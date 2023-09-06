Highlights Every manager in the Premier League has been ranked based on their points-per-game average.

Rob Edwards of Luton Town and Vincent Kompany of the Burnley have only managed three Premier League games, so although they are yet to collect any points, it's harsh to judge them.

Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag, managers of Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United respectively, all rank in the top four.

The Premier League is filled with some incredible managers right now. Whether it be young exciting new coaches, long-lasting mainstays, or some of the best ever, there are a variety of different managers in England.

It's hard to rank all of them based on their abilities. What we can rank them on, though, is their points-per-game record in the Premier League, so that's exactly what we decided to do, using a graphic which includes data for 16 Premier League managers, and our own brainpower for the remaining four.

Now, with some managers new to the Premier League this season and only managing a handful of games, these stats are bound to change over the course of this season. But for now, here is every Premier League manager ranked by their points-per-game records.

20 Rob Edwards - Luton Town - 0 PPG

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards looks on

It's not quite fair to judge Rob Edwards too harshly for his average here considering he's managed just three Premier League games. The Luton Town boss guided the Hatters to England's top flight for the first time in over 30 years last season but faces an uphill battle if he's to keep them up this time out. Considering how high the odds seem to be stacked against Luton and Edwards, we don't expect his points-per-game average to get much higher than this if truth be told.

Matches 3 Points 0 PPG 0 Goals-per-match 0.67 Goal difference-per-match -2.33

19 Vincent Kompany - Burnley - 0 PPG

Similarly to Luton, it's hard to judge Vincent Kompany too harshly considering he's managed three games in the Premier League. He showed just how impressive a manager he was last season, though, as his side dominated the Championship. The top flight is a different kettle of fish, but many have tipped the Clarets to do well this year, so we might see the Belgian's average shoot up as the campaign progresses.

Matches 3 Points 0 PPG 0 Goals-per-match 1 Goal difference-per-match -2.67

18 Andoni Iraola - Bournemouth - 0.5 PPG

AFC Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola looks on



A lot was made of Andoni Iraola taking charge at Bournemouth this summer. His work in Spain at Rayo Vallecano has seen him become quite highly rated in footballing circles and big things are expected of him at the Cherries. Things haven't gotten off to too bad a start either. Sure, an average of 0.5 points per game looks bad after four matches, but the Spaniard's side have faced tough competition. Draws against West Ham United and Brentford are impressive results, though, and his two losses came against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool. It's a pretty tough opening set of fixtures and Iraola's average should rise sooner rather than later.

Matches 4 Points 2 PPG 0.5 Goals-per-match 1 Goal difference-per-match -1

17 Paul Heckingbottom - Sheffield United - 0.71 PPG

After a short interim run during Sheffield United's last campaign in the Premier League, Paul Heckingbottom returned to the top flight with the Blades, this time as their permanent manager this summer. His limited time in the league across the two seasons hasn't been kind to him, though. In 14 games, his points average is 0.71 per game. The Yorkshire club face a tough task to avoid relegation this season and while they picked up their first point of the campaign in their last outing against Everton, their next three fixtures are Tottenham, Newcastle United and West Ham, so we might actually see Heckingbottom's average drop in the near future.

Matches 14 Points 10 PPG 0.71 Goals-per-match 0.57 Goal difference-per-match -1.21

16 Gary O'Neil - Wolverhampton Wanderers - 1.03 PPG

After an impressive run as Bournemouth manager last season helped keep the Cherries in the Premier League, Gary O'Neil was surprisingly sacked by the south coast club. He didn't have to wait long for another opportunity, though, joining Wolves this summer. His last match means he's now coached 38 games in the top flight, essentially a full season's worth of matches, and he's picked up an average of 1.03 points a game throughout that run. Wolves have a tough road ahead of them this year, and it's hard to imagine O'Neil's average will rise much over the course of the season.

Matches 38 Points 39 PPG 1.03 Goals-per-match 1.03 Goal difference-per-match -0.63

15 Steve Cooper - Nottingham Forest - 1.05 PPG

After managing to keep Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last season, Steve Cooper has already proven himself to be a decent top-flight manager. Whether he'll repeat the feat this year remains to be seen, but the midlands club have started the season in strong fashion. With some shrewd business in the transfer market and a fairly talented squad at his disposal. Cooper stands a real chance of establishing Forest as a solid Premier League side and if he does, his points average will only continue to rise.

