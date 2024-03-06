Highlights L'Jarius Sneed, who was tagged by the Chiefs, may still be traded, as there are several teams still interested in his services for 2024.

The Vikings are an ideal trade partner for both Sneed and the Chiefs due to cap space and draft capital.

The Patriots are the least likely of the bunch to trade for Sneed, as they have more than a few other holes to fill.

The Kansas City Chiefs placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on cornerback L'Jarius Sneed prior to the tag deadline on March 5. However, the tag doesn't guarantee Sneed returns to the defending Super Bowl champs in 2024. The Chiefs granted him permission to seek a trade from another NFL team if he can find a better long-term deal than what they're offering the fourth-year veteran.

The Chiefs could always improve their offer and have until July to do so. Sneed was hands down one of the best cornerbacks in the league in 2023 despite failing to receive any All-Pro or Pro Bowl recognition, as he didn't allow a touchdown in coverage for the entire regular season.

According to USA Today's Tyler Dragon, there are a whopping seven teams who have shown interest in possibly trading for L'Jarius Sneed. The trade will come down to which team can offer the best return, which is likely to be at least a second-round draft pick, if not more, and best contract for the corner, who's valued at a four-year, $65.3 million contract by Spotrac.

The free agent cornerback market this offseason isn't as plentiful as some NFL front offices would like (though the 2024 draft class is chock-full of intriguing CB prospects) which makes a trade for Sneed a priority for some teams.

1 Minnesota Vikings - 2023 record: 8-9

Vikings have struggled to stop the pass for years

The Minnesota Vikings secondary showed its flaws for most of the 2023 NFL season. Currently, the top two corners on contract for 2024 in Brian Flores' defense are Byron Murphy Jr. and Akayleb Evans, which is not ideal. Both players, along with Mekhi Blackmon, are solid contributors, but not elite cover guys.

Apart from Murphy, the other nine corners on Minnesota's roster are making less than $1.5 million in 2024, which means they have room to splurge on the position. Minnesota is in search of a lockdown corner to lead the secondary and Sneed would be the ideal candidate to fit seamlessly into Flores' defense.

Sneed was excellent last year, but he was a lot better in zone coverage than in man, as he played in zone over 50 percent of the time and man about 33 percent. PFF graded Sneed as an above-average zone cover corner at 77.4, while he struggled a bit more in man, with a 53.4 grade. That's perfect for the Vikings, whose six corners all played in zone at least 64 percent of the time in Flores' blitz-heavy scheme.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Vikings have been porous against the pass for some time, as they allowed more passing yards (251.0 per game) than any other team in the NFL from 2021 to 2023. They also gave up the second-highest completion percentage over that time, at 66.8.

In terms of compensation, the Vikings would be an ideal trade partner as they currently have the 11th and 42nd overall picks and have over $41 million in salary cap space in 2024. That would allow a trade with the Chiefs and plenty of space to offer Sneed a contract extension lucrative enough to lure him away from Arrowhead.

2 Indianapolis Colts - 2023 record: 9-8

Indy is lacking massively in experience at the CB position

Robert Scheer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Indianapolis Colts are a team that is on an upward trajectory. The Colts believe they have found their franchise quarterback in Anthony Richardson and are now working to solidify the defensive side of the ball. In 2023, the Colts had a middling pass defense, finishing 17th in passing yards allowed.

However, arguably their best player in the secondary, veteran and captain Kenny Moore II, is an unrestricted free agent, and there has been no indication that he will be returning to the Colts. That leaves them with six cornerbacks on the books heading into 2024, and the sextet does not paint a very exciting picture.

Colts 2024 CB Contracts Player (Age) 2024 Cap Hit 2023 Defensive Snaps Julius Brents (24) $1,862,940 496 Chris Lammons (28) $1,125,000 60 Dallis Flowers (26) $986,667 304 Darrell Baker Jr. (25) $985,000 467 Jaylon Jones (21) $943,370 787 Ameer Speed (24) $915,000 2

To put those numbers into context, Moore had nearly 1,100 snaps at cornerback last year, which means only one of their current CBs played even half as often as their top corner last year. Not to mention they combined for just two interceptions on the year, while Moore nabbed three himself.

Also of note is how little they're paying their cornerback room: all six of those cap hits combined amount to just 2.56 percent of the team's entire cap, and with over $53 million in cap space (seventh-most in the NFL) already, they're due for a big cornerback contract.

3 Tennessee Titans - 2023 record: 6-11

Pass defense has been Tennessee's Achilles heel

The Tennessee Titans are headed for a major rebuild after replacing defensive-minded Mike Vrabel with offensive guru Brian Callahan at the helm. While Callahan's top priority will be getting hopeful franchise QB Will Levis in shape, the first-year head coach also has moves to make on the defensive side of the ball.

