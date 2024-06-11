Highlights Euro 2024 will see 51 matches take place over the course of the tournament.

The games will take place across 10 host cities, including Munich, Dortmund and Dusseldorf.

The Olmpiastadion in capital city Berlin will host the final but is not the best stadium in Germany.

With Euro 2024 on the horizon, there's a lot to be excited about for football fans far and wide as the festival of football commences on June 14 when hosts Germany take on Scotland at the Allianz Arena. For the lucky spectators who have a ticket to watch one (or more) of the games in Germany in the coming months, perhaps there's nothing more exciting than seeing which stadium they will be ticking off their bucket lists next.

There are plenty of fantastic stadiums in Germany, many of which were on show when the nation last hosted a major tournament with the World Cup in 2006. GIVEMESPORT has the lowdown on all 10 of the stadiums that will host matches at this summer's Euros, ranking them from 10 to 1.

Euro 2024 stadiums ranked Rank Stadium 10 Cologne Stadium, Cologne 9 Leipzig Stadium, Leipzig 8 Dusseldorf Arena, Dusseldorf 7 Volkparkstadion, Hamburg 6 Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt 5 Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart 4 Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen 3 Olympiastadion, Berlin 2 BVB Stadion, Dortmund 1 Allianz Arena, Munich

10 Cologne Stadium

Cologne

The RheinEnergieStadion, which is better known by its simpler name 'Cologne Stadium', is the third iteration of FC Koln's home stadium built on the same patch of land, and was erected in the early 2000s in order to host matches at the 2006 World Cup.

Designed in a more traditional English style with its four separate stands rather than the continental style of a continuous bowl of seating, the Cologne Stadium's most eye-catching feature is its four steel pillars situated in the corners of the stadium. With Germany flexing a time-honoured history of football fandom, there are plenty of better stadiums on show at Euro 2024 - but the simple fact it still holds 50,000 people and is the lowest-ranked stadium says an awful lot about entries above it.

Clean, simple, and does the job - that's probably the best way to describe it.

EURO 2024 Fixtures Date Fixture 15/06 Hungary vs Switzerland 19/06 Scotland vs Switzerland 22/06 Belgium vs Romania 25/06 England vs Slovenia 30/06 Round of 16

9 Leipzig Stadium

Leipzig

Built within the shell of the old Zentralstadion that had stood since 1956, Leipzig Stadium is the home of RB Leipzig and otherwise known as the Red Bull Arena. It opened in 2004 and is the biggest stadium in the former East Germany.

The stadium serves as a perfect indicator of the steep rise of RB Leipzig - a club established in 2009 and already playing their football in UEFA competitions, most recently qualifying for the Champions League ahead of Borussia Dortmund in the 2023/24 Bundesliga campaign. The shape of Leipzig's stadium is not too dissimilar to Brighton's Amex Stadium in the Premier League.

EURO 2024 Fixtures Date Fixture 18/06 Portugal vs Czech Republic 21/06 Netherlands vs France 24/06 Croatia vs Italy 02/07 Round of 16

8 Dusseldorf Arena

Dusseldorf

Completed in 2004, the distinctively-square Dusseldorf Arena - home to second-tier side Fortuna Dusseldorf - will be making its major international tournament debut this summer. And though it might look ugly from the outside - with its features resembling more of a service station on a motorway, or a multi-storey car park, inside is where it showcases all of its beauty.

Fans of football's traditional stadiums will be particularly impressed, with its enclosed feel paving the way for a spectacular matchday atmosphere, fit for German fandom's ultra culture. Meanwhile, its retractable roof and heating system makes the arena a good venue for music, with the likes of the Rolling Stones, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Take That, Madonna, Beyonce and One Direction having all played shows there.

EURO 2024 Fixtures Date Fixture 17/06 Austria vs France 21/06 Slovakia vs Ukraine 24/06 Albania vs Spain 01/07 Round of 16 06/07 Quarter-final

7 Volkparkstadion

Hamburg

The current Volksparkstadion was constructed in the late 1990s and opened in 2000. It was built on the site of the former ground which had stood since the early 1950s and was interestingly constructed from materials that came from the ruins of Eimsbuttel - a district of Hamburg that had been destroyed under Allied bombing during World War Two.

With it being another home to a second-tier side in Hamburg SV, the history of its materials does not quite reflect its history in football. But despite not hosting regular top-flight football, the ground remains an elite-level UEFA category 4 stadium, making it eligible to host their most prestigious club football matches. Fulham fans will remember it well as the venue they descended upon to see their side lose to Atletico Madrid in the final of the 2010 Europa League.

At 50,000-capacity, it looks a lot like the (not so) little brother of Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.

EURO 2024 Fixtures Date Fixture 16/06 Poland vs Netherlands 19/06 Croatia vs Albania 22/06 Georgia vs Czech Republic 26/06 Czech Republic vs Turkey 05/07 Quarter-final

6 Frankfurt Arena

Frankfurt

The Frankfurt Arena, otherwise known as the Waldstadion or Deutsche Bank Park, is approaching its 100-year anniversary, and it has a similar backstory to Hamburg's Volkparkstadion. Built on the site of a former military shooting range, the stadium was opened in May 1925, with an initial capacity of 35,000.