Matches 42 Points 44 PPG 1.05 Goals-per-match 1.05 Goal difference-per-match -0.74

14 Sean Dyche - Everton - 1.09 PPG

Throughout his 280 games as a Premier League manager, Sean Dyche has become accustomed to a relegation battle. Every year at Burnley felt as though he was up against the cosh, fiercely battling to escape the drop and his stint at Everton has been no different so far. That's likely why his points average is so low, with Dyche proving time and time again that he has what it takes to help a struggling side overachieve and punch above their weight. This Everton team in particular is looking rather poor, though, and if they don't start finishing their chances soon, he might not pick up too many points this year.

Matches 280 Points 306 PPG 1.09 Goals-per-match 0.96 Goal difference-per-match -0.47

13 Roy Hodgson - Crystal Palace - 1.24 PPG

Over the course of his career, Roy Hodgson has managed a plethora of Premier League clubs. The Englishman has coached the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool, Fulham, West Bromwich Albion and now Crystal Palace. In his second stint with the Eagles, Hodgson's having an incredible time, guiding the club up the table with some entertaining football. Over the course of 396 games, though, he's picked up just over a point a game.

Matches 396 Points 493 PPG 1.24 Goals-per-match 1.16 Goal difference-per-match -0.22

12 Marco Silva - Fulham - 1.25 PPG

After teasing becoming a top manager in England for quite some time through stints at Everton and Watford, it seems Marco Silva has finally found the perfect spot at Fulham. Taking over when the London side were in the Championship, the 46-year-old brought them up to the Premier League in scintillating fashion two seasons ago and exceeded expectations in their return to the top flight, finishing in the top half of the table. While his initial struggles with Everton and Watford mean his points per game average sits at 1.25, that number should only rise as he continues to impress at Craven Cottage.

Matches 137 Points 171 PPG 1.25 Goals-per-match 1.33 Goal difference-per-match -0.25

11 Eddie Howe - Newcastle United - 1.27 PPG

The majority of Eddie Howe's time as a manager in the Premier League came at Bournemouth where he punched above his weight for quite some time, despite regularly meandering around the bottom half of the table. His points per game average is a reflection of that, but now he's at Newcastle and building one of the most exciting teams in England, that number is sure to skyrocket. The Magpies have struggled at the start of this campaign, but with some incredibly tough fixtures against the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion out of the way, things should pick up from here.

Matches 259 Points 329 PPG 1.27 Goals-per-match 1.35 Goal difference-per-match -0.23

10 Thomas Frank - Brentford - 1.39 PPG

Man, Thomas Frank is impressive, isn't he? It's unfair to give him all the credit for Brentford's unbelievable success in recent years, with the players all clearly playing a role, but it's hard to imagine they'd be where they are now without him. The club's rise to the top half of the Premier League has been astronomical, and the 49-year-old has been instrumental in it. For a club with the budget of Brentford, a points-per-game average of 1.39 is exceptional and should only rise as he somehow takes the team from strength to strength every single year.

Matches 80 Points 111 PPG 1.39 Goals-per-match 1.43 Goal difference-per-match 0.09

9 David Moyes - West Ham United - 1.43 PPG

No current manager has coached more games in the Premier League than David Moyes has. In fact, no one even comes close to his tally of 663 games in the dugout, with Hodgson's 396 the closest rival. That's what makes his points average so impressive. With spells at Everton and West Ham really seeing him thrive as a coach, this number could have been even more impressive if it wasn't for a couple fo disastrous tenures at Manchester United and Sunderland. His West Ham side are looking incredible early on in this campaign too, so we may see his average rise even further in the future.

Matches 663 Points 947 PPG 1.43 Goals-per-match 1.34 Goal difference-per-match 0.07

8 Roberto De Zerbi - Brighton & Hove Albion - 1.61 PPG

Robert De Zerbi has had a fantastic time in England since arriving in the middle of last season. Replacing Graham Potter was no easy task for anyone, but the Italian has somehow taken Brighton to a whole new level following his appointment. The 44-year-old guided the club to their highest-ever league finish and for a club with the Seagulls' budget, his return of 1.61 points a game is mightily impressive. Considering the number of high-profile stars the club have lost in the last 12 months, it's awe-inspiring to see them continue to thrive under De Zerbi, and we wouldn't be surprised if his average keeps climbing.

