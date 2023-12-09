Highlights Khris Middleton went from a lesser-known player to an All-Star and key contributor for the Milwaukee Bucks, helping them win a championship in 2021.

Typically, the second round of the NBA Draft isn't filled with players immediately ready to make an impact. Sometimes, teams will be able to develop their latter-round picks and transform them into serviceable pieces. Other times, they'll turn out to be exceptional players who have led their teams to playoff success.

In the last 10 years, players like Draymond Green and Nikola Jokić exceeded all expectations and became integral pieces on their respective teams. Green held down the Golden State Warriors defensively, while Jokić turned into a generational talent. They're far from the only two success stories, however.

GIVEMESPORT takes a look at which players that came out of the second round of the NBA Draft made the biggest impact. The criteria for the rankings include career statistics, accolades, and contributions to NBA titles.

10 Khris Middleton

2012 NBA Draft, 39th overall pick

Drafted by the Detroit Pistons with the 39th pick in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft, Khris Middleton spent that first season in Motor City without turning many heads. He averaged a pedestrian 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game before eventually being moved to the Milwaukee Bucks the following season.

Khris Middleton Career Statistics Points Per Game 16.9 Rebounds Per Game 4.8 Assists Per Game 3.8 Field Goal % 45.7 Three-Point Field Goal % 38.7

Once he landed in Milwaukee, he made an immediate leap. He increased his productivity, doubling his scoring and assist stats, all while becoming more accurate from beyond the arc. These improvements continued throughout the years and his impact became more apparent once the star duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Middleton became one that was feared across the league.

Middleton set himself apart by earning three All-Star Game appearances and helping the Bucks win a ring in 2021. In that fateful postseason that culminated in a championship, the six-foot-seven forward averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.5 steals throughout 23 playoff games. Middleton served as the Robin to Antetokounmpo's Batman, but it was more than enough to garner the accolades he earned.

9 Gilbert Arenas

2001 NBA Draft, 31st overall pick

Even though Gilbert Arenas’ career ended prematurely, he was an absolute force to be reckoned with in his early years.

The 31st pick in the 2001 NBA Draft spent 10 years bouncing around teams including the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards. He showed his potential in the Bay Area in his first two seasons, but he only truly broke out in Washington. In his eight seasons there, he averaged 25.0 points, 5.7 assists, and 1.8 steals per game, making him an offensive juggernaut and a defensive pest.

Gilbert Arenas Career Statistics Points 20.7 Rebounds 3.9 Assists 5.3 FG% 42.1% 3PT FG% 35.1%

His move to Washington notched him more than just increased statistics, however. In 2003, Arenas won the Most Improved Player Award, the first of several accolades. Arenas was named an All-Star three times between 2005 and 2007. In that same span, Arenas earned a spot on the All-NBA Third Team twice and the All-NBA Second Team once.

Though he remained dominant for slightly longer after that stretch, injuries and personal problems derailed his career. His time with the Wizards ended in controversy and by the time he got dealt to the Orlando Magic, he simply wasn't the same player he once was. Despite that, Arenas made a healthy career for himself after making it to the league as a second-round pick.

8 Paul Millsap

2006 NBA Draft, 47th overall pick

Selected by the Utah Jazz using the 47th pick in the 2006 NBA Draft, Paul Millsap immediately became a part of the team's rotation. Though he only started in a single game during his rookie season, he played in each contest, showing that he was built for success at the highest level.

Paul Millsap Career Statistics Points Per Game 13.4 Rebounds Per Game 7.1 Assists Per Game 2.2 Field Goal % 48.9 Three-Point Field Goal % 34.1

He rose slowly through the Jazz's ranks and became one of the most consistent power forwards in the league. After his seventh year, Millsap was dealt to the Atlanta Hawks which ushered in his best era as a player. His first season in Atlanta was a success; he was named to the All-Star team for the first time in his career and finished the campaign averaging 17.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game.

Although the 2013-14 iteration of the Hawks wasn't anything to write home about, the team found its groove a year later. The Hawks won 60 games that year and reached the Eastern Conference Finals, but the squad could not overcome the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers. The team never reached those same heights afterwards, but the overachieving 2014-15 Hawks season would not have been possible without Millsap.

7 Maurice Cheeks

1978 NBA Draft, 36th overall pick

The Philadelphia 76ers hit the jackpot when they selected Maurice Cheeks using the 36th pick in the 1978 NBA Draft. Although Cheeks wasn't the greatest scorer out there, he was an excellent distributor, averaging 7.3 assists per game during his time in Philadelphia.

During his tenure with the Sixers, Cheeks was an All-Star four times, including in 1983, when he, Julius Erving, Moses Malone, and Andrew Toney led the team to their third NBA championship. Cheeks wasn't just a distributor either; he was a tough defender who earned All-Defensive First Team nods four times between 1983 and 1986, and one All-Defensive Team nod in 1987.

His legacy in Philadelphia hasn't been forgotten as the team retired No. 10 in his honor. Cheeks may not have been the flashiest second-round selection, but his impact cannot be questioned.

