The MLS winter transfer window is in full swing, with transfer moves coming in right and left. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we’re breaking down which teams have had the best winter windows to date.

A point of clarification: this list is as of Wednesday, January 15 around 3:00 pm ET. Things will change very quickly. Turn on Twitter notifications for Tom Bogert and enjoy the ride.

10 Inter Miami CF

Top transfers in: Fafà Picault, Tadeo Allende

Top transfers out: Leo Campana

Inter Miami CF continue reloading an already stocked roster. Fafà Picault is coming off another prolific season, scoring 10 goals for the Vancouver Whitecaps. Even at 33, he continues to be one of the more unheralded attackers in MLS and brings some added defensive bite to Miami’s front line. Tadeo Allande is another intriguing pickup, able to add depth across the front line and potentially acting as the primary backup to Luis Suarez .

The Herons opened up a ton of salary cap space by trading Leonardo Campana to New England for up to $3.25 in General Allocation Money (GAM). Getting that kind of money for their backup No. 9 is really, really good business, and it opens up even more flexibility for a team that uses every available cent.

9 Nashville SC

Top transfers in: Gaston Brugman, Edvard Tagseth, Jeisson Palacios, Andy Najar

Top transfers out: Sean Davis, Lukas MacNaughton, Randall Leal

Nashville SC missed the playoffs for the first time ever last season, and they’ve been proactive in trying to correct it. So far, 13 players from their 2024 squad have left. Stalwarts Aníbal Godoy and Brian Anunga had their options declined, while veterans Sean Davis, Lukas MacNaughton and Randall Leal have all been traded.

Coming in the other direction, they’ve added MLS Cup MVP Gastón Brugman , Norwegian midfielder Edvard Tagseth, and a pair of defenders in Jeisson Palacios and Andy Najar (reportedly). It remains to be see if they’ll be better in 2025, but their moves at least have been mostly positive.

8 Austin FC

Top transfers in: Ilie Sanchez, Brandon Vazquez

Top transfers out: Sebastian Driussi*

Austin FC made two moves that should significantly improve their squad, adding midfielder Ilie Sánchez and signing US international Brandon Vázquez in a club-record transfer from CF Monterrey.

Their biggest win, though, is getting DP Sebastián Driussi off the books. They’re close to selling the out-of-form attacker to River Plate for $10 million, according to GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Bogert, a huge win that allows them to make a big upgrade at the position.

7 DC United

Top transfers in: Hosei Kijima, Joao Peglow, Lukas MacNaughton, Kim Jun-hong, Randall Leal, Kye Rowles

Top transfers out: Mateusz Klich, Matai Akinmboni

DC United have been one of the busier teams in the winter window. 13 players have left between their roster decisions and transfers, and they’ve added some real quality to the squad.

Hosei Kijima was a really shrewd pickup from St. Louis, while Randall Leal could be a difference maker if he’s finally able to stay healthy. 22-year-old former Brazil youth international Peglow is a really exciting addition, and should be an improvement to their attack. With 2024 Golden Boot winner Christian Benteke already on the books, DC have been very active in trying to make their attack less one-dimensional. The only knock on their window is the fact that they're paying Mateusz Klich DP money to play for Atlanta United.

6 Charlotte FC

Top transfers in: Eryk Williamson, Pep Biel, Wilfried Zaha*

Top transfers out: Hamady Diop (expansion draft)

Charlotte FC were already one of the major success stories of 2024 in Dean Smith’s first year in charge. The North Carolina outfit were one of the best defensive units in MLS, with an incredibly solid backline providing a foundation for some exciting young attackers.

Now, they’ve gone out and added United States international Eryk Williamson via trade, re-signed attacker Pep Biel to a non-DP deal, and are close to signing superstar winger Wilfried Zaha from Galatasary, per GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Bogert.

Charlotte were already one to watch in 2025, but these new additions push them up a level.

5 New England Revolution

Top transfers in: Leo Campana, Ignatius Ganago, Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos

Top transfers out: Esmir Bajaraktarevic, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Dave Romney, Ian Harkes

The New England Revolution are completely rebuilding things in Caleb Porter’s first season in charge. They’ve sent a load of players to the West Coast to reunite with former head coach Bruce Arena in San Jose, and they’ve added real quality.

Brayan Ceballos and Mamadou Fofana look set to be their new center-back pairing, while Leonardo Campana should finally give them a legitimate goalscorer up front. Add in moves for players like Jackson Yueill , Ignatius Ganago and Alex Bono , and they have starting-quality depth at multiple positions. This team is going to look very different in 2025.

4 Seattle Sounders

Top transfers in: Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola

Top transfers out: Leo Chu

Numerically, the Seattle Sounders haven’t been one of the busier teams in this window. Raúl Ruidíaz was their most notable player to have his option declined, and fringe starter Leo Chu was traded to FC Dallas.

The incoming moves and re-signings, though, have been top-notch. Albert Rusnák was signed to a new DP deal after a career-best year, and veteran midfielder João Paulo is also returning. The Sounders grabbed a pair of attackers from FC Dallas in Jesús Ferreira and Paul Arriola , both of whom should help take their attack up a level. With the whole of their elite defensive core returning, there’s a lot to like here.

3 FC Cincinnati

Credit: Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

Top transfers in: Luca Orellano, Kevin Denkey

Top transfers out: Chidozie Awaziem, Ian Murphy

FC Cincinnati brought back Luca Orellano on a permanent transfer and set the MLS record for an incoming transfer, spending a reported $16 million on striker Kevin Denkey , who should immediately be a Golden Boot contender.

The fact that talisman Luciano Acosta hasn’t showed up to preseason camp after talking about leaving the club last offseason is certainly a concern, but this club continues to be among the more ambitious in the league. That type of ambition is usually rewarded.

2 San Jose Earthquakes

Top transfers in: Chicho Arango, Josef Martinez, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Nick Lima, Dave Romney

Top transfers out:

With Bruce Arena in charge in a dual head coach/CSO role, the San Jose Earthquakes are fully rebuilding after a historically bad 2024 season. Long-term stalwarts like Jackson Yueill and Tanner Beason departed in free agency, while Jeremy Ebobisse saw his option declined.

They’ve made some huge incoming moves, including a blockbuster trade for striker Cristian Arango , the addition of former MVP Josef Martínez , and strengthening their back line with presumed starters Dave Romney and Nick Lima . They may not compete for the Western Conference title, but they’re not going to be a Wooden Spoon candidate, either. That’s progress.

1 Atlanta United

Top transfers in: Mateusz Klich, Cayman Togashi, Miguel Almiron*, Emmanuel Latte Lath*

Top transfers out: Santiago Sosa, Tyler Wolff

Surprise, surprise, Atlanta United spend big. After their shock run in the 2024 playoffs, they look set to fully fully reload in their attack. They already brought in Russian playmaker Aleksei Miranchuk , and according to the latest reports from GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Bogert and Ben Jacobs, Atlanta are in talks with Miguel Almirón over a return to the Five Stripes and are close to setting the MLS transfer record for Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte Lath.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone if they’re competing for the Eastern Conference title.