It has since undergone two major reconstructions - in the 1950s and 1970s, the latter in preparation for the 1974 World Cup. As a result, it has turned into a fortress for Eintracht Frankfurt - a club that savours a reputation as one of Germany's most vocal and passionate fanbases.

Situated deep in Frankfurter Stadtwald - a forest district south of the city centre, the stadium has a spooky, dare-to-enter feel about it, which really adds to those trembling matchday nerves.

EURO 2024 Fixtures Date Fixture 17/06 Belgium vs Slovakia 20/06 Denmark vs England 23/06 Switzerland vs Germany 26/06 Slovakia vs Romania 01/07 Round of 16

5 Stuttgart Arena

Stuttgart

Home of VfB Stuttgart, the aptly-named (as is the case with most German stadiums) Stuttgart Arena is a coliseum brimming with sporting history. Two European Cup finals have been held at the ground - Real Madrid's win over Reims in 1959 and PSV Eindhoven's penalty-shootout victory over Benfica in 1988 - while it has also played host to four matches in the 1974 World Cup, two Euro 1988 fixtures, and a further six World Cup games in 2006.

It also hosted the 1993 World Athletics Championships and several American football Eurobowl finals in the past, but renovations in 2011 made it a football-only venue. However, some spectators might be quick to point out its far-from-ideal distance to the pitch. There will be no questions asked about its grace, especially when the sun is out.

EURO 2024 Fixtures Date Fixture 16/06 Slovenia vs Denmark 19/06 Germany vs Hungary 23/06 Scotland vs Hungary 26/06 Ukraine vs Belgium 05/07 Quarter-final

4 Arena AufSchalke

Gelsenkirchen

The Arena AufSchalke, or Veltins Arena, is another venue at Euro 2024 with a retractable roof. Where it differs from its rivals, though, is that its pitch is also retractable. The pitch can be moved in and out of the stadium in four hours, allowing the grass to be grown in more natural outdoor conditions while also protecting it when the stadium is used for purposes other than football. Speedway, bobsleigh, and music events have all been held at Schalke's imposing home.

Despite being built in the early-2000s, the Veltins Arena has the ability to bring that much-loved wow factor to anyone's first - or last - visit. It was well ahead of its time when developed, and remains ahead of a lot of competition still, with the key positive being the fact that, no matter where spectators are seated, they will have a perfect view of the action, thanks to its modern design making it a theatre of football.

EURO 2024 Fixtures Date Fixture 16/06 Serbia vs England 20/06 Spain vs Italy 26/06 Georgia vs Portugal 30/06 Round of 16

3 Olympiastadion

Berlin

Germany's answer to Wembley Stadium, Hertha Berlin's Olympiastadion is steeped in history and is the perfect place for the 2024 European Championship final, despite also being the oldest venue holding games this summer. It has staged every German Cup final since 1985, as well as several high-profile games on the continental and international stage, including Barcelona's victory over Juventus in the 2015 Champions League final, as well as the 2006 World Cup final between Italy and France.

With a capacity of 70,000 supporters, the Olympiastadion is one of the biggest sadiums in this list. Certainly, its annoying track-sized gap between the pitch and stands can be a bit of an eyesore, but you can't fault how iconic the football cathedral is. And, for what it's worth, history can play a big part in someone's valuation of a place, regardless of its impracticality.

EURO 2024 Fixtures Date Fixture 15/06 Spain vs Croatia 21/06 Poland vs Austria 25/06 Netherlands vs Austria 29/06 Round of 16 06/07 Quarter-final 14/07 Final

2 BVB Stadion

Dortmund

Ask every football fan in the world which stadium they'd like to visit the most, and a large amount of them would say Borussia Dortmund's Westfalenstadion within their first three choices. Made famous for its awe-inspiring "Yellow Wall", which is the largest free-standing grandstand in Europe and accommodates 25,000 bouncing Dortmund fans every other week in the Bundesliga, the BVB Stadion is the ultimate football temple for those who relish experiencing football through its atmosphere.

The ground has been a regular fixture for Champions League games. One of the most famous European games held there actually came in the 2000-01 UEFA Cup, when Liverpool beat Alaves 5-4. It also hosted four fixtures in the 1974 World Cup and a further six in the 2006 edition. It is one of the largest stadiums in world football in terms of capacity.

EURO 2024 Fixtures Date Fixture 15/06 Italy vs Albania 22/06 Turkey vs Portugal 25/06 France vs Poland 29/06 Round of 16 10/07 Semi-final

1 Allianz Arena

Munich

Munich Football Arena is one of Europe's most iconic grounds, not only as the home of one of the continent's finest sides in Bayern Munich, but also because of its unique multi-diamond-pattern inflated plastic exterior. Otherwise known as the Allianz Arena, it is the first stadium in the world with a shell that can completely change colour, like Wembley's famous arch.

Not often a happy hunting ground for English sides, an exception was made in 2012, with Chelsea pipping Bayern Munich to the Champions League trophy. It was a rare moment when Germany's finest club hadn't picked up silverware on home soil.

As it prepares to take centre stage for one of this year's semi-finals, travelling supporters will be treated a stadium built for the very purpose of massive sporting fixtures - though they'll hope they don't get seated right at the back.