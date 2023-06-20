The Golden Boy award has grown in prestige over the past few seasons and the nominees for the 2023 version are stacked with talent.

Previous winners include Manchester City sensation, Erling Haaland, as well as Barcelona pair, Pedri and Gavi.

There are some very talented names in the mix this year including Jude Bellingham, Xavi Simons and Jamal Musiala.

Some of these players are considered stars in world football for any age group and are destined to have successful careers.

The website European Golden Boy has given a list of the nominees, ranked on the likelihood of winning the accolade.

See the top 10 nominees below:

10. Giorgio Scalvini

The Italian defender's chances of winning the prize have been rated at 80.4. With only four international caps to his name, he is ranked as an outsider in this race.

9. Devyne Rensch

26 appearances prove that his role has picked up in the last season, but again, the defender is unlikely to be getting his hands on the award with a rating of 80.6.

8. Benjamin Šeško

Šeško is set to move from RB Salzburg to RB Leipzig this summer after catching the eye of Europe's elite in the past two years. 16 league goals in 30 appearances are a good representation of the 20-year-old.

7. Florian Wirtz

A huge injury setback put the breaks on an emerging young talent. He managed to get back to full fitness and become a key part of Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side.

6. Xavi Simons

Links with top European clubs such as PSG and Arsenal go a long way to show the ability of the young Dutch talent. He is rated at a score of 87.

5. Alejandro Balde

Replacing Jordi Alba after his decade-long stranglehold on the left full-back position at Barcelona is not going to be an easy task. Balde has started life in La Liga in brilliant fashion as he has gained a rating of 87.8.

4. António Silva

Benfica have done it once again. Known as a conveyor belt of young talent, the Portuguese side has unearthed yet another gem.

3. Gavi

Last year's winner is set to miss out on an unprecedented double. A regular feature in the Barcelona and Spain teams, he is one of the hottest properties in the world.

2. Jude Bellingham

After sealing a move to Real Madrid last week, the young lion is surprisingly not the front-runner in this race. A rating of 95 means he is very close to the leader of the pack. England's most expensive player is harshly done by to miss out.

1. Jamal Musiala

An incredible 98.3 rating leaves the Bayern Munich man as the top contender to be named the newest 'Golden Boy'.

With an impressive World Cup campaign under his belt as well as a starring role in a Bundesliga-winning team, he is set to be handed an individual award on top of that.