Highlights In the 2006 NBA playoffs, the Phoenix Suns staged an impressive comeback against the Los Angeles Lakers, overcoming a 3-1 series deficit led by the MVP Steve Nash.

The 2018 Western Conference Finals featured a gripping narrative between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors, with the Rockets holding a 3-2 series lead.

The 2020 Western Conference Semifinals showcased the Denver Nuggets' resilience as they overcame a 3-1 series deficit against the Los Angeles Clippers.

In the annals of NBA history, few moments capture the essence of drama and exhilaration quite like a playoff series comeback.

From the Cleveland Cavaliers' legendary rally in the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors to the Boston Celtics' historic turnaround in the 1968 Eastern Conference Finals against the Philadelphia 76ers, each series tells a story of resilience, determination, and sheer willpower.

GIVEMESPORT ranks the 10 most intense comebacks in NBA playoff history, and they're all ranked not just by their dramatic nature but also by their significance in the broader context of the playoffs.

The ranking criteria considers the stage of the comeback — be it the Finals, Conference Finals, or Conference Semifinals — highlighting the higher stakes and greater pressure of advancing stages in the playoffs.

Additionally, particular emphasis is placed on pivotal moments within these series, moments that encapsulate the essence of the comeback and elevate these occurrences from mere victories to legendary tales in NBA lore.

10 2006 First-Round: Suns defeat Lakers

Lakers led 3-1

In the 2006 NBA playoffs, the Phoenix Suns, led by two-time consecutive MVP Steve Nash, staged an impressive comeback in the first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nash, showcasing his elite playmaking and scoring abilities, averaged 22.1 points and 9.6 assists per game throughout the series.

Shawn Marion also played a pivotal role, contributing 18.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game, reinforcing the Suns' dynamic and versatile attack.

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers – Top Performers Players Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Kobe Bryant (LAL) 27.9 6.3 5.1 49.7 Steve Nash (PHO) 22.1 4.3 9.6 50.9 Lamar Odom (LAL) 19.1 11.0 4.9 49.5 Boris Diaw (PHO) 18.3 5.9 6.0 53.8 Shawn Marion (PHO) 18.1 9.4 1.7 42.9

The Suns faced a daunting 3-1 series deficit after Kobe Bryant's remarkable 17-foot fadeaway midrange shot in overtime of Game 5, a moment that seemed to tilt the series decisively in the Lakers' favor.

However, undeterred, Nash and the Suns mounted a formidable comeback.

In the pivotal Game 7, Leandro Barbosa emerged as a crucial contributor, scoring an efficient 26 points on 10-12 shooting, a performance that played a key role in turning the tide of the series.

This comeback marked the Suns as only the eighth team in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the playoffs.

9 2018 Western Conference Finals: Warriors defeat Rockets

Rockets led 3-2

The 2018 Western Conference Finals presented one of the most gripping narratives in recent NBA history, featuring the Houston Rockets and the reigning champions, the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors, having secured Kevin Durant's talents, were lauded as one of the greatest teams ever assembled, especially after their championship triumph the previous season.

Entering the playoffs as the number one seed, the Rockets appeared poised to dethrone the Warriors, who had dominated the NBA Finals for three consecutive years. With a 3-2 series lead, Houston had a golden opportunity to advance to the finals.

However, a critical setback occurred in Game 6 when Chris Paul, a vital component of the Rockets' success, was sidelined with a hamstring injury. This game, played in Houston, saw the Warriors clinch a convincing victory, pushing the series to a decisive Game 7.

The climax of the series unfolded in dramatic and unexpected fashion.

Houston Rockets – Game 7 Stats Players Shots Made and Attempted Three-Point Shots Made and Attempted James Harden 12-29 2-13 Eric Gordon 9-22 2-12 Trevor Ariza 0-12 0-9

Houston, known for their reliance on three-point shooting, experienced an unprecedented slump, missing a record 27 consecutive three-point attempts. This shooting drought proved to be their undoing, as the Warriors capitalized on this lapse to secure a comeback victory.

8 1997 Eastern Conference Semifinals: Heat defeat Knicks

Knicks led 3-1

In the 1997 Eastern Conference Semifinals, a riveting series unfolded between the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks, marking the beginning of an intense rivalry that would see the teams clash in the playoffs for four consecutive seasons.

The series saw the Knicks initially take a commanding 3-1 lead, but the series took a dramatic turn during Game 5 when a heated brawl broke out, leading to significant repercussions for the Knicks.

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks – Top Performers Players Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Patrick Ewing (NYK) 23.7 11.5 1.3 48.8 Tim Hardaway (MIA) 22.9 3.7 6.0 40.2 Allan Houston (NYK) 19.3 2.7 2.3 38.7 Alonzo Mourning (MIA) 19.1 9.1 1.0 46.6

Key players including Patrick Ewing, Allan Houston, Larry Johnson, and John Starks were penalized for leaving the bench during the altercation, resulting in multiple suspensions for the following two games.

In Game 6, the absence of Ewing and Houston was severely felt, and in Game 7, the Knicks felt the impact of missing Starks and Johnson. Capitalizing on this opportunity, the Heat seized the momentum and won the next three games in succession.

7 2020 Western Conference Semifinals: Nuggets defeat Clippers

Clippers led 3-1

The 2020 Western Conference Semifinals showcased the Denver Nuggets' remarkable resilience, as they overcame a 3-1 series deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers, completing their second consecutive 3-1 comeback after rallying against the Utah Jazz in the previous round.

In the semifinal series against the Clippers, the focus shifted to the duos of Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray for the Nuggets, and Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the other end.

This matchup promised a high-level battle between some of the league's top stars. However, Game 7 unveiled a stark contrast in performances.

While the Clippers' duo of Leonard and George struggled, combining for only 24 points on 10-38 shooting, the Nuggets' stars shined brightly.

Denver Nuggets Star Duo – 2020 Playoff Stats Players Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % Jamal Murray 26.5 4.8 6.6 50.5 45.3 Nikola Jokić 24.4 9.8 5.7 51.9 42.9

Jokić posted a monumental triple-double, accumulating 16 points, 22 rebounds, and 13 assists. Complementing him, Jamal Murray erupted for 40 points on an efficient 15-26 shooting performance.

Denver's victory set the stage for their next challenge against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. However, their journey ended there, as they fell to the eventual champions in five games.

6 2015 Western Conference Semifinals: Rockets defeat Clippers

Clippers led 3-1

The 2015 Western Conference Semifinals featured a dramatic series between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers, culminating in a stunning turnaround as the Rockets overcame a 3-1 series deficit.

The pivotal moment in the series occurred in Game 6, with the Rockets facing elimination and trailing by 19 points with just 2:34 left in the third quarter.

It was then that two of Houston's role players, Josh Smith and Corey Brewer, unexpectedly stepped up, combining for 29 points in the fourth quarter to spearhead an extraordinary comeback at the Staples Center. The momentum decisively shifted in favor of the Rockets after this remarkable turnaround.

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Clippers – Four Factors Teams Pace Effective Field Goal % Turnover % Offensive Rebounding % Rockets 102.4 50.5 13.1 25.1 Clippers 102.4 52.1 11.6 21.2

Heading into Game 7 at the Toyota Center, the Rockets carried the energy and confidence gained from their previous victory. Harden led the charge in the decisive game and, despite struggling with shooting efficiency, he managed to score 31 points.

Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard, and Josh Smith all made substantial contributions, highlighting the depth and versatility of the Rockets' roster. This collective effort was instrumental in securing a victory in Game 7, as the Rockets completed one of the most memorable comebacks in NBA playoff history.

5 1995 Western Conference Semifinals: Rockets defeat Suns

Suns led 3-1

The 1995 Western Conference Semifinals saw the Houston Rockets, seeded sixth, overcome a 3-1 deficit against the second-seeded Phoenix Suns. This remarkable comeback set the stage for the Rockets' eventual second consecutive NBA championship.

In Game 5, with the series shifting back to Phoenix, Hakeem Olajuwon led the charge for Houston, scoring 31 points in a crucial win. Despite facing elimination, Houston's balanced attack and team cohesion began to shift the momentum of the series.

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns – Top Performers Players Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Hakeem Olajuwon (HOU) 29.6 9.0 3.7 50.8 Kevin Johnson (PHO) 27.9 4.4 9.4 57.5 Charles Barkley (PHO) 22.3 13.3 3.1 46.3 Clyde Drexler (HOU) 17.4 5.6 4.9 46.2

Game 6 saw Charles Barkley lead the Suns with a strong performance, but once again, the Rockets' depth proved overwhelming. The series was pushed to a decisive Game 7, in which Kevin Johnson of the Suns delivered an outstanding performance, dropping 46 points and dishing out 10 assists, while Barkley added 18 points and 23 rebounds.

However, despite these impressive individual efforts, the game's defining moment belonged to Houston's Mario Elie. In the closing seconds, Elie hit a critical corner three-pointer, followed by his iconic "Kiss of Death," sealing the victory for the Rockets and completing their historic series comeback.

4 1968 Eastern Conference Finals: Celtics defeat 76ers

76ers led 3-1

The 1968 NBA Eastern Conference Finals witnessed a historic moment in basketball history as the Boston Celtics, one of the most dominant franchises of the time, achieved the first-ever 3-1 series comeback in the NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The series commenced with the Celtics winning Game 1, but they subsequently faced adversity, losing three straight games to Wilt Chamberlain's 76ers. Despite this setback, the Celtics, led by Sam Jones and John Havlicek in scoring and bolstered by player-coach Bill Russell's formidable defensive presence, refused to capitulate.

A notable aspect of this series was Chamberlain's struggles from the free-throw line, particularly in Game 6, where he shot just 8-22, proving to be a crucial factor in the series' outcome.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers – Game 7 Stats Players Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % John Havlicek (BOS) 21 12 8 35.0 Hal Greer (PHI) 22 11 5 32.0 Bill Russell (BOS) 12 26 5 66.7 Wilt Chamberlain (PHI) 14 34 5 44.4

Game 7 was characterized by its defensive intensity, with the Celtics emerging victorious 100-96. A significant talking point in this decisive game was Chamberlain, the reigning league MVP, taking only one shot in the second half, which played a substantial role in the Celtics' ability to complete their comeback.

