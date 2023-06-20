A transfer that everyone knew was going to happen almost a year in advance has finally been announced as Chelsea have taken to Twitter to confirm the signing of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig on a six-year contract.

The transfer fee is believed to be £52 million for the French forward.

There are very high expectations being placed upon his shoulders after scoring 16 goals in 25 appearances during his final Bundesliga campaign.

He joins an ever-growing list of French talent to make their way to the Premier League.

Here, we look at the 20 greatest French players to play in the English top flight:

The former Arsenal and Chelsea forward was known for scoring beautiful goals during his time in England. Never seen as the main man but he was always a good servant.

19. Laurent Blanc

The decorated icon waited until his final few years to join Manchester United. Despite being past his prime, Blanc helped his side to the league title in his last season.

18. Fabian Barthez

A colourful character that was not always everyone's cup of tea. Some brilliant saves and some memorable clangers make Barthez a divisive figure with United fans.

17. Frank Leboeuf

The centre-back spent five years at the Bridge and won four trophies during that time including two FA Cups and a League Cup.

His time in the league looks to be over but Lloris has been a consistent performer for Tottenham over the past decade and will go down as one of their best goalkeepers.

15. Gaël Clichy

Becoming the youngest-ever Premier League winner as part of the 'Invincibles', Clichy went on to be a solid performer for the Gunners once Ashley Cole had departed. He also enjoyed league success with Man City later in his career.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 7: Luis Saha of Manchester United celebrates scoring during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on February 7, 2004 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Ben Radford/Getty Images)

85 league goals in 289 appearances is not too bad when the majority of his time was spent at Fulham and Everton. Two league titles and a Champions League win aren't bad to have on his CV.

13. Bacary Sagna

The right-back spent a decade in England with Man City and Arsenal. He made his way into the team of the season on two occasions and is always in the debate about the best players in his position since the Premier League started.

12. Emmanuel Petit

The versatile Petit was a very important part of the Arsenal double-winning side in the 1997-98 season. His time at Chelsea is not remembered quite as fondly despite his quality.

A controversial figure was behind a very talented defender. Part of a formidable back-line under Jose Mourinho, Gallas went on to have a very long career at the top.

Known as 'The Rock', Desailly certainly lived up to that name with solid displays during his Chelsea tenure. His ability was not rewarded with enough silverware at the club.

Taking nationality out of the conversation, Evra is regarded as one of the best left-backs the league has ever seen. His ability to both attack and defend helped Man Utd to several league wins along with many cup successes.

Part of the 100-club, Anelka scored goals wherever he went when in England. Scoring for Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Bolton and Man City showed his quality for a long time.

Everyone is aware of the defensive-minded midfielder having a position named after him, such was his impact. His time at Chelsea saw him help the club go from strength to strength on their path to becoming a force.

Another member of the 'Invincibles', Pires didn't hit the ground running but when he did, he lit the league up. Six years under Arsene Wenger saw him form part of an iconic Arsenal side.

One of the most naturally talented players to have graced a Premier League pitch. Ginola was a driving force behind Newcastle becoming title contenders and one of the best teams in the country. His ability was not rewarded with enough silverware in England.

Kanté was signed by Leicester City in 2015 for only £5 million. No one expected him to transform them from a side narrowly surviving relegation to the most unlikely league winners of all-time. He was rewarded with a move to Chelsea, where he again won the league at the first time of asking.

If you asked fans to name their choice for the best Premier League midfielder ever, Vieira would be one of the first names you get in response. A larger-than-life figure in the centre of Arsenal's success in the late 1990s and early 2000s, he will forever be a great.

One of very few players that transcend the boundaries of what is expected of a footballer in this country. Cantona had the presence of a true icon. His breathtaking ability on the field along with his explosive nature was a recipe for entertainment at all times.

Possibly the greatest player to ever be seen in the Premier League, Henry was unbelievable. Quick, powerful, skilful, clinical and elegant are all qualities that only go a small way to describing how talented the forward was. The seventh-highest scorer in the competition's history will be remembered forever.

The best French XI in Premier League history

Check out who we believe to be the greatest French XI to ever grace the Premier League below: