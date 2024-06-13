Highlights Many top players will be relied on to impact their team at Euro 2024 this summer.

Kylian Mbappe, Toni Kroos and Harry Kane are among the stars expected to shine at the tournament, with the Player of the Tournament award up for grabs.

Spain's 16-year-old sensation, Lamine Yamal, also features in what will be his first major international competition.

Euro 2024 is on the horizon, and the 24 participating nations are stacked with brilliant players. However, only a select few sides boast a true chance of winning the Championships, and if past tournaments are anything to go by, even fewer select players are capable of producing an impact so great that it could carry their teams to international glory.

Look at Kylian Mbappe at the 2022 World Cup with France, scoring eight goals in seven games—three in the final fightback. Or Luka Modric, who dragged a Croatia side to the final in 2018. Or even, Gianluigi Donnarumma who showed his single-game worth in the penalty shoot-out at Wembley final over England in Euro 2021.

These tournaments are usually decided by the moments provided by an individual, and expect the same for the showpiece in Germany. So, GIVEMESPORT ranks the 20 players who will have the most impact at this summer's tournament.

Euro 2024 Impactful players Rank Player Nation Position 1 Kylian Mbappe France Forward 2 Harry Kane England Forward 3 Jude Bellingham England Midfielder 4 Toni Kroos Germany Midfielder 5 Declan Rice England Midfielder 6 Antoine Griezmann France Forward 7 Bruno Fernandes Portugal Midfielder 8 Rodri Spain Midfielder 9 Kevin De Bruyne Belgium Midfielder 10 John Stones England Defender 11 Gianluigi Donnarumma Italy Goalkeeper 12 Nicolo Barella Italy Midfielder 13 Bukayo Saka England Forward 14 Ruben Dias Portugal Defender 15 Kai Havertz Germany Forward 16 Virgil van Dijk Netherlands Defender 17 Luka Modric Croatia Midfielder 18 Hakan Calhanoglu Turkey Midfielder 19 Dominik Szoboszlai Hungary Midfielder 20 Lamine Yamal Spain Forward

20-16

Including Ballon d'Or winner and 16-year-old

16-year-old Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal makes our top 20. The teen's inclusion on the list says a lot about how good Yamal is as a footballer and how lacking Spain is in certified firepower. If Spain are to progress to the latter stages, sheer possession isn't going to cut it. They are going to need decisive quality once opponents are opened up, and even with less than 70 career games in senior football, Yamal has shown he can be a game-winner at the top level for club and country.

Hungary’s Dominik Szoboszlai will also make it. He has shown to be a talismanic figure capable of taking his nation to heights not deemed possible, as he has done in the past two Euros qualifications. Luka Modric and Virgil van Dijk both hold important value to their respective nations even given their waning abilities. So does Turkey’s deep-lying midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.

15-11

Italian duo, treble-winner and two-time England Player of the Year

Much of the Italian side that won Euro 2021 has been moved on from the national team, but with the few that remain, none are as important to the current iteration as captain Gianluigi Donnarumma and Nicolo Barella. The two are widely regarded as some of the best players in their positions and have cemented a place of high importance for club, and now country.

Barella’s all-action play makes him a needed cog in what can be a lethargic Italian midfield, whilst Donnarumma, who was made captain by head coach Luciano Spalletti ahead of the tournament, was second for goalkeepers in Post-Shot Expected Goals minus Goals Allowed amongst Europe’s top five leagues — saving +10.3 goals according to Fbref, highlighting the value of his elite shot-stopping.

Bukayo Saka and Ruben Dias will be important figures in their contending national teams. Saka is seemingly the only provider of width in projected England starting XIs, and the latter is a key organiser and leader of Portugal’s defence. The same applies to Kai Havertz, who will be Germany’s focal point up front.

John Stones

England

The first entry of our top 10 is arguably the most vital defender at the tournament. In a time of doubt and unknown in England’s options across the backline, John Stones remains a constant assuring figure, when fit. If healthy, no player aids Gareth Southgate’s build-up more than Stones and will tasked with skipping into midfield with ease and outnumbering the opposition in midfield as England aims to gain territory against inferior opponents.

In the current Three Lions set-up, only goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and skipper Harry Kane have made more appearances under Southgate’s tenure than Stones, and there will be an onus on the three, especially Stones in what will be a makeshift defence as the side progress into the tournament.

Kevin De Bruyne

Belgium

Joining Stones is fellow Manchester City starlet Kevin De Bruyne. Belgium’s golden generation may have faded, but De Bruyne is still going strong. Seen as the leader on and off the pitch to pave the way for the new succession of players, alongside Romelu Lukaku, the two remain one of the most potent double-threat combinations international football has to offer.

