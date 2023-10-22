Highlights Jusuf Nurkić's 20-20-5-5-5 game in 2019 makes him the only player in NBA history to achieve such a stat line.

Russell Westbrook's 20-20-20 game in 2019 solidified his career as a Hall of Famer, despite a low shooting percentage.

Kobe Bryant's historic 81-point game in 2006 is considered a perfect game and the highest-scoring game since Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point performance.

In the evolving landscape of professional sports, moments of individual brilliance often shine as beacons of excellence. These exemplary performances not only captivate audiences, but etch themselves into the annals of history. Over the past two decades, the world of sports has witnessed a breathtaking array of single-game displays that have left spectators in awe, rewriting record books and forging legends.

From the hardwood of the NBA to the hallowed turf of the NFL, and the pristine pitches of international soccer, athletes from various disciplines have graced us with extraordinary feats of athleticism, determination, and sheer will. Nothing captures headlines in North American sports like a huge performance by one of basketball's biggest stars, whether they score an absurd amount of points or shoot the lights out in a game. Here are the best examples of dominant performances in the NBA since the year 2000.

10 Jusuf Nurkić – January 1, 2019

24 points, 23 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 steals, and 5 blocks

Now its given that you didn't expect to see a player like Jusuf Nurkić on this list, but here he is. As the only player in NBA history to record a 20-20-5-5-5 game, Nurkic will forever be in the history books. The closest anyone else has come to matching this stat line is Hakeem Olajuwon when he put up 34 points, 22 rebounds, 5 assists, 7 blocks and 4 steals. Interestingly enough, Nurkić is only one of 13 people to have a 5-5-5-5-5 game in NBA history.

What's even more impressive, is that Nurkić only took 10 shots the entire game and scored 24 points. He went 14/16 from the free throw line and obviously put on a clinic in all facets of the game. This performance will be remembered for years to come, and it may remain his best game ever. A surprising start to this list, but it only gets better from here.

9 Russell Westbrook – April 2, 2019

20 points, 20 rebounds, 21 assists, and 3 steals

We all remember how much of a beast the 2018-19 version Russell Westbrook was. He put a stamp on his MVP caliber season by posting the NBA's second ever 20-20-20 game. With Westbrook's name being mentioned in the same breath as Wilt Chamberlain, you know we can't leave it off this list. Many will think this game should be higher, but it is overshadowed by one big factor.

That factor being that Westbrook shot an abysmal 34.8% from the field. Although he led his team in total rebounding percentage (29.3%) and assists percentage (74.9%), the shooting percentage really brings his game down. If you remember this time of NBA basketball, this was the time of "stat padding" controversy that surrounded Westbrook. Now whether or not that's true doesn't take away from the fact that the feat was accomplished. This game solidified Westbrook's career as a Hall of Famer and many will remember it for years.

8 Chris Paul – December 10, 2016

20 points, 5 rebounds, 20 assists, 0 turnovers, 3 steals

Before Russell Westbrook, there was Chris Paul, who is the first and only player in NBA history to have 20 points and 20 assists in a game without committing a single turnover. This accomplishment might be unbreakable unless someone is trying to specifically break it. Paul solidified his passing prowess with this game and it will likely never be forgotten.

Not only did he score and pass well, he shot the ball efficiently too, as he shot 50% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc. Paul has always been more of a "get to his spot" kind of player, but on December 10th, it didn't matter where his spot was, he was making a play. He assisted on nearly 80% of his teams baskets during the game and did it in an impressive 29 minutes and 50 seconds of play.

7 Shaquille O'Neal – June 8, 2001

28 points, 20 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 steal, and 8 blocks

Moving onto a BIG topic of conversation, Shaquille O'Neal had one of the greatest finals performances of all time in 2001. The Big Diesel was inches away from a quadruple double in the NBA Finals! It's almost blasphemous to think O'Neal got 10 assists in a game, granted he had five turnovers in the game, he deserves some slack for that with all his production elsewhere.

In the game, Shaq had over 20% of his team's production in defensive rebounds (25.1%), total rebounds (22.7%), team assists (38.1%) and of course usage percentage (27.9%). While he wasn't ass efficient as can be, he still got the job done without question. A truly dominating performance from one of the most dominant players of all time.

6 Joel Embiid – November 13, 2022

59 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, and 7 blocks

Joel Embiid is arguably the best center in the NBA today, and on November 13th, 2022 he sure did look like it. This was technically the best game of Embiid's career, as it is a top-10 performance based on regular season game score of all time. One can only hope that it wasn't the last legendary performance of his accomplishing career.

