The Premier League has only been back for four matches and yet it has already been painfully snatched away from us as we now enter the international break for the next few weeks. At least we've been blessed with some fantastic moments already and many fans will still be catching their breath after Arsenal's thrilling late win over Manchester United put an exclamation mark on this weekend's action.

Of course, though, it hasn't been all fun and games for everyone, with some teams really struggling to get off to a fast start. As a consequence, it feels as though some managers could perhaps been destined for the chop already. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has decided to rank every Premier League manager by how likely they are to be sacked first.

20 Pep Guardiola, Manchester City

Well, rankings don't come much easier than this one to kick us off. After all, having just won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup last season, it would be quite remarkable if Pep Guardiola was under any sort of pressure in his position. What's more, as if to remind everyone just how hard it will be to put an end to Manchester City's dominance, the Etihad outfit have already established a two-point lead at the top of the division with four wins from four to start their campaign. Truth be told, it feels more likely that Erling Haaland would go half a season without scoring than Guardiola getting the sack at this point in time.

19 Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton and Hove Albion

The Italian manager has installed a sense of purely footballing joy at the Amex since arriving last September. Indeed, Roberto De Zerbi has turned Graham Potter's impressive but non-clinical outfit into a free-flowing goalscoring machine – having netted more times so far (12 goals) than any other Premier League team. Despite losing key men Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister in the summer, the Brighton production line continues to throw out top talent after 18-year-old Evan Ferguson stole headlines with a fine hat-trick on the weekend. With De Zerbi calling the shots, it feels as though Brighton have the perfect man to keep them charging along their path as one of the most over-performing clubs in world football right now.

18 Mikel Arteta, Arsenal

While it hasn't quite been a faultless start to the season, Arsenal have still managed to pick up 10 points from 12 as they look to build upon last term's title challenge. A few clunky performances can perhaps be explained as they look to build around a new midfield made up of Kai Havertz and Declan Rice but Mikel Arteta certainly has no reason to fear for his job. After all, as mentioned before, he had this team of previous underperformers mixing it with the best last term. Expectations may well be high but the Spaniard has been backed in the summer market for a reason and it certainly feels as though he is the perfect man to bring back the glory years to North London. After a jubilant win over rival Man United on the weekend, the Gunners will look to truly find their groove after the international break.

17 Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool

The German icon is as loved by his set of fans as much as any manager in England right now and the only reason he doesn't sit nearer Guardiola on this list is due to a few wobbles last season. Indeed, Liverpool were far from their best in the previous campaign, finishing outside the Champions League spots, with a few whispers even suggesting Jurgen Klopp could potentially leave at one stage. Those rumours seemed to have all but disappeared for now and the Reds have made a fine start to the current campaign with three wins and a draw, while new midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has immediately caught the eye.

16 Thomas Frank, Brentford

As the man to have led Brentford up into the Premier League for the first time in their history, Thomas Frank has an awful lot of good faith in the bank amongst his fanbase. After finishing 13th in their debut campaign, the Bees managed to beat any fears of second-season syndrome with a ninth-placed finish most recently. What's more, his team have made a pretty solid start to things this time around too, having yet to lose (one win, three draws) despite being without star striker Ivan Toney who is of course banned from football for breaching FA betting rules. It would require a pretty dramatic turn of events for Frank to lose the trust of the Brentford faithful any time soon.

15 Unai Emery, Aston Villa

The former Arsenal coach didn't enjoy a great time in England while in North London but has managed to rejuvenate his Premier League reputation with a fantastic spell at Aston Villa so far. Indeed, he's taken the Villans back into Europe – where he has a formidable record – and appears to have built a rather exciting team. Indeed, with the likes of Moussa Diaby, Ollie Watkins, and Nicolo Zaniolo all now darting about in attack, big things will be expected of Villa this term. Unfortunately, a few disappointing defeats to Newcastle and Liverpool may have dampened to mood but Emery has still been a breath of fresh air; especially following on from the fairly stale tenure of Steven Gerrard before him.

