Highlights The NBA has shifted to prioritizing three-point shooting at every position, reshaping the game.

The rise of elite shooters like Kyle Korver, JJ Redick, James Harden, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry defined the 2010s.

Curry solidified himself as the greatest shooter of all time over the course of the decade.

Over the years, the NBA has transitioned from a league that labeled players as "three-point specialists" to just about requiring players at every position to be able to knock down a basket from distance.

As the three-pointer has evolved and become more prevalent each decade, it has significantly altered the game.

In the 1980s, teams averaged 3.5 three-point attempts a game. In the 1990s, that number increased to 11.4. Then, in the 2000s, teams launched 15.7 bombs from downtown, and in the 2010s, that number skyrocketed to 23.1 attempts per contest, reshaping the strategies and dynamics of the game.

Though the three-point percentage stayed relatively the same in the 2010s as in the 2000s at 35.6 percent, it was apparent that coaches around the league thought the shot was a more valuable part of their offense than their predecessors.

We witnessed the rise of NBA dynasties like the Golden State Warriors , who valued the three-point shot as their arsenal's most demoralizing and effective weapon. Teams around the league had to change their game plan to compete with the Warriors and all their offensive firepower.

Today, we are here to marvel at the shooting prowess of the best three-point threats of the 2010s. This list isn't solely based on three-pointers made but also factors in shooting percentage when considering the best five the league offered that decade, a testament to their awe-inspiring shooting skills.

5 Kyle Korver

Nicknamed Threezus, he was the most efficient of the decade

Kyle Korver was a 6-foot-7 wing drafted by the Nets in the second round of the 2003 NBA Draft but immediately traded on draft day. The Philadelphia 76ers needed a guy who could space the floor from three and hoped Korver would fit the bill.

Korver instantly came into the league as a player who could easily knock down the three-ball and was shooting from distance at over 40 percent by his second season.

After establishing himself as a Sixth Man of the Year Candidate and instant offense off the bench, Korver started the 2009-10 season at his most efficient. That season set the tone for the entire decade as he shot a league- and career-best 53.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The Creighton product shot over 40 percent from three in eight seasons during the decade, leading the league in three-point field goal percentage four times in the 2010s.

Korver hit eight three-pointers in a game on three occasions during the decade.

On February 8, 2017, while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Indiana Pacers , Korver shot 8-for-9 from three.

In his 17-year career, Korver established himself as one of the greatest shooters of the decade and of all time. He is 10th all-time in career three-pointers made (2,450) and seventh in career three-point percentage (42.9).

Kyle Korver Stats – 2010s GP 709 PPG 9.7 3PM 1,514 3P% 44.5

4 J.J. Redick

He built his reputation on knocking down threes

JJ Redick entered the NBA as the 11th pick in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic . In his first season in the league, the Magic tried to play the 6-foot-3 guard as a point guard but soon realized he was better suited as a scorer than a distributor and floor general.

Redick started the 2010s by playing all 82 games, becoming a Most Improved Player Candidate and shooting an efficient 40.5 percent from beyond the arc.

After joining the L.A. Clippers mid-decade, Redick became a starter for the first time in his career and elevated his excellent three-point shooting to a new level.

The once-despised Duke alum would lead the league in the 2015-16 season by shooting a career-best 47.5 percent from distance. He would finish the decade with six seasons shooting over 40 percent from behind the three-point line.

On January 18, 2016, in a game against the Houston Rockets , Redick would make a career-best nine three-pointers on 12 attempts.

Redick would establish himself as one of the best shooters to do it in the 2010s and cement himself among the elite marksmen in NBA history.

In the 2010s, he made the fourth-most threes of any player and had the third-best shooting percentage beyond the arc.

Today, he is 20th all-time in three-pointers made for his career (1,950) and 18th in career three-point percentage (41.5 percent).

J.J. Redick Stats – 2010s GP 696 PPG 14.4 3PM 1,582 3P% 41.5

3 James Harden

Volume shot taker and volume shot maker behind the arc

James Harden was the third pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder . Early on, the Thunder looked to Harden as an offensive spark off the bench.

