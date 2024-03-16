Ranking Richard Hughes' best signings at Bournemouth

Highlights As Jurgen Klopp looks set to leave Liverpool, the Reds are heading into a new era in the summer of 2024.

Michael Edwards will play a key role in the Merseyside club's future, while Richard Hughes' incoming arrival as sporting director will add to the backroom set-up.

Hughes has enjoyed considerable success at Bournemouth, bringing in a number of fine talent for relatively cheap prices in the modern transfer market.

A new era is about to begin at Liverpool. After nine years on the bench at the Merseyside club, iconic coach Jurgen Klopp has already made his departure official at the end of the season. But the German, who could offer his fans one last English league title, will not be the only one to bow out. Pep Lijnders, his loyal assistant, will also be taking his leave, driven by a desire to discover the daily life of a head coach.

Further to that, having waved goodbye to Jorg Schmadtke - the club's temporary sporting director - the Reds management must now find a replacement for him - something they have been working hard on over the last few months. The official announcement of his successor should not be long in coming. And, among the most credible candidates, one in particular seems to stand out from the competition and could be considered Michael Edwards' first major project.

Ten years after joining Bournemouth, Richard Hughes, whose departure from the Cherries in June has already been announced, is strongly tipped to become the Reds' next sporting director. It would mark the end of a long adventure during which the former Scotland international midfielder has experienced everything, from difficult seasons in the Premier League, to the elation of promotion to England's top flight.

But that's not all. Over the past decade, Hughes has recruited a host of players, helping Bournemouth establish themselves as Premier League regulars. This article now looks at eight signings whose success has been judged the greatest, based on a list of pre-established criteria:

Sporting performance

Return on investment

Relevance of recruitment

Ranking Richard Hughes' best signings at Bournemouth Rank Player Transferred from Games played Goals Assists 1 Nathan Ake Chelsea 121 11 6 2 Dominic Solanke Liverpool 206 73 31 3 Aaron Ramsdale Sheffield United 37 62 (goals conceded) 5 (clean sheets) 4 Callum Wilson Coventry City 187 67 30 5 Arnaut Danjuma Club Brugge 52 17 8 6 Marcos Senesi Feyenoord 62 5 2 7 Tyrone Mings Ipswich Town 23 - - 8 Alex Scott Bristol City 19 2 4 All stats correct as of 15/03/2024

8 Alex Scott

Signed from Bristol City

After an impressive 2022-23 Championship season with Bristol City (49 games, 2 goals, 5 assists), which was rewarded with the title of EFL Young Player of the Season, it was expected that the battle for the signature of Alex Scott - then aged 19 - would be fierce. And to everyone's surprise, Bournemouth succeeded in winning the young midfielder's services, despite Liverpool's rumoured interest.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alex Scott is Bournemouth's most expensive recruit ever, on par with Jefferson Lerma.

A purchase price of £25m could legitimately be considered too high, but when confronted with the reality of the market, it can undoubtedly be justified. This inflation could also enable the Cherries to make a handsome capital gain in the event of the hypothetical departure of their young talent, who has been used 15 times in the Premier League this season.

Alex Scott' stats at Bournemouth Games played 19 Goals 2 Assists 4

7 Tyrone Mings

Signed from Ipswich Town

To judge Tyrone Mings' time at the Vitality Stadium as a success would certainly be unrealistic. In three and a half seasons with the Cherries, the imposing 6ft 4in centre-back made just 23 appearances, not helped by serious injuries that kept him out of action for many months.

Signed for £8 million from Ipswich Town in 2015, Mings has nevertheless given the southern English club a good return on their investment, transferring to Aston Villa in exchange for a £20 million cheque in 2019. While his time at Bournemouth was somewhat disappointing, he went on to prove with the Villans that he could become a reliable Premier League player, as well as a potential England international (18 caps, 2 goals).

Tyrone Mings' stats at Bournemouth Games played 23 Goals 0 Assists 0

6 Marcos Senesi

Signed from Feyenoord Rotterdam

Marcos Senesi may only be playing in his second season in the Premier League, but there is no doubt that the Argentinian will soon be joining a more prestigious club than Bournemouth.