14 Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham

In many ways, the Australian inherited a job assumed to be a poisoned chalice. After all, Antonio Conte failed so miserably at Spurs last season, who would want to take charge of that side, especially with club icon Harry Kane leaving for Bayern Munich? Well, Ange Postecoglou seems utterly unfazed by all that and has wasted no time in bringing the feel-good factor back to Tottenham. With James Maddison now pulling the strings, the Lilywhites have played some sparkly football already this term, and currently sit second in the table as a consequence. It may just be a new-manager bounce, but for now, things are going swimmingly for Big Ange.

13 Roy Hodgson, Crystal Palace

When Patrick Vieira was sacked at Crystal Palace last term, the Eagles looked to be sliding towards the relegation zone. So what did the club do? They, of course, hired the one man they knew best suited to steady the ship. The only thing, though, Roy Hodgson didn't just steady the ship but instead had it rocking. Indeed, Palace scored goals with ease as they finished comfortably mid-table and so the 76-year-old was handed the job again on a permanent basis. Despite losing talisman Wilfried Zaha in the summer, the Eagles have looked bright enough so far and there's certainly no reason to think they'll look to change managers any time soon.

12 David Moyes, West Ham

You'd think winning a first major European trophy in 58 years would be enough to secure a manager's position for many years to come but at West Ham things are never that simple. Indeed, despite that triumph, last season was packed full of uncertainty for David Moyes as his team flirted with relegation throughout. And while things eventually clicked and they ended the season with that Europe Conference League triumph, it's impossible to escape the feeling that the 60-year-old is never far from being under pressure once more. At the very least, a strong start to the current campaign will have the fanbase in good spirits but a couple of defeats on the bounce could quickly change the mood.

11 Vincent Kompany, Burnley

It may not have been a great start to the season for Burnley and their talented young manager – with three losses from three games leaving them at the bottom of the table – but it's more about what Vincent Kompany built at Turf Moor last term. After all, following on from many years of Dyche-ball, the ex-Man City captain brought an attacking brand of football to the Championship, stunning many as his men sealed promotion in style. Life with the big boys again may take a little time to adjust to but Burnley are likely to give their boss plenty of time to figure things out before hitting the panic button.

10 Erik ten Hag, Manchester United

There have now been ten full seasons played since Sir Alex Ferguson left Manchester United and it's fair to say the Red Devils haven't found an adequate replacement in that time. In Erik ten Hag, however, it has looked as though they could have found the man to get them heading in the right direction at last. After all, he finished a respectable third in the Premier League last term, and ended their six-year trophy drought with success in the Carabao Cup. Unfortunately, though, momentum seems to be faltering somewhat. Indeed, performances have been far from convincing of late, and you could say United are somewhat fortunate to have as many as six points in the league heading into the international break. Ten Hag's public fallout with Jadon Sancho suggests all is not well at Old Trafford right now either...

9 Eddie Howe, Newcastle United

Much like Ten Hag, Eddie Howe enjoyed a season of exceeding expectations last term as he helped bring the return of Champions League football to St James' Park. Of course, though, that makes his job all the more complicated this term as the Saudi-led club now looks to push on even further. Sadly for Newcastle United, it's been a rather iffy start to the new season, and they consequently sit 14th in the division having won just once and lost their remaining three Premier League matches. With unlimited resources, there is very little stopping PFI from losing their patience with Howe and splashing the cash to bring in a big-name managerial replacement, and so the ex-Bournemouth boss will hope for much improvement after the international break.

8 Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea

With Chelsea, you just never know... After Roman Abramovich spent his time at Stamford Bridge hiring and firing managers at a whim, many would have expected less drama under Todd Boehly. Instead, it's been more of the same – if not with a little more chaos. Beyond the literally billions of pounds spent on new transfers, the Blues also saw Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and Frank Lampard all come and go last term and now it's up to Mauricio Pochettino to make sense of it all. Well, it's not been a bright start with one win, one draw and two defeats in four. Who knows how long the Argentine will have to prove himself.

