Highlights Derrick Rose's 2010-11 MVP season showcased his offensive prowess and playmaking skills, leading the Bulls to a 62-20 record.

Kobe Bryant's 2007-08 MVP season highlighted his two-way impact on the court and his role in the Lakers' journey to the NBA Finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 2019-20 MVP season was marked by his dominant performance, leading the Bucks to a 56-17 record and setting a high Player Efficiency Rating.

The NBA has been graced with phenomenal talent and unforgettable seasons, each marked by extraordinary performances that have shaped the history of the game. From Derrick Rose's youngest MVP win in 2010-11 to Joel Embiid's explosive 2022-23 campaign, these seasons encapsulate more than just statistics; they represent the pinnacle of basketball excellence.

With such a diverse list of players to take home MVP honors over the years, GIVEMESPORT ranks the last 10 MVP winners based on their individual accomplishments within their award-winning years, ability to lead their team to the top seeds in their respective conferences, and, of course, their stats.

MVP Rankings Place Player Year 10 Derrick Rose 2011 9 Kobe Bryant 2008 8 Giannis Antetokounmpo 2020 7 James Harden 2018 6 Kevin Durant 2014 5 Nikola Jokić 2022 4 Joel Embiid 2023 3 Russell Westbrook 2017 2 Stephen Curry 2015 1 LeBron James 2013

10 Derrick Rose – 2010-11

Stats: 25.0 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 7.7 APG

In his third season with the Chicago Bulls, Derrick Rose achieved a historic milestone by becoming the youngest player ever to win the NBA MVP award at just 22 years old. His performance during the 2010-2011 season was pivotal in leading the Bulls to an impressive 62-20 record, the best in the league.

Statistically, Rose was a standout. He averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game. His scoring ability was highlighted by his knack for driving to the basket and finishing in traffic, as well as an improved jump shot. Rose's playmaking skills were equally notable, as he consistently set up his teammates for easy scores, a factor that was crucial in the Bulls' offensive success.

Rose wasn't just an offensive powerhouse either. Defensively, the then-22-year-old contributed with 1.0 steals per game, showcasing his all-around impact on the court. His athletic prowess and ability to read the game made him a valuable asset on both ends.

2010-11 MVP Voting Players 1st Place Vote 2nd Place Vote 3rd Place Vote Derrick Rose 26 2 1 Dwight Howard 2 16 9 LeBron James 2 9 13 Kobe Bryant 4 4 13

The 2010-2011 season was also significant as it marked the last full season Rose played without major injuries. In the following years, he faced a series of injuries that unfortunately impacted his performance and trajectory in the league.

Even though Rose never fully bounced back from his ACL injury, this single season showed just the kind of player he could have been in the 2010s.

9 Kobe Bryant – 2007-08

Stats: 28.3 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 5.4 APG

In the 2007-08 NBA season, Kobe Bryant emerged as a true leader for the Los Angeles Lakers amidst a backdrop of uncertainty and trade rumors. His performance was instrumental in guiding the Lakers to the Western Conference's top record of 57-25. Bryant's contributions were monumental, averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per game across all 82 regular-season games, securing his first and only MVP.

Kobe Bryant – 2007-08 Shot Distribution Shot Area Field Goal Attempts Field Goal % Restricted Area 431 63.6 In the Paint (Non-RA) 184 51.6 Mid-Range 660 38.8 Corner 3 32 37.5 Above the Break 3 377 36.6

Kobe's influence extended beyond his offensive prowess. He was a force on defense, finishing fifth in the Defensive Player of The Year voting and earning a place on the NBA All-Defensive First Team. This accomplishment underscored his two-way impact on the court, balancing heavy offensive responsibilities with tenacious defensive play.

The season culminated in the Lakers reaching the NBA Finals, marking a significant turnaround for the franchise. Although they fell short against the Boston Celtics, this journey set the stage for their future successes. Kobe Bryant's 2007-08 MVP season was not just about the statistics or awards; it was a demonstration of his resilience, versatility, and leadership - qualities that solidified his status as one of the greatest players in NBA history.

8 Giannis Antetokounmpo – 2019-20

Stats: 29.5 PPG, 13.6 RPG, 5.6 APG

In the 2019-20 NBA season, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was a dominant force, averaging 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists, along with 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game en route to his second consecutive MVP.

The Bucks, under Antetokounmpo's leadership, soared to new heights, posting an NBA-best 56-17 record in the shortened season, including an 18-game winning streak. That year, the team also led the league in net rating (9.4), defensive rating (102.5), and points per game (118.7).

Perhaps the most remarkable achievement of the Greek forward's season was setting the second-highest (at the time) rating in Player Efficiency Rating (PER). He finished the campaign with a PER of 31.85, only trailing Wilt Chamberlain's 1961-62 season.