Matches 36 Points 58 PPG 1.61 Goals-per-match 2.03 Goal difference-per-match 0.53

7 Mauricio Pochettino - Chelsea - 1.77 PPG

After a fairly tumultuous period, Chelsea now have a solid Premier League manager at the helm in Mauricio Pochettino. The former Spurs boss has an impressive track record in England's top flight and was responsible for Tottenham's best seasons in decades. The Blues are currently all over the place, though, and if they're to get anything out of this season, he'll certainly need to work hard for it.

Matches 260 Points 461 PPG 1.77 Goals-per-match 1.73 Goal difference-per-match 0.67

6 Unai Emery - Aston Villa - 1.79 PPG

Unai Emery was unfairly scrutinised for his work at Arsenal. Replacing Arsene Wenger was never going to be easy and there was always going to be growing pains, but the former Villarreal boss was treated poorly during his time at the Emirates. He's come back now, though, at Aston Villa and is reminding everyone just how good he is. Taking over from Steven Gerrard last season with the club languishing near the bottom of the table, Emery fired the Villans up the league and into European football for the first time in over a decade. With a talented squad at Villa Park, his average may rise.

Matches 80 Points 143 PPG 1.79 Goals-per-match 1.74 Goal difference-per-match 0.43

5 Mikel Arteta - Arsenal - 1.86 PPG

Replacing Emery at Arsenal was Mikel Arteta and after a slow start to life as a manager, things have really picked up at the Gunners, and he's looking like an incredible hire. Under the Spaniard, the club are playing some of their best football and have emerged as one of the best teams in the country for the first time in quite some time. With the arrival of Declan Rice this summer and his young team continuing to improve, Arteta's points average should only get better with each game.

Matches 138 Points 257 PPG 1.86 Goals-per-match 1.77 Goal difference-per-match 0.64

4 Erik ten Hag - Manchester United - 1.93 PPG

In his debut campaign at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag had a pretty successful outing as manager of Manchester United. The former Ajax boss arrived with plenty of hype and lived up to it. He guided the Red Devils to a third-placed finish and secured a Champions League return for his troubles. His 1.93 points-per-game average is a superb return so far. The club haven't started off too well this year, though, and if they don't book their ideas up soon, this number may drop.

Matches 42 Points 81 PPG 1.93 Goals-per-match 1.50 Goal difference-per-match 0.31

3 Jurgen Klopp - Liverpool - 2.11 PPG

Jurgen Klopp's work at Liverpool will be remembered for decades to come. The former Borussia Dortmund manager arrived at Anfield in a real rough period for the club and has transformed them into one of the best teams of the last decade. If Manchester City didn't exist, it feels safe to say his Reds would have won the Premier League on numerous occasions and some of his side's points tallies have been ridiculous. That's why it isn't all that surprising to see him average over two points a game throughout his tenure in England.

Matches 300 Points 633 PPG 2.11 Goals-per-match 2.12 Goal difference-per-match 1.14

2 Pep Guardiola - Manchester City - 2.36 PPG

When all is said and done, Pep Guardiola will have a strong case as the greatest Premier League manager of all time. Under his guidance, City have become a dynasty, and they've dominated English football for almost half a decade. With a record-breaking amount of points in 2018, and pretty much a bucket load every season since, it's not surprising in the slightest to see his unbelievable points-per-game average. What's scary is that with his treble-winning side starting this season as they finished the last, in devastating form, his average could even somehow keep rising.

Matches 270 Points 637 PPG 2.36 Goals-per-match 2.48 Goal difference-per-match 1.68

1 Ange Postecoglou - Tottenham Hotspur - 2.5 PPG

This should obviously be taken with a pinch of salt, but after four games as a manager in the Premier League, Ange Postecoglou currently has the highest points-per-game average. Winning three and drawing one of his first four matches, life in north London has started pretty sweetly for the Australian and Spurs are looking really impressive so far this year.

It's only four games and this number will inevitably drop as the campaign plays out, but with the departure of Harry Kane and many fans being unhappy with the hire of Postecoglou, his start at Tottenham has been as good as anyone could have hoped. Here's to it continuing.