Highlights Manchester United made nine signings in the Women's Super League transfer window after losing 12 squad members over the summer, indicating their commitment to strengthening their squad.

Mia Enderby's move to Liverpool at 18-years-old shows her potential as one of the most highly-rated young talents in English football and her goal-scoring ability will be valuable for Liverpool in the top flight.

Chelsea's signing of Catarina Macario, described as one of the most intelligent and creative attacking players in the world, makes them an even more formidable team with the potential for Macario to become one of the best young stars in the world.

The Women’s Super League transfer window has slammed shut ahead of the 2023/2024 campaign.

All 12 clubs were active in the market, although some more than others. Manchester City signed just one player, while rivals Manchester United made nine signings after losing 12 squad members over the summer.

A number of stars from the Women’s World Cup gave in to the temptation of a transfer to the WSL, while several young talents also earned well-deserved moves to prestigious clubs.

But who was the best signing of the upcoming WSL season’s transfer window? GiveMeSport ranks the top 23 moves made this summer.

23 Mia Enderby to Liverpool

At 18-years-old, Mia Enderby is one of the most highly-rated young talents in English football. She moved to Liverpool after a two-year stint at Sheffield United, during which she won the club's Young Player of the Year award in 2021-22.

Enderby made 19 appearances in the Women’s Championship last season, and scored nine goals across all competitions. The forward will now be hoping to gain significant experience in the top flight of English women’s football, all while helping Liverpool become a force to be reckoned with in the WSL.

22 Grace Fisk to Liverpool

Grace Fisk is a really decent addition to Liverpool’s defence for the upcoming WSL season.

The 25-year-old arrived on Merseyside after three seasons at West Ham, during which she became a valued member of the team. She played every minute of the Hammers’ 2020-21 season, and missed just one match in the last WSL campaign.

Fisk is on the verge of gaining international pedigree, too. She has been capped by England up to under-21 level, and is awaiting her first appearance for the Lionesses having previously received call-ups to the senior squad.

21 Lucy Parker to Aston Villa

Aston Villa were extremely active in the transfer window, with the club looking to gain momentum from their fifth place finish last season.

Lucy Parker will help them do just that. The 24-year-old is another defender to depart from West Ham, following two campaigns with the club. She is also on the cusp of breaking into the Lionesses team, with a senior international debut surely not far away after two recent call-ups to the squad.

20 Sjoeke Nüsken to Chelsea

After winning their fourth consecutive WSL title last season, Chelsea moved to get their transfer business for the next campaign sorted early. One of the first through the door was Sjoeke Nüsken, a 22-year-old talent from Germany.

Nüsken will be able to offer Chelsea the versatility they may need during multiple trophy campaigns next season. She can play in both a defensive and box-to-box role in midfield, and has sometimes played at centre-back position for Germany and former club Eintracht Frankfurt.

19 Hannah Hampton to Chelsea

While Chelsea already have a plethora of talented goalkeepers in their books, such as Ann-Katrin Berger and Zećira Mušović, the addition of Hannah Hampton is a shrewd one.

The 22-year-old has the potential to become one of the best goalkeepers in the world, having already displayed her talent during an impressive two years with Aston Villa.

If Hampton is happy to bide her time, she could eventually become her new club’s number one goalkeeper, while Chelsea have the opportunity to mould the player into their dream shot-stopper.

18 Cloé Lacasse to Arsenal

Cloé Lacasse’s unusual journey to the top flight of English women’s football took her from the United States to Iceland, before a successful four-year period at Benfica. She scored 102 goals in 131 games for the Portuguese team, and was named the Campeonato Nacional Feminino’s Player of the Year for the 2022/23 season.

Arsenal have aimed to bolster their squad after they were ravaged by injury last season, and Lacasse is a proven goalscorer who is an excellent option while stars such as Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema recover from ACL injuries.

The 30-year-old’s performances on the wing during Arsenal’s Champions League qualifiers in September suggests she may even keep Mead out of the starting lineup. If not, then Lacasse will at least give the Gunners the depth they were lacking last season.

