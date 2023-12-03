Highlights Stephen Curry scored 62 points in a game, outmatching Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum's 60-point performance.

Wilt Chamberlain had multiple historic scoring games, including three 67-point games and a 72-point game against the Lakers.

Chamberlain's most impressive scoring feat was his 100-point game against the Knicks, where he also grabbed 25 rebounds.

The Golden State Warriors are not only proud of the legacy they’ve built in the NBA; they also boast some of the best and most memorable scoring games in league history.

Since the franchise was founded in 1946, the Warriors have dominated opponents across multiple decades, especially in the scoring department. Thanks to the presence of Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry, Joe Fulk, and Stephen Curry, the franchise has been home to many absurd offensive performances.

GIVEMESPORT ranks the ten best scoring performances in Warriors franchise history.

10 Stephen Curry

Jan. 4, 2021: 62 points

It was always easy to see just how great the offensive games of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum were during the peak of their time with the Portland Trail Blazers. Their scoring prowess was simply no match for Stephen Curry, however.

Stephen Curry - NBA Career Statistics Points Per Game 24.7 Assists Per Game 6.5 Steals Per Game 1.6 Field Goal % 47.5 Three-Point Field Goal % 42.8

On Jan. 4, 2021, the two Trail Blazers stars combined for 60 points against the Warriors. While that is an impressive showing, Curry outmatched that. He scored 62 points himself on 58 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent from deep — going 8-of-16 beyond the arc. His 94 percent from the line also helped the All-Star guard reach his career high and the Warriors win that contest 137-122.

9 Wilt Chamberlain, Joe Fulks

Fulks: Feb. 10, 1949 - 63 points

Chamberlain: Dec. 14, 1962; Nov. 26, 1964 - 63 points

The first of these three 63-point performances came from Joe Fulks against the Indianapolis Jets on February 2, 1949. The Warriors legend connected on 27 of his 56 field goals that night and nine out of 14 free throws.

Meanwhile, Wilt Chamberlain had a pair of 63-point masterpieces for the then-San Francisco Warriors that placed him on this list. The first was against the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 14, 1962, where he went 24 of 41 from the field along with 30 rebounds, while the second game occurred on Nov. 26, 1964, against the Philadelphia 76ers. Chamberlain exploded on 27-of-58 shooting on top of 32 boards.

Despite an outrageous bout of scoring from Chamberlain, the Warriors walked away with a loss in both games; the Lakers edged them 120-118 in the 1962 game, while the 76ers outshined the Warriors 128-117 in 1964.

8 Rick Barry

Mar. 26, 1974: 64 points

Rick Barry was a key player in the Warriors' 143-120 win over the Trail Blazers in 1974. During that contest, the Warriors’ legend posted a near triple-double of 64 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, and five steals in 43 minutes on the court. The scoring numbers are impressive on their own but even more shocking is Barry's efficiency; he shot 30-of-45 from the field.

Rick Barry Career Stats Points Per Game 24.8 Rebounds Per Game 6.7 Assists Per Game 4.9 Steals Per Game 2.0 Field Goal % 45.6%

His heroic performance that night not only gave his team the win but also secured Barry’s spot on this list of great scoring performances by a Warrior.

7 Wilt Chamberlain

Feb. 13, 1962; Feb. 27, 1962: 65 points

If you haven't already noticed, Chamberlain is, indeed, a force to be reckoned with when it comes to scoring. After scoring 63 points multiple times, he decided to outdo himself further, scoring 65 points in three different games, though only two came in Warriors uniforms.

His first 65-point game as a Warrior came during a game against the Cincinnati Royals on February 13, 1962. Although he provided just under half of the team's total points, it wasn't enough to take down the Royals, who won 152-132. Two weeks later, Chamberlain scored 65 yet again, but this time, he led the Warriors to a victory over the St. Louis Hawks with a score of 147-137. The showdown with the Hawks was particularly noteworthy given that Bob Pettit dropped 49 points for St. Louis in the game. However, Chamberlain was just too much for him and the rest of the team.

