Qualifying is (mostly) over, 20 teams have booked their spot, and excitement is building over which players will be on the plane. The hype around Euro 2024 is slowly starting to increase.

The November international break was the final set of qualifying matches for most teams, with several nations finally booking their places, alongside hosts Germany, for next summer's competition. Some like Italy scraped in, while others like England and France skated through with barely any issues whatsoever.

Now, although some attention will be diverted to upcoming squad selections and the group stage draw in December, most fans will be debating who out of the qualified countries has the best chance of winning the whole thing. And while we know three spots are yet to be filled by nations hoping to qualify via the playoffs, the winner will most likely be one of the teams that has already booked their ticket to Germany.

So, keeping that in mind, the team at GIVEMESPORT thought we would rank the 10 countries most likely to get their hands on the esteemed prize by the tournament's end in July. We're taking a look at how every team performed during qualifying, their record in past tournaments, and thinking about the players they might or might not have at their disposal next summer. And while England might have performed admirably during the qualifying stages, we think two other teams stand a better chance of winning the whole thing.

No. Country 1. France 2. Portugal 3. England 4. Spain 5. Belgium 6. Netherlands 7. Italy 8. Hungary 9. Croatia 10. Germany

10 Germany

The hosts only just inside the top 10? Have we lost our minds? Look, you never can write off the Germans, especially when you factor in the quality in their ranks. Leroy Sane is exceptional, and Jamal Musiala is capable of producing an individual moment of brilliance which could get a result for them. But that will only get you so far, and their form going into the tournament makes for grim reading.

Two wins in their last ten is bad enough, but when you consider that six of those matches have ended in defeat, you start to get even more concerned. Julian Nagelsmann's appointment was supposed to kick-start a recovery from their time under Hansi Flick and a group-stage exit at the 2022 World Cup. But after a win against the USA, he has drawn to Mexico, lost to Turkey and lost again to Austria, with Sane sent off for a moment of madness. We're not writing them off just yet, but a tough group stage draw could mean another early elimination at a major tournament.

9 Croatia

A single point separated Turkey and Croatia at the end of qualifying in Group D, with the former finishing first in the group on 17 points. A 1-0 victory for the table-toppers against Croatia back in October proved to be crucial, as did a subsequent defeat for Zlatko Dalic's side against Wales. But Turkey lack something that Group D's silver medalists have in abundance - big-game experience.

The 10th best country in the world (FIFA) were World Cup semi-finalists in 2022 and World Cup finalists in 2018. Sure, a slightly disappointing Round of 16 exit at Euro 2020 was sandwiched in between, but they did face Spain in that match. Nobody is expecting them to lift the trophy, but with the ultra-experienced Mateo Kovacic and super-talented Luka Modric likely in their ranks at next summer's tournament, might they be dark horses to watch out for?

8 Hungary

Speaking of dark horses... Group G winners Hungary have been on an absolute tear lately, not losing any of their last ten matches and finishing qualifying without a single defeat on their record. In fact, you have to go back to September 2022 to find their last loss, which came at the hands of Italy in the Nations League. Incredible stuff, and something which makes them one to watch next summer for sure.

Of course, the brilliance of Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai will be crucial to their success at next year's tournament. He has dazzled for both club and country lately, scoring an impressive effort as part of a brace in their final qualifier against Montenegro. What mainly holds them back from ranking any higher presently is their lack of success at recent tournaments, with Hungary failing to qualify for a World Cup since 1986 and exiting Euro 2020 in the group stages. However, the present and the future looks very bright indeed.

7 Italy

Are we being too harsh on the winners of Euro 2020? Seventh does feel quite low for them, especially as they are typically considered a major force at tournaments. But, having only just made it into an automatic spot after Ukraine were denied a controversial penalty in the dying embers of their recent match, this is probably about right for them for now.

Their recent form hasn't exactly been impressive, with a win rate of just 50% in their last 10 games and three losses to England (twice) and Spain also raising questions about whether Luciano Spalletti's side truly belongs at the table with the other heavyweights. However, their squad makes them a threat for most teams. Federico Chiesa, provided he can stay fit, is a live wire who can tear many teams to shreds, Nicolo Barella is a superb dictator in the engine room, while Gianluigi Donnarumma continues to be one of the best shot-stoppers in world football today. Winners? Maybe not. But how many had them to win the last rendition of the Euros?

