Highlights Goalkeeper Diogo Costa's standout performance at Euro 2024 included saving all three penalty attempts against Slovenia to just about make it into the top 15.

Two England players make the cut after reaching a second consecutive European Championship final.

Spain make up 100% of the top five - and for obvious reasons.

Euro 2024 is now officially over. Spain claimed victory in the Berlin final as they condemned England to a shell-shock defeat that prevented football from coming home as La Roja were crowned for a fourth time. Some of the world's best teams and players all competed this summer, with some memorable moments made over the course of 51 spellbinding fixtures.

While international noise will now be muted soon to make room for the new Premier League season, it's still important to remember just how good the tournament's stand-out players were - and there have been quite a few. As a result, ranking the 15 best is a thankless task, but one we've completed to the best of our ability.

15 Diogo Costa

Portugal

Diogo Costa had a consistent performance throughout EURO 2024, until Portugal's Round of 16 match against Slovenia brought him into life. The Porto goalkeeper shined during the penalty shootout, saving all three of Slovenia's attempts from 12 yards. His heroics ensured that Cristiano Ronaldo's earlier miss was inconsequential in Portugal's 3-0 lottery victory.

The 24-year-old is still learning the tricks of the trade, but it doesn't appear there's much room for improvement following that stunning display. His cat-like reflexes, along with his telepathic nature, made it appear as though he knew where each player was going long before the first whistle. If anyone had done their homework ahead of their Germany trip, it was definitely Costa.

Diogo Costa – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 512 Clearances per game 0.4 Clean sheets 3 Goals conceded 3 Overall rating 6.70

14 Giorgi Mamardashvili

Georgia

Of course, the goalscorers at one end of the pitch are extremely important to a nation's chances. But those stopping shots at the other end are just as valuable. And despite being eliminated at the round of 16 stage, Georgia's glove-bearer, Giorgi Mamardashvili, still holds this year's record for most saves in the tournament - thus making a second goalkeeper pick out of two very easy.

Numbers can deceive a player's actual performance level, with Georgia also conceding eight times in just four games at EURO 2024. But the fact Mamardashvili made 29 saves during that time, too, shows just how pivotal he was to rewriting Georgian football's history books in Germany. In a tournament ruled by defences, Valencia's no.1 was among the very best thwarters.

Giorgi Mamardashvili – EURO 2024 Statistics Minutes 330 Saves 29 Clean sheets 1 Goals conceded 8 Overall rating 7.76

13 N'Golo Kante

France

In life, some things are just definite certainties. N’Golo Kante covering every blade of grass during a football match fits into that category. Eyebrows were certainly raised over the Frenchman’s inclusion by Didier Deschamps given he now plies his trade in the shrouded light of Saudi Arabia - but in typical Kante fashion, he silenced the critics with back-to-back Player of the Match displays against the Netherlands and Belgium.

No longer testing himself against Europe’s elite, the 33-year-old proved throughout the summer tournament that performing at the highest level is not a problem for someone of such valiant cardiovascular capacity. France might not have lived up to their high billing, but the former World Cup winner sure tried his best to make sure they did almost all by himself as he hunted the ball down like a bloodhound.

N'Golo Kante – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 514 Pass success rate (%) 89.7 Tackles per game 2 Interceptions per game 1 Key passes per game 1.7 Overall rating 7.03

12 Dani Carvajal

Spain

Captain. Leader. Legend. That overused cliche simply epitomises Real Madrid and Spain’s reliable figure at right-back, Dani Carvajal. Interestingly, despite boasting experience aplenty, the Spaniard skippers neither club nor country - but that hasn’t stopped him from being as influential as ever this summer.

In the final against England, you could tell he was used to the big occasion, but this never really let up from the first time he sunk his boots into German soil on the opening matchday against Croatia. Flying up the flank like it's going out of fashion, the veteran right-back has also ensured that his defensive duties have been fulfilled. He is widely considered one of his country's best players right now - and for good reason.

