Highlights Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea was an absurdly wild and chaotic game, with several goals ruled out and two players sent off.

The Southampton vs. Leicester City match in 2019 was a remarkable one, as Leicester scored a record-breaking 9 goals and Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Pérez scored hat-tricks.

There are many other examples of classic games, including the 4-4 draw between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield in 2009.

The Premier League is regarded by many as the best, most entertaining league in all of football. Those who believe that certainly would have felt justified in their thinking whenever they've sat down to watch Chelsea play any of their recent fixtures.

First, their match against Tottenham Hotspur turned out to be an absurdly wild encounter as the Blues won the game 4-1 thanks to a couple of red cards to Spurs. And just six days later Mauricio Pochettino and co took part in another topsy-turvy match. This time, they had to settle for just a point in an eight-goal thriller against reigning champions Manchester City which ended 4-4.

This got us thinking, what are the craziest Premier League games in history? Well, here at GIVEMESPORT, we've decided to rank some of the most entertaining matches from the top flight of English football over the years. You can judge the list yourself below.

14 Southampton 0-9 Leicester City - 25th October 2019

The record score for the biggest win in the Premier League is 9-0. This has happened only four times but on only one of those occasions has the winning team been the away side. In October 2019, Southampton shipped nine goals to Leicester City in what really was a remarkable match.

Ben Chilwell opened the scoring and Ryan Bertrand got himself sent off in the build-up to that, leaving the Saints in all sorts of trouble. Even so, nobody was expecting the onslaught that followed. Youri Tielemans and James Maddison got their names on the scoresheet while Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Pérez scored hat-tricks, becoming only the second duo in Premier League history to score a hat-trick for one team in the same game. The other time also came against Southampton, with Jermaine Pennant and Robert Pires scoring three goals apiece for Arsenal.

On top of all that chaos, Southampton would lose 9-0 again just 15 months later, this time to Manchester United. This made the Saints the first team to be thumped by that scoreline twice, let alone in consecutive seasons.

13 Portsmouth 7-4 Reading - 29th September 2007

On paper, there was nothing about Portsmouth vs Reading to get particularly excited about. After all, the home team would finish eighth that season with a goal difference of just +8, while the away side would be relegated with just 36 points to their name.

However, fans were treated to an unexpected classic with 11 goals scored as a record was set for the highest-scoring match in Premier League history. Adding to the drama, Reading would eventually go down with a goal difference of -25, level on points with Fulham who stayed up instead as their goal difference was -22.

12 Chelsea 4-4 Manchester City - 12th November 2023

Coming into this game, the Blues had been incredibly unstable for quite some time but there were signs that new manager Pochettino was beginning to work his magic. However, to get a positive result against Pep Guardiola's all-conquering Man City team would take something special, and that's just what Chelsea delivered.

After a breathless first half, in which both teams led and trailed at different points, the scores were level at 2-2. The intensity did not fade in the second 45 minutes as two more goals were scored. City then looked to have knicked a late winner after Rodri's deflected strike found the back of the net. But the football gods only allowed this to happen so that Cole Palmer could stick the knife into his former side in the 96th minute as he kept his nerve from 12 yards to settle the game at 4-4.

11 Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 Chelsea - 6th November 2023

Less than a week before the fixture discussed above, the Blues were involved in an even more astonishing encounter. We saw Spurs take the lead early on through Dejan Kulusevski before Son Heung-min then had a goal ruled out for offside. Before the half even ended, Chelsea had two goals of their own struck off by VAR, before Palmer equaliser from the spot, with Cristian Romero sent off for his challenge which led to the penalty.

The second half was just as chaotic as Destiny Udogie became the second player to be sent off, this time for a second bookable offence. Chelsea then went ahead through Nicolas Jackson before Eric Dier had a goal ruled out for offside yet again. In injury time, Jackson struck twice to complete his hat-trick and seal a ridiculous 4-1 win. The game will forever be remembered for manager Ange Postecoglou insisting his players play with a high line despite being down to nine men.

10 Tottenham Hotspur 3-5 Manchester United - 29th September 2001

While it's not necessarily that shocking to see an early 2000s Sir Alex Ferguson side travel to Spurs and win, this game makes our list due to the nature of that victory. After all, Man Utd were trailing 3-0 when the halftime whistle blew.

Just a minute into the second 45, however, Andy Cole pulled one back for the Red Devils. Goals from Laurent Blanc, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Jan Sebastian Veron and David Beckham sealed the resounding turnaround. Only one phrase springs to mind: "Lads, it's Tottenham."

9 Arsenal 4-4 Tottenham Hotspur - 29th October 2008

The north London derby so often throws up some thrilling encounters and this 2008 clash at the Emirates may well be the best. Although, it remains a bitter pill to swallow for Arsenal supporters to this day.

David Bentley's brilliant early strike put Spurs ahead, but goals from Mikael Silvestre, William Gallas, and Emmanuel Adebayor put the Gunners 3-1. Darren Bent pulled one back but the points looked to be sealed when Robin van Persie added a fourth for the home time. Somehow, Spurs came away with an unexpected point as Jermaine Jenas netted in the 89th minute before Aaron Lennon's injury-time tap-in capped off a stunning fightback from Harry Redknapp's side.

8 Liverpool 4-4 Arsenal - 21st April 2009

Another 4-4 involving Arsenal (and there's more to come too). What an absolute thriller this was. Two teams going head-to-head at Anfield in all-out attack with their defensive vulnerabilities plain to see. What more could you ask for?

