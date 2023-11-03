Highlights The post-Sir Alex Ferguson era at Manchester United has been plagued by poor results, performances, and recruitment.

Erik ten Hag's stewardship has seen some new signings fail to impress, a recurring issue at the club for many years.

Bruno Fernandes has been the best signing since Ferguson's retirement, transforming the club's fortunes and becoming a world-class midfielder.

The post-Sir Alex Ferguson era at Manchester United has been an absolute minefield. Results and performances have got far, far worse and the recruitment – well, the less said about that, the better. While the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool have barely put a foot wrong when acquiring new talent from the depths of the market, United have – time and time again – made catastrophic errors.

These have been racked up from an array of managers that have attempted to follow in the footsteps of Fergie: Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to name a few; but the reoccurring issue has tarnished the club’s reputation and as such, has put them in a sticky situation as many players – past and present – have or are now failing to live up to their mammoth price tags.

Erik ten Hag, formerly of Ajax, was called upon in 2022 to steady the ship and while his first season ended with delight, the same cannot be said for 2023-24 so far. A more concerning aspect of his stewardship has been that some of his incomings have failed to hit the ground running, but that has been the case at Manchester United for many years now.

And that got us thinking. A plethora of managers have come and gone in the decade of Ferguson’s absence, as have many players. But which signings of the post-Fergie era have impressed the most, and which can be categorised as failures? Without further ado, GIVEMESPORT have provided you with the top 10 for the best and worst signings since Ferguson retired. Let’s get in to it.

Man Utd’s best post-Ferguson signings

10. Alejandro Garnacho | 2020 | £100,000

While many have a misconception that Alejandro Garnacho is a product of Carrington, that is far from the case. Arriving fresh-faced from Atlético Madrid back in 2000, not many fans knew what to expect. In return for their patience, they received a fearless winger, who has proved time and time again to be an ever-reliable presence from the bench.

Quick and decisive, the Argentina wonderkid has proved to be an absolute bargain for £100,000 and, with the correct treatment and development, could become the next best thing at Manchester United. He struck up a father-son like relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo upon the all-timer’s return to the club and if he can mimic his exploits on the biggest stage then the club are on to a winner!

9. Juan Mata | 2014 | £37.5m

Arriving as David Moyes’ second signing at the club, Juan Mata quickly emerged as a likeable figure on the red side of Manchester. A dazzling figure on the ball, the former Chelsea technician started very brightly, even when utilised out of position.

No doubt a loyal servant to the club, Mata turned into an eternal substitute in his later years and really struggled to cement a starting spot following van Gaal’s departure. A persistent performer in the red strip of Manchester United, if only he could have replicated his west London form and Mata would have left with ample more silverware in his locker, that’s for sure.

8. Raphael Varane | 2021 | £50m

Known in football circles as Champions League Varane, the four-time winner of the aforementioned competition fancied a new challenge in the Premier League. It was no secret that during Ferguson’s time at the helm that the Frenchman was a key target, though nothing ever came to fruition.

Staying fit and available is a thorn in Raphael Varane’s transfer, though has been an integral part of the club since his arrival thanks to his cool-headed nature and impressively high defensive IQ. After shelling out £50m for his signature back in 2021, with the view of him resurrecting a failing back line, Manchester United – for once – have succeeded in the recruitment department.

7. Casemiro | 2022 | £70m

This seasons so far aside, Casemiro has been a paramount part of Ten Hag’s embryonic success in the Old Trafford dugout – even if Frenkie de Jong was the first-choice option. The Brazilian, who has had discipline issues this term, expertly slots into the base of Manchester United’s midfield and was a sore miss when unavailable for selection.

Known for his ability to thwart opposing attacks and spruce his side into life with counter-attacking intent, United’s £70m spend – which was initially frowned upon – can be considered good business overall. Perhaps unlucky not to occupy a position higher up in this list, an upturn in the 31-year-old’s form between now and the end of the current season would see him shift a few spots higher.

6. Cristiano Ronaldo | 2021 | £12.9m

A homecoming that every Manchester United fan went to bed dreaming about since he left back in 2009. Marking his return by bagging a brace against Newcastle United, it was simply perfect. Of course, it’s important to remember how acrimonious his departure was once Ten Hag came in to ‘steady the ship’, but it would be remiss of us to not acknowledge his goalscoring prowess.

His 18-goal return in the Premier League was the club’s saving grace and helped the narrowly avoid an embarrassing finish. It wasn’t always exactly pretty, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s return was fruitful throughout. And, despite being scapegoated as the ‘problem’, imagine where they would’ve been without him.