6 Netherlands

Now things are hotting up. Every team from this point on finished with at least 18 points in their group, telling you they are real forces to be reckoned with. The Netherlands arguably would have finished with even more than 18 had they not been placed in the same group as France, who were responsible for the Dutch's only two defeats.

But more on Les Bleus later. The Oranje's current squad is a mix of experienced old heads like Virgil van Dijk and Stefan de Vrij as well as dangerous youngsters like Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, Xavi Simons, and many, many more. Quarter-finalists at the 2022 World Cup and knocked out during the Round of 16 at Euro 2020, there is every chance that Ronald Koeman's side end up in the quarters and potentially even the semi-finals.

5 Belgium

The Golden Generation is now approaching its end, with Euro 2024 likely the last big hope for Romelu Lukaku, Jan Vertonghen and others to get their hands on a major European trophy. With names like that and exciting prospects such as Manchester City's Jeremy Doku, however, a surge to the finals shouldn't be written off.

Like Hungary, you have to go way back to find Belgium's last loss, which was their 2-0 defeat to Morocco at the World Cup in November. Since their group stage elimination, however, the Red Devils have gone on a hot streak, winning nine out of their last 10 games. No blemishes on their qualifying record with just four goals conceded and 22 scored - watch out for Domenico Tedesco's boys.

4 Spain

Had Gavi not picked up a terrible ACL injury during this international break, which could keep him out of next summer's tournament, then Spain might have been a place higher for us. Sure, they still have an absurdly talented squad which includes midfield general Rodri, supremely talented youngster Lamine Yamal, and Pedri, who is set to return from injury. But Gavi's absence is a big loss for La Roja.

Still, there are plenty of reasons why Spain could be potential finalists next year. Eight straight wins against the likes of Italy, Croatia and Norway shows they can handle some of the best teams in Europe, and they come into this tournament three-time winners. History might not count for much, but the arrogance it can give you in games can help. They are beatable, with Steve Clarke's Scotland putting two past them in qualifying back in March. But many will be able to see them going deep into the knockout stages.

3 England

Based on what we saw from Southgate's boys in their two most recent fixtures, third might be a little too high for them. A 2-0 victory over Malta made for dull viewing, and a 1-1 draw against North Macedonia wasn't much better - although both Gary Lineker and Jamie Carragher thought the host's penalty was a terrible decision.

That being said, though, the fourth-best nation in the world does have lots going for them right now - no defeats since their World Cup elimination by France, top of their group by six points with just two draws tarnishing an otherwise perfect record, and a squad brimming with talent. Harry Kane remains one of the best centre-forwards at the tournament, Jude Bellingham is the world's hottest U21 player after winning the Golden Boy award, and other incredible talents like Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden add even further depth. Although they were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup by eventual finalists France, the Three Lions made it to the Euro 2020 final and the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, illustrating their ability to go deep into major tournaments under Southgate. With the entire country united behind them once again, could it finally be coming home?

2 Portugal

Not. One. Point. Dropped. Need we say more? Portugal turned Group J into their playground during qualifying, scoring a staggering 36 goals and conceding just two as they collected all 30 points. Sure, they might not have had the toughest of groups, but to not drop a point and ship just two goals in more than 900 minutes of football is incredible.

Then, you have to factor in the fact they have the all-time top scorer in international football leading the line. He might now be 38, but Cristiano Ronaldo still has the same ability to score goals that he had over a decade ago. Even his coach Roberto Martinez says the forward has the same hunger he had as an 18-year-old. Factor in Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, and even more firepower, and the winners of Euro 2016 might be in line for a second tournament triumph.

1 France

That is if Kylian Mbappe and co don't perform at their best. Only a 2-2 draw to Greece on the final matchday prevented Didier Deschamps' lads from notching eight wins from eight games, but that small bump won't phase them in the slightest. Les Bleus came so close to claiming a second consecutive World Cup, only to slip up on the final hurdle against Argentina on penalties - the cruellest way to lose a final.

Still, they are behind only Argentina in the world rankings and are far from being the Mbappe team. Olivier Giroud continues to lead the line superbly, Antoine Griezmann is back to his best, and you have the likes of Warren Zaire-Emery coming up too. Hell, William Saliba, one of the Premier League's best centre-backs, doesn't even start for them! Other nations will be hoping that the French slip up as they did against Switzerland at the last rendition of the tournament.