Hosts Liverpool fell behind, then equalised, then took the lead, then were pulled level, then went behind again, then levelled, then conceded in the 90th minute before finally finding another equaliser in injury time. Yossi Benayoun and Fernando Torres each bagged a brace but Andrey Arshavin stole the show as he netted four times for Arsenal.

7 Crystal Palace 3-3 Liverpool - 5th May 2014

At the time, Liverpool were chasing a first-ever Premier League title and leading the back. What's more, they were 3-0 up at Selhurst Park with just 11 minutes to go. By full-time, however, Luis Saurez was left in tears as his team squandered that lead in the most dramatic fashion.

Goals from Damien Delaney and a double from substitute Dwight Gayle inspired the Crystal Palace comeback. The display was so reminiscent of the Reds' famous Champions League final triumph against AC Milan in Istanbul, albeit in reverse, that it led this more recent fixture to swiftly be named "Crystanbul". Liverpool would fail to win the league title that season too.

6 Manchester United 8-2 Arsenal - 28th August 2011

For so many years, the Red Devils and the Gunners fiercely wrestled for superiority within the English game but towards the end of Wenger's time in charge, his Arsenal teams couldn't quite compete with the unwavering strength of United under Sir Alex.

This became apparent early on in the 2011/12 season when Man United put eight past a weakened Arsenal team, making for their heaviest league defeat since 1927. In the aftermath of this defeat, Wenger uncharacteristically turned to the transfer market and splashed out on Mikel Arteta and Per Mertesacker (and three other players in the space of 48 hours) in what was dubbed a "trolly dash" at the time. Those two deals actually turned out to be pretty great business for the club but I'm sure most fans would have preferred it if less shambolic circumstances could have led to the transfers.

5 Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur - 2nd May 2016

In what has since been dubbed the "Battle of the Bridge", this game will forever be remembered as one of the most hot-tempered clashes in Premier League history. Spurs came into the game with outside hopes of winning the league and must have been feeling pretty good about life as they led 2-0 at halftime thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

From this point, however, Tottenham suffered a total and collective headloss as Gary Cahil and Eden Hazard netted once each to see the game finish all square at 2-2. Remarkably, nobody was sent off but at one stage just about every player on the pitch seemed to butt heads and Spurs still managed to pick up nine yellow cards (the most by a side in a single Premier League game). The home team's dropped points also allowed Leicester to secure their famous title win.

4 Manchester United 4-3 Manchester City - 20th September 2009

Even for neutrals, the Manchester Derby is always one to make out on the calendar when the fixture list drops ahead of the start of every season. And this game at Old Trafford back in 2009 delivered the goods in every sense.

During the previous summer window, Carlos Tevez controversially left United to join City, and this was the first time he returned to the club as a rival player. The Red Devils had replaced him with Michael Owen and it was Sir Alex Ferguson who had the last laugh as the veteran striker netted a 96th-minute winner despite the away team equalising on three different occasions to make it 3-3 right up until the dying embers of the match. Tevez didn't get his name on the scoresheet but it did take him just 27 minutes to get his name in the book.

3 Newcastle 4-4 Arsenal - 5th February 2011

The third and final 4-4 featuring Arsenal on this list, and by far the most painful one for Gooners to recall. Indeed, this may well be the most gut-wrenching collapse in Premier League history as Wenger's men surrendered a four-goal lead at St James' Park.

The away team led 3-0 after just ten minutes thanks to Theo Walcott, Johan Djourou, and Van Persie. By half-time, their Dutch striker had added enough to make it four but in the 50th minute, Abou Diaby was sent off after lashing out at a characteristically nasty challenge from Joey Barton. The Englishman would net two penalties, alongside Leon Best's effort to bring the Magpies within one goal of a comeback. We all know what happened next as Cheick Tiote volleyed in from distance to forever etch his name in Newcastle folklore.

2 Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle United - 3rd April 1996

Newcastle had been 12 points clear at the top of the table in January 1996 and looked set to seal their first top-flight title in 69 years. However, by April they'd been overtaken by Man United but were still in with a shot at the title – as were opponents Liverpool (although their chances weren't as good).

The game delivered excitement throughout as Robbie Fowler's second-minute effort was cancelled out just 12 minutes later after goals from Les Ferdinand and David Ginola. Fowler levelled the scores in the second half but again Newcastle took the lead, this time through Faustino Asprilla. Stan Collymore would prove to be the hero of the day, however, as he scored twice to win the game for the Reds, with his second goal coming in the 90th minute. By the end of the month, the pressure seemed to get to Magpies boss Kevin Keegan who delivered his famous "I will love it if we beat them" speech, referring to Man United who would ultimately hold their nerve to finish first.

1 Manchester City 3-2 QPR - 13th May 2012

At one end of the table, you had Man City, who looked all but certain to seal their first Premier League title. At the other end, you had Queens Park Rangers, who were fighting desperately to avoid relegation. When the two teams met on the final day of the 2011/12 season, it made for unforgettable entertainment.

With Man United winning at Sunderland, City knew they needed all three points to secure the title but tension grew after Djibril Cisse cancelled out Pablo Zabaleta's opener. Barton got himself a red card and yet QPR managed to go ahead through Jamie Mackie. In the 92nd minute, Edin Dzeko pulled one back but it wouldn't be enough for City as United had beaten the Black Cats by this stage.

And yet, and yet, well all know what happens next... Sergio Aguero scores a last-gasp winner, sending the City fans into a state of absolute delirium. Adding to the sense of boundless delight, QPR also avoided relegation despite their collapse. For all the tears of joy, it's a wonder the Etihad didn't fill up and overflow. Alan Shearer named this as the best game in Premier League history and it's hard to argue with him on that.