement Lenglet from Barcelona. Youri Tielemans on a free transfer is also a great coup for Unai Emery.

3 Bournemouth

Bournemouth - Summer signings

Fee

Alex Scott (Bristol City)

£25m

Max Aarons (Norwich City)

£7m

Romain Faivre (Lyon)

£12.8m

Justin Kluivert (Roma)

£9.5m

Hamed Traore (Sassuolo)

£20m

Milos Kerkez (AZ Alkmaar)

£15.5m

Ionut Radu (Inter Milan)

Loan

Tyler Adams (Leeds)

£24m

Luis Sinisterra (Leeds)

Loan

Bournemouth's summer activity has gone under the radar but the Cherries have splashed the cash in a bid to establish themselves in the Premier League. They've signed the highly-rated Alex Scott from Bristol City for £25 million, along with Max Aarons, Romain Faivre, Justin Kluivert, Hamed Traore, Milos Kerkez, Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra. With Andoni Iraola in charge, they'll be expected to stay up fairly comfortably this season.

2 Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City - Summer signings

Fee

Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig)

£77.6m

Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

£30m

Spike Brits (AFC Wimbledon)

Undisclosed

Yangel Herrera (Girona)

Undisclosed

Jeremy Doku (Rennes)

£55.5m

Matheus Nunes (Wolves)

£53m

Having won the treble and comfortably being the best side in Europe, Manchester City didn't really need to strengthen. But they have. In have come Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic, Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes to add even more quality to Pep Guardiola's side. It's really hard to identify a weakness in this squad. They have lost Ilkay Gundogan, Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez, though, while they allowed Palmer to join Chelsea.

1 Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion's James Milner and Joel Veltman

Brighton - Summer signings

Fee

Carlos Baleba (Lille)

£23.2m

Bart Verbruggen (Anderlecht)

£16.3m

Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund)

Undisclosed

Igor Julio (Fiorentina)

Undisclosed

Joao Pedro (Watford)

Undisclosed

Igor Julio (Fiorentina)

£14.5m

James Milner (Liverpool)

Free

Jacob Slater (Preston)

Undisclosed

Noel Atom (RB Leipzig)

Free

Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

Loan

The winners of the transfer window are Brighton - and that's despite losing Mac Allister, Caicedo and Robert Sanchez. They earned a combined £170 million for those players and spent it very wisely. They've responded by adding the likes of Carlos Baleba, Bart Verbruggen and Joao Pedro who you just know are going to be brilliant for them. They then pulled off the outrageous loan deal for Barcelona's Ansu Fati. Wow.