Highlights The 2013-14 game between the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors was a tight affair, with the Warriors coming out on top.

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the San Antonio Spurs in the 2014-15 Christmas Day game, led by Russell Westbrook.

The Golden State Warriors suffered an embarrassing 39-point blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2020-21 game, with Kris Middleton leading the Bucks to victory.

Christmas is just around the corner, and while it is the perfect day to spend with your family, it's also one of the best times of year for NBA fans to cozy up by the fire and watch basketball to their heart's desire.

Over the years, there have been some great Christmas Day games. Some were nail-biters from start to finish, and others were clear blowouts. With a fresh slate of festive games coming up, GIVEMESPORT lists the 10 best Christmas games of the last decade based on individual performances, how close the games were, and how exciting they were to watch up until their final moments.

10 2013-14: LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors

Warriors won 105-103

Back in the 2013-14 season, the Golden State Warriors, led by a young Stephen Curry, took on the "Lob City" Clippers. It was a tight affair that ended in the Warriors' favor, thanks to an unexpected highlight-reel performance from David Lee. In 39 minutes, he scored 23 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and dished out three assists, while Klay Thompson put up 23 points despite struggling from the three-point line.

As for the Clippers, Paul was on fire with 26 points, 11 assists, and two steals. His teammates Blake Griffin and Jamal Crawford were valiant in their efforts, but they fell just short to the Warriors.

Warriors vs Clippers Box Score Leaders Points Rebounds Assists Blocks Steals David Lee (GSW) 23 13 3 1 0 Chris Paul (LAC) 26 2 11 0 2

It certainly was an exciting affair and the start of a long run of Christmas Day games for the Golden State Warriors, who went on to become a staple of Dec. 25 matchups for years to come.

9 2014-15: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

Thunder won 114-106

Following the Warriors-Clippers game in the 2013-14 season, there was another intense Western Conference rivalry the year after. The Oklahoma City Thunder took on the San Antonio Spurs on Christmas, which was essentially a rematch of the 2014 Western Conference Finals that saw the Spurs come out on top.

This time around, the Thunder got the last laugh, while playing without their best player Kevin Durant. Instead, the Thunder were led by Russell Westbrook, who put on a stellar performance that resulted in 34 points, five rebounds, 11 assists, and five steals, which were more than enough to secure victory for the Thunder.

December 25, 2014: Thunder vs Spurs Box Score Leaders Points Rebounds Assists Blocks Steals Russell Westbrook (OKC) 34 5 11 0 5 Matt Bonner (SAS) 17 4 1 1 0

It was a great game in which the Thunder completely outclassed the Spurs both individually and as a team, taking advantage of an aging core of Tim Duncan and Tony Parker along with some other Spurs injuries that kept Kawhi Leonard out. It was also another reminder that the Thunder were not a one-trick pony and had a stacked roster outside of Durant.

8 2020-21: Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks won 138-99

The 2020 Christmas Day game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks ended in a lopsided affair. The Warriors feature a lot on this list, but this entry is for all the wrong reasons. Not only did they lose to the future NBA Champions, but it was an embarrassingly poor performance all around.

It was a complete blowout as the Bucks registered a 39-point win over the Warriors with a score of 138-99, as the latter could not string together any solid performances. The Warriors barely managed to keep up behind Curry's 19 points, four rebounds, and six assists.

The real star of the show, however, was the Bucks' Khris Middleton who usually plays second fiddle to Giannis Antetokounmpo. The then-29-year-old registered a game-high 31 points, four rebounds, five assists, and two steals, leading the Bucks to victory.

Warriors vs Bucks Box Score Leaders Points Rebounds Assists Steals Stephen Curry (GSW) 19 4 6 1 Kris Middleton (Bucks) 31 4 5 2

With both Draymond Green and Klay Thompson out of action, the Warriors were pretty much a one-man army with Curry. Even a fractured Warriors lineup is still scary, but the Bucks defense proved to be too strong for Curry to overcome on his own.