7 Marco Silva, Fulham

While Marco Silva did a fine job in keeping Fulham up last term, he may well find the task a little more complicated this time around having lost star striker Aleksandar Mitrović. The club's manager has appeared to be pretty frustrated on the touchline already this season also, having already picked up a touchline ban for reviewing three yellow cards in the Premier League – it only took him three games to do so. Perhaps that's a sign of tension, or perhaps that's just his fiery personality. Either way, Silva and Fulham could be in for a difficult campaign and this could put a strain on his position in charge.

6 Steve Cooper, Nottingham Forest

It feels as though Steve Cooper has done a remarkable job at Nottingham Forest so far. After all, he helped the club shock the Championship with promotion and then kept them up in their first season back in the top flight. What's more, he did so while handling a destabilising influx of new signings. He will have to repeat the trick this term too, with Forest landing seven new players on deadline day alone. Despite the fine work he's done, Cooper nearly lost his job last term when his side struggled for form and it's hard to trust what owner Evangelos Marinakis will do at any moment, leaving the English head coach at risk, despite the general feeling that he's done a brilliant job at the City Ground.

5 Gary O'Neil, Wolves

The English manager can count himself pretty unfortunate to have been sacked by Bournemouth at the end of last season, despite keeping the Cherries up. At least, though, it didn't take him long to find a new job. Indeed, Julen Lopetegui left Wolves just three days before the start of the new Premier League due to a lack of spending in the transfer window. This opened to door up for O'Neil and while he's made a reasonable start to life at his new club (considering he didn't get a preseason to work with the players), Wolves don't look to be in great shape and he may be one of the first managerial casualties as a consequence.

4 Andoni Iraola, Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola looks on



As alluded to before, it was a bit of a shock when Iraola was handed the Bournemouth job in the summer but this goes some way to suggesting he'll at least be backed by the Cherries to figure things out. It hasn't been a great start to life under the new head coach, however, and the South Coast outfit find themselves 16th in the table, on just one point (sitting one place below O'Neil's Wolves) as a result. The Spaniard is expected to bring exciting football to England but we've seen little of that so far...

3 Rob Edwards, Luton Town

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards looks on

At the start of last season, Rob Edward was hired by Watford and then sacked not long after. He ended up at bitter rivals Luton and swiftly got his own back on the Hornets, leading the Hatters to a shock promotion. Sadly though, such a huge achievement is marked by peril as he looks to guide the club to safety against all expectations. Indeed, Edwards and co won't be favourites to win many games across the course of the season and with three straight defeats to kick things off, it's not quite been the fairytale start their fans would have been hoping for. As a result, the club's 40-year-old manager could struggle to keep his job.

2 Paul Heckingbottom, Sheffield United

As is often the way with newly-promoted managers, Paul Heckingbottom could lose his job at Sheffield United before too long and it might not even be as a consequence of doing anything hugely wrong. After all, he's done well to get the Blades back in the top flight, but like Edwards at Luton, you can't help but wonder if they have the depth to survive. No doubt selling key midfielder and Norwegian international Sander Berge to fellow former Championship side Burnely wouldn't have helped the cause and after an awkward start (three defeats and one draw) Sheffield United look to potentially be out of their depth. A spirited defeat against Man City, followed by a draw with Everton is something to build upon but it feels as though Heckingbottom's position will grow less and less secure as the weeks go on.

1 Sean Dyche, Everton

What can we say about Everton that hasn't been said before over the last few seasons? The Toffees seem to be in some sort of permanent crisis, only ever just about able to lift themselves out of the misery in time to avoid relegation, before then dropping directly right back into the mire again. That has been the case already this term as they failed to score in their first three outings, before finally netting twice at the fourth time of asking – but this still wasn't enough to secure all three points as they drew 2-2 away at Sheffield United. It's not all Sean Dyche's fault by any means, but with one point from a possible 12, you could hardly argue that he's doing a great job right now. With all that in mind, you'd have to feel that he – more than any other Premier League manager – could be sacked in the near future.