Highlights Gareth Southgate's latest selections for England's European Championship qualifiers have raised eyebrows, with Jordan Henderson retaining his place despite fan backlash.

Several players, including Sean Longstaff and Ben White, have been regularly omitted from the England squad over the past year, despite their strong performances at club level.

Payers like Eberechi Eze and James Ward-Prowse have also been overlooked by Southgate, leaving many questioning his decisions and the future of certain players in the national team.

Ahead of England's next set of European Championship qualifiers, Gareth Southgate has raised more eyebrows with his latest selections.

The Three Lions boss has once again shown faith in Jordan Henderson despite backlash from fans. Meanwhile, defender Ezri Konsa and Chelsea hero Cole Palmer are in line to make their first appearances for their country.

As with every international break, some big names miss out on representing their nation. However, for some in the England camp, this is becoming a far too familiar sight. Here, we will rank some of Southgate's more regular omissions over the last 12 months and see just how unlucky they have been.

10 Sean Longstaff

Sean Longstaff may not be the flashiest of midfielders, but the fact remains that he has been a constant in a Newcastle side that has impressed under Eddie Howe. He has, after all, featured in every Premier League and Champions League fixture this season.

Although there's an argument that there are other midfielders more deserving of a spot than the Geordie, not many compete this frequently at such a high level. With injuries seeing the likes of Jude Bellingham being pulled from this squad and qualification almost certainly wrapped up, Longstaff could have been provided with another opportunity to step up.

9 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

If you had mentioned this name being in the England squad at the start of last season, you would have been laughed at. In fact, the right-back didn't play a single game in the 2022/2023 campaign until after the World Cup had finished.

However, Wan-Bissaka's performances from that point on have helped re-establish himself as the top dog on the right-hand side at Old Trafford. While the right-back position is a heavily contested one, the man who was once lauded as 'the best one-versus-one defender in the world' would provide a different option, particularly in tournaments where Southgate's men find themselves with less possession.

8 Ben White

It seems as though the former Brighton man had his chance to feature in Gareth Southgate's plans and blew it. The central defender turned full-back was originally named in England's World Cup 2022 squad. However, the Arsenal player returned home, reportedly for personal reasons.

He has not been included by Southgate since, despite it being pretty fair to suggest his Arsenal form warrants it. This has fueled speculation of a bust-up between the pair. When quizzed about White's omission, the England boss said, via The Sun:

"Ben has been very solid for Arsenal. He’s a different profile of a full-back. He’s a centre-back playing at full-back, really. He’s behind a couple of others."

7 Rico Henry

Moving over to the other side of the defence. While this man is currently out with a long-term injury, many have debated whether Brentford wing-back Rico Henry warranted a place in previous squads. In December 2021, Bees boss Thomas Frank believed that Henry was someone Southgate was keeping an eye on. As of yet, this has not come with any call-up.

The timing of his knee injury, which has ruled him out for the rest of the season, couldn't be worse when the likes of Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell are also on the sidelines. Here's hoping that Henry makes a successful return from injury and continues to battle for his place.

6 Anthony Gordon

After joining Newcastle in January 2023, things didn't quite seem to go Gordon's way. He was frustrated with his minutes under Eddie Howe, who was equally frustrated with the quality of his new signing.

Since the start of the 2023/2024 campaign, the former Everton man has become re-energised. Scoring crucial goals, such as the controversial winner against Arsenal, and showing the work rate his manager requested from him. It is clear Gordon is banging on Southgate's door.

Anthony Gordon's Newcastle Stats 2022/23 per Transfermarkt Anthony Gordon's Newcastle Stats 2023/2024 per Transfermarkt Appearances 16 17 Goals 1 4 Assists 0 2 Minutes 479 1279

While he may need to continue proving his consistency, there was seemingly an opportunity ready for him after James Maddison was ruled out through injury. However, the attacker will have to show more patience, just as he did at the beginning of his career in Tyneside.

5 Morgan Gibbs-White

Gibbs-White is a name that feels like it has been around forever, despite the fact that he is only 23 years old. That is because this man has been highly touted from a young age. Having been part of the England U17 side to win the World Cup, he has matured into the player many believe he could become.

The 2023 Nottingham Forest player of the season has been crucial in helping his team find stability in the Premier League. However, his dynamic performances have not been enough to convince the selection panel to give him a chance at senior international level. With competition for places in the England midfield being few and far between, it might be the case that Gibbs-White needs to impress at a higher level in club football before being given an opportunity.

4 Nick Pope

The debate over who should be England's number one goalkeeper has various perspectives, but according to Gareth Southgate, Nick Pope is not under consideration. Despite Pope's consistent appearances for his club and gaining experience in Champions League matches, he has not been selected for the national team since March 2023 – although injury has played some part in that.

The apparent reason for his exclusion is straightforward: Southgate has chosen goalkeepers—Pickford, Ramsdale, and Johnstone—who excel in playing with their feet. However, in terms of preventing goals, Pope has demonstrated superiority. According to Transfermarkt, since the start of the 2022/2023 season, Newcastle's goalkeeper has kept 25 clean sheets, with Ramsdale being the closest with 17.

3 Eberechi Eze

While recent fitness struggles may have played a part in Eze not making the current squad, that isn't to say Southgate hasn't overlooked him before. The Crystal Palace man has been key for the Eagles for a while now, but this season, especially, he has proven why he needs to be a regular inclusion for the Three Lions.

His performances have been so impressive, that the experts at Whoscored have ranked him as the seventh-best Premier League player this season. If he continues this form, there's no doubt Eze needs to be on the plane come the summer.

2 Raheem Sterling

At one point in time, England fans would've been begging Gareth Southgate to drop the former Man City star. That's how stubborn he was about keeping Sterling in the squad.

It seems now that the roles have been reversed, with people left scratching their heads as to why the former favourite continues to be left out. Sterling has found the form that made Chelsea part with £50m. However, this has not been enough to see him recalled. With the likes of Marcus Rashford still being included despite his below-par performances this season – he has just one league goal in 11 outings so far this term – it leaves many to question whether Sterling's England future is permanently over under this regime.

1 James Ward-Prowse

Given the fact that England's success in the early days under Southgate was built on effective set-pieces, it seems crazy not to include arguably the best set-piece taker in the world in the squad. Not only that, but Ward-Prowse has proved time and again that he is more than just a free-kick merchant.

He is on top of his game for West Ham, having provided seven goal contributions in eleven league games for the East London side this campaign. Despite this, Southgate's apparent trust in former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is unwavering, meaning that once again, Ward-Prowse must stay at home and watch England on the TV. In reality, though, he should be one of the first names included in that travelling party.