7 2019-20: Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors

Celtics won 118-102

In 2019, the Toronto Raptors, fresh off their first NBA Finals, finally got to play their first-ever Christmas Day game when they took on the Boston Celtics. Led by veteran Kyle Lowry and the impressive Fred VanVleet, the Raptors were hoping for a good showing. However, the Celtics had other plans.

Despite holding Jayson Tatum to just 11 points on a putrid 27.8 percent shooting, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker were able to compensate with a combined 52 points in the Celtics' route over the Raptors with a final score of 118-102.

The Raptors, who played without Norman Powell, Marc Gasol, and star Pascal Siakam, relied on VanVleet and Lowry to lead the team to victory, but only the former was able to put together a solid performance, scoring 27 points on 52.4 percent shooting, while netting six assists and four steals in the process.

Celtics vs Raptors Box Score Leaders Points Rebounds Assists Steals Jaylen Brown (NOS) 30 6 4 0 Fred VanVleet (TOR) 27 4 6 4

It wasn't the Christmas Day debut the Raptors had been hoping for, but even with their injuries, they didn't simply roll over. Toronto just has to hope that when (if) they get another opportunity to play on Dec. 25, they won't be as battered.

6 2018-19: Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Celtics won 121-114

Much like the Warriors, the Celtics have been a staple for Christmas Day games. In 2018, they faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers, who looked much different with Jimmy Butler, J.J. Redick, and Ben Simmons all surrounding Joel Embiid.

The Celtics, led by Kyrie Irving in his final season in Boston, defeated their conference rivals 121-114 thanks to their star guard's sensational performance where he put up 40 points pm 51.5 percent shooting, 10 rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

This, coupled with 23-point games from both Tatum and Marcus Morris Sr., was enough to take down the Sixers who couldn't rally behind Embiid's 34 points and Butler's 24.

Celtics vs 76ers Box Score Leaders Points Rebounds Assists Blocks Steals Kyrie Irving (BOS) 40 10 2 0 1 Joel Embiid (PHI) 34 16 2 2 0

It was a sign of things to come for the Sixers, who, despite their immensely talented starting five, could not get past the Eastern Conference semifinals later that year.

5 2015-16: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors

Warriors won 89-83

The 2015-16 season was a huge year. Following their championship win of the 21st century, the Golden State Warriors had seemingly gotten even better. They ended the season with a staggering 73 wins, one of which came against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day.

While we all know how the NBA Finals went that year, their game on Dec. 25 was thought to be a premonition for things to come.

Winning the game 89-83, the Warriors secured victory thanks to an incredible performance from Green, who led the team with 22 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, and two blocks. Curry and Thompson were fine, at best, but it's not like the Cavaliers were much better.

Cavaliers vs Warriors Box Score Leaders Points Rebounds Assists Blocks Steals Draymond Green (GSW) 22 15 7 2 0 LeBron James (CLE) 27 9 2 2 1

LeBron James ended the night with 27 points, nine rebounds, two assists, a steal, and two blocks, but even he wasn't all that efficient. The starting lineup shot 32.4 percent, and was even worse from beyond the arc. It otherwise would have been a game to forget for the Cavaliers, but James held the loss close to his heart once the Finals began.

4 2017-18: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors

Warriors won 99-92

The third and final meeting between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day took place in the 2017-2018 season. Coming off their third title since 2015, the Warriors had all the momentum heading into the game, which showed in the final score of 99-92.

Much like the 2015 Christmas Day game, scoring was hard to come by. James scored 20 points, making seven of his 18 shots, while Kevin Love scored 31 on a rough 36.0 efficiency. The rest of the team didn't do quite much, except for Jae Crowder, who put up 15 points on 50.0 percent shooting.