Totaling 59 points, he was scoring from all levels and even more at the free throw line. He finished the game shooting 68% from the field and getting to shoot 24 free throws. What was most impressive about Embiid's performance was his ability to shut the door on any comeback by Utah, as he totaled 26 points in the fourth quarter alone. With eight assists and seven blocks as well, the Cameroonian giant almost singlehandedly won the game for the 76ers.

5 James Harden – January 30, 2018

60 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, 4 steals, and 1 block

Oh man, was 2017-18 so much fun to watch for James Harden fans. If anyone were to describe his MVP winning season, it would be this exact game. Harden completely dominated the Orlando Magic, going for the first ever 60-point triple double in NBA history. Ironically enough, he'd become an even better scorer over the next two seasons.

On January 30th, 2018 Harden must've had the best day of his life. He simply could not miss from the floor, shooting at an astounding 63.3% clip. Not only that, but he carved the Magic defense like a turkey on Thanksgiving, and even helped out on the boards. Harden scored over half the team's points, had nearly 60% of the team's assists that night (58.9%), and had an absurd 43.8% usage rate, which is insane considering he only had two minutes of rest.

4 Luka Dončić – December 27, 2022

60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block

From one 60-point triple double to the other to complete the list of players that have completed the feat. Luka Dončić has been torching NBA defenders since he was a teenager, and it doesn't look like he'll be slowing down anytime soon. Just looking at his stat line from the game is just unfathomable to believe that one player can do all that in less than 48 minutes.

Once Harden scored his 60-point triple double, many thought it was going to be impossible to match it, let alone have a better game. Well, Luka likes to defy our wildest thoughts. If shooting an absurd 67.7% from the field and bringing down 21 rebounds as a point guard wasn't impressive enough, Luka gave his team the best offensive rating AND defensive rating in this game, even though he is definitely not known for being the best defender.

3 Devin Booker – March 24, 2017

70 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block

Devin Booker might be the only player in NBA history to score 70 points and lose the game. Furthermore, he might be the only person that lost his historic game on this list. However, if there was ever a player to not blame for a loss, it's Devin Booker. It was the highest scoring game since Kobe Bryant's 81 points in 2006, while providing rebounding and playmaking for his teammates.

Putting up 40 shots from the field, Booker did score the ball efficiently, shooting 52.5% throughout the game. Although he did not have a bad first half, he was off to a "mild" start, but turned the heat to high in the second half, scoring 51, grabbing four rebounds and dishing out five assists. Furthermore, shooting 21 free throws and making them at a 91% rate all in the second half will surely help your scoring output.

2 Donovan Mitchell – January 2, 2023

71 points, 8 rebounds, 11 assists, and 1 block

After acquiring him in September 2022, the Cavaliers knew what kind of output they were getting from Donovan Mitchell. On January 2nd, they experienced the third-best output of all time based on game score (60.8). After Booker scored 70 points in a game, nobody – and I mean nobody – knew if they'd ever see that again. But little did they know that Mitchell would go on to torch the Bulls this past season. Ironically enough, Damian Lillard would go onto score 71 points in a game himself just one month after Mitchell.

Mitchell is such an impressive scorer because of his efficiency. In this game, he shot an impressive 64.7% from the field, also hitting the game tying shot off his own missed free throw to send it into overtime. If you were to look at only the second half of this game, you'd assume Mitchell had a great game, scoring 42 points, grabbing six rebounds, and dishing out eight assists. Interestingly enough, Mitchell did not have the highest offensive rating this game; that stat belonged to Jarrett Allen, with a 166 offensive rating compared to Mitchell's 157.

1 Kobe Bryant – January 22, 2006

81 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block

If someone were to give an example of a perfect game, this is the exact game they should be given. The highest point scoring game since Wilt Chamberlain's mythical 100-point performance in 1962. A lot of people think Kobe was inefficient in his career, since he has the most missed shots in NBA history, but on January 22nd, 2006 he was as sharp as could be.

81 points. Just forget about the other stats. 81 points! That is an accomplishment that likely will never be surpassed. Where does one even begin? He scored 55 points in the second half alone. For reference, that's Kevin Durant's career-high! Kobe dominated the Raptors and it almost makes you feel bad for them. Shooting over 60% from the field, assisting on 23% of the teams buckets, and having a usage rate of 56.8%, it's just otherworldly stuff from the Hall of Famer and it's the only correct entry to top this list.

