Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium holds the record for the loudest NFL stadium with a decibel level of 142.

On September 29, 2014, during a game against the New England Patriots, the stadium achieved an average noise level of 140 decibels, ranking among the loudest in the league.

The loudest stadiums in the NFL can be measured in decibels. During a game in these stadiums, you can feel the raw passion and emotions as fans cheer the players on.

However, it's not just about the fans yelling. The stadium's structure also determines how much sound stays in and how much dissipates.

Some people believe that louder applause correlates with greater success. Loud noises from your fans can actually make you play better. However, when much of the sound comes from the opponent, it can affect your mindset and lower morale.

Here are the top 10 loudest NFL stadiums and their average decibel levels:

NFL Loudest Stadiums and their Record Attendance for Events Rank Stadium Team Record Attendance Date 1 Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City Chiefs 82,094 November 5, 1972 2 Centurylink Field Seattle Seahawks 77,286 November 10, 2019 3 Caesars Superdome New Orleans Saints 78,133 April 8, 2018 4 State Farm Stadium Arizona Cardinals 77,612 April 1,2017 5 Lambeau Field Green Bay Packers 79,704 January 11, 2015 6 US Bank Stadium Minnesota Vikings 72,711 April 7, 2019 7 Gillette Stadium New England Patriots 71,723 July 1, 2023 8 M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore Ravens 71,547 January 15, 2012 9 Acrisure Stadium Pittsburgh Steelers 73,117 June 18, 2023 10 AT&T Stadium Dallas Cowboys 105,121 September 20, 2009

1 Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium

Record decibel level: 142.2

Arguably one of the most successful teams in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs have had many reasons to turn up the volume. The Chiefs have claimed four Super Bowls, three of which have come in 2020, 2023 and 2024.

It is currently distinguished as the loudest NFL stadium for all the right reasons. Its average noise level is 140 decibels.

Arrowhead Stadium has a record-breaking noise level of 142.2 decibels, which occurred on September 29, 2014, when the NFL overpowered the Pats 41-14.

A sound level of 142.2 decibels is extremely loud and well above most people's pain threshold. To put it in perspective, it's like being close to a running jet engine.

Arrowhead Stadium hosted an average of 70,968 spectators for home games during the 2023 season. It's much less than some other NFL teams, but as they say, numbers aren't everything.

With a capacity of 71,416, the stadium has sold out several times, recording a 43-game sellout streak in 2013. However, many fans feel ticket prices are way too high, reducing ticket sales in recent times.

2 Seattle Seahawks, Lumen Field

Record decibel level: 137.6

The Lumen Field has recorded what may be regarded as dangerously loud noises during games, thanks to the Seattle Seahawks fans.

Seahawks fans made the stadium the loudest outdoor venue, earning two consecutive Guinness World Records. It registered 136.6 decibels during the 2013 season.

The stadium broke its own record in the following year, recording up to 137.6 decibels. On average, the noise level in the stadium reaches 105 decibels.

The stadium is usually packed full, and that justifies the noise level. In July 2022, the Seahawks were on their 154th streak for game sellouts.

The stadium records an average home attendance of 68,735 in the 2023 season, only 5 spectators shy of its full capacity of 68,740.

3 New Orleans Saints, Caesars Superdome

Record decibel level: 130

Formerly known as the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Caesars Superdome is a multipurpose venue. However, one of its most noisy times is during a Saints’ home game.

The stadium receives a noise level of up to 130 decibels, making it among the loudest in the NFL. Dome-structured stadiums are usually noisy as sound doesn't dissipate outside easily. That explains why the stadium is always noisy during an event.

The stadium has a capacity of 83,000. The Saints have sold out season tickets since 2006 when it reopened.

The Saints recorded a home game attendance of 70,020 in the 2023 season ranking 12th in the league.

4 Arizona Cardinals, State Farm Stadium

Record decibel level: 130

Much is left to be desired about the Cardinals' performances. Their most recent NFL championship came in 1947, one of only two championships the team won while in Chicago.

However, the Cardinals' fans know how to light up a stadium with deafening cheers. There's never a quiet moment in a Cardinals game.

State Farm Stadium has a noise level of 130 decibels. Its retractable roof and expansion space allow it to accommodate up to 73,000 guests.

However, its capacity on a regular game day is 63,400. Sellouts aren't an everyday occurrence for the Cardinals, but they've already sold out the lower bowl tickets for the 2024 season.