In just a few seasons with OKC, Harden had become a source of instant offense for the second unit and a solid threat from three, shooting 39 percent. He won the Sixth Man of the Year Award.

After signing with the Houston Rockets , Harden would take his game to a whole new level offensively.

Though he was never as efficient as the players on this list, he was better than average when making threes. With his pure volume of threes per game, he often crushed opposing teams.

Coming off an MVP year, Harden would enter the 2018-19 season shooting a career-high 13.2 three-pointers a game and having a career-high in points per game at 36.1. In that season alone, Harden would have five games in which he sank nine three-pointers and a game where he drained a career-high 10 threes.

Harden made the second-most three-pointers in the decade behind Stephen Curry . From 2017-20, Harden led the league in threes taken and made.

Currently, Harden is second among active players and second all-time in three-pointers attempted for his career (8,082). He is third among active players in threes made and third all-time (2,940).

James Harden Stats – 2010s GP 765 PPG 24.3 3PM 2,025 3P% 36.5

2 Klay Thompson

Lights-out shooter who patterned his game after other three-point greats

Klay Thompson was drafted by the Golden State Warriors as the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. He came into the league as a threat from downtown, establishing himself by shooting 41.4 percent in his rookie campaign.

In fact, Thompson shot better than 40 percent throughout the entire 2010s.

As one-half of the "Splash Brothers" in Golden State along with Stephen Curry , Thompson became part of the greatest one-two punch from three that the league has ever seen. He was instrumental in the Warriors' winning three NBA titles in that decade.

Five times during the regular season throughout the 2010s, Thompson hit 10 or more three-pointers. On October 29, 2018, in a game against the Chicago Bulls , Thompson hit an NBA record 14 threes.

Throughout the 2010s, Thompson was third in three-pointers made and three-point percentage. The 6-foot-7 guard is fourth among active players in threes made (2,481) and fifth in threes attempted (6,010).

Currently, Thompson is sixth on the all-time list for shots made beyond the arc, third all-time for threes made in the playoffs (1,237), and ninth all-time in shots attempted from distance.

Who knows where he will end up on the list by the end of his career, but Thompson is arguably one of the top five, if not top three, long-ball shooters of all time.

Klay Thompson Stats – 2010s GP 615 PPG 19.5 3PM 1,798 3P% 41.9

1 Stephen Curry

The greatest shooter of all time

Wardell Stephen Curry II came into the league as the seventh pick of the 2009 NBA Draft by the Warriors. It was evident in Curry's college years that he was following his father, Dell, a long-time NBA sniper of his own, as a great three-point shooter.

Little did the Warriors know they were drafting a player who would change the game. Steph now makes it acceptable to shoot a three on a fast break when players traditionally looked to finish around the rim.

Curry shot over 40 percent throughout the 2010s. In three seasons, he shot better than 45 percent beyond the arc.

What stood out about Curry was not only his ability to shoot threes with an amazingly quick release, but also his ability to knock down threes from well beyond the three-point line.

In the 2015-16 regular season, Steph shot 57.7 percent from threes 30 to 34 feet from the basket. He also drained an unbelievable 40 percent of threes taken from 35 to 39 feet and 28.6 percent of shots over 40 feet away from the hoop.

In the 2010s, Curry made over 10 three-pointers in a game 15 times.

On November 7, 2016, Curry hit a career-best 13 treys against the New Orleans Pelicans .

In the decade, he led the league in three-pointers made and was second in three-point efficiency. He is currently first all-time in regular season three-pointers made (3,747) and attempted (8,805).

Curry is also the all-time leader in career playoff threes made (618) and taken (15,57). He is fourth among active players and 12th all-time in three-point percentage (42.6).

To quote Stephen A. Smith, "Steph Curry is the greatest shooter GOD ever created."

Stephen Curry Stats – 2010s GP 694 PPG 23.5 3PM 2,483 3P Percent 43.6