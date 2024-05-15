Highlights The NFL has five international games on the 2024 regular season schedule.

The most intriguing matchup features two NFC playoff contenders early in the year.

The contest with the least intrigue involves two squads who made a big trade with one another this offseason.

In their ever-growing mission to expand their sport's global reach, the NFL will be playing five international games in 2024. We learned one of the matchups and four of the teams who would be partaking in the others over recent months, but had no idea which franchises would be sparring in the other contests.

That changed on Wednesday morning, when the league officially revealed the full international slate (seen below). A notable highlight is the Jacksonville Jaguars playing across the pond in back-to-back weeks for the second consecutive year, battling the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13 before hosting the New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium on October 20.

NFL's 2024 International Schedule Week (Date) Matchup Location Time Network Week 1 (September 6) Packers vs. Eagles Sao Paulo, Brazil 8:15 p.m. E.T. Peacock Week 5 (October 6) Jets vs. Vikings London, England 9:30 a.m. E.T. NFL Network Week 6 (October 13) Jaguars vs. Bears London, England 9:30 a.m. E.T. NFL Network Week 7 (October 20) Patriots vs. Jaguars London, England 9:30 a.m. E.T. NFL Network Week 10 (November 10) Giants vs. Panthers Munich, Germany 9:30 a.m. E.T. NFL Network

The quintet of contests carries varying levels of intrigue, with one battle sticking out above the fray and one clearly residing below it. Here is how GIVEMESPORT ranks the five matchups.

1 Week 1: Packers vs. Eagles - Sao Paolo, Brazil (Corinthians Arena)

A game with massive NFC seeding implications

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers were Cinderellas of the NFC in 2023. They made the postseason, picked off the second-seeded Dallas Cowboys and nearly bested the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers despite fielding the youngest roster in the league. Jordan Love and Co. won't be sneaking up on anyone this year, and will be contending with much higher expectations.

On the other side of the coin, the Philadelphia Eagles enter the 2024 season carrying a massively sour taste in their mouths. Their uninspiring Wild Card flameout brought a harrowing end to both Jason Kelce's and Fletcher Cox's playing careers, sparking a massive offseason spending spree that has them sporting a Super Bowl or bust mentality.

These franchises should each find themselves competing for their respective division crowns and a playoff spot come January. Whichever emerges victorious here in the NFL's first-ever game in Brazil will have a big leg up on the other in potential seeding or appearing in the postseason at all, making it immensely important in the grand scheme of the season.

2 Week 6: Jaguars vs. Bears - London, England (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

A battle between franchise saviors

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Trevor Lawrence has been through many ups and downs during his three-year professional career. The clear-cut No. 1 selection of the 2021 NFL Draft is someone young Chicago signal-caller Caleb Williams can look to for guidance with regard to handling the role thrust upon him as the Bears' franchise quarterback.

The parallels between Jags general manager Trent Baalke's and Chicago GM Ryan Poles' offseason operations are also interesting. Both completely remodeled their receiving corps by adding an established veteran presence and a talented first-round rookie to the position room while investing big money on a pass rusher and a secondary piece.

Riding Similar Waves: Jaguars & Bears Offseason Moves Position Jaguars Player Bears Player Veteran WR Gabe Davis Keenan Allen Rd. 1 WR Brian Thomas Jr. Rome Odunze Pass-Rush Contract Arik Armstead Montez Sweat Secondary Contract Darnell Savage Jaylon Johnson

Jacksonville is aiming to reclaim their spot among the AFC's deep pool of playoff contenders. The Bears are looking to make the leap they couldn't under Justin Fields. The cross-conference meeting won't give one team a postseason tiebreaker over the other, but should be an entertaining appetizer to open Week 6.

3 Week 5: Jets vs. Vikings - London, England (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

A wily veteran takes on a former rival

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings will never rank as the Packers' top rival due to the Bears' existence, but they were Green Bay's most consistent divisional competitor during most of Aaron Rodgers' tenure as a Cheesehead. Minnesota fans will always revel in a chance to defeat their rival's former golden boy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Beyond the NFL's youngest franchises -- the Houston Texans (8 matchups), Carolina Panthers (10) and Baltimore Ravens (12) -- the Jets have faced only one team less frequently than the Vikings (12). That squad is the Arizona Cardinals (10), who they also play in 2024.

J.J. McCarthy's insertion for Kirk Cousins in the Vikings' lineup likely relegates them to a second-tier NFC squad at best in their rapidly improving division, while the New York Jets are expected to make the playoffs with Rodgers back from his Achilles injury.

Their different anticipated standings aside, the Brett Favre Alternate Squad Bowl (patent pending) will provide a solid start to this NFL Sunday.

4 Week 7: Patriots vs. Jaguars - London, England (Wembley Stadium)

New England plays the de facto London team at a disadvantage

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Whether it's Jacoby Brissett or Drake Maye at the helm for New England, head coach Jerod Mayo's unit will be fighting an uphill battle in Week 7. Jacksonville will be carrying a week-long edge in adjustment to the massive time differential between the U.S. and England after facing the Bears in Week 6, and will be playing in their long-established home away from home.

We saw how the Jags benefited by staying in London for an additional week last season, when they defeated the sluggish-starting Buffalo Bills in a one-score game. The Patriots aren't the caliber of team Buffalo was a year ago, presumably giving Jacksonville a tremendous on-paper advantage to cap the 2024 England slate.

5 Week 10: Giants vs. Panthers - Munich, Germany (Allianz Arena)

Oops, I forgot to set the alarm!

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It's safe to say Munich, Germany got the short end of the stick from the league this go-round. Munich last hosted an NFL game in 2022, as Frankfurt got the 2023 slate, which included a Dolphins-Chiefs matchup last while Munich was on the bench.

Neither the New York Giants nor Panthers bring the same juice as those teams, and neither are anticipated to be postseason contenders either. Both teams could be on the lookout for new quarterbacks if Daniel Jones and Bryce Young don't raise their level of play as well.

This will be Brian Burns' first time taking on his former team, and watching first-round receivers Malik Nabers and Xavier Leggette go to work could be enticing. However, if there were a Sunday for you to check your fantasy lineup and go back to bed before kickoff in the traditional time slots, the morning of November 10 is probably it.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.