Maurice Cheeks Career Statistics Points Per Game 11.1 Rebounds Per Game 2.8 Assists Per Game 6.7 Field Goal % 52.3

6 Toni Kukoč

1990 NBA Draft, 29th overall pick

Toni Kukoč wasn’t just a second-round pick who entered the NBA when the Chicago Bulls selected him 29th overall from the 1990 NBA Draft, he was the most coveted international prospect hailing from Croatia.

Toni Kukoc Career Statistics Points Per Game 11.6 Rebounds Per Game 4.2 Assists Per Game 3.7 Field Goal % 44.7 Three-Point Field Goal % 33.5

Even if Europeans weren't as prevalent in the NBA as they are today, Kukoč went out and paved the way for players from that continent to thrive in the league. Apart from winning three rings with the Bulls, the six-foot-ten forward was also named to the 1994 All-Rookie team, won the Sixth Man of the Year award in 1996, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021.

5 Marc Gasol

2007 NBA Draft, 48th overall pick

While everyone focused on Pau Gasol joining the Los Angeles Lakers in 2008, Marc Gasol was poised to make an impact of his own. The Memphis Grizzlies selected him with the 48th overall pick

2007 NBA Draft, and he developed into a polished, defensive-minded center that many teams had their eyes on.

Marc Gasol Career Statistics Points Per Game 14.0 Rebounds Per Game 7.4 Assists Per Game 3.4 Field Goal % 48.1 Three-Point Field Goal % 36.0

During his stint in Memphis, Gasol ended up with three All-Star selections, two All-NBA Team honors, and won the Defensive Player of the Year in 2013. Gasol wound up getting traded to the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and was an essential piece to the team's defense, assisting them mightily in their championship run.

4 Draymond Green

2012 NBA Draft, 35th overall pick

Selected by the Golden State Warriors using the 35th pick in 2012, Draymond Green wasn’t expected to become the tenacious defender he is currently known as. After David Lee became sidelined with a hamstring injury in 2014, the six-foot-six power forward got his chance at a starting role and made his way up the ladder from there.

Draymond Green Career Statistics Points Per Game 8.7 Rebounds Per Game 6.9 Assists Per Game 5.6 Field Goal % 44.9 Three-Point Field Goal % 31.7

Since then, Green has won four championships, one steals title, eight All-Defensive Team honors, four All-Star Game selections, and a single Defensive Player of the Year award in 2017. More than that, though, the forward made small ball lineups work by being the talented defender he is. His overall impact on the game has made the Warriors look like geniuses for finding a steal in the second round.

3 Dennis Rodman

1986 NBA Draft, 27th overall pick

The Detroit Pistons had no idea what kind of player they were getting when they selected Dennis Rodman with the 27th pick in the 1986 NBA Draft. Rodman, who was otherwise known as the Worm for his ability to move around opposing offenses with ease, helped both the Pistons and Chicago Bulls win championships, thanks to his tenacious defense and relentless rebounding.

Dennis Rodman Career Statistics Points Per Game 7.1 Rebounds Per Game 13.1 Assists Per Game 1.8 Field Goal % 52.1

Along with his five rings, Rodman also earned seven rebounding titles, eight All-Defensive Team selections, two All-Star Game appearances, two All-NBA honors, and two Defensive Player of the Year awards.

2 Manu Ginobili

1999 NBA Draft, 57th overall pick

The San Antonio Spurs wouldn’t have won four championships without Manu Ginobili in the lineup. The 57th pick in the 1999 NBA Draft exceeded expectations by excelling as the team's sixth-man throughout his entire career. At his peak, he provided a spark off the bench, ensuring that the offense would never falter when the duo of Tony Parker and Tim Duncan moved to the bench.

Manu Ginobili Career Stats Points Per Game 13.3 Rebounds Per Game 3.5 Assists Per Game 3.8 Field Goal % 44.7 Three-Point Field Goal % 36.9

Throughout the 16 years he played in the league, Ginobli earned his way by winning four rings, two All-Star selections, two All-NBA Team honors, and a Sixth Man of the Year award in 2008. The Argentinian star proved that having a wonderful legacy in the NBA doesn’t rely on how high of a pick a player is, as evidenced by all the feats he accomplished in San Antonio.

1 Nikola Jokić

2014 NBA Draft, 41st overall pick

While Ginobili was the consensus pick a few years ago, that all changed when Nikola Jokić emerged as an absolute threat for the Denver Nuggets. Selected with the 41st pick in 2014, Jokic came into the league as a capable passer, something many teams look for in their big men. As the years went by, he proved to be the best pick of his draft class thanks to his versatile scoring and elite court vision.

Nikola Jokić Career Statistics Points Per Game 20.5 Rebounds Per Game 10.6 Assists Per Game 6.7 Field Goal % 55.4 Three-Point Field Goal 30.1

Since his emergence as a superstar, Jokić won his first ring — along with Finals MVP recognition — two MVPs, and made it to the All-Star team in five consecutive years. Should the 28-year-old decide to retire today, he'd likely be able to secure a spot in the Hall of Fame. If he continues his dominance for the next few seasons, his place will be undeniable. With his unique blend of playmaking, scoring, rebounding, and efficiency, Jokić has, without a doubt, become the best player to ever emerge from the second round of the NBA Draft.