Lukaku continues to pose a daunting prospect for defenders, pushing them back to retreating positions and allowing for space in and around the box for De Bruyne to conduct. With an additional pace in front of him, as Jérémy Doku and Johan Bakayoko provide on the wings and a newfound destructive presence in midfield with Amadou Onana and Orel Mangala, De Bruyne is free to roam and you wouldn't put it past him causing havoc.

Rodri

Spain

Given City’s club dominance, there's little surprise there's such a presence on this list, and just like he does for Pep Guardiola’s side, Rodri will be expected to be an assuring lynchpin at the base of midfield for Spain.

Similar to Sergio Busquets before him, Rodri is the metronomic presence that allows for Spain’s possession play to maintain merit whilst allowing those ahead of him to play—whereas, for example, there are multiple players in the squad that can take on what Pedri does, no one has the physical, technical and mental strengths that Rodri has combined into the ultimate do-it-all selfless midfielder.

Bruno Fernandes

Portugal

Portugal has a lot of good players. Seriously, a lot. Rafael Leao, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto, Joao Neves, Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo, António Silva, Diogo Costa and more. That is without naming a certain Cristiano Ronaldo, who will undoubtedly have his say in some way or another in a nation looking to repeat their Euro 2016 successes. However, none of these players have had more of an impact under Roberto Martinez’s tenure so far than Bruno Fernandes.

In qualifying, Fernandes’ 14 goal contributions (six goals and eight assists) topped Portugal’s squad, and only France’s Mbappe had more (15) in qualification. He is the attacking fulcrum of the side, and despite Martinez chopping and changing with his attacking frontline and deep midfield, Fernandes has remained central in any lineup.

Antoine Griezmann

France

France’s international pedigree has been re-cemented as a powerhouse in recent years. Two players have played a significant part above the rest: Mbappé and the other, chameleon-like Antoine Griezmann. Whether it was as a second striker in Euro 2016, where he picked up the Player of the Tournament award aswell as the World Cup triumph in 2018, as an inside forward in the last Euros or a box-to-box player in the winter of 2022, Griezmann has often sacrificed his natural game for the success of his team.

Mbappé may garner the spotlight and the armband, but his 33-year-old soon-to-be city rival is Didier Deschamps’ on-field general.

Declan Rice

England

For all the clamour about where Phil Foden should play, Adam Wharton or Kobbie Mainoo, or whether Jude Bellingham should play deeper, whatever the composition of England’s midfield, Declan Rice’s presence has become crucial.

Just like the aforementioned Stones, Rice is the clarity in what is still unknown. The Arsenal midfielder will potentially have to play numerous rotations of midfield partners as Southgate looks to figure out his best solution. And if England are to go on and adhere to their ‘favourites’ tag, Rice’s role will be critical no matter his partner(s).

Toni Kroos

Germany

When Toni Kroos announced his return to the Germany set-up after a three-year retirement, many felt that a home Euros provided the perfect opportunity to gain closure with the national team. Little did many know that it would be his closure to football entirely announcing his imminent retirement from the sport last month.

His Real Madrid legacy was completed in fitting fashion with another European title against a familiar foe Borussia Dortmund. Now, he heads back to Deutschland to cap it off with his country. A new look Germany team to the one he left. Lauded tactician Julian Nagelsmann is at the helm, Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala headline the side and there is a real sway of belief from fans that the side could contend, making Kroos’ intended goal of football immortality easier as he provides the link between defence and attack.

Jude Bellingham

England

Champions League winner, La Liga winner and the new face of SKIMS, why not No. 1? Well, to keep on the football, Bellingham’s emphatic role at Real Madrid is one to behold, but it is very specific to the set-up at the Spanish club—one that is just not the same for England.

So Bellingham isn't tasked with taking up the goal-scoring presence he does for Carlo Ancelotti because, for the national team, that's left to one of the best strikers in the world, Kane. He’s a phenomenal footballer with a drive and size that will undoubtedly make an impact in games that England struggles to wrestle control of, as his last couple of games in Mardir showed.

Harry Kane

England

Touched on throughout, with Erling Haaland and Norway missing out on qualification, Kane enters the tournament as the outstanding striker. Bayern Munich’s season may have underwhelmed, but Kane’s did not. This season, 44 goals in 45 games, are the jaw-dropping numbers that put the 30-year-old England captain in any conversation for positive impact. The trophy narrative remains rife, but if England is to win the Euros, Kane’s influence will be evident.

Kylian Mbappé

France

For some people, somehow, a player who exudes utter confidence with every action, an elite skillset laden with productivity and flash, and has scored a hat-trick in a World Cup final, isn't considered among the elite because he plays in a “farmers league.” Madrid’s seven-year chase for him suggests otherwise.

Mbappe’s impact off the ball may leave less to be desired, but so did Ronaldo in his prime, and Messi. Why? Because when they get the ball, there are not many, if any, who can impact the game like them. The Frenchman is a flawless final-third player in every facet, and now that he has been given full-time captaincy, his impact is only growing.

Statistics gathered from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise (As per 12/06/2024)