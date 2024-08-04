Highlights The Southwest Division has produced standout top picks like Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Davis, and Tim Duncan.

Wembanyama excelled in his rookie year, Davis found success with the Lakers, and Duncan is a Spurs legend.

Williamson's impact unrivaled when healthy, Yao Ming inspired international scouting, and Davis thrived post-trade.

In the last 27 years, the Southwest Division has had the number overall pick in the NBA Draft five times. The top pick in the draft is expected to become a franchise player, leading their team from the bottom of the league to the top. However, this isn't always the case. The number one overall pick can vary from a bust to a superstar.

The following five players all lean heavily towards the latter. This group, mainly consisting of centers, has accumulated 34 All-Star appearances, two MVP Awards, two Rookie of the Year Award winners, and two members of the NBA's 75th Anniversary team. Of the division's last five number-one overall picks, the San Antonio Spurs have had two, the New Orleans Pelicans have had two, and the Houston Rockets have had one.

Southwest Division Number One Overall Picks Team First-Overall Picks Last First Overall Pick Notable Players Dallas Mavericks 1 1981 Mark Aguirre Houston Rockets 4 2002 Ralph Sampson, Hakeem Olajuwon, Yao Ming Memphis Grizzlies 0 N/A N/A New Orleans Pelicans 3 2019 Anthony Davis, Zion Williamson San Antonio Spurs 3 2023 David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Victor Wembanyama

5 Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama has taken the NBA by storm

In 2023, the San Antonio Spurs repeated history by selecting the generational center talent Victor Wembanyama . Wembanyama had an excellent rookie season, leading the league in blocks, making the All-Defensive First Team, and winning Rookie of the Year. He finished second in Defensive Player of the Year Award voting behind French National teammate Rudy Gobert .

Victor Wembanyama Career Stats Games 71 PPG 21.4 RPG 10.6 APG 3.9 BPG 3.6

The San Antonio Spurs, however, finished with the same record as the year before, 22-60. Wembanyama will need to improve upon his already stellar play to help the Spurs return to the playoffs. He follows in the footsteps of Spurs greats Tim Duncan and David Robinson, who were League MVPs, NBA Champions, Hall-of-Famers, and members of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. While those are big shoes to fill, both figuratively and literally, Wembanyama appears to be on his way toward accomplishing this major feat.

4 Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson, when healthy, is one of the league's best players

Zion Williamson has struggled with injuries since the New Orleans Pelicans selected him with the top pick in the 2019 draft. Williamson's ability to change the outcome of the game is undeniable. The Pelicans are 99-85 when he plays and 89-117 when he doesn't. Williamson does it all: scores, rebounds, passes, and plays good defense.

Zion Williamson Career Stats Games 184 PPG 24.7 RPG 6.5 APG 4.1 BPG 0.6

Even with the health issues, Williamson has made two All-Star games. He averaged 26.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in those two seasons. Even more impressive is his field goal percentage, 61 percent. If Williamson can stay on the floor, the modern-day human highlight reel will become one of the league's best players.

3 Yao Ming

Yao Ming was one of the NBA's most popular players

The Houston Rockets took Yao Ming with the top pick in the 2002 NBA Draft. While Yao's career was shorter than the others on this list, his impact on the NBA may be the most significant. Yao wasn't the first Chinese NBA player, but he was the greatest. Yao was among a few players, including Dirk Nowitzki and, before him, Hakeem Olajuwon, who inspired a focus on international scouting. The 2002 NBA Draft had three international players selected in the lottery. The 2023-24 NBA season saw a record 125 international players suit up on opening night.

Yao Ming Career Stats Games 486 PPG 19.0 RPG 9.2 APG 1.6 BPG 1.9

Yao was selected to eight All-Star games in his eight-year career. He never had the postseason success the Rockets had hoped for, even after pairing him with Tracy McGrady (another oft-injured superstar). The furthest he made it in the playoffs was the second round in 2009, losing to Kobe Bryant and the L.A. Lakers . From 2005-06 to 2007-08, Yao averaged 23.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

2 Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis joined the Lakers to win a title in 2020

The New Orleans Pelicans selected Anthony Davis as the 2012 NBA Draft pick. The Brow quickly became one of the league's best bigs. His interior defense and ability to run the floor made him a unique threat. He made his first All-Star game by his second year, finishing third in the Most Improved Player Award voting. He's led the league in blocks three times, and his time in New Orleans featured little playoff success. The team made it just twice in his seven seasons with the team. He averaged 30.5 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game in his 13 playoff games with the Pelicans.

Anthony Davis Career Stats Games 736 PPG 24.1 RPG 10.6 APG 2.5 BPG 2.3

After joining the Lakers, Davis has seen more postseason success. Playing alongside LeBron James , he hasn't had to shoulder as much of the weight, and in 2020, he became an NBA champion. In the Finals, Davis played well on both ends of the floor, averaging 25.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.0 blocks.

1 Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan is the best power forward in NBA history

The San Antonio Spurs got lucky when they won the lottery for the 1997 NBA Draft. David Robinson had been hurt the season prior, so the Spurs had a down year. Then, they got Duncan. The Spurs won five titles with Duncan, with three different core teams. The first featured David Robinson and Sean Elliott. Then came Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker.

The final title was won with Kawhi Leonard . Duncan's role changed throughout. He was the upstart rookie phenom, winning Rookie of the Year and quickly transforming into a back-to-back league MVP. By the end of his career, he became a capable veteran, leading the Spurs to one last title. Duncan was Finals MVP in 1999, 2003, and 2005.

Tim Duncan Career Stats Games 1392 PPG 19.0 RPG 10.8 APG 3.0 BPG 2.2

Duncan's quiet demeanor didn't seem to fit his superstar talent. He played against Allen Iverson, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kobe Bryant. Duncan simply played and won a lot of games. He earned the nickname The Big Fundamental by playing a simple style of basketball on both ends of the floor. Few players in NBA history have achieved Duncan's individual and team success. The Hall-of-Famer played in 15 All-Star games, won the 1999-2000 All-Star game MVP, and was selected as a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary team.

