Highlights Rookie quarterback Will Levis tossed a 47-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins, tying Hopkins with Marvin Harrison and Joey Galloway for an NFL record.

Hopkins has caught touchdown passes from 12 different quarterbacks, including Tom Savage, Ryan Mallett, and Brandon Weeden.

T.J. Yates holds a higher spot on the list due to his major contributions to the Houston Texans' history, including delivering a game-winning touchdown in their first-ever playoff appearance.

In Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season, rookie quarterback Will Levis tossed a 47-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to kick off the scoring in an eventual 28-23 victory for the Tennessee Titans over the Atlanta Falcons. With the catch, Hopkins tied Marvin Harrison and Joey Galloway as the only players in NFL history to catch four different quarterbacks' first career touchdown pass.

At the same time, Levis became the 12th different passer to connect with Hopkins on a touchdown throw. Hopkins has been one of the most prolific wideouts in NFL history, racking up 888 receptions (25th most) and 11,862 yards (33rd most) over his eleven-year career despite running routes for a number of average to below average signal-callers. Here are all 12 quarterbacks who have had the pleasure of throwing Hopkins a touchdown pass.

Read more: Breaking down all 6 performances from A.J. Brown's record-breaking run

12 Tom Savage

13 Games, 9 Starts (2-7); 181/315 (57.5%), 2,000 yards, 5 TD, 7 INT; 2 TD to Hopkins

Savage played in the least number of games of any passer to connect with Hopkins for a score, making his appearances from 2014-2017. Hopkins is the only player to catch multiple touchdown passes from Savage, who has not been on an NFL roster since the 2019 preseason.

11 Ryan Mallett

21 Games, 8 Starts (3-5); 190/345 (55.1%), 1,835 yards, 9 TD, 10 INT; 2 TD to Hopkins

You’re splitting hairs for the bottom spot, but Mallett gets the edge due to better record and more years with regular season action (five to Savage’s three). Mallett made starts for both the Texans and Baltimore Ravens. His first career touchdown pass came on a 2-yard fade to defensive stalwart J.J. Watt.

10 Brandon Weeden

35 Games, 25 Starts (6-19); 559/965 (57.9%), 6,462 yards, 31 TD, 30 INT; 1 TD to Hopkins

Weeden was the 22nd pick of the 2012 NFL Draft, ten years after being selected in the second round of the MLB Draft by the New York Yankees for his prowess on the mound. He started 15 games as a 29-year-old rookie with the Browns, but landed in Houston three seasons later. Weeden’s one scoring connection with Hopkins came from 15 yards out in what was the final start of his NFL career in Week 16 of the 2015 season.

9 Will Levis

2 Games, 2 Starts (1-1); 41/68 (60.3%), 500 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT; 3 TD to Hopkins

Levis was seen as one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, but fell to the second pick of the second round before the Titans traded up to select him. It took eight weeks for him to get a start, but he demonstrated his talent immediately on the 47-yard scoring strike to Hopkins. Levis also found Hopkins from 16 and 61 yards out en route to becoming the third quarterback of all time to toss four touchdown passes in an NFL debut (Fran Tarkenton, Marcus Mariota).

This spot could end up being entirely too high or too low when it’s time for him to hang up his cleats. However, his early chemistry with Hopkins warrants a spot over the previous three players.

8 T.J. Yates

22 Games, 10 Starts (4-6); 179/324 (55.2%), 2,057 yards, 10 TD, 11 INT; 7 TD to Hopkins

Yates’ regular season numbers are comparable to both Savage’s and Mallett’s, yet he finds himself above not only the two of them, but Weeden and Levis. Why? His major contributions to Texans’ history.

In 2011, as a rookie fill-in for the injured Matt Schaub, Yates delivered a six-yard touchdown to Kevin Walter with two seconds remaining in regulation to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 20-19, clinching both Houston’s first-ever division title and playoff appearance. He then started and won that first-ever playoff game 31-10 against the same Bengals’ squad.

7 Brock Osweiler

49 Games, 30 Starts (15-15); 697/1165 (59.8%), 7,418 yds., 37 TD, 31 INT; 4 TD to Hopkins

Osweiler was selected by former Broncos’ GM John Elway in 2012 as the heir apparent to Peyton Manning, who had just signed with the team for his age-36 season. Osweiler saw limited action in his first three years, not making a single start in that time. But in 2015, as Manning’s ability waned, he took the reins for seven games, going 5-2 before turning things back over to The Sheriff in the regular season finale and playoffs. Those wins helped Denver secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed and a victory in Super Bowl 50.

