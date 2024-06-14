Highlights Sir Alex Ferguson is the undisputed greatest Manchester United manager, winning an incredible 38 trophies during his time at the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite not winning silverware, had a solid stint with a strong win percentage in United's illustrious history.

Other notable managers like Jose Mourinh and Sir Matt Busby left their mark with successful spells at Old Trafford.

Over the years, Manchester United have been blessed with a pair of the greatest managers in football history. Sir Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson have both gone down in football folklore for their work with the Red Devils and a huge portion of the club's history was spent with one of those two in charge.

They aren't the only impressive coaches to forge a legacy at United, though. There have been a number of managers throughout the club's 135-year history who are fondly remembered for the success they saw during that time. From the trophy-laden runs of Ferguson and Busby to more recent appointments, here are the eight best United managers ever.

Eight best Manchester United managers Rank Manager Time in charge of United 1 Sir Alex Ferguson 1986-2013 2 Sir Matt Busby 1945-1969 & 1970-1971 3 Ernest Magnall 1903-1912 4 Ron Atkinson 1981-1986 5 Tommy Docherty 1972-1977 6 Jose Mourinho 2016-2018 7 Erik ten Hag 2022-present 8 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 2018-2021

8 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

2018-2021

While he's the only manager on the list who didn't win a single bit of silverware, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still one of United's best managers. The former striker steadied the ship during the club's struggles in a post-Ferguson world. He was regularly criticised by fans and the media and the general consensus was that his time at Old Trafford was a disappointment.

Despite the narrative, Solskjaer spent just under three years with the Red Devils and has one of the best win percentages of any manager in the club's illustrious history. Sure, his time could have been better, it could have resulted in trophies, but it was still an important spell.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United statistics Games managed 168 Games won 91 Win percentage 54.17 Trophies won N/A

7 Erik ten Hag

2022-present

Another manager who has faced a lot of scrutiny during his time in charge at Old Trafford is Erik ten Hag. The former Ajax manager was appointed manager of United in 2022, and over the last two years, he's guided them to a top-three finish in the Premier League but also recorded their lowest finish since the division was rebranded in 1992.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only two managers have a higher win percentage in charge of United than Erik ten Hag (57.89%)

Still, he's got one of the best win percentages of any United manager ever and has picked up a trophy in each of his two seasons with the club so far. There have been issues with Ten Hag at times during his spell, but he's clearly got the club in a much better state than they were before he arrived and with the team recently handing him a new contract, there's still time for him to climb up this list.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United statistics Games managed 114 Games won 66 Win percentage 57.89 Trophies won 1x League Cup, 1x FA Cup

6 Jose Mourinho

2016-2018

Jose Mourinho is a serial winner and has been throughout his entire career. That was no different during his two-and-a-half years in charge of United. The Special One was appointed in 2016 and in less than three seasons, he won three trophies with the Red Devils. No manager in a post Alex Ferguson landscape has won quite as much.

His time at Old Trafford came to a disappointing end, as things fell apart in the winter of 2018, but with the team he had at his disposal, Mourinho still did an excellent job overall. His time as United manager was fairly brief, but the Portuguese coach still managed to forge a solid legacy and that's a testament to how good he is.

Jose Mourinho's Manchester United statistics Games managed 144 Games won 84 Win percentage 58.33 Trophies won 1x Europa League, 1x League Cup, 1x Community Shield

5 Tommy Docherty

1972-1977

Sure, Tommy Docherty suffered relegation with United during his time in charge, but it's hard to overstate the sorry state that the club was in when he first joined the team, and he eventually was responsible for turning the side's fortunes around. The gaffer was handed an ageing squad when he was appointed manager, but after dropping down to the Second Division, he rebuilt the side in his own vision.

From there, he gained promotion straight back to the top flight, and led the Red Devils to an FA Cup triumph. He doesn't have the best win percentage in the club's history, and he hasn't won a load of silverware, but Doherty was the man who guided the team back to the top end of English football after a period of trouble and that ultimately proved to be massive for the Red Devils' future. If it wasn't for Doherty, it's hard to imagine United would have been in the right situation for Ferguson to take charge.

Tommy Docherty's Manchester United statistics Games managed 159 Games won 67 Win percentage 42.13 Trophies won 1x FA Cup, 1x Second Division

4 Ron Atkinson

1981-1986

As the last manager in charge of United before Alex Ferguson took over and changed everything, Ron Atkinson's contributions to the Red Devils have been overlooked by the younger generation in the decades since he was boss at Old Trafford. Make no mistake, though, he had a solid time in charge and only three managers have won more trophies in charge of the club.

Atkinson spent five years as United manager, winning almost half of his games in charge and bagging a couple of FA Cup trophies along the way. He's just unfortunate that his spell was followed up by something truly special.

Ron Atkinson's Manchester United statistics Games managed 261 Games won 125 Win percentage 47.89 Trophies won 2x FA Cup, 1x Community Shield

3 Ernest Magnall

1903-1912

The first truly great Manchester United man. Ernest Magnall isn't a name that many fans will be aware of. Considering his entire time at Old Trafford came before World War I, his contributions have been forgotten for the most part, but he had an incredible run as United boss. Magnall was in charge for nine years and led the side to their first-ever league titles, winning two.

He also won an FA Cup and two Community Shields during his tenure with the team, with an impressive 54% win rate. He isn't quite on the level of some of the team's most successful gaffers, but his time saw them become one of the best teams in England, and it can't be overstated how important that was.

Ernest Mangnall's Manchester United statistics Games managed 370 Games won 200 Win percentage 54.05 Trophies won 2x First Division, 1x FA Cup, 2x Community Shield

2 Sir Matt Busby

1945-1969 & 1970-1971

The only man to manage Manchester United on more than one occasion, Sir Matt Busby had two spells in charge of the Red Devils, but it was his first that saw him become one of the most important figures in the club's history. The gaffer built a dynasty with the team, winning over 10 trophies with them and dwarfing the legacies of every manager that came before him.

Whether it was the Busby Babes or the manner in which he rebuilt the team after the tragic Munich air disaster, the coach was a hero at Old Trafford. He became the first manager to ever lead an English team to the European Cup trophy and if it wasn't for the next man, he'd have easily been the Red Devils' best manager ever.

Sir Matt Busby's Manchester United statistics Games managed 1140 Games won 576 Win percentage 50.53 Trophies won 5x First Division, 2x FA Cup, 5x Community Shield, 1x European Cup

1 Sir Alex Ferguson

1986-2013

Not only the best Manchester United manager ever, but arguably the greatest manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson's legacy at Old Trafford will likely never be matched. The Scotsman arrived at the club in the 1980s when they weren't in the best shape, but he slowly transformed them into the best team on the planet.

The dominance that Fergie and his team held over English football for over two decades was unheard of and the impact that he had on building the team into one of the biggest around is unmatched. Ferguson won a simply ridiculous 38 trophies as United manager, including 13 Premier League titles, and it's hard to imagine anyone will ever surpass him as the club's greatest coach ever. Managing almost 1500 games, the Scot is simply the best.

Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United statistics Games managed 1490 Games won 895 Win percentage 60.06 Trophies won 13x Premier League, 5x FA Cup, 4x League Cup, 10x Community Shield, 2x Champions League, 1x European Cup Winners' Cup, 1x European Super Cup, 1x Intercontinental Cup & 1x FIFA Club World Cup

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Manchester United and accurate as of 14/06/2024