Dani Carvajal – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 471 Goals 1 Pass success rate (%) 91.8 Tackles per game 1.8 Interceptions per game 1.2 Overall rating 6.64

11 William Saliba

France

Ahead of the tournament, there were question marks over who would start at the heart of defence for Les Bleus. But while Arsenal fans and regular Premier League viewers already knew of William Saliba's formidable skillset, which made him one of the best Premier League players heading to Germany, Didier Deschamps, up until this summer, had often preferred other defenders such as Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano.

Despite missing out on a place in the final via elimination to eventual winners Spain, Les Bleus hadn't conceded a goal from open play in the five matches prior to the semi-final, and this was largely down to the Arsenal man's ability to command the defensive third of the pitch. For this reason, it's increasingly difficult to see how Liverpool's alternative option will find a way back into the team.

William Saliba – EURO 2024 Statistics Minutes 571 Pass success rate 96.1% Clearances per game 4.8 Long balls per game 2.2 Overall rating 6.77

10 Cody Gakpo

The Netherlands

The Netherlands brought the X-factor as far as entertainment goes, with their crazy, jumping, orange-painted fans showcasing the best of what the festival of football has to offer. But on the pitch, no player in their illuminous kit shone brighter than Cody Gakpo, who was electric in his side's adventure.

In the 2022 World Cup, the elusive forward scored three goals in five matches, and this upward trend has made a welcome return at EURO 2024. With the arrival of Arne Slot after Jurgen Klopp's departure, his compatriot may wish to take note ahead of the new Premier League season, as the 25-year-old was far more frightening on the wing than he was when deployed centrally last term.

Cody Gakpo – EURO 2024 Statistics Minutes 435 Goals 3 Assists 1 Man of the Match awards 2 Dribbled per game 1.8 Overall rating 7.84

9 Dani Olmo

Spain

A few top European clubs are already sniffing around the possibility of prizing Dani Olmo away from his nondescript RB Leipzig setting - and it's very easy to see why. The creative livewire typified Spain's tiki-taka style with his intricate passing and deft positional movement in the middle of the park.

Teaming up with Rodri and Fabian Ruiz in De la Fuente's midfield setup after Pedri's injury against Germany, they have demonstrated once more that Spain excels at producing top-tier midfielders. La Roja have dominated this aspect of the beautiful game for decades, and under new management, their tradition shows no signs of waning.

Dani Olmo – EURO 2024 Statistics Minutes 341 Goals 3 Assists 2 Man of the Match 2 Dribbles per game 2.8 Overall rating 7.95

8 Marc Guehi

England

Heading into Euro 2024, Marc Guehi had the blaring background noise that surrounded Harry Maguire's injury. Many claimed England would struggle to survive without the former Manchester United captain, and with the Crystal Palace man's height being his main drawback, the Three Lions would suffer the consequences later in the tournament.

It's a fair judgement to say that noise has been toned right down. The 23-year-old was exceptional under Southgate, and it is likely that his imperious performances alongside John Stones will earn him an exit route out of south London this summer. All this time, it wasn't Guehi that England fans had to be concerned about, as he made a decent showing in the Berlin final, too.

Marc Guehi – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 570 Clean sheets 2 Pass success rate (%) 93.5 Tackles per game 0.5 Clearances per game 2 Average passes per game 74.5 Overall rating 6.63

7 Jordan Pickford

England

As the second and final English addition, Jordan Pickford was as good as ever for England. He lived up to the old adage that he's never really done wrong for his nation, and his leadership, paired with his heroic saves, mark him down as one of the best players of the Southgate era.

With his trusty water bottle to guide him, the Everton star made a crucial save from Manuel Akanji's penalty during the shoot-out win over Switzerland in the quarter-final. This was a trend that continued into the final, with reflex saves - like the one against Lamine Yamal - showing just how important he has been to shutting up shop when his nation has found moving up the pitch difficult.

Jordan Pickford – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 691 Clearances per game 0.9 Clean sheets 2 Goals conceded 6 Overall rating 6.60

6 Jamal Musiala

Germany

The jewel in the crown of both Bayern Munich and Germany, Musiala was the only player who could leave the 2022 World Cup with his head held high from the German camp after putting on some dazzling displays in Qatar. This was again the case at EURO 2024 as he shone above his peers, despite still only being 21-years-old.