6 Brian Hoyer

79 Games, 41 Starts (16-25); 925/1560 (59.3%), 10,899 yds., 53 TD, 37 INT; 5 TD to Hopkins

Hoyer is the first of a tier shift in the quarterbacks Hopkins spent time alongside. The former Michigan State Spartan is on his eighth team and in his 15th season, seeing action in three contests with the Raiders in 2023. Hoyer enjoyed an impressive 10-6 stretch as a starter in Cleveland in 2013-2014, during which he tossed five touchdowns to tight end Jordan Cameron. Those five scores are tied with the quintuplet of link-ups to Hopkins for Hoyer’s most prolific touchdown pass partner.

5 Case Keenum

78 Games, 64 Starts (29-35); 1358/2180 (62.3%), 14,884 yds., 78 TD, 48 INT; 1 TD to Hopkins

Keenum is back in Houston as the backup to rookie C.J. Stroud, making the 2023 campaign his third as a Texan and first in the Lone Star State since 2014. Keenum’s only scoring pass to Hopkins—a 29-yarder in Week 7 of 2013—was the first of his career, and came when both players were rookies.

The former Houston Cougar is the NCAA career passing yards leader by more than 2,000 yards and is most notorious for finding Stefon Diggs in the “Minneapolis Miracle” in 2017.

4 Matt Schaub

155 Games, 93 Starts (47-46); 2148/3348 (64.2%), 25,467 yds., 136 TD, 91 INT; 1 TD to Hopkins

Schaub’s seventh and final year in Houston was 2013, also known as Hopkins’ first foray in the league. The former Clemson Tiger’s first career touchdown reception came from Schaub’s hand, and served as the overtime winner in a 30-24 triumph over the Titans in Week 2. Schaub played 16 NFL seasons, making the Pro Bowl as a Texan in 2009 and 2012. He also owns the dubious distinction of most consecutive games throwing a pick-six (four, all in 2013).

3 Ryan Fitzpatrick

166 Games, 147 Starts (58-87-1); 3072/5060 (60.7%), 34,990 yds., 223 TD, 169 INT; 6 TD to Hopkins

“Fitzmagic” brought his gun-slinging style of play to nine teams across his 17 years in the league, simultaneously providing each fanbase he represented with miracle victories and equally frustrating defeats. He only played more than two seasons with one team (Buffalo Bills), but was beloved league-wide during his career, as evidenced by the raucous cheers that he's serenade with in his role on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football panel.

Unsurprisingly, Fitzpatrick provided Hopkins’ longest career scoring reception (76 yards) on what was his first touchdown pass as a Texan back in Week 1 of 2014. Three of Fitzpatrick’s first five touchdown throws in Houston went to Hopkins. He also tossed both of J.J. Watt’s 1-yard receiving scores.

2 Kyler Murray

57 Games, 57 Starts (25-31-1); 1316/1971 (66.8%), 13,848 yds., 84 TD, 41 INT; 17 TD to Hopkins

The 2019 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, Kyler Murray brought his game to greater heights following Arizona’s addition of Hopkins via trade ahead of the 2020 season, reaching the Pro Bowl in both 2020 and 2021. Hopkins also hauled in his "Hail Murray" pass in a thrilling finish against the Bills in 2020.

A season-ending ACL tear in 2022 preceded what appears to now be a wide-scale rebuilding effort, leaving Murray’s long-term future as a Cardinal up in the air despite his five-year, $230,500,000 extension from the 2022 offseason.

1 DeShaun Watson

64 Games, 63 Starts (34-29); 1351/2025 (66.7%), 16,324 yds., 115 TD, 44 INT; 25 TD to Hopkins

Deshaun Watson’s recent level of play has not resembled anything close to the one that helped him notch the first fully guaranteed contract in the history of the NFL, but he was regarded as a top-five quarterback after his final season in Houston in 2020. The three-time Pro Bowler led the league in passing yards, yards per completion, and yards per attempt in 2020 despite losing Hopkins the prior offseason. His first career touchdown pass was a four-yard score to Hopkins in his NFL debut.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: Breaking down Tennessee Titans rookie QB Will Levis’ historic debut