Highlights Pau Gasol, Dikembe Mutombo, and Hakeem Olajuwon are among the top international players in NBA history.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokić represent the best international talents today.

International players like Gasol, Mutombo, and Olajuwon have proven their worth in the NBA, with their skills, achievements, and contributions to the game.

The NBA has long been a global stage for extraordinary talent, attracting players from around the world to showcase their skills on the hardwood. In the annals of NBA history, a select group of international players has left an indelible mark, earning their place among the league's all-time greats. From towering centers to dynamic point guards, this article embarks on a journey to celebrate the top 10 international NBA players who have mesmerized fans, shattered records, and redefined the game with their incredible abilities.

10 Pau Gasol

Origin: Spain

Pau Gasol has seemingly always been overshadowed by someone on his team; his brother Marc Gasol, Kobe Bryant, and Derrick Rose all come to mind. Regardless of the team he played for, he was always a truly viable second option and was able to carve out a lengthy career.

Pau Gasol - Career Statistics Points Per Game 17.0 Rebounds Per Game 9.2 Field Goal % 50.7 Win Shares 144.1

After winning the Rookie of the Year award in 2002, he would go on to play 18 long years while winning two championships and making the All-NBA team four times. There are not many players like Gasol anymore, but their place in the league will always be coveted.

9 Dikembe Mutombo

Origin: Congo

Dikembe Mutumbo made his presence felt on the defensive end. He’s arguably the best international defender of all time as he won the Defensive Player of the Year award four times. Mutombo and Ben Wallace are the only players to win the award four times.

Dikembe Mutombo - Career Statistics Rebounds Per Game 9.2 Blocks Per Game 2.8 Block % 6.3 Defensive Win Shares 68.5

Outside his defense, Mutombo was not very effective offensively, averaging 9.8 points per game for his career. Although he had an extremely long career, playing into his early 40s, his career high points per game was 16.6 as a rookie. His most glaring accolade exclusion came during his first year, when he lost the Rookie of the Year award after averaging 16.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, and over 3 blocks a game, losing to Larry Johnson.

8 Joel Embiid

Origin: Cameroon

After winning the 2023 MVP, Joel Embiid still plays like he has something to prove.

Joel Embiid - Career Statistics Points Per Game 27.4 Rebounds Per Game 11.3 Assists Per Game 6.6 Field Goal % 49.8 Blocks Per Game 1.7 Defensive Rating 105.0

The Cameroonian center has led the league in scoring for two years in a row and is on track to do it a third time. Even with absurd scoring numbers, he's still finding new ways to expand his game, averaging a career high in assists per game with 6.6. If he continues with this pace, he could very well be a lock for back-to-back MVPs for the Sixer.

7 Manu Ginobili

Origin: Argentina

Manu Ginobili could have been a perineal All-Star if he just did not thrive the way he did in the sixth man role during his time with the San Antonio Spurs.

Manu Ginobili - Career Statistics Rebounds Per Game 13.3 Field Goal % 44.7 Three-Point Field Goal % 36.9

Although he never became that star, he is still a four-time NBA champion, two-time All-NBA member, and, of course, a Hall of Famer. The Spurs dynasty wouldn't have been the same without his sparkplug offense off the bench. Even if his stats don't scream elite status, his play on the court is undeniable and integral to each of the team's four championships.

6 Tony Parker

Origin: France

Tony Parker, similar to Ginobili, was key to the Spurs four championships. A sensation coming into the league, Parker made all the right plays at the right times and was seemingly an ideal fit alongside Ginobili, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. He went onto to make six All-Star teams, four All-NBA teams and win the 2007 NBA Finals MVP award.

Tony Parker - Career Statistics Points Per Game 15.5 Assists Per Game 5.6 Player Efficiency Rating 18.2

His stats also don't tell the story, much like his Argentinian teammate. While he was excellent in his lengthy career, playing in a very balanced, capable lineup diluted his overall stats. Don't be fooled, however, Parker is exactly the kind of talent any team would want today.

5 Steve Nash

Origin: Canada

Steve Nash is one of the best point guards in the NBA, leading the league in assists five times throughout his 18-year NBA career. He also added two MVP awards to his resume during that span. Not only was he a master at setting his teammates up, he was also one of the most efficient shooters in league history.

