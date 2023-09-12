Highlights From group choreography, to classics, to hilarious one-offs, the NFL has seen some amazingly creative celebrations over the years.

Some of the most memorable celebrations in NFL history include Shawne Merriman's "Lights Out" sack celebration, Ickey Woods' Ickey Shuffle, and Cam Newton's Dab.

Nobody has come close to challenging Chad Johnson and Terrell Owens when it comes to entertaining celebrations and showmanship.

Celebrations have never been a bigger part of the NFL than they are today. Whether it's a sack, a defensive takeaway, or a touchdown, the cellys that today's NFL players are coming up with can seem corny, but they can also be a lot of fun when they're done right.

While today's NFL player celebrates more often, their celebrations don't have the same originality or surprise factor, so we'll take a look at some of the best from recent years, as well as some of the funniest classics we all love.

From choreographed group celebrations, to spontaneous solos, to classics players did every time they made a play, here are the best touchdown (or sack, or takeaway) celebrations in NFL history!

1 Terrell Owens' Bag Of Tricks

You never quite knew what you were going to get when T.O. found the end zone

The most entertaining man in football was Terrell Owens. The big wideout is a surefire Hall of Famer and a top five wide receiver all-time, but there's no debate that he was the greatest when it came to touchdown celebrations.

His list is impressive. He grabbed some pompoms and danced with the cheerleaders, he imitated Ray Lewis against the Ravens, and he served the ball as a meal. He mimed, he danced, and he screamed his favorite catchphrases.

"I love me some me!" and "Get your popcorn ready!" were his go-tos. He was so serious about the latter that he actually tossed some popcorn into his facemask during one game. During another, he scored a touchdown and proceeded to reveal a sharpie he had stashed in his sock, which he used to sign the football before tossing it into the stands.

His most infamous moment has to be when he celebrated on the Cowboys' logo at midfield to a chorus of boos, then did it again later in the game, only to get lit up by George Teague for doing so. Say what you will about T.O., but the guy was an elite football player and the greatest entertainer the league has seen.

2 Chad Johnson's Weekly Skit

There weren't many that could match Ochocinco's flare for the dramatic

It was always going to be a tight battle between the top two guys on this list, and Chad Johnson aka Chad Ochocinco aka Chad Ochocinco Johnson came second by just a sliver. You can fill a whole afternoon watching highlights of his antics over the years, and they're still as funny as ever.

This is a guy who legally changed his name in 2008 so they would have to allow him to put Ochocinco on his jersey for crying out loud. Hugh Jackman can take a back seat: Ochocinco is The Greatest Showman.

His proposal to a cheerleader. His exquisite river dance. His "20??" Hall of Fame jacket. His end zone pylon putt. His revival of the football in the end zone. The list goes on. He was a four-time All-Pro wide receiver, but his originality and creativity as an end zone showman were nearly unmatched.

3 Joe Horn Calls God

A classic that ranks as one of the most unexpected celebrations of all-time

This one is without a doubt one of the single most memorable touchdown celebrations of all-time. Before a nationally televised SNF game for the New Orleans Saints in 2003, four-time Pro Bowler Joe Horn stuffed a cell phone underneath the goal post and, after scoring his second TD of the night, he popped the phone out and took a call in the middle of the game.

It was unexpected, cocky, hilarious, and costly, as Horn was fined $30k for the iconic stunt. The planning and the execution were flawless, and not even Michael Thomas' attempt at recreating it could ruin its aura. Not to mention that he pulled this stunt after his second of four touchdowns on that day. When you're on, you're on.

4 Billy "White Shoes" Johnson's Funky Chicken

The originator of the touchdown dance was a trend-setter ahead of his time

One of the first guys to really celebrate touchdowns with a consistent routine was Billy "White Shoes" Johnson. He's one of the greatest return men of all-time, which gave him ample opportunity to show off his signature Funky Chicken dance.

The routine consisted of bouncing his legs in and out akimbo, dropping into the splits, pretending to launch the football, faking you out, and dropping it into the hand behind his back. It was something else during the 1970s, and it's still fun to watch to this day.

5 Primetime's Shuffle

No one brought as much swag to the gridiron as Neon Deion

One of the greatest entertainers the NFL has ever seen, Deion Sanders was just as good on the field as he was off of it. He was arguably the best cornerback of all-time, and his ability to return punts, kicks, and interceptions to the house allowed Neon Deion to break out the Deion shuffle, which is one of the best original arrangements we've seen, on a regular basis.

Whenever the speedy Sanders got into the clear, you could count on a whole lot of showmanship as he high-stepped the final 10-15 yards with his hand behind his head, before jumping into his signature move once he hit pay dirt.

And he always did it dripping with style. It's still butchered by many, but when someone gets it right, it's always a pleasure to see.

6 The Lambeau Leap

A tradition that started in snowy Wisconsin has now spread to stadiums across the nation

Lambeau Field is one of the oldest and most storied stadiums in NFL history, and in 1993 another layer was added to its mystique when LeRoy Butler made the first Lambeau Leap by jumping into the stands after scoring a touchdown.

Since then, it has become something of a rite of passage for Green Bay Packers players, and other teams in other stadiums regularly emulate the Lambeau Leap, though they don't have the same history or as punchy a name. It's a nice, simple celebration that highlights the connection between fans and the players, who doesn't love that?

7 Steve Smith's Love Boat And More

The Panthers legend is one of the unsung heroes of the TD celebration

Steve Smith is often the forgotten man when it comes to elite touchdown celebrators, but he really shouldn't be. He scored a ton of them—81 to be exact—and he was always clever with his choices. He fenced against the Bucs, he wiped the football's butt like it was a baby, and he was always ready with an energetic dance.

Smith's finest moment celebrating a touchdown had to be his row boat celebration against a Vikings team that had been going through an ugly and highly-publicized Love Boat-type scandal earlier that week. Talk about doing your homework.

8 Randy Moss Shoots The Moon At Lambeau

Joe Buck may not have liked it, but Moss' cheeky move left a mark

For those that didn't enjoy the Lambeau Leap section of this list, we're sure you'll enjoy this one.

Minnesota Vikings All-Pro wideout Randy Moss scored his second touchdown of the game against his team's bitter rivals, the Packers, in a Wild Card playoff game and then pretended to moon their overly rowdy fans.

It was one of the most hilarious and ingenious celebrations of all-time, if lacking a little bit of decorum. The pearl-clutching reaction of the commentator, Joe Buck, "That is a disgusting act by Randy Moss", was the cherry on top. Whether the TD celebration was a factor in the team trading Moss following the season after eight seasons in the Twin Cities, we'll never know.

9 Mark Gastineau Losin' It

No one has ever been more excited for a sack than the originator of the sack dance

You can't have a list without Mark Gastineau. Most people didn't love him, but he did pretty much start the whole sack dance thing. He was the first to have a signature celebration when he got a sack, and that celebration was going absolutely berserk and pumping his fists like he'd just accomplished the greatest thing to ever be accomplished.

It was so obnoxious that it started a bench-clearing brawl against the Los Angeles Rams in 1983. Gastineau and his mullet danced a lot too, tallying 107.5 sacks in his career, leading the league in both 1983 and 1984.

10 Odell Beckham's Silky Smooth Moves

In terms of actual dancing skill and rhythm, it's hard to top OBJ

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the more entertaining players that's still making plays on Sundays, carrying the torch for the Smiths, the Owens', and the Ochocinco's of days gone by—and this guy's got real dancing skills too. His celebrations vary wildly, and they're always executed to perfection.

Some of his best performances are homages, like his Carlton Dance, his Ray Lewis Dance, his Michael Jackson moonwalk, his Thriller Dance, his LeBron chalk toss, and dozens more. He's got swag out the wazoo and the NFL world certainly hopes he can find the end zone a few more times to show us what else he's got before calling it quits.

11 The Ickey Shuffle

It's simple, corny, classic, and has stood the test of time

This one was a bit of a one-season wonder because, much like the guy at No. 15 on this list, Ickey Woods' career was cut short by injury. But it was a glorious season for Cincinnati Bengals fans. Woods had burst onto the scene in his rookie year, helping the Bengals to shock the NFL world by reaching the Super Bowl in 1988.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Ickey Woods' 1988 rookie campaign was one for the ages. He's one of just four rookies ever to rack up 1,000+ yards (1,066) and 15+ TDs (15) on the ground while rushing for at least 5.0 yards a carry (5.3, which led the league).

He scored 15 touchdowns that season, and the Ickey Shuffle became synonymous with Cincinnati's Cinderella season. The dance itself is a little bit corny, but the simple move has endured, with several players imitating the Shuffle in homage to Woods over the years.

12 Philly's Electric Slide

The homage, the group aspect, and the execution make this a great one-off

There have been a lot of group celebrations in recent years, so it's a pretty oversaturated market at this point. The entire defense running to the end zone after every turnover is getting a tad repetitive.

But, there are some creative ones among the cheesy mess, like this smooth and jovial rendition of the Electric Slide by the Philadelphia Eagles secondary during their 2017 Super Bowl run.

13 William Gay's Excessive Excessiveness

The dance and the timing of the penalty announcement make this one too funny to ignore

This one is one of the lesser known entries on our list, but trust us, it will not disappoint. This is Pittsburgh Steelers corner William Gay enjoying a rare touchdown in the most hilariously obnoxious way possible.

He starts with a priceless dance in the end zone, showing off his footwork. He then walks over to Mike Mitchell to do a little whip then a formal handshake, then continues doing his dance for Antwon Blake.

The best part of the celebration is that as the referee is saying "penalty for excessive celebration" the camera cuts back to Gay, who is now on his knees, hilariously crawling into an exaggerated bear hug with coach Joey Porter as commentator Greg Gumble points out that, "William Gay continues his.. somewhat ridiculous celebration". The sequence is just pure joy and comedy, and the way the broadcast cut it was accidental perfection.

14 Cam Newton's Dab

The MVP could not be stopped in 2015

The Dab only lasted for about one year, but that's because it was so heavily overused in 2015. And that was all down to Cam Newton's MVP season and the Migos' single, which came out in October.

After putting up one of the great rookie QB seasons in 2011, Newton put up one of the great QB seasons period in 2015, and his dabbing dances got so frustrating and happened so often that the Tennessee Titans tried to fight him in the end zone at one point, to which Newton promptly responded with another dab right in the defender's face.

It was a fun year for the Carolina Panthers, Newton, and the dab, but when crotchety presidential candidates like Hillary Clinton started doing it, we knew as a society we had to retire it. Not many people apart from Newton really pulled it off anyway.

15 Shawne Merriman's Lights Out

From 2005-2007, there was no pass rusher more feared

Shawne Merriman had one of the most precipitous rises and falls of any NFL player, earning three Pro Bowls, two All-Pro selections, and the Defensive Rookie of the Year award while racking up 39.5 sacks in his first three seasons from 2005 to 2007 before his career was beset by injuries and PED suspensions.

For those three years, people were seeing Merriman's patented "Lights Out" sack celebration nearly every single week. "Lights Out" was such a hit because it was so familiar, but also because Merriman always did it with the same ferocity. Like he really meant to put someone's light out. It's harder than it looks too.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.