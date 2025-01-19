With the MLS winter transfer window in full swing, we're breaking down the best transfer moves so far.

A couple quick notes: this list is as of Saturday morning, January 18. Obviously there will be more moves to come. We also haven't included Atlanta United 's reported deals for Emmanuel Latte Lath or Miguel Almirón as both are still a little ways from being finalized. Those would both be towards the top of the list.

Onward!

10 Mateusz Klich to Atlanta United

It's not just that Atlanta United brought in a high level midfielder who should walk into the starting lineup and improve the team from day one. It's that they managed to get DC United to pay for it!

Update: ATL is not inheriting enough of Klich's salary to free up a DP slot for DCU. It does, though, clear some salary cap space, which allows DC to make additional moves and/or re-work contracts that are expiring next winter. — Steven Goff (@stevengoff.bsky.social) 2024-12-19T23:30:54.961Z

Mateusz Klich may not be an S-tier Designated Player in MLS at this point, but he's still pretty darn good. Atlanta getting him while he continues to occupy a DP spot for DC is elite business, and one that will have a significant impact on their season.

9 Alan Pulido Leaves Sporting KC

It's safe to say that Alan Pulido was largely a disappointment with Sporting Kansas City . After signing for a reported $9.5 million club-record transfer fee, Pulido scored double-digit goals just once in his five seasons, missing the entirety of the 2022 campaign with injuries.

Puzzlingly, Sporting signed Pulido to a new three-year contract in 2023 despite his history of unavailability. He played less than 2,000 minutes the following year and scored just seven goal. Fortunately, Chivas swooped in with a transfer offer and took Pulido off their hands, freeing up a DP spot for Sporting and allowing them to get out from a long-term contract for an under-performing player.

8 Hirving Lozano Signs with San Diego FC

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ok, maybe this one is cheating a little since San Diego FC announced this move forever ago, but it didn't technically become officially until the January window opened. VAR has completed the check, and it counts.

29-year-old Hirving Lozano has been one of the best players in Concacaf for the last several years, with 18 goals for Mexico Football and stints at PSV Eindhoven and SSC Napoli . Not only is his profile huge in a new market, but he still has the quality to be a Best XI-caliber winger if he can stay healthy.

7 New England Revolution Trade for Leo Campana

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Leonardo Campana has been among the more productive strikers in MLS when on the field, but was unfortunate to find himself behind Luis Suarez in Inter Miami CF 's elite attack. Only four strikers with at least 5,000 minutes have a better goals-per-game ratio than Campana over the last three seasons.

New England Revolution had to spend up to $3.25 million in GAM to acquire the Ecuador international, but it should pay off for a club who have been desperate for a high-caliber No. 9 for the last several years. For Campana, he gets the chance to finally be the focal point of an attack. Win-win.

6 Austin FC Offloads Sebastian Driussi

Sebastián Driussi was an important player for Austin FC , finishing second in 2022 MVP voting after a stellar 22-goal campaign. His performances got steadily worse, though, scoring 11 goals in 2023 and just seven in 2024. Less of a playmaker and more of a late arriver in the box, he wasn't able to dictate Austin's attack in the way a traditional No. 10 does, and the club struggled to cope.

Getting a $10 million transfer fee for a 28 year old who was out of form and didn't fit with the club's new direction is fantastic business, and gives the club much-needed flexibility and room to improve.

5 Seattle Sounders Swing for Jesus Ferreira

Not only did Seattle Sounders bring in a versatile and dangerous attacker, they managed to agree to a new contract that keeps him out of a DP spot. Jesús Ferreira may be the victim of familiarity here, with some corners of the Sounders fanbase seemingly uninspired. Take the name away and just look at the resumé, though: 24 years old, United States Soccer World Cup veteran, 87 goal contributions in 163 MLS appearances. It's an objectively good signing.

Ferreira will be an instant improvement over Raúl Ruidíaz if he slots in as the No. 9, or could play as a No. 10 or even out wide if Brian Schmetzer opts to keep Jordan Morris in a central role. This was a really, really smart pickup from Craig Waibel, and one that should keep the Sounders in the conversation at the top of the Western Conference.

4 Austin FC Bring Brandon Vazquez Back to MLS

Austin FC went out and made a major upgrade at striker, bringing in Brandon Vázquez on a (then) club-record $10 million transfer fee from CF Monterrey. Just a year into a four-year deal with Monterrey, Vazquez struggled to keep his place in arguably the best roster in North American soccer despite a fast start after leaving FC Cincinnati for a reported $7.5 million fee.

In Vazquez, Austin get a proven MLS goal scorer with USMNT potential, who should be able to consistently bag double-digit goals each season. It's a smart pickup for a team who have had the best winter window in MLS so far.

3 Austin FC Bring in New DP Myrto Uzuni

Hey! More Austin FC on the list! Verde have been among the more active clubs in the winter window, reportedly breaking their club transfer record again to bring in Albanian international forward Myrto Uzuni, according to GIVEMESPORT's Tom Bogert.

With 49 goals in 106 matches for Granada CF in the Spanish top flight, Uzuni is a prolific attacker who can play centrally as well as on the wing. It remains to be seen how head coach Nico Estévez will fit both he and Brandon Vazquez into the same front line, but with Osman Bukari also in the mix, Austin have a wealth of options in attack.

2 Charlotte FC Sign Wilfried Zaha on Loan

This one hasn't technically been made official yet, but GIVEMESPORT's Tom Bogert reports that Wilfried Zaha is currently en-route to North Carolina to finalize his move to Charlotte FC . Charlotte already established an incredible base in Dean Smith's first season on the touchline. Adding a dynamic and goal-dangerous winger like Zaha will make them a better team, in addition to bringing more publicity to a still-young club.

1 FC Cincinnati Splurge for Kevin Denkey

Credit: Jeff Swinger-Imagn Images

FC Cincinnati set the MLS transfer record to bring in Kevin Denkey from Cercle Brugge KSV . The 24-year-old Togo international was signed for a reported $16.2 million transfer fee after winning the Golden Boot award in the Belgian Pro League, scoring a staggering 27 goals in 38 matches during the 2023-24 season.

Denkey should immediately be one of the most dangerous attackers in MLS and a clear contender for the MLS Golden Boot award. At 24, his best years are ahead of him, whether he stays in MLS for the long haul or returns to Europe for another sizeable transfer fee. Cincinnati fans should be ecstatic about watching Denkey in 2024.