Steve Nash - Career Statistics Points Per Game 14.3 Assists Per Game 8.5 Three-Point Field Goal % 42.8

He reached the 50/40/90 mark four times in his career and is one of four players six-foot-three and under to reach 10,000 career points and with a true shooting percentage of .600 or greater. A very specific stat, to be sure, but his measures just how efficient he was in his roles across the league. Although he never won a championship, his impact on the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns can't be understated.

4 Dirk Nowitzki

Origin: Germany

Dirk Nowitzki, the original NBA unicorn, played for the Mavericks for 21 long years and was an offensive juggernaut. He is one of 34 players in NBA history to have a Championship trophy, MVP, and Finals MVP. The seven-foot, sweet shooting big man made 12 All-NBA teams and had 14 All-Star appearances and is the all-time leader in three-pointers made by a player seven feet or taller.

Dirk Nowitzki - Career Statistics Points Per Game 20.7 Rebounds Per Game 7.5 Field Goal % 47.1 Three-Point Field Goal % 38.0

Nowitzki is most known for the historic upset in the 2011 NBA Finals when LeBron James and Dwayne Wade failed to live up to expectations and mocked him for having the flu. In response to that, the German power forward and the Mavericks games four through six in the series and secured their first championship in franchise history.

3 Giannis Antentokounmpo

Origin: Greece

Giannis Antentokounmpo took the world by storm during the 2016-17 NBA season when he broke out as a premier scorer and capable defender for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Greek player won back-to-back MVP awards in 2019 and 2020 — along with Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 — and followed them up with a championship win in 2021. Antetokounmpo remains the only player to win each of the MVP, Finals MVP, Most Improved Player, and Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Career Statistics Points Per Game 22.8 Rebounds Per Game 9.6 Assists Per Game 4.7 Total Scoring % 60.6

Although he's not a particularly great shooter from behind the arc, he's still averaged close to 30 points per game since the 2019-20 season. After adding Damian Lillard as a teammate, Antentokounmpo is looking to taste championship glory again.

2 Nikola Jokić

Origin: Serbia

Nikola Jokić, similar to Joel Embiid, took a bit of time to get going. The first few years with the Denver Nuggets saw the Serbian develop into a rare center that could score 20 points per game and help facilitate offenses thanks to his flashy passing. In the 2020-21 season, a switch flipped. His scoring, rebounding, and assist totals saw significant increases. As a result, he's now fourth all-time in triple-doubles, surpassing LeBron James and Jason Kidd.

Until about three years ago, Jokic looked like a rare center that could get five to six assists with 20 points. Then the switch flipped as Jokic is now immune to scoring under 25 points, grabbing under 10 rebounds, and dishing out less than 6 assists. He has now passed LeBron James and Jason Kidd for fourth all-time in triple doubles.

Nikola Jokić - Career Statistics Points Per Game 20.5 Rebounds Per Game 10.6 Assists Per Game 6.7 Total Scoring % 63.2

The two-time MVP winner had a serious case to go three for three last season, but Embiid just edged him out in voting. Did that stop Jokic from still winning an MVP award? Of course not. The Nuggets went on to win their first NBA championship in franchise history with Jokic earning Finals MVP nods.

1 Hakeem Olajuwon

Origin: Nigeria

There is no better player to highlight international success in the NBA better than Hakeem Olajuwon who played his best years for the Houston Rockets. He is one of three players to win the MVP, Finals MVP, and the Defensive Player of the Year award. He is also one of two players to achieve that feat in the same season, with Michael Jordan being the other player to accomplish it.

Hakeem Olajuwon - Career Statistics Points Per Game 21.8 Rebounds Per Game 11.1 Field Goal % 51.2 Blocks Per Game 3.1

The back-to-back championship winner became the first non-American to win the MVP, Finals MVP, and the Defensive Player of the Year awards. Furthermore, he became the first non-American to start in the All-Star game. As international talent gets better with every passing year, it's entirely possible someone will pass Olajuwon. Until then, he's still got the international players crown.