17 Mia Fishel to Chelsea

Mia Fishel has been scoring freely for Tigres in Liga MX Femenil, finishing Torneo Apertura 2022 with the Golden Boot after hitting 17 goals in as many matches.

The 22-year-old cut her teeth in US college soccer before joining Tigres, and has represented her country at the under-15, under-17 and under-20 levels. She was called up to the USWNT senior squad this month, and will be hoping to soon make her first appearance for the four-time world champions.

Fishel gives Chelsea depth in attack, and like Hampton, could benefit immensely under the tutelage of Emma Hayes. While the US star may not find herself in the starting lineup immediately, she is one to watch for the future.

Premier League's Most Expensive Summer Deadline Day Transfers - Excluding Undisclosed Fees Player From To Fee Year Antony Ajax Man United £82m 2022 Thomas Partey Atletico Madrid Arsenal £45m 2020 Mesut Ozil Real Madrid Arsenal £42.4m 2013 Amad Diallo Atalanta Man United £37.2m 2020 Anthony Martial Monaco Man United £36m 2015 Danny Drinkwater Leicester Chelsea £35m 2017 Alex Iwobi Arsenal Everton £35m 2019 David Luiz PSG Chelsea £34m 2016 Nikola Vlasic CSKA Moscow West Ham £33.5m 2021 Robinho Real Madrid Man City £32.5m 2008 Dimitar Berbatov Tottenham Man United £30.8m 2008 All fees according to Sky Sports

16 Deanne Rose to Leicester

Deanne Rose was widely expected to move on from Reading after the club were relegated from the WSL last season, and she has now joined fellow strugglers Leicester.

The 24-year-old forward, who has 75 caps for Olympic champions Canada, was out with injury for the majority of last season, and this had a big impact on Reading’s survival chances.

Now fit again, Rose will be hoping to help the Foxes up the table next season, and she certainly has the talent to do so.

15 Pauline Bremer to Brighton

Brighton narrowly avoided relegation last season, and will be hoping to avoid a scrap at the bottom of the WSL table in this upcoming campaign.

The addition of the highly-experienced Pauline Bremer could be crucial in this. The 27-year-old has previously played for heavyweight sides such as Lyon, Manchester City and Wolfsburg, winning accolades such as the Women’s Champions League and FA Cup during a successful career.

The talented forward will aim to bring a winning mentality to Brighton, who have shown their ambition through this signing.

14 Jill Roord to Manchester City

Jill Roord was Manchester City’s solitary signing over the summer, but the club splashed out for the Dutch midfielder, reportedly breaking the British transfer fee to spend in excess of £300,000.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a successful career so far, playing for heavyweight teams such as Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Wolfsburg. She has also enjoyed success internationally, winning the European Championship with the Netherlands in 2017. Roord impressed again at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, scoring four goals.

With Manchester City missing out on Champions League football this season, Roord could be the player who gets the Blues back into title contention in the WSL.

13 Laia Codina to Arsenal

Laia Codina joined Arsenal following Spain’s victory at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, bolstering the club’s backline following the departure of Rafaelle and with both Leah Williamson and Laura Wienroither still in the medical room.

The 23-year-old knows how to win, having earned three La Liga titles, two Champions Leagues, one Spanish Cup and one Spanish Super Cup during her time at Barcelona.

With Arsenal aiming to win their first WSL title since 2019 this season, Codina and her bulging trophy cabinet will be a welcome addition to the squad.

12 Gabby George to Manchester United

Gabby George was a deadline day signing for Manchester United. The 26-year-old defender started her career at the club’s Centre of Excellence, before signing for Everton in 2014. She stayed with the Toffees for nearly 10 years, but has now returned to her childhood club.

George was one of the standout players for Everton last season, and she subsequently had an outside chance of making Sarina Wiegman’s England squad for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The versatile defender will be an excellent addition to Manchester United’s back line, providing depth as the club compete in the Women’s Champions League for the first time this campaign.