Their average home attendance was 62,864 spectators in the 2023 season.

5 Green Bay Packers, Lambeau Field

Record decibel level: 123

Lambeau Field is the oldest NFL Stadium. It opened in 1957, and since then has hosted the Green Bay Packers.

The stadium's winter weather is something to be worried about. In the 1967 NFL Championship game where the Packers faced the Cowboys, the temperature got as low as minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit. This earned it the nickname “Frozen Tundra”.

Despite the terrible weather, the stadium is usually packed with fans cheering and screaming. The noise level reaches an average of 123 decibels.

Lambeau Field has a capacity of 81,441 with an average home attendance of 77,830 in the 2023 season. When you talk about diehard fans, it's Packers fans.

Despite some of the unfavorable conditions at the stadium, they have sold out every game since 1960. That's one of the highest in the NFL.

6 Minnesota Vikings, U.S. Bank Stadium

Record decibel level: 120.1

U.S. Bank Stadium is a magnificent structure in downtown Minneapolis. Its special feature is its transparent roof.

The roof doesn't just make the scenery beautiful. It amplifies the sound in the stadium. A roofed stadium ensures the sound stays in.

As one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL, it has an average decibel of 120.1. The stadium can accommodate up to 73,000 fans and guests.

Although U.S. Bank Stadium only opened in 2016, the Vikings already recorded home game sellouts in their first season at the stadium. The stadium recorded an average of 66,913 spectators for home games in the 2023 season.

7 New England Patriots, Gillette Stadium

Record decibel level: 106.4

Many consider Gillette Stadium among the top-notch stadiums in the NFL. The stadium boasts 92 luxury suites, and a 218-foot tall lighthouse, among many other amenities.

You cannot also overlook the noise level in the stadium as it reaches an average of 106.4 decibels. The “Keeper of the Light” tradition is one notable tradition of the New England Patriots.

The stadium has a bell installed which they ring at the start of a new season. Tom Brady's appearance at the start of the 2023 season for the bell ringing made the crowd go wild with cheers.

Gillette Stadium has a spectator capacity of 65,878. Since relocating to Gillette Stadium in 2002, the Pats have sold out every home game.

The stadium is usually beaming with spectators as the 2023 season recorded an average home attendance of 63,018 spectators.

8 Baltimore Ravens, M&T Bank Stadium

Record decibel level: 105

The atmosphere created by the Ravens' fans at M&T Stadium is tangible. The crowd goes wild during games with their famous "Seven Nation Army" chant.

There's so much singing and chanting going on at the same time whenever the Ravens have a home game. The average sound level measures 105 decibels.

The M&T Bank Stadium can accommodate an impressive 71,008 spectators. During the 2023 season, it averaged 70,597 spectators per home game.

Since its opening in 1998, the Ravens have sold out every home game at the stadium.

9 Pittsburgh Steelers, Acrisure Stadium

Record decibel level: 90

Acrisure became home to the Steelers in 2001 when it was still Heinz Field. Many developments have taken place in the stadium including a change of name to Acrisure Stadium in the 2022 season.

Acrisure Stadium has a capacity of 68,400. While it may not be the largest stadium in the NFL, it certainly ranks among the loudest.

It has an average sound level of 90 decibels. This is even more than the Cowboys who have a much larger stadium.

The stadium also sells out often as it recorded a 96.9% sell-out for Steelers games in the 2023 season. That season, they averaged 66,977 spectators per home game.

10 Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium

Record decibel level: 87

When it comes to noise-making, the Cowboys' fans are no slouches. The AT&T Stadium is filled with roars, cheers, and screams whenever the Cowboys are up against an opponent.

It's not just Cowboys fans that get the stadium vibrating. The AT&T Stadium serves as a versatile venue for various types of events.

At full capacity, the stadium can host 80,000 sitting guests but has a 105,000 standing space capacity. Since it opened in 2009, the AT&T Stadium has been one of the most stand-out structures in Arlington.

The Cowboys’ fans especially make it as loud as loud gets. The average sound level of the stadium is 87 decibels. Their sell-out game is also impressive as they once sold out tickets for 190 consecutive games from 2002.

For 15 years now, the Cowboys have had the highest attendance in the NFL. During the 2023 season, they averaged an impressive 93,594 attendees per home game.