Scoring didn't come all that easy for the Warriors, but their starting five were able to at least convert over 40 percent of their shots. They were surprisingly mediocre from deep, but it didn't take much to take down the struggling Cavaliers, who couldn't do much to assist James and Love.

Cavaliers vs Warriors Box Score Leaders Points Rebounds Assists Blocks Steals Kevin Durant (GSW) 25 7 3 7 2 Kevin Love (CLE) 31 18 0 0 2

This time around, Christmas Day represented a grim close future for the Cavaliers, who made it to the NBA Finals solely off the strength of James' heroics, but were swept in convincing fashion by the Warriors in June.

3 2022-23: Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

Nuggets won 128-125

One of the most exciting Christmas Day games took place during the 2022-23 season. The Denver Nuggets took on the Phoenix Suns in a fiery back-and-forth that ended in overtime.

It was a game to remember for Nikola Jokić, who put up 41 points on 64.0 percent shooting, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists in 44 minutes. He received a lot of help from Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon who put up 26 and 28 points respectively.

Nuggets vs Suns Box Score Leaders Points Rebounds Assists Blocks Nikola Jokić (DEN) 41 15 15 1 Landry Shamet (PHO) 31 2 6 1

On the Suns' part, they had to quickly adapt to losing Devin Booker, who went down with a groin injury just four minutes into the game. Stepping up to fill the void was Landry Shamet who scored 31 points, grabbed two rebounds, and dished out six assists. Chris Paul dished out 16 assists to compensate for his shooting woes that game, but the Suns ran out of steam at the end.

2 2021-22: Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns

Warriors won 116-107

At this point, the Golden State Warriors have become synonymous with Christmas Day basketball. In 2021, they played the Phoenix Suns and once again walked away with a victory thanks to a standout performance from Curry.

In his other Dec. 25 games, Curry had been somewhat muted in his offense, but that changed in the Suns matchup.

He broke his holiday slump, putting up 33 points, four rebounds, six assists, and 3 steals. The totals may be a bit misleading since Curry scored all those points on 10-27 shooting, but it wasn't as bad as his opponent's star player.

Booker scored just 13 points, converting on just five of his 19 attempts from the field. He wasn't much of a factor in other respects, failing to put up any significant numbers in rebounding and assists. Paul and Deandre Ayton were much more effective all-around, but they can only do so much when their top option is chucking up shots.

Warriors vs Suns Box Score Leaders Points Rebounds Assists Steals Stephen Curry (Warriors) 33 4 6 3 Landry Shamet (Suns) 21 6 8 0

Still, this Christmas Day game wasn't exactly a blow-out but it once again set the tone for the Warriors, who went on to claim their fourth chip since 2015.

1 2016-17: Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers won 109-108

During this era, two things were true. The Cleveland Cavaliers would play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals as well as on Christmas Day.

This time around, Kevin Durant was a Warrior.

James fared much better during this battle, scoring 31 points on 54.5 percent shooting, grabbing 13 rebounds, and dishing out 4 assists. He tacked onto that on the defensive end as well, netting two assists and a block in 40 minutes of play.

He also got the support he needed from his co-stars, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, who both scored over 20 points. Even though their efficiency left something to be desired, they helped a rather depleted roster net a key win against their rivals.

Durant shined on his Christmas Day debut with the Warriors, scoring 36 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Thompson was a solid sidekick that game with his 24 points but once again, Curry was nowhere to be found.

The Cavaliers narrowly edged out a win, mainly thanks to their ability to keep Curry cold in his 37 minutes on the floor.

Warriors vs Cavaliers Box Score Leaders Points Rebounds Assists Blocks Steals Kevin Durant (Warriors) 36 15 3 1 1 LeBron James (Cavaliers) 31 14 4 1 2

Despite Irving's inconsistent shooting that game, he wound up calling game with 3.4 seconds left on the clock when he hit a fadeaway to take the lead. Given the endless intensity and the breathtaking final moments of the matchup, there isn't a better Christmas Day game to go down in the last decade.