5. Ander Herrera | 2014 | £29m

The beauty of having someone of Ander Herrera’s ilk in the squad is that they would be willing to carry out any task set before them – beautifully shown by his man-marking job performed on Eden Hazard. Wearing his heart on his sleeve was an intangible aspect of his game was one that the Old Trafford loyal adored, though his game was much more well-rounded than that.

An acute passer, too, the Spaniard, who signed for just shy of £30m, chalked up 189 games for the Red Devils and quickly became a fan favourite. Named Manchester United Fans’ Player of the Season in 2017, we can’t help but think the current midfield is missing someone like Herrera.

4. Lisandro Martínez | 2022 | £56.7m

“Now, we should never judge managers or players too early, but I'm convinced this can't work because the size of him playing in a back four.” said Jamie Carragher upon Lisandro Martínez’s arrival. The World Cup winner ensured to make the former Liverpool defender eat his words as he, in 2022-23, established himself as one of the league’s most formidable assets at the back.

Partnered up with Varane – with Casemiro sitting in front – and the formidable trio became the all-important anchor in the club’s Carabao Cup-winning campaign. Also hindered with injuries, the Red Devils look much less composed in possession without the 25-year-old in the side.

3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic | 2016 | Free

Admittedly, the enigmatic Swede, who is among the best players to never win a Ballon d'Or, didn’t exactly set the Premier League alight, though – at the ripe old age of 34 – Zlatan Ibrahimovic's return of 28 goals and 10 assists in his first and only full campaign was enough to silence any initial worries.

Given he signed on a free transfer, too, this move goes from strength to strength. Ending his stint in England prematurely through an ACL injury, he still managed to leave with a Europa League medal around his neck and the undying love and support of those associated with the club. He also was imperative in their League Cup win against Southampton by bagging a brace to see them reign victorious at Wembley.

2. Luke Shaw | 2014 | £33.7m

Becoming the most expensive teenager when he arrived, the Englishman has had a rollercoaster ride in the fabled red of Manchester United. A series of fitness problems in his inaugural season preceded a season-marring leg break in the campaign to follow.

A sporadic option under Jose Mourinho, it was Solskjaer who saw and, subsequently, unlocked Luke Shaw’s talent and potential. One of the few to actually live up to his transfer fee, the left-back enjoyed a stellar season under Ten Hag last time out and, despite the club signing a litany of back-ups, none are gifted enough to dislodge Shaw of his rightful place.

1. Bruno Fernandes | 2020 | £68m

Carrying the torch for the best signings since Ferguson upped and left is Bruno Fernandes. The string-puller of the post-Fergie era, he turned the club’s fortunes on their head in his first season and had transformed into a world-class midfielder in his second. The goals and assists came oozing through, and he surpassed a record set by the ever-scoring Frank Lampard for the most goals in a campaign by a midfielder in England’s topflight.

Availability issues in 2023/24 has deprived the animated Portugal international of playing his prime position and as such, a depletion in performances has come about. However, there’s no doubt that he can be the main orchestrator in Manchester United’s rise back to prominence.

Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United statistics Games 199 Goals 66 Assists 57 Yellow Cards 37 Red Cards 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Man Utd’s worst post-Ferguson signings

10. Romelu Lukaku | 2017 | £75m

The Belgian had a brilliant track record for both West Bromwich Albion and Everton and so an initial outlay of £75m on Romelu Lukaku to alleviate any centre-forward woes Manchester United had at the time seemed like a no-brainer.

Twenty-seven goals in his debut season and the mood was still bright in the Old Trafford camp, but it all came crashing down following his impressive return as he looked out of sorts for the remainder of his time in M16. After a turgid two-season passing, Lukaku never truly showed the Old Trafford fanbase what he was truly capable of.

9. Morgan Schneiderlin | 2015 | £25m

“When I signed, I wanted to be a legend there. That is why I am mad with myself,” the midfielder said in 2023. It was the Frenchman’s industrious ball-winning performances for Southampton enticed the Red Devils to pounce and spend £25m to snare his services back in 2015.

Like many of the club’s post-Ferguson coups, it took just a mere 18 months later for him to be axed after featuring under both Van Gaal and Mourinho. What once looked like a shrewd bit of business turned into a disaster. Re-acquiring £20m of the £25m spent on the holding midfielder as left to seek pastures new at Everton was, to some extent, the solitary silver lining of his transfer.

8. Antony | 2022 | £86m

Antony of Manchester United

In fairness, Antony still has time to turn his Manchester United spell on its head and become an important cog in Ten Hag’s hopes to retain any sort of credibility as boss. The Brazilian was signed as a last-ditch attempt to soften any issues in the wide man department back in 2022 and endured a tumultuous first season at the club.