The Titans find themselves in need of a starting cornerback, as Kristian Fulton will hit free agency after the two sides were unable to come to an agreement. The Titans don't expect to come to terms with Fulton in the future and now look to find a new leader for their secondary.

They also only have five cornerbacks currently signed to the roster, so whether it's a big name like Sneed or a depth piece, Tennessee definitely needs help on the outside either way. Sneed's strength in zone coverage would fit nicely into a defense that played zone over 60 percent of the time last year.

Not to mention, the Titans have the second most cap space ($80.7 million) in the NFL, so they could certainly offer Sneed something very enticing.

4 Detroit Lions - 2023 record: 12-5

Lions could catapult to Super Bowl favorites with acquisition of Sneed

The Detroit Lions were just two quarters away from taking a trip to Super Bowl 58. The Lions may look like a nearly complete team, but there is one aspect of the defense that needs to be addressed: Detroit is in search of a way to stop the opposing team's passing attack.

They allowed the sixth-most passing yards in the league last year, and none of their corners put up a PFF coverage grade better than 61.9. They also allowed over 311 yards passing per contest during their three-game playoff run, which saw them fail to slow Matthew Stafford, Baker Mayfield, and Brock Purdy.

Cornerback Cam Sutton is a valuable asset for the Lions' defense, but when it comes to stopping top-tier wide receivers, he hasn't been successful. Sneed could be that 'it' factor for the Lions secondary that could help propel them towards a championship. And while Sutton isn't a CB1, lockdown kind of guy, he'd be one of the best CB2s in the NFL if he were to line up across from Sneed.

5 Atlanta Falcons - 2023 record: 7-10

Falcons could look to create one of the top CB duos in the NFL

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Headlines about the Atlanta Falcons have focused on their need for a quarterback. However, new head coach Raheem Morris is a defensive-minded guy and will no doubt address the needs of his defense. That includes adding a playmaker in the secondary alongside A.J. Terrell, who is expected to sign a contract extension.

A combination of Sneed and Terrell would greatly enhance the Falcons defense and give them arguably the best cornerback duo in the NFL. Both men finished within the top 25 of PFF's coverage grade for CBs, and both made it tough for QBs that looked their way, with Terrell posting a 55.6 completion percentage when targeted and Sneed holding opposing signal callers to a 51.0 completion rate.

This would be a case of the rich getting richer, as the Falcons finished top 10 in total passing defense, opponent completion percentage, and yards per attempt in 2023. But, in this day and age, you can never have too many quality DBs.

With veteran Pro Bowler Jessie Bates III roaming over the top as one of the game's best free safeties, a Sneed-Terrell cornerback pairing could make this the best pass defense in football. With over $41 million in cap space, they certainly have the ability to throw a serious contract offer Sneed's way.

6 Jacksonville Jaguars - 2023 record: 9-8

Jags had a bottom 10 pass defense in 2023

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with Darious Williams early this offseason and now look to add a solid option at cornerback. Adding to the secondary is the biggest need for the Jaguars this offseason, as they require both an outside cornerback and a slot cornerback through either free agency or the draft.

Williams is a big loss, as he finished tied for the sixth-best PFF coverage grade among CBs in 2023, at 86.3. Tre Herndon and Antonio Johnson were also solid, but after finishing with the seventh-worst pass defense in football last year, they could definitely use some support from a player of Sneed's caliber.

They only have about $20.9 million in cap space, so a Sneed contract would be tough, especially one that would convince the corner to move from a well-oiled machine like the Chiefs to the poorly-run ship in Duval County. At the moment, Spotrac is valuing Sneed at around $16.3 million per year, which would eliminate any possibility of the Jags making any other impact free agent signings.

Sneed's value, much less a trade package for Kansas City, may be too rich for the Jags, but with just five corners on the books as of this writing, they'll need to find corner help somewhere.

7 New England Patriots - 2023 record: 4-13

New regime in Foxborough could look to build on a strength

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Of all the NFL teams interested in L'Jarius Sneed, the New England Patriots are seen as the least likely to make a trade. However, they are in desperate need of a solid cornerback option. The Patriots parted ways with both J.C. Jackson and Jack Jones, and Jonathan Jones is used primarily as a slot corner.

The Patriots need a veteran to compliment rookie phenom Christian Gonzalez, who is returning from a major injury that robbed him of most of his freshman campaign.

However, though New England does have a clear need and the means to offer Sneed a contract commensurate with his value (the Patriots have over $78 million in cap space, third-most in the NFL), they may simply have too many other holes to plug to think about cornerback when they already have two solid players there in Jones and Gonzalez.

The Patriots still need a QB, a lot of wide receiver help, several tight ends, and multiple offensive tackles, as both of their starters are set to hit free agency. They could also look to beef up their pass rush, as the return of Matthew Judon won't be enough to make a unit that recorded just 36 sacks a year ago (27th) a serious consideration for opposing offensive game planners.

Source: Tyler Dragon

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.