6 Wilt Chamberlain

Mar. 9, 1961; Feb. 17, 1962; Feb. 25, 1962; Jan. 11, 1963: 67 points

Chamberlain scoring an abundance of points was normal back then during his stint with the Warriors. In fact, he had three 67-point outbursts throughout his tenure there.

The first happened in a 135-126 win against the New York Knicks on Mar. 9, 1961. February, 1962 proved to be a big month for Chamberlain scoring as he reached 67 points twice that month. The first came against the St. Louis Hawks and the second against the Knicks again.

In that 1962 loss to the Knicks, Chamberlain had an epic battle with Richie Guerin, who dropped a 50-point triple-double with 11 rebounds and 13 assists. Guerin also had more help after Willie Naulls scored 33 to shift the tides.

5 Wilt Chamberlain

Mar. 10, 1963: 70 points

Chamberlain’s first crack at a 70-point game happened on Mar. 10, 1963, against the Syracuse Nationals. In the contest, the Warriors All-Star made 71 percent of his field goals, while adding 18 rebounds and three assists. It wasn't enough to defeat the Nationals, however, as the Warriors lost 163-148.

Wilt Chamberlain Career Stats Points Per Game 30.1 Rebounds Per Game 22.9 Field Goal % 54.0% Win Shares 247.3

While the Nationals only had one player breaching the 30-point mark in the game — Lee Shaffer with 31 — a total of nine players scored in double digits, which was more than enough to counter Chamberlain’s scoring barrage.

4 Wilt Chamberlain

Nov. 3, 1962: 72 points

Yet again, in 1962, Chamberlain put up another scoring masterclass with a 72-point performance. This time, though, it would be against a Jerry West-led Lakers team. In that contest, Wilt hit 60 percent of his field goals and 77 percent of his free throws while adding 18 rebounds and one assist in 48 minutes.

Like his earlier games, the performance was spoiled by a loss, with West and Elgin Baylor combining for 79 points.

3 Wilt Chamberlain

Jan. 13 1962: 73 points

Chamberlain’s first 73-point outburst was in a win against the Chicago Packers on Jan. 13, 1962, when the team was still in Philadelphia. Several months later, the franchise relocated to the Bay Area and was renamed the San Francisco Warriors. In the team's new city, Chamberlain exploded for 73 points in a win against the New York Knicks. The Knicks had six double-digit scorers in the game, but only Guerin bagged more than 20 with his 31 points.

2 Wilt Chamberlain

Dec. 8, 1961: 78 points

Going up against a Lakers squad with Elgin Baylor and Jerry West on it was always going to be a tough ask, but Chamberlain didn't back down. He went on to score 78 points against the Lakers on Dec. 8, 1961.In 63 grueling minutes, the All-Star big man hit 50 percent of his shots from the field and 51 percent of his free throws, all while grabbing 43 rebounds.

But again, Los Angeles’ team was too much for the Warriors that night, as the latter got another loss. West and Baylor were a thorn in Chamberlain’s side once more, with the duo combining for an absurd 95 points.

1 Wilt Chamberlain

Mar. 2, 1962: 100 points

Above every impressive performance on this list is Chamberlain’s 100-point game against the Knicks on March 02, 1962. In that contest, the legendary big man also made 25 rebounds and two assists to lead the Philadelphia Warriors to a win over New York.

Chamberlain made 36 of his 63 shots and even grabbed 25 rebounds along the way. Even with Guerin, Naulls, and Cleveland Buckner all dropping 30 points each in that game, there was simply no beating Chamberlain’s scoring.

Though another 100-point game seems unlikely at the moment, there has been an uptick in scoring lately. Should this trend continue, it's possible another scorer with abilities like Chamberlain could arise and break the record. We're not holding our breath, though.