Thus far, he was flattered to deceive in the northwest of England and has come under heavy scrutiny from fans and pundits alike for his petulant attitude when things don’t go his way. Way too wasteful in front of goal and not enough of a bright spark to win the supporters over so far, Antony’s time in the Premier League has been less than fruitful - so much so that he has even been named as one of the five players Ten Hag should drop from the squad.

7. Paul Pogba | 2016 | £89m

Paul Pogba’s transfer story perhaps sums up Manchester United’s poor recruitment strategy perfectly. Leaving as a fresh-faced youngster for free in 2012, he then returned four years later for a mouth-watering fee of £89m - ouch.

The Frenchman, viewed as a marquee signing to get them back to the top, left with just a League Cup and Europa League for his troubles, despite being promise much, much more. Of course, his undeniable talent was often on show for the world to see, but that came few and far between – and was way too sparse to justify the colossal price tag. Oh Paul, what could’ve been.

6. Harry Maguire | 2019 | £80m

In his four years at the club, Harry Maguire has received unjust criticism, purely over his £80 million price tag – an aspect he had no control over. The England regular enjoyed a glittering start to life at the club but was quickly pushed aside upon the arrivals of Varane and especially Martinez – a duo that now form Ten Hag’s ideal central defensive partnership.

Matters turned from bad to worse as he was stripped of his captaincy duties over the summer – a stern showing of how Maguire is viewed at the club. His game time – or lack thereof – has become an ever-growing issue, and it seems that his spell in Manchester could be coming to an end in the near future with the club now 'open to selling' the out-of-favour defender on one condition.

5. Memphis Depay | 2015 | £30.6m

Adopting the No.7 shirt has become quite the curse since Ronaldo upped and left in the late 2000s, hasn’t it? And the unfortunate case of Memphis Depay is no different. Tipped to reach the very top by his compatriot Van Gaal, the Dutchman was shipped off a mere 18 months after his arrival.

Scoring just two goals in his first season in England, you could say the money would’ve been best off spent elsewhere. All in all, it’s a transfer to file away in the ‘one to forget about’ cabinet. Now at Atlético Madrid, the 88-cap Netherland international never hit the heights he was destined to.

4. Ángel Di María | 2014 | £67.5m

On the back of a man-of-the-match performance in the Champions League final, fans of the Greater Manchester outfit believed they were on to a winner – and rightfully so, Ángel Di María was a world-beater at Real Madrid.

Proceedings started brightly for the Argentine at first, registering two goals and assists apiece in his first four games as he was crowned the club’s Player of the Month award. A litany of issues – including injuries, a robbery, and the infamous Manchester weather – saw his form plummet as he was put on a plane to Paris as PSG signed him for £44m.

3. Donny van de Beek | 2020 | £39m

Oh, Donny. The Dutchman had all the tools to become a creative driving force for the club but simply has failed to live up to all expectations. Given the pre-existing relationship from their respective days spent at Ajax, Ten Hag’s arrival seemed to paint a pretty picture for the central midfielder.

Donny van de Beek struggled to settle during a loan spell at Everton and has done nothing to suggest he’s capable of producing anything like the performances we saw for Ajax prior to his Old Trafford move – and, once again, this seems like a move to be moved on and forgotten about.

2. Alexis Sanchez | 2018 | Swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan

On the back of Robin van Persie’s success story as he swapped north London to Manchester, the club tried their luck again with Alexis Sanchez as Henrikh Mkhitaryan was shunted the other way. Plenty of excitement arose around his high-profile move and much was expected of the Chilean given his performances in Arsenal threads. But in recurring fashion for the English powerhouse, it was just the 18-month spell for the winger.

As he failed to replicate the form that earned him the switch in the first place, Sanchez, considered one of Manchester United's biggest flops, notched three league goals in his year-and-a-half stay and permanently signed for Inter Milan 2020 after a short loan deal.

1. Jadon Sancho | 2021 | £76.5m

Jadon Sancho’s arrival to Old Trafford was met with heaps of optimism – and deservedly so. The young Englishman tipped up with a string of impressive campaigns over at Borussia Dortmund, and it seemed like a move that would benefit all parties.

Fast-forward two years down the line, and he has been exiled by Ten Hag. No longer able to use first team facilities after his public fallout with the manager, Sancho’s time at the club seems to be eerily numbered, especially with the coaching staff 'not happy' with his attitude. Every measured fan should still back Sancho to turn his fortunes around and return to his best, though whether that is a viable option remains to be seen.