Read more: Football agents vote for the worst and best Premier League signing of the summer

11 Ebony Salmon to Aston Villa

Aston Villa’s Rachel Daly topped the goal scoring charts in the WSL last season, but the club have now added another fearsome striker to their ranks.

Ebony Salmon started her career with Villa in 2017, before moving to Manchester United. She then went on loan to Sheffield United, before joining Bristol City in 2019. The 22-year-old played for Racing Louisville and Houston Dash in the NWSL between 2021 and 2023, and has now returned to England.

Salmon has lots of potential, evidenced by her incredible form when she first joined Houston Dash, scoring eight goals in eight matches. If Villa can harness this potential, they have a brilliant attacking player on their hands.

10 Amanda Ilestedt to Arsenal

Amanda Ilestedt is another new addition to Arsenal’s depleted backline. The 30-year-old immediately got fans of the Gunners excited with her brilliant performances at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The centre-back scored four goals as Sweden reached the semi-finals, all while helping her team remain rock solid in defence. Ilestedt will subsequently be a double threat for Arsenal due to both her defensive and attacking abilities.

9 Ashley Lawrence to Chelsea

Ashley Lawrence is one of the most highly-regarded defenders in women’s football, known for her versatility and attacking prowess.

The 28-year-old joined Chelsea after a six-year stint at PSG, during which she earned one league title and two French Cups. Lawrence was also part of the team that reached the 2016/17 Women’s Champions League final, which Lyon won on penalties.

Both Lawrence and Chelsea are still seeking European glory – together they could finally achieve this dream.

8 Kyra Cooney-Cross to Arsenal

Kyra Cooney-Cross’s transfer to Arsenal was the epitome of transfer deadline day drama. Although the 21-year-old was linked with a number of clubs in the WSL following the conclusion of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, it did not seem that a transfer would actually materialise.

But just hours before the transfer window was set to slam shut, news filtered through that Arsenal had secured the signing of Cooney-Cross, a dynamic and talented midfielder who was plying her trade for Hammarby IF in Sweden.

Cooney-Cross played a key role in Australia’s run to the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup, starting all seven of her country’s matches.

7 Geyse Da Silva Ferreira to Manchester United

Manchester United needed to add to their attack following the departure of Alessia Russo, and they did exactly that through the signing of Brazil’s Geyse.

The 25-year-old spent just one season with Barcelona, winning the Women’s Champions League, Liga F and Supercopa de Espana during this campaign. She had previously played for Corinthians, Madrid CFF and Benfica.

Geyse will be expected to pick up from where Russo left off, spearheading Manchester United through their first season in the Women’s Champions League. The forward certainly has the experience and talent to hit the ground running.

6 Janina Leitzig to Leicester

Although Janina Leitzig was playing for Leicester on loan last season, her permanent transfer to the club is worth a mention on this list due to its significance.

Leitzig’s remarkable performances after joining the Foxes on loan kept them in the WSL, and she was voted Players’ and Fans’ Player of the Season following her 12 appearances in the league.

As Leicester look to avoid yet another relegation scrap in the upcoming season, Leitzig will be a crucial member of the squad.

5 Catarina Macario to Chelsea

Described by Emma Hayes as “one of the most intelligent, creative attacking players in the world,” Catarina Macario has made Chelsea an even more terrifying prospect for opponents than before.

The 23-year-old played for European heavyweights Lyon for the past two campaigns, helping the team to Division 1 Féminine and Women’s Champions League glory. Macario was injured for the majority of last season, however, and ruled herself out of featuring for the US at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

It’s always a risk to sign a player after a long-term injury, but if Macario returns to her previous form, she will become one of world football’s best young stars at Chelsea.

4 Phallon Tullis-Joyce to Manchester United

While Phallon Tullis-Joyce may be less decorated than some of the other players on this list, she has been ranked higher because of the significance of this transfer.

With Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps reportedly unhappy at the club, and vying for a move away, it was crucial the Red Devils brought in a replacement in this window.

If Earps does depart in January or next year, United will now have a player ready to step into her boots. Tullis-Joyce, who has joined from NWSL club OL Reign, could well be an adequate replacement.