As of 2024, 85 Jayhawks have had the opportunity to showcase their abilities in the NBA.

Here, we highlight the five best NBA players to hit the league from the University of Kansas.

5 Danny Manning

A college legend and 1998 Sixth Man of the Year

Danny Manning is one of the most celebrated players in Kansas history after leading the Jayhawks to the 1988 NCAA Championship and earning the Naismith College Player of the Year award.

Manning was selected first overall by the L.A. Clippers in the 1988 NBA Draft.

His NBA career spanned 15 seasons. He averaged 14.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He was a two-time All-Star and won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 1998.

Manning played for several teams, including the Clippers, Atlanta Hawks , Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz .

Danny Manning Career Stats Category Stats Points 14 Rebounds 5.2 Assists 2.3 Steals 1.1 FG% 51.1 3PT% 20.6

Injuries hampered Manning's career, but he was known for his versatility, scoring and basketball IQ.

After his playing career, Manning transitioned into coaching, further contributing to the game. His impact at both the college and professional levels solidifies his status as one of the best to come out of Kansas.

4 Clyde Lovellette

A three-time NBA champion and four-time All-Star

Clyde Lovellette had an exceptional college career at Kansas, leading the Jayhawks to the 1952 NCAA Championship and earning the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player award.

He went on to have a successful NBA career after the Minneapolis Lakers selected him ninth overall in the 1952 NBA Draft.

Lovellette averaged 17.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per game over his 11-year NBA career.

Clyde Lovellette Career Stats Category Stats Points 17 Rebounds 9.5 Assists 1.6 FG% 44.3

He was a four-time All-Star and won three NBA championships, one with the Lakers in 1954 and two with the Boston Celtics in 1963 and 1964. Lovellette was known for his scoring ability and dominance in the paint.

Lovellette's impact was significant during his era. He was one of the first players to excel at both the college and professional levels. His contributions to the game were recognized with his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1988.

3 Jo Jo White

A Kansas and Boston legend

Jo Jo White had a distinguished career at Kansas from 1965 to 1969 before making his mark in the NBA.

The Celtics selected White ninth overall in the 1969 NBA Draft, and he spent most of his career with the franchise.

Over his 12-year NBA career, White averaged 17.2 points, 4.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game. He was a seven-time All-Star and played a key role in the Celtics' NBA championships in 1974 and 1976.

For his outstanding performance in 1976, White was named Finals MVP.

Jo Jo White Career Stats Category Stats Points 17.2 Rebounds 4 Assists 4.9 Steals 1.3 FG% 44.4

Known for his speed, defense and scoring ability, White was one of the top guards of his time. His consistency and clutch play in critical moments made him a beloved figure in Boston, especially with his remarkable chemistry with co-stars Dave Cowens and John Havlicek.

That trio helped Boston win two titles following the end of the Bill Russell era.

White was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015, solidifying his legacy as one of the league's greats.

2 Paul Pierce

Always The Truth

Paul Pierce had a stellar NBA career after an impressive college run at Kansas from 1995 to 1998.

Pierce was selected 10th overall by the Celtics in the 1998 NBA Draft and spent 15 seasons with the team.

Over his 19-year career, Pierce averaged 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He was a 10-time All-Star and played a crucial role in leading the Celtics to the 2008 NBA Championship, earning Finals MVP honors.

Paul Pierce Career Stats Category Stats Points 19.7 Rebounds 5.6 Assists 3.5 Steals 1.3 FG% 44.5 3PT% 36.8

Pierce was known for his scoring ability, clutch performances and leadership on the court. His scoring prowess places him among the top scorers in NBA history.

His stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards were also noteworthy, proving he could still be effective as a veteran scorer as he approached the last years of his career.

He was also named to the All-NBA team four times and is considered one of the best small forwards of his era. His contributions to the Celtics cemented his legacy, and he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

1 Wilt Chamberlain

One of the most legendary players in basketball history

Wilt Chamberlain is one of the greatest players to ever play for the Jayhawks and one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA.

Chamberlain played at Kansas from 1956 to 1958, leading the Jayhawks to the NCAA Championship Game in 1957.

Chamberlain's NBA career is legendary.

Over 14 seasons, he averaged 30.1 points and 22.9 rebounds per game. He played for the Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors, the Philadelphia 76ers and the L.A. Lakers .

Wilt Chamberlain Career Stats Category Stats Points 30.1 Rebounds 22.9 Assists 4.4 FG% 54

Chamberlain was a four-time MVP, a 13-time All-Star and a two-time NBA champion. He still holds numerous records, including the highest points per game average in a season (50.4) and the most points scored in a single game (100).

His dominance extended beyond scoring; he led the league in rebounding 11 times and even in assists once, showcasing his all-around game.

His intense battles with Russell in the NBA finals are immortalized as the two had one of the first rivalries to leave its mark on the league.

Chamberlain's impact on the game was profound, and he remains an iconic figure in basketball history.