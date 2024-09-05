Key Takeaways There are 10 Premier League players up for the Ballon d'Or this year, and they have all been ranked based on their overall chances.

Following the announcement of the final 30-man shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d'Or on Wednesday morning, the results showed that the Premier League is continuing to bridge the gap between itself and other European leagues to build an argument about being the continent's powerhouse division.

In total, 10 Premier League players have been nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or, with four English clubs having at least one player up for the award. And, of course, while this is still fairly negligible in comparison to Barcelona and Real Madrid's portfolio, as the latter had six of their Champions League-winning squad included (not to mention Kylian Mbappe), the final cut still proves there's a scary amount of talent plying their trade in the English game.

Many of them will be seeking to become only the third Premier League player to win the award, after Liverpool's Michael Owen in 2001 and Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United in 2008. But with each nominee facing varying degrees of probability, they have been ranked in order of their chances at winning the famous golden ball.

Ranking factors

Goals scored

Assists

Clean sheets (if defensive-minded)

Trophies won/challenged for

Big moments in 2023-24 and in major international tournaments

General form

Premier League nominees' Ballon d'Or Chances Rank Player Club Country Position 1 Rodri Manchester City Spain Midfielder 2 Phil Foden Manchester City England Forward 3 Erling Haaland Manchester City Norway Forward 4 Bukayo Saka Arsenal England Forward 5 Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa Argentina Goalkeeper 6 Declan Rice Arsenal England Midfielder 7 Cole Palmer Chelsea England Forward 8 William Saliba Arsenal France Defender 9 Ruben Dias Manchester City Portugal Defender 10 Martin Odegaard Arsenal Norway Midfielder

5 Emiliano Martinez

Aston Villa and Argentina

When it comes to penalty shootouts, Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa might just be the king. And when he's not being the hero for his nation, he is clawing saves out of the blue week in and week out in the Premier League. Needless to say, too, his maverick personality has also endeared him to many (as much as it has helped him forge his villain arc).

The man who produced arguably the best save of all time in the 2022 World Cup final, Martinez has been worth his weight in gold for Argentina since becoming the South American nation's first-choice 'keeper several years ago. The 31-year-old was also named Best Goalkeeper at the 2024 Copa America. Not only that, but he also helped Villa return to the Champions League (or Europe's top competition) for the first time in 41 years.

Emiliano Martinez for Aston Villa in 2023/24 Games 47 Goals Conceded 61 Clean Sheets 15

4 Bukayo Saka

Arsenal and England

Bukayo Saka had an exceptional season with Arsenal last time out, leading his teammates in both goals (20) and assists (14). His outstanding performance played a crucial role in keeping Arsenal in contention with Manchester City until the final day of the 2023-24 campaign. Additionally, he made a significant impact in the Champions League, contributing seven goals in his first seven matches at that level.

At just 23 years old, Saka has already cemented his status as one of the standout wingers in the beautiful game. Had England won Euro 2024, or if Mikel Arteta's team had secured some silverware in the 2023/24 season, Saka might have been an even stronger contender for the most prestigious individual award in football – as it happened, he fell just short on both fronts.

Bukayo Saka for Arsenal in 2023/24 Games 47 Goals 20 Assists 14

3 Erling Haaland

Manchester City and Norway

In a world where artificial intelligence and robot life forms threaten to steal the everyday person's job, there appears to be not even a speck of sweat on Erling Haaland's forehead. Then again, considering just how machine-like his goalscoring performances for Manchester City have been, since joining the club two summers ago, there's a genuine concern that he himself isn't human.

Although his talismanic nature wasn't as prevalent last season, the fact he still managed to win the Premier League Golden Boot as Pep Guardiola's side completed an unprecedented four-peat shows just what is expected of the Norwegian international. In 45 appearances in all competitions, he contributed to 44 goals.

Erling Haaland for Manchester City in 2023/24 Games 45 Goals 38 Assists 6

2 Phil Foden

Manchester City and England

Second in the Man City trio who top this ranking is Phil Foden. From the Premier League to the Champions League, the City prodigy has all but completed football. During the 2023/24 season, Foden was even the saviour for the Citizens, becoming the face of their title push as Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne struggled with injury - winning the PFA Player of the Year award for his efforts.

The signs suggest the 24-year-old is only improving, which means the Ballon d'Or is a very real possibility in the future - although he will have to do more than occasionally sparkle in an England shirt. He would need to replicate his 2023/24 campaign - and even go a step further - to have a chance, but the playmaker has shone consistently to show that he can continually improve.

Phil Foden for Manchester City in 2023/24 Games 53 Goals 27 Assists 12

1 Rodri

Manchester City and Spain

Not only is he the favourite among Premier League nominees, but Rodri is the outright favourite among anyone for the Ballon d'Or - and rightly so. The Spanish midfielder may well be the most important player in the Manchester City team - and potentially even the world's best footballer.

Man City lost every Premier League game he missed through injury or suspension last term. Instrumental for his country, too, Rodri deservedly won the Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament award after Spain beat England in the final to lift the famous European Championship trophy in Berlin. He might not make as many headlines as Bellingham or Vinicius, but when it comes to success and how crucial a player has been to those triumphs, no player has been more important to club and country than Rodri.

Rodri for Manchester City in 2023/24 Games 50 Goals 9 Assists 14

All statistics in this article are via Transfermarkt (correct as of 04/09/2024).