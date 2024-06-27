Highlights The Madden games franchise has a longstanding history with certain releases becoming iconic in the gaming community.

Madden enables fans to express their football passion by creating teams and assuming coaching roles.

The Madden video game franchise has been around since 1988, but some are more iconic than others. Despite EA being the developer of all Madden games, the differences between each release are easily noticeable.

As a fan, simply watching football games is never enough. You want to feel like you're a part of it, and that's where Madden comes in.

Through Madden, you can channel your passion into creating your own teams and playing the role of head coach, just as you would while watching from the stands. It enhances the enjoyment of watching real games.

Madden incorporates real-life features such as player statistics, coaches, and commentary styles. Since 2004, it has remained the sole video game licensed by the NFL.

While Madden aims to replicate the real gaming experience as closely as possible, some have been disappointing. Here are the 5 best Madden ever released.

1 Madden NFL 2003

Released August 2002 | Metacritic Score: 95

Credit: Electronic Arts

The 2003 installment of the Madden NFL series, developed by EA Tiburon and Budcat Creations and published by EA Sports, represented a significant milestone as the 14th edition of the beloved football franchise. Former St. Louis running back Marshall Faulk made it to the cover.

Fans and lovers of sports received the game with beaming excitement, as it was greatly improved over the previous release. In this iteration of Madden, EA Trax debuted alongside the Mini Camp mode.

The Mini Camp mode allows players to engage in eight unique drills to enhance their skills and earn exclusive Madden cards. The minicamp mode for the 2003 series also introduced several drills for different positions, such as running back, quarterback, receiver, defensive line, and linebacker. These drills help players refine specific skills essential to their positions.

In addition to the drills, the game also brought a play editor feature. This tool allows players to create and customize football plays by designing formations, setting receiver routes, and assigning blocking responsibilities. Players can then use these plays in competitive head-to-head matches against other players or the single-player franchise mode, enhancing their strategic options and gameplay experience.

The game also introduced Al Michaels as the play-by-play announcer, succeeding Pat Summerall in this role. Many fans couldn't help their excitement, giving it an almost perfect score of 95 on Metacritic. Many game lovers consider it the best NFL game produced to date.

Madden NFL 2003 received numerous accolades, including being recognized by the publication as the best sports game on PC for that year.

2 Madden NFL 2002

Released August 2001 | Metacritic Score: 94

Credit: Electronic Arts

Madden NFL 2002 came with many new introductions. One of the most notable is that it was the first to feature the Houston Texans, who became the NFL's 32nd franchise in 2002.

Unsurprisingly, the Texans received a poor team rating of 39, which is miles off the 99 the Baltimore Ravens received.

Madden NFL 2002 marked the first game in the Madden NFL series developed by Budcat Creations. The game's cover displayed Daunte Culpepper, the renowned quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings. The commentators for the game were Pat Summerall and John Madden, who the Madden series was named after.

Madden NFL 2002 includes the Madden card feature and various game modes such as play now, season, franchise, tournament, create-a-player, and create-a-team modes.

Madden NFL 2002 didn't win any gaming awards. However, it did well in the gaming world. It came second in GameSpot's yearly award categories for top Xbox and best Nintendo 64 games. It also earned nominations for the Console Sports and PC Sports awards at the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences' 5th Annual Interactive Achievement Awards.

It achieved a "Universal Acclaim" rating, with enthusiasts awarding it a Metacritic score of 94.

3 Madden NFL 2004

Released August 2003 | Metacritic Score: 94

Credit: Electronic Arts

Madden NFL 2004 was another successful year for EA Sports and the Madden NFL series. Following the phenomenal Madden NFL 2003 game, the 2004 version had a Mountain to climb, and it didn't disappoint.

The 2003 version received a slightly lower Metacritic score of 94 compared to 95. It also received the "Universal Acclaim" title. The game's cover featured Michael Vick, the former quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons.