Signed from Feyenoord for £12.6m in the summer of 2022, the Argentinian star arrived in the UK with a glittering reputation, having played a key role in the Dutch club's run to the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League. Used 23 times by Andoni Iraola in the 2023/2024 season, the left-footed defender is proving to be a real threat in the air (three goals) and a player that several top clubs should be looking to snap up in the coming months.

Marcos Senesi's stats at Bournemouth Games played 62 Goals 5 Assists 2

5 Arnaut Danjuma

Signed from Club Brugge

Arnaut Danjuma's Bournemouth adventure was short but intense. Brought in from Club Brugge for the sum of £13m in the 2019 summer transfer window, the Dutchman completely missed out on his first season in the Premier League. Injured for several weeks, he was unable to take advantage of his 14 appearances in the top flight to find the back of the net. However, after Bournemouth were relegated to the Championship for the 2020-21 season, he took advantage of the fresh start to justify his purchase.

In 35 games (including the play-offs), the left winger showed his talent to be decisive on 24 occasions (17 goals and seven assists) and offered the Cherries the hope of promotion, which Brentford eventually won. But no matter. His more than respectable performances opened the door to La Liga, where Villarreal did not hesitate to offer a sum approaching £21.3m to secure the services of the PSV-trained player.

Arnaut Danjuma' stats at Bournemouth Games played 52 Goals 17 Assists 8

4 Callum Wilson

Signed from Coventry City

After scoring 21 goals for Coventry City in the 2013-14 League One season, Callum Wilson joined Bournemouth for the modest sum of £3 million. He played for the club for six years, scoring 67 goals and providing 30 assists in 187 appearances, and enjoyed promotion to the Premier League at the end of the 2014-15 season.

Often the subject of departure rumours, he finally packed his bags in 2020, after Newcastle had offered £20 million to his management to convince them to sell them their centre-forward, who in 2018 became the first player in the Cherries' history to be called up to the England squad.

Callum Wilson' stats at Bournemouth Games played 187 Goals 67 Assists 30

3 Aaron Ramsdale

Signed from Sheffield United

Like Tyrone Mings, Aaron Ramsdale's story with Bournemouth was the most successful in history. Recruited from Sheffield United for the sum of £800,000 in 2017, the player who has now become one of England's leading goalkeepers returned to the Blades' ranks in August 2020.

A transfer valued at £18.5 million, it is a perfect illustration of Hughes' ability to see the potential in his recruits. It should not be forgotten that a failing player is not necessarily a bad player, but that his adaptation to the context of his club is not necessarily the right one. The rest of the 25-year-old's career testifies to this, having since moved onto title-challenging Arsenal where up until the 2023/2024 campaign was the club's first-choice shot-stopper..

Aaron Ramsdale' stats at Bournemouth Games played 37 Goals conceded 62 Clean sheets 5

2 Dominic Solanke

Signed from Liverpool

It's not uncommon for players to be dubbed the 'hit of the summer' after starting the season with a bang. In the case of Dominic Solanke, it's easy to call him a 'hit of the year'. Having already scored 15 Premier League goals this season by the middle of March 2024, the England centre-forward is playing in the same league as Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah and Ollie Watkins.

Recruited from Liverpool in the winter of 2019, Solanke is currently enjoying the best season of his career and has seen his name linked with several of England's top clubs. Having arrived on the south coast for the sum of £19m, the 26-year-old, who was not called up by Gareth Southgate for the England squad for the March international friendlies, could bring in a lot of money for his club if he leaves next summer. His value is now approaching £30 million - but the transfer price would obviously be expected to be much higher.

Dominic Solanke' stats at Bournemouth Games played 206 Goals 73 Assists 31

1 Nathan Ake

Signed from Chelsea

Nathan Ake is quite simply the biggest transfer in Bournemouth's history - and at one time was even the Championship's biggest transfer. Bought by Manchester City for £41m in August 2020, the 29-year-old defender is now one of the key men in Pep Guardiola's team.

In 121 games for the Cherries, the Dutch international made 117 starts, and was also decisive on 17 occasions (11 goals and six assists). Flattering statistics combined with equally flattering performances enabled Bournemouth to make a huge profit from his sale, almost double his purchase price (£19.5 million). If Ake is the barometer of the kind of signings Hughes is capable of making, then Liverpool's transfer windows will be in very good hands.

Nathan Ake' stats at Bournemouth Games played 121 Goals 11 Assists 6

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt (correct as of 15/03/2024)