He was a nightmarish propsect for any defenders, and after scoring two goals in his first two games, he set himself up nicely for yet another special summer, as his goal against Denmark earned him the Golden Boot - which was interestingly shared among five other players.

Jamal Musiala – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 423 Goals 3 Shots per game 2 Pass success rate (%) 89.7 Dribbles per game 2.6 Key passes per game 1 Overall rating 7.51

5 Nico Williams

Spain

From here on in, each entry is of Spanish persuasion - which is only right given how masterful they were en route to a record-breaking fourth European Championship crown. Ahead of Euro 2024, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente gushed that Williams has "a gift from God". Any fans unfamiliar with the winger's approach would soon discover that this divine ability lies in the blur of his feet. Williams is so fast that the most common critique he got while breaking into Athletic's first team was to "slow down".

This has been evident in Spain's steep ascent to European Championship victors this summer, and while La Roja as a whole have made for stellar entertainment, in some cases it is the Bilbao man who was the main character in this blockbuster summer.

Nico Williams – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 496 Goals 2 Assists 1 Shots per game 1.8 Pass success rate (%) 90.4 Dribbles per game 2.4 Key passes per game 2.2 Overall rating 7.37

4 Lamine Yamal

Spain

What a tournament it was for Lamine Yamal. The youngster shone on the big stage for Spain, with four assists and a goal to his name as they finished as champions. He's played well beyond his years and his strike to equalise against France in the semi-finals will be remembered for quite some time.

There are few stars whose stock has increased quite as much as Yamal's has throughout Euro 2024. After Spain went all the way in Germany, Yamal's status as a true wonderkid has only been emphasised. Along his blazing trail, he broke several records.

Lamine Yamal – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 507 Goals 1 Assists 4 Shots per game 2.6 Key passes per game 2.7 Overall rating 7.61

3 Marc Cucurella

Spain

At club level, Marc Cucurella has struggled since joining Chelsea, having arrived to a barrage of fanfare. But for Spain, under the stewardship of Luis da le Fuente, the Cucurella of Brighton & Hove Albion is shining through with a change in his role, being one of the main contributors to his aforementioned improvement.

Heading into the tournament, the Spanish defender - who Gary Neville believed was his nation's weak link - suggested: “I think this is my best form since coming to Chelsea.” - and he definitely carried that into his international duty for Spain. His coruscating moment came in the final as he assisted Mikel Oyarzabal's winning goal to earn himself GIVEMESPORT's Player of the Match award.

Marc Cucurella – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 546 Assists 1 Pass success rate (%) 91.9 Aerials won per game 2.8 Tackles per game 2 Interceptions per game 1.3 Overall rating 7.18

2 Rodri

Spain

While Rodri played out a weirdly quiet campaign this time around, there was no doubt about his influence on the Spanish side that made history by being crowned Kings of Europe for a fourth time when the final whistle blew in Berlin. He made everything tick in an area of De la Fuente's side that stood out above the rest.

He could command the middle of the park all by himself sometimes. But, luckily for him, he was joined by an equally-capable team around him as the Manchester City midfielder won the Player of the Tournament award.

Rodri – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 522 Pass success rate (%) 93.3 Key passes per game 1 Average passes per game 72.7 tackles per game 2.2 Overall rating 7.47

1 Fabian Ruiz

Spain

Although he wasn't named the Player of the Tournament by critics, it must've been so tough to ignore Fabian Ruiz's lofty numbers throughout the tournament. Able to keep it cool in possession, all while drifting through banks of opposition to make a difference further afield, the Paris Saint-Germain man’s piercing balls to those ahead of him are joyous to watch as he finished EURO 2024 with two goals and two assists.

Rodri might be more reputable, but he met his match in the form of a midfield teammate this summer. GIVEMESPORT is happy to crown Ruiz as our pick for the best player in Germany, and it's a safe bet to say we weren't the only ones who were mesmerised by the 28-year-old's magic from the middle of the park. He was quite simply untouchable.

Fabian Ruiz – Euro 2024 Statistics Minutes 544 Goals 2 Assists 2 Pass success rate (%) 91.1 Average passes per game 71.5 Dribbles per game 2 Overall rating 7.60