Highest Player Efficiency Rating In a Single Season Players Season PER Points Per Game Assists Per Game Rebounds Per Game Joel Embiid 2023-24 34.93 35.0 6.0 11.7 Nikola Jokić 2021-22 32.85 27.1 7.9 13.8 Wilt Chamberlain 1961-62 32.08 50.4 2.4 25.7 Giannis Antetokounmpo 2019-20 31.86 29.5 5.6 13.6

In addition, that season saw Antetokounmpo reach several milestones including leading the league in double-doubles and scoring 50 points against a Utah Jazz team that was missing Rudy Gobert. Although the season ended in rather disappointing fashion following the pause in the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

7 James Harden – 2017-18

Stats: 30.4 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 8.8 APG

James Harden's 2017-18 MVP season with the Houston Rockets was a remarkable redemption story, coming after his second-place finish in the MVP voting in the previous season. In the 2016-17 season, Harden was a close contender but ultimately finished behind Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the MVP race.

In the following 2017-18 season, Harden left no doubts about his MVP credentials. He led the Rockets to an outstanding 65-17 record, the best in the NBA, proving crucial in their journey to the Western Conference Finals. Harden's individual performance that season was phenomenal, averaging 30.4 points, 8.8 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game.

He excelled as an isolation scorer and a pick-and-roll maestro, consistently breaking down defenses with his drives and step-back threes. This offensive prowess was complemented by his ability to facilitate plays for his teammates, making him one of the toughest players to guard in the league​​​.

James Harden – Best 3 Games 2017-18 Season Games Pts Asts Rebs Stls + Blks FG% Jan. 30, 2018 (vs. ORL) 60 11 10 5 63.3 Nov. 5, 2017 (vs. UTA) 56 13 2 2 76.0 April 3, 2018 (vs. WSH) 38 9 10 2 66.6

Harden's season was also marked by historic achievements. He set a record by becoming the only player in NBA history to record at least 2,000 points, 900 assists, and 600 rebounds in a single season. Additionally, he was the only player in the 2017-18 season to score over 35 points in 15 games.

Harden's 2017-18 MVP season was not just a personal triumph; it was a story of resilience and determination, showcasing his evolution into one of the greatest offensive players the league has ever seen.

6 Kevin Durant – 2013-14

Stats: 32.0 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 5.5 APG

In the 2013-14 NBA season, Kevin Durant of the Oklahoma City Thunder delivered a performance that not only earned him the MVP award, but also etched his name in the annals of basketball history. Durant led the Thunder to a phenomenal 59-23 record, securing the Northwest Division title and the second-best record in the NBA.

His outstanding season was marked by his fourth scoring title in five seasons, joining an elite group of players like Wilt Chamberlain, George Gervin, and Michael Jordan to achieve this feat. He averaged 32.0 points on 50.3 percent shooting, tacking on 7.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. One of the highlights of his season was a staggering 41 consecutive games scoring 25 or more points, a feat unmatched in the last 50 years and the third-longest streak in NBA history.

Kevin Durant – Best 3 Games 2013-14 Season Games Pts Asts Rebs Sts + Blks FG% Jan. 17, 2014 (vs. GSW) 54 6 4 3 67.9 Mar. 21, 2014 (@ TOR) 51 7 12 2 46.9 Dec. 1, 2013 (vs. MIN) 32 12 10 8 66.6

Durant's 2013-14 season saw him achieve then-career highs in effective field goal percentage, assist percentage, and PER, in which he led the league at 29.8. This season also included a streak of 12 consecutive games scoring 30 or more points. Throughout the season, Durant showcased his ability to dominate on the court, using a higher share of Thunder possessions while reducing turnovers.

5 Nikola Jokić – 2021-22

Stats: 27.1 PPG, 13.8 RPG, 7.9 APG

Nikola Jokić's 2021-22 season with the Denver Nuggets was a remarkable display of skill and leadership, earning him his second consecutive MVP award. Jokic's dominant season saw him excel at scoring, rebounding, and passing, marking an extremely rare combination for a seven-footer.

Despite the Nuggets squad being shorthanded, missing key players like Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., Jokic led the team to a 48-34 record and a sixth-place finish in the Western Conference. Comparing his 2020–21 and 2021–22 seasons, Jokic increased his production across various categories, including points, rebounds, and shooting percentages.

Nikola Jokić – Stats Before MVP Season Seasons Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % 2018–19 20.1 10.8 7.3 51.1 30.7 2019–20 19.9 9.7 7.0 52.8 31.4 2020–21 26.4 10.8 8.3 56.6 38.8

One of Jokic's most notable achievements during the season was when he became the first player in NBA history to record at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 500 assists in a single season.

Jokic's impact on the Nuggets was further emphasized by the team's performance with and without him on the court. The Nuggets posted a significantly higher net rating when Jokic played, outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per 100 possessions. In contrast, when Jokic was off the court, the team's net rating dropped dramatically, underscoring his indispensable role in the team's success​.

4 Joel Embiid – 2022-23

Stats: 33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG

After competing against Jokic and Antetokounmpo for the MVP for a couple of seasons, Joel Embiid finally took the coveted hardware home for himself in the 2022-23 season. He somehow eclipsed his own career high in scoring, surpassing his 30.6 points per game in 2021-22 to 33.1 the year after. His scoring feats also marked the first time a center won back-to-back scoring titles since Bob McAdoo did from 1973-76.

Embiid's contributions were key in leading the Sixers to a 54-28 record, their best in an 82-game season since 2000-01, and a third-place finish in the Eastern Conference. Even though an Eastern Conference Finals appearance still eludes them, Embiid's been mostly responsible for the best Sixers squad since Allen Iverson's in 2001.

Joel Embiid – 2022-23 Advanced Stats Category Stats Offensive Rating 121.7 Defensive Rating 108.7 Net Rating 13.0 Total Scoring % 64.5

Embiid's MVP win also marked the first time a Sixer took home the award since Iverson in 2001. It's been a tough stretch following Iverson's departure from Philadelphia, but the Sixers are in good hands under Embiid and proved they can hang with the most dominant teams.

3 Russell Westbrook – 2016-17

Stats: 31.6 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 10.4 APG

Russell Westbrook's 2016-17 MVP season with the Oklahoma City Thunder was a defining moment in NBA history, as he became the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double during the regular season. Following Kevin Durant's departure to the Golden State Warriors, Westbrook picked up the slack, hoping to lead the Thunder on his own.

Russell Westbrook – 2016-17 Clutch Splits Game Moments Points Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % Last 5 Min <= 5 Points 4.9 39.6 28.3 Last 3 Min <= 5 Points 4.2 44.3 31.4 Last 1 Min <= 5 Points 2.1 34.0 20.8 Last 30 Sec <= 3 Points 1.1 28.6 26.7 Last 10 Sec <= 3 Points 0.9 38.9 33.3

His usage rate rose from 31.1 in the 2015-16 season to 40.2 percent during his MVP season. With Westbrook playing on-ball more than he ever had, his stats shot up as a result. His assists remained even, but his points and rebounds per game increased, showing he could compensate for Durant's absence.

The Thunder finished the regular season with a 47-35 record, placing second in the Northwest Division and sixth in the Western Conference, ultimately advancing to the playoffs. Although they were eliminated in the first round by the Houston Rockets, Westbrook's 2016-17 season remains a historic and singular achievement.

2 Steph Curry – 2015-16

Stats: 30.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 6.7 AST

Few other players can say they changed the game the way Stephen Curry did in his time with the Golden State Warriors. This was made most abundantly clear during the 2015-16 season, when he earned his second consecutive MVP award, and became the first and only unanimous winner in NBA history.

Curry's season was marked by several remarkable achievements. He shattered the record for most three-pointers in a single season, making 402, far surpassing his own previous record of 286 set in the 2014-15 season. Additionally, he broke the record for the most consecutive games with at least one three-pointer made, a streak that extended to 157 games.

Even with such high volume shooting, Curry's shooting efficiency remained exceptional, joining the prestigious 50-40-90 club that also includes legends like Larry Bird, Dirk Nowitzki, and the aforementioned Durant.

Stephen Curry – 2015-16 Shot Distribution Shot Area Field Goal Attempts Field Goal % Restricted Area 399 65.9 In the Paint (Non-RA) 113 48.7 Mid-Range 200 42.5 Left Corner 3 63 47.6 Right Corner 3 53 50.9 Above the Break 3 757 45.2

The Warriors, under Curry's leadership, also had a record-breaking season. They finished with a 73-9 record, the best regular-season performance in NBA history, surpassing the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls' 72-10 record. This team was the first to lose fewer than ten games in a season and also became the first team in NBA history to make at least 1000 three-pointers in a season.

1 LeBron James – 2012-13

Stats: 26.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 7.3 AST

If there was ever any doubt about the level of dominance LeBron James could demonstrate, he put those all to bed in his brilliant 2012-13 campaign, in which he earned his fourth MVP award. After winning his first NBA title the year prior, James returned with an even bigger chip on his shoulder, hoping to prove to the world that his win wasn't a fluke and that he could do it again with ease.

In the season leading up to his second consecutive title run, James showed he was the best scorer in the league, even if three other players averaged more points per game than he did, simply due to his efficiency. His 56.5 percent field goal percentage was among the highest in the league and the only players to shoot with better efficiency were centers who solely played in the paint.

LeBron James – 2012-13 Shot Preferences Shot Type Field Goals Attempted Field Goal % Jump Shot 784 42.5 Layup 357 70.0 Dunk 147 98.0 Fadeaway 76 48.7 Alley Oop 49 89.8

Moreover, James wasn't just a superhuman scorer, he was also a fierce defender, earning his fifth consecutive spot on the NBA All-Defensive First Team, propelled by his 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game and his 101.9 defensive rating, which ranked among the highest on that Miami Heat team.

LeBron's historic season included numerous remarkable performances, such as scoring at least 30 points while shooting at least 60.0 percent in six straight games and playing 254 minutes without a personal foul.