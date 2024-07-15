Highlights Southeast Division's top picks range from bust to All-Star center Dwight Howard.

Notable Southeast Division picks include John Wall, Dwight Howard, and Kwame Brown.

Notable Southeast Division teams with top picks: Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards, and Atlanta Hawks.

The Southeast Division has had five number-one overall picks over the last 24 years. When a team has the number one pick, they hope to select a player who can turn their franchise's fortunes around. However, this group of players ranges from bust to an eight-time All-Star. This group leans heavily towards the frontcourt, with only one guard among the group.

The following players have accumulated 13 All-Star appearances, three Defensive Player of the Year Awards, and two Dunk Contest Winners. The Orlando Magic have made two of the division's last number-one overall picks, the Washington Wizards have made two, and the Atlanta Hawks made the most recent.

Interestingly, the Charlotte Hornets top overall pick came from the franchise that is now the New Orleans Pelicans . They are included below for interest. The expansion team, the Charlotte Bobcats (now the Charlotte Hornets), has never had a number overall pick. The New Orleans Pelicans will be included in another list.

Southeast Division First Overall Picks Teams Total First Overall Picks Last First Overall Pick Notable Players Atlanta Hawks 2 2024 David Thompson. Zaccherie Risacher Charlotte Hornets 1 1991 Larry Johnson Miami Heat 0 N/A N/A Orlando Magic 4 2022 Shaquille O'Neal, Dwight Howard, Paolo Banchero Washington Wizards 2 2010 Kwame Brown, John Wall

5 Kwame Brown

Kwame Brown never became the player the Wizards envisioned

Kwame Brown was the top selection in the 2001 NBA Draft. The early part of his career became overshadowed by Michael Jordan 's return to the NBA. The man who selected him in the draft became his teammate, and Brown struggled to adjust to the NBA game straight out of high school. He is oft-featured on NBA top busts lists. Recently, he has become quite vocal about his critics, hopping on various podcasts to defend his playing career. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has a rant about Brown that has drawn millions of views on YouTube.

Kwame Brown's Career Stats Games 607 PPG 6.6 RPG 5.5 APG 0.9

The following three picks of the 2001 NBA Draft sharpen the bust status: Tyson Chandler , Pau Gasol , and Eddy Curry. Chandler went on to become one of the league's best rim protectors, winning the 2011-12 Defensive Player of the Year Award. Gasol had a Hall-of-Fame career and helped Kobe Bryant lead the L.A. Lakers to back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010. Brown was a part of the trade that helped the Lakers acquire Gasol. This draft also featured future All-Star players Zach Randolph and Mehmet Okur.

4 Zaccharie Risacher

The 2024 top-pick hopes to help the Hawks return to the postseason

Zaccharie Risacher has yet to play in an NBA regular season game. However, his early Summer League play shows that he may develop into a talented player. The Atlanta Hawks selected him for his high upside. So, they know to practice patience as the 6-9 forward develops. He is a good athlete, handles the ball well, and shoots well. He could become the best of this group or never develop and drop.

Zaccherie Risacher's International Stats Games 88 PPG 7.4 RPG 2.7 APG 0.8

3 Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero hopes to lead the Magic to more postseason success

In 2022, the Orlando Magic selected Paolo Banchero with the number-one overall pick. In his first season, he impressed, winning the Rookie of the Year Award. The Magic improved their record from the previous season by 12 wins. Banchero led the team in scoring and finished the season as their second-best rebounder.

In his second season, the Magic increased their win total by 13, and Banchero increased his points and assists per game, as well as his field goal and three-point percentages, making his first All-Star game. Banchero was even more impressive in his first playoff series, averaging 27.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game in a seven-game series loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers . Banchero and the Magic look to take the next step in year three.

Paolo Banchero's Career Stats Games 152 PPG 21.2 RPG 6.9 APG 4.6

2 John Wall

John Wall was among the league's best point guards before injuries slowed his career

The Washington Wizards selected John Wall with the top pick in 2010. He finished second in Rookie of the Year voting, losing to Blake Griffin , the previous season's top pick. Like Griffin, Wall won a dunk contest (2014). Wall also impacted the culture. His signature celebration led to a hit song, "Do the John Wall," by Troop 41.

John Wall's Career Stats Games 647 PPG 18.7 RPG 4.2 APG 8.9

During his career, he made five straight All-Star games from the 2013-14 season to the 2017-18 season. In that span, he averaged 19.9 points, 9.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game. In that span, he led the Washington Wizards to four postseasons, including a seven-game second-round loss to the Boston Celtics in 2017. Wall averaged 25.1 points, 10.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per game in the series. He last played in 2022.

1 Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard was among the game's best before the league shifted gears

In 2004, the Orlando Magic selected Dwight Howard with the top pick. Howard finished third in Rookie of the Year voting but saw improvement in each of the next few seasons. Howard developed into one of the NBA's best interior defenders and a frequent finisher around the rim. By year three, he was an All-Star, averaging a double-double. From 2008-09 to 2010-11, he won three consecutive Defensive Player of the Year Awards.

Dwight Howard's Career Stats Games 1242 PPG 15.7 RPG 11.8 APG 1.3

In 2009, he led the Magic to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Lakers. Howard averaged 20.3 points, 15.3 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game in 23 postseason games. The Magic made the playoffs five times while he was with the team. Howard also famously won a dunk contest in 2008, donning a Superman cape.

Howard bounced around the league after his time in Orlando, joining the Houston Rockets , Philadelphia 76ers , Hornets, Lakers, Hawks, and Wizards. The league had shifted away from traditional big men. In 2020, he won a title with the Lakers, playing a key reserve role, averaging 7.5 points and 7.3 rebounds off the bench.

All stats provided by Basketball Reference