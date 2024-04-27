Highlights Arsenal's dramatic comeback over Hull City to clinch the FA Cup is one of the greatest moments in cup history.

In its almost 150-year history, the FA Cup, the oldest of the world's football competitions, has seen countless legendary matches - and no fewer than a handful of legendary footballers - played by the hundreds of teams that have at one time featured in the tournament. After Manchester United's dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Coventry City in the 2024 FA Cup semi-final, here are the 10 best matches in its history.

Ranking factors

To select them, we decided to use a number of criteria, including:

Historical significance

Entertainment

Stage of the match

The 10 Best FA Cup Matches in Football History Rank Teams Result Year Competition stage 1 Tottenham - Coventry City 2-3 (a.e.t) 1987 Final 2 Liverpool - West Ham 3-3 (3-1, penalties) 2006 Final 3 Crystal Palace - Liverpool 4-3 (a.e.t) 1990 Semi-final 4 Blackpool - Bolton Wanderers 4-3 1953 Final 5 Tottenham - Arsenal 3-1 1991 Semi-final 6 Everton - Liverpool 4-4 1991 Fifth round 7 Coventry City - Manchester United 3-3 (2-4, penalties) 2024 Semi-final 8 Arsenal - Hull City 3-2 2014 Final 9 Manchester United - Liverpool 4-3 2024 Quarter-final 10 Manchester City - Wigan Athletic 0-1 2013 Final

10 Manchester City 0-1 Wigan Athletic

11/05/2013, Final

David versus Goliath. The 11th of May 2013 should have been a date like any other for Manchester City - favourites for the FA Cup final against Wigan Athletic, who had never appeared in such a fixture in their history. But against the superstars of the Skyblues, the Latics were not just looking to make up the numbers.

Embodying this desire to do well, Callum McManaman delivered a memorable performance that day, earning him the Man of the Match award. The award also came courtesy of a late goal (90th+1) from Ben Watson, who came on ten minutes from time. At Wembley, Roberto Martinez's men had just won the first FA Cup in the history of Wigan, who a few days later would be relegated to the Championship after losing to Arsenal.

9 Manchester United 4-3 Liverpool

17/03/2024, Quarter-final

Sometimes you don't have to go far back in time to find a match you're already nostalgic for. The 2024 FA Cup quarter-final between Manchester United and Liverpool is a case in point. Alongside their battle with Manchester City and Arsenal in the race for the English league title, the Reds travelled to Old Trafford in a bid to reach another domestic cup semi-final. An English derby that took on a spectacular dimension as the two teams went head to head.

Locked level at the end of the 90 minutes at 2-2, the historic rivals seemed to be heading for a penalty shoot-out after goals from Harvey Elliott (2-3, 105th) and Marcus Rashford (3-3, 112th). Amad Diallo was not to be denied, however, and in the 121st minute he sealed victory for the Red Devils, restoring the glory days of a Theatre of Dreams that was deliriously happy.

8 Arsenal 3-2 Hull City

17/05/2014, Final

The 2014 FA Cup final marked the start of a new era. For the first time since 2010, the final will be played after the end of the league season. A new version of the trophy was also inaugurated when Arsenal met Hull City, who were contesting the first cup final in their history. The Tigers took the game by the scruff of the neck, scoring twice in the first seven minutes.

However, the Gunners made up some of the deficit thanks to Santi Cazorla's direct free-kick on the quarter-hour mark. Arsenal then had to wait until the 70th minute for Laurent Koscielny's equaliser. Pushed into extra time, Arsene Wenger's men were pushed hard but finally managed to take a definitive lead through Aaron Ramsey and end years of hurt and trophyless pain.

7 Conventry City 3-3 Manchester United

21/02/2024, Semi-Final

A comeback that will go down in history as both incredible and regrettable. Coventry City came close to achieving the impossible against Manchester United in the semi-finals of the 2024 FA Cup. Trailing 0-3 with 20 minutes remaining, the Championship side managed to salvage an improbable equaliser in the 95th minute.

The valiant Skyblues even thought they had pulled off one of the greatest feats in the history of the oldest competition when they scored a fourth goal in extra time. Their joy was short-lived, however, as it was disallowed for offside. The Red Devils would then take advantage of two Coventry misses in the penalty shoot-out to reach the final of the FA Cup.

6 Everton 4-4 Liverpool

20/02/1991, Fifth round

The first of two replays of the 1991 FA Cup fifth round tie between Everton and Liverpool has been described by many as one of the matches that forever changed footballing history. Unable to break the deadlock in their first meeting at Anfield (0-0), the two historic rivals met again this time at Goodison Park to battle it out for a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The match ended 4-4, with goals from Peter Beardsley (x2), Ian Rush and John Barnes for the Reds and doubles from Graeme Sharp and Tony Cottee for the Toffees. The match was also the first Merseyside derby to be broadcast on satellite television, and was followed by the surprise resignation of Sir Kenny Dalglish as Liverpool manager.

