Amazon Prime's theme music for Thursday Night Football is at the bottom of the list due to its lack of history and the fact that it has yet to stand the test of time.

ESPN's Monday Night Football theme song, "Heavy Action," has a rich history but doesn't evoke the same level of excitement as the other songs on the list.

It's Sunday evening. RedZone has finished. Just when you think you are all footballed out, you hear “Waiting all day for Sunday night”. It draws you right back in. This is the power of NFL theme music. There is no sport that gives you this much hype, so much so that you could just as happily watch a game on television as in person. Sunday night blues are no longer an issue from September until early February, thanks to the NFL.

Just as you're thinking about school or work the next morning, the voice of Carrie Underwood and the Sunday Night Football crew gets you back in the mood for some football. Each network has their own theme music, but which has the best? Here’s a breakdown of the top five theme music packages from all five NFL broadcast partners.

As a result of being the newest coverage of the NFL, it is hard to put Amazon Prime’s theme music for Thursday Night Football anything other than bottom of this list. It simply does not have the history that the other theme music intros have. It has not yet had the chance to stand the test of time, not to mention the TNF slate has historically been porous.

It is, however, a much-improved intro to the older version we saw with Pentatonix in 2016, and there is definitely legs to the theme tune. Once Amazon Prime becomes more of a staple of the NFL watching household, it could climb a little higher on this list. But right now, it just hasn’t been on our screens long enough.

Arguably one of the more iconic theme songs, Monday Night Football’s coverage has featured the song ‘Heavy Action’ by Johnny Pearson for quite some time. Composed in 1970, it was first used for ABC’s Monday Night Football coverage before becoming the official theme in 1989. A new recording of the song was set up when Monday Night Football was reintroduced in 2006.

It's an iconic theme song, but it doesn't have the same impact as the other three on this list. There's a lot of history behind this song, but it doesn't get you hyped for a game as much as the other three.

ESPN have attempted to give their coverage a makeover, with Chris Stapleton, Cindy Blackman, and Snoop Dogg creating a new intro song this season, a rendition of ‘In the Air Tonight’ by Phil Collins. However, just like the Amazon Prime theme music, it is still too raw to be appreciated like the classics on this list.

3 NFL on Fox

Out of the two main Sunday afternoon theme songs, this is the more well known. It is the most commonly used soundtrack of the five on this list for NFL-based TikTok content. UK broadcaster Sky Sports used it for many years during their coverage of the league before creating their own theme music. There is an element of comfort behind this song.

When you hear that melody on Sunday afternoons, you know that you're about to dive into some football. Your Sunday has begun. Created by Scott Schreer and originally inspired by a 1989 Batman film, it was first used for NFL coverage in 1994 and has since been used on Fox's MLB coverage from 2010 to 2019.

Other events such as USGA Golf tournaments, the NBA on NBC, and Fox college basketball broadcasts have used this theme music, but the network discontinued its use for any non-football broadcasts back in 2020.

2 NFL on CBS

Perhaps lesser known than the Fox coverage, but there are not many networks that hype you up for a game as much as CBS does for their NFL coverage. The current theme music was first used in 2003, an adaptation on the song ‘Pompeii’ by E.S. Posthumous. Ever since then, the song has been synonymous with the CBS coverage.

Not only do we see it in the regular season, but we often see it used for Conference Championship games, no matter which conference they are given. The theme music makes you want to go to battle. It's a battle cry. It gets you excited about the game. It does exactly what any sports coverage music should do.

There is no greater theme music package than NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Based on the song ‘Wide Receiver’ by John Williams, this is what we hear when the players walk onto the field, and it makes everyone feel like they're about to watch something truly epic.

In the most watched broadcast of the weekend, this is the soundtrack that most NFL fans love. It's not just the song by Williams that is the staple of NBC’s coverage, either. There is the ‘Waiting All Day For Sunday Night’ intro too. Originally based on a song by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, it was reworked by pop star Pink, who was the original performer, in 2006. Since then, it has been sung by Faith Hill (2007-2012) and now Carrie Underwood (2013-present).

Credit to Hill and Underwood, because they change the lyrics each week depending on the teams that are playing. This is not a one time a year recording. When your team wins a game on Sunday Night Football, it's always great to hear the NBC theme music at the end of the game. It sets off a warm feeling in most football fans’ hearts. There is no better soundtrack in sports than what NBC provide, and there is no sign of that changing anytime soon.