Madden NFL 2004 introduced the Owner mode. Owner Mode in Madden NFL 2004 lets players step into the shoes of a team owner, offering a comprehensive management experience.

You can set ticket prices, manage stadium upgrades, handle player contracts and salaries, and relocate the team. You could also hire and fire managers. How cool is that?

The 2004 version of the Madden NFL series also introduced a Playmaker feature. In Madden NFL 2004, the playmaker feature gives players more control over their team's performance.

You can adjust offensive and defensive strategies on the fly and react to the opposing team's movements in real-time.

The 2003 edition offers significant opportunities for making decisions. However, this was a huge upgrade because you could now react after the snap. This feature lets you feel like a coach on the sidelines, making split-second decisions that can turn the tide of the game.

The game won several awards. Three of the most significant were the 2003 Spike TV Video Game Awards, 2003 Electronic Playground's "Best Sports Game for PC, and the Interactive Achievement Awards for "Console Sports Simulation Game of the Year."

4 Madden NFL 2001

Released August 2000 | Metacritic Score: 91

Credit: Electronic Arts

It's as though the Madden NFL series of the last two decades are better than the current ones. Many fans feel the EA and the NFL have simply rolled out the same game every year since then as improvements to the games.

The Madden NFL 2001 game is regarded as one of the top entries in the Madden NFL series. On its cover, it featured Eddie George, a former Tennessee Titans running back.

As just the 12th game in the Madden NFL series, Madden NFL 2001 had many new additions to the previous editions. The cover art featured a player instead of emphasizing John Madden, breaking tradition.

The 2001 installment also marked the franchise's debut on the PlayStation 2 console and introduced NFL Europe teams into the game for the first time.

Considering the extent of gaming technology as of 2001, the game's features were breathtaking. The game has exhibition and season modes. It also has features you could customize, like franchise mode, create-a-player, and Madden challenges.

The game allows you to collect Madden cards, which are useful in upgrading player ratings and unlocking new stadiums. The cards also give you access to Hall of Fame and All-Madden teams.

Although the Madden NFL 2001 version is a cool game, it has some funny glitches. The CPU sometimes fails to call timeouts, resulting in the clock running out unnecessarily, either at halftime or the end of the game.

Despite the few glitches, it was well received by gamers, receiving a Metacritic score of 91. The PS2 version received the best reviews.

The game also received international recognition as it came second in four categories of GameSpot's annual awards (Best Graphics, Technical, Best Nintendo 64 Game, Best PlayStation Game, and Best Sports Game (Traditional).

5 Madden NFL 2005

Released August 2004 | Metacritic Score: 91

Credit: Electronic Arts

2005 was a groundbreaking year for the Madden NFL series, as it launched for the first time on the Xbox Live. It was also the first Madden game to debut on the Nintendo DS, where it served as a launch title.

The game was the last Madden release on the original PlayStation console. The cover featured former Ravens LB Ray Lewis. However, there was no change in commentators as Al Michaels and John Madden retained their places.

The 2005 version introduced the Hit Stick feature, which took tackling up a notch. It is very helpful in defensive playmaking. It allows you to force tackles with precision and control, which can result in turnovers and swing momentum in your team's favor.

Aside from the Hit Stick, the EA Tiburon, Exient Entertainment, and Budcat Creations simply added slight modifications to the features of the past series.

Occasionally, that's the crucial element for achieving a successful gaming experience. Too many changes do more harm than good.

The Owner mode continued, giving players access to their teams and control of the entire franchise. The online option, franchise modes, and other cool features of 2004 were maintained.

The game, however, had additional elements like detailed attendance and income charts and graphs. The only bad review it received was for its choice of soundtrack, which fans of the Madden NFL series considered awkward.

Game lovers gave Madden NFL 2005 91 on Metacritic. The game received tough competition in gaming awards, as the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences only nominated it for Console Sports Simulation Game of the Year.