5 Tottenham 3-1 Arsenal

14/04/1991, Semi-final

On the 14th of April 1991, Wembley hosted the first ever FA Cup semi-final. And what better fixture than a North London derby to better mark the history of the legendary London arena. That day, in front of some 77,000 spectators, Tottenham and Arsenal engaged in an all-out battle.

Buoyed by the great Paul Gascoigne (who scored a superb free-kick and set up the second goal for Gary Lineker), Spurs quickly took the lead. But favourites Arsenal managed to pull a goal back early in the second half through Alan Smith. Lineker finally scored Spurs' third goal, aided by the deceptive hand of David Seaman. A few weeks later, the Whites defeated Nottingham Forest to win their eighth FA Cup in history.

4 Blackpool 4-3 Bolton Wanderers

02/05/1953, Final

At Wembley, in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II, who was attending the first football match of her life, Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers played out one of the most legendary encounters in the history of British football. It was a match marked by one man in particular - Sir Stanley Matthews - who even had the match renamed 'The Matthews Final' in his honour.

On that day, however, it was Stan Mortensen who scored a hat-trick to give Blackpool a late equaliser against Wanderers. Bill Perry completed the comeback to clinch the title for his team. But that day, 38-year-old Matthews, the man Pelé said "taught us the way football should be played", produced a memorable performance.

3 Crystal Palace 4-3 Liverpool

08/04/1990, Semi-final

Having already been beaten twice, including a 9-0 defeat at Anfield, by the future champions of England during the 1989/90 season, Crystal Palace saw the FA Cup semi-final as an opportunity to take revenge on an opponent as ruthless as it was talented. Ian Rush, who scored in the 14th minute, made the task immediately difficult. Trailing at half-time, the Eagles took the lead thanks to a strong start to the second half and goals from Mark Bright (46th) and Gary Mills O'Reilly (70th).

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The 1990 FA Cup final was the highest-scoring in history, level with the 6-1 final between Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday in 1890.

That lead evaporated in the space of three minutes, however, after Steve McMahon (80th) and John Barnes (83rd, penalty) turned the game around. Undaunted, Andrew Gray's team-mates put their faith in the Englishman, who snatched extra time in the 88th minute. Re-motivated, the Londoners even scored the fourth and final goal of the match through Alan Pardew (109th) to book their place in the first FA Cup final in their history. Unfortunately for the Eagles, their adventure ended in the final, where they lost to Manchester United in a replay (1-0), just a few days after drawing with the Red Devils (3-3).

2 Liverpool 3-3 West Ham

13/05/2006, Final

Relocated to Cardiff's Millennium Stadium for the sixth - and last - consecutive year (due to the reconstruction of Wembley), the 2006 FA Cup final pitted Liverpool against West Ham. And on the 125th anniversary of the oldest of all competitions, it would be an understatement to say that the match was one for the record books. Trailing by two goals after a Jamie Carragher own goal and a Dean Ashton strike, the Reds relied on Steven Gerrard to turn the tie around.

The legendary Liverpool midfielder set up Djibril Cisse to reduce the deficit and then scored the equaliser. Once again trailing after Paul Konchesky's goal for West Ham, Rafael Benitez's men relied once again on 'Stevie G' to snatch extra time in the 91st minute. Pushed to the penalty spot, the Hammers failed three times, while their opponents took three of their four penalties to seal their seventh FA Cup in history.

1 Tottenham 2-3 Coventry

16/05/1987, Final

On the 16th of May 1987, in the sunshine of Wembley, Coventry City were about to play in their first domestic cup final in history. Having qualified for the final after a run that included eliminating Manchester United at Old Trafford, the Sky Blues now faced Tottenham - the overwhelming favourites for the match. It didn't take Spurs long to justify their status as favourites, taking the lead after just two minutes. Coventry responded immediately by equalising seven minutes later through Dave Bennett.

Buoyed by their stars Chris Waddle, Chris Hughton and Clive Allen, Tottenham regained the lead shortly before half-time, but were pegged back again on the hour mark. Pushed into extra time, David Pleat's men finally succumbed, plunged into defeat by Gary Mabbutt's own goal. The 3-2 scoreline would stand, allowing Coventry City to add their first and so far only FA Cup to their trophy cabinet after a match described as "the finest cup final I've had the pleasure of commentating on" by BBC commentator John Motson.

