Highlights There will be plenty of fantastic left-footed players on show at Euro 2024, including France captain Antoine Griezmann and England's Phil Foden.

England are blessed with lefties in attack, with Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer both available to Gareth Southgate.

Lamine Yamal, the prodigious 16-year-old Barcelona star, will be hopeful of a breakout tournament for Spain and he also features in the top 10.

Euro 2024 is set to bring together the finest football talent from across the continent. Among the many stars, left-footed players often bring a unique flair and creativity to the beautiful game, making them a primary source of entertainment during international tournaments.

In these days of inverted wingers and full-backs bombing forward, however, left-footed players aren't just required to be the all-action go-getters in their sides. Managers across Europe can now see the benefit of having a mixture of left and right-footed players, with tactic sheets and formations becoming more and more intricate with each year.

Taking all of this into consideration, there is bound to be a surfeit of left-footed talents that light up this summer's tournament, and GIVEMESPORT has ranked the 10 best lefties going to the Germany.

Left-footers at Euro 2024 ranked 10 Alejandro Grimaldo 9 Kai Havertz 8 Lamine Yamal 7 Josko Gvardiol 6 Eduardo Camavinga 5 Bernardo Silva 4 Cole Palmer 3 Bukayo Saka 2 Phil Foden 1 Antoine Griezmann

10 Alejandro Grimaldo

Spain

Bayer Leverkusen's decision to sign Alejandro Grimaldo on a free transfer last summer turned out to be a stroke of genius from the Bundesliga champions. The 28-year-old finished as the league's top assist-provider in his first season, setting up a total of 13 goals for his teammates as they went the whole campaign without defeat.

A full-back in its truest essence, the Spaniard balances his attacking ambitions with the position's traditional defensive duties. But his wand of a left foot is why he gets most of his plaudits. After tallying 10 goals in the Bundesliga, Spain will be hopeful that he takes his scintillating club form into their Euros campaign.

Alejandro Grimaldo Stats - All Competitions (23/24) Games 51 Goals 12 Assists 19

9 Kai Havertz

Germany

Among one of the many players to silence their critics in the 2023/24 Premier League season, Kai Havertz left his anguished Chelsea days in the dust last term by unveiling a new and improved version of himself. After Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta instilled faith in the German forward, the 25-year-old prevailed as an archetypal new-age striker.

Letting bygones be bygones, Havertz repaid the trust placed in him with interest, and he emerged as a formidable 'false-nine' striker, particularly in the second half of the season. His performances in North London led Gary Neville to compare him to Roberto Firmino and the crucial role he played in Liverpool's successes under Jurgen Klopp.

8 Lamine Yamal

Spain

Lamine Yamal is the youngest player on this list by some distance. At just 16 years old, though, he already boasts a plethora of attacking attributes. Only Ilkay Gundogan featured more times for Barcelona last season, which only adds to the narrative surrounding the hot prospect and the idea that he's wise beyond his years.

At Euro 2024, he will be hoping to continue his sharp rise to prominence. Yamal became Spain's youngest-ever scorer when he netted against Georgia last September and a standout campaign this summer will only further cement Yamal's reputation as one of the most exciting young players in world football.

7 Josko Gvardiol

Croatia

After showing he was worth his weight in gold at RB Leipzig in the 2022/23 season, as well as enjoying a stellar tournament with Croatia at the 2022 World Cup, Josko Gvardiol found himself at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war that Manchester City would win last summer.

Since that deal - which made him the eighth most-expensive signing of the Premier League era - Gvardiol has continued to flourish under Pep Guardiola. Although his integration into City's treble-winning backline was gradual, he came into his own at the back end of last season, which appeared to finally solve his club's long-standing issues at left-back.

6 Eduardo Camavinga

France

Eduardo Camavinga has always been ahead of the curve; above his peers at youth level, and now already one of the best midfielders in the game - vital to Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid engine. With Toni Kroos saying farewell to football after this summer's showpiece tournament, and Luka Modric soon turning 40, his role at club level is set to become even more important.

“Technically, he has nothing to learn and, physically, he has the engine of a Ferrari," Ancelotti said of the 21-year-old just last year. These are feathers in the young Frenchman's cap that are likely to be of keen interest to the watchful gaze of supporters this summer as France head to Germany among the favourites for glory.

5 Bernardo Silva

Portugal

Bernardo Silva's biggest fan is none other than his club manager, Guardiola. And although the Portuguese's importance to his team remains understated to the everyday viewer, the football purists of the world will be quick to tell you that he is the beating heart in every line-up he finds himself involved in.

Silva's ability to control the tempo of a game, create scoring opportunities, and link up play makes him indispensable, while his versatility to play in midfield and attack brings an element of tactical flexibility often associated with the very best left-footed players. With seven seasons under his belt now with the Cityzens, the 29-year-old is one of the great Guardiola-style players of this generation, and fans tuning into Euro 2024 will quickly be impressed by his tiki-taka qualities that the peninsula he grew up on is well-known for.

4 Cole Palmer

England

England isn't usually a country affiliated with producing players of mesmerising skill and grace. Yet, Cole Palmer is the first of three English players that feature in this list who help suggest that an outdated narrative needs to change. Long gone are the days of hard men in the Three Lions' roster, with Palmer proving Gareth Southgate has a plethora of exciting talent to choose from at Euro 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No player in the Premier League directly contributed to more goals than Cole Palmer (33) in the 2023/24 campaign, with only Erling Haaland and Ollie Watkins (32 each) coming close.

After swapping the blue of Manchester City for the blue of Chelsea last summer, Palmer's decision to part ways with Guardiola in the hope of more first-team action proved to be the right one.

3 Bukayo Saka

England

A player who is likely to keep Palmer on the bench at the Euros is Bukayo Saka. A vital cog in the Arsenal side that pushed Man City to the wire last season, Saka is undoubtedly one of the best players in the Premier League right now, and given his form at international level under Southgate, it is likely he will be the preferred option in England's right-wing berth.

He's a defender's worst nightmare with his unrelenting speed and trickery, even if injuries slowed him down in the middle part of last season. Regularly playing with a smile on his face, Saka is a refreshing character in the complex football world, and that will be a much-loved feature again this summer.

2 Phil Foden

England

Pivotal in Manchester City’s record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title triumph, Phil Foden was deservedly named PFA Player of the Year as he made the definitive step-up to stardom. A career-best tally of 27 goal contributions in 35 games showed that he can be the one to wear the cape when others at Guardiola's disposal go missing.

The 'Stockport Iniesta' is living up to his status as one of the best young players in world football, and after years of playing second fiddle to the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, among others, Foden is set to be a prominent figure for club and country over the next decade, and he will be hoping his form can be replicated at the Euros to bring football home once and for all.

1 Antoine Griezmann

France

The determining factor in Antoine Griezmann's crowning as the best left-footed player heading to the European Championships next week is the Frenchman's superior experience at coming out on top in high-pressure situations, having done it for the last 13-plus years. Moreover, his trajectory as one of the best French players of all time could be mapped out right from the very start of his glittering career.

The 33-year-old won the 2010 UEFA European Under-19 Championship and hasn't looked back since, earning over 120 caps and scoring 44 goals, ranking as France's fifth-most capped player and fourth-highest goalscorer. Griezmann finished as top goalscorer and Player of the Tournament as France finished runners-up at Euro 2016, before going on to win the Silver Boot, the Bronze Ball, and being named man of the match in the final as Les Bleus won the 2018 World Cup.