3 2016 Western Conference Finals: Warriors defeat Thunder

Thunder led 3-1

The 2016 Western Conference Finals presented one of the most memorable comebacks in NBA history, as the Golden State Warriors, coming off an unprecedented 73-9 regular-season record, overturned a 3-1 series deficit against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Warriors, fresh from defeating the 67-15 San Antonio Spurs, faced a formidable Thunder team led by Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, who had established a commanding lead in the series.

Despite their stellar record, the Warriors found themselves on the brink of elimination after falling behind 3-1. However, the tide began to turn in Game 5 at Golden State, where the Warriors managed to keep their hopes alive.

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder – Top Performers Players Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % Kevin Durant (OKC) 30.0 8.0 2.9 42.3 28.6 Stephen Curry (GSW) 27.9 6.3 5.9 44.3 41.6 Russell Westbrook (OKC) 26.7 7.0 11.1 39.5 31.7 Klay Thompson (GSW) 24.7 4.4 1.7 41.6 41.7 Draymond Green (GSW) 11.3 8.9 4.3 35.4 20.8

The pivotal moment came in Game 6, with the series shifting back to Oklahoma City. Klay Thompson delivered a performance for the ages, scoring 18 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter and shooting an astonishing 11-18 from the three-point line, which was enough to swing the momentum back into Golden State's favor.

Game 7 saw the Warriors' backcourt duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combine for 13-23 shooting from beyond the arc, culminating in a comeback victory against the Thunder. This series not only showcased the Warriors' resilience and offensive firepower but also had a significant impact on the NBA landscape.

The Thunder's loss was so monumental that Durant left the team in the offseason to join the same Warriors squad that bested him in the playoffs.

2 1981 Eastern Conference Finals: Celtics defeat 76ers

76ers led 3-1

The 1981 Eastern Conference Finals featured a riveting rematch between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers, following the Sixers' victory over the Celtics in the previous year's conference finals

The 76ers, led by the legendary Julius Erving, faced a Celtics team spearheaded by the rising star Larry Bird, then only in his second year. The series quickly became an intense battle, with Game 4 resulting in a narrow 107-105 victory for Philadelphia, giving them a commanding 3-1 series lead.

However, the Celtics, showcasing their resilience, clawed back into the series thanks to an immensely clutch 8-0 run in the last few minutes of Game 5 to help the Celtics win 111-109.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers – Game 7 Stats Players Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal% Julius Erving (PHI) 23 8 5 52.4 Larry Bird (BOS) 23 11 5 47.1 Cedric Maxwell (BOS) 19 6 2 75.0 Darry Dawkins (PHI) 16 4 0 58.3 Robert Parish (BOS) 16 8 0 41.2

The tension reached its peak in Game 6, which featured nine lead changes in the fourth quarter alone. The Celtics emerged victorious with a 100-98 win, setting the stage for a dramatic Game 7.

Led by Larry Bird, who contributed 23 points and 11 rebounds, Boston completed the comeback with a 91-90 victory in the series finale.

This series is often hailed as one of the greatest playoff matchups in NBA history, with the final five games all being decided by a single possession. The nail-biting intensity and high level of competition between these two storied franchises added to the series' legendary status.

1 2016 NBA Finals: Cavaliers defeat Warriors

Warriors led 3-1

The 2016 NBA Finals is widely regarded as the greatest playoff comeback in NBA history, with the Cleveland Cavaliers, led by LeBron James, overcoming a 3-1 deficit to defeat the record-setting 73-9 Golden State Warriors.

The series began with the Warriors securing a 104-89 victory in Game 1, despite relatively underwhelming performances from stars Thompson and Curry. Game 2 followed suit with another convincing win for Golden State, this time with a score of 110-77, highlighted by Draymond Green's 28 points and impressive 5-8 shooting from the three-point line.

As the series shifted to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4, the teams split the pair, setting the stage for the Warriors to potentially close out the series at home in Game 5. However, James and Kyrie Irving had other plans. In a historic performance, both players erupted for 41 points each in Game 5, becoming the first teammates to score 40 points apiece in an NBA Finals game.

Cleveland Cavaliers Duo Finals Statistics Category LeBron James Kyrie Irving Points Per Game 29.7 27.1 Rebounds Per Game 11.3 3.9 Assists Per Game 8.9 3.9 Steals and Blocks Per Game 4.9 2.8

Game 6 led to another phenomenal performance from LeBron James, who tallied 41 points, 11 assists, 8 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 blocks, solidifying it as one of the most dominant displays in NBA Finals history. This set the stage for a climactic Game 7, which was intensely competitive, featuring 20 lead changes and 11 ties.

In the final moments of Game 7, James delivered an iconic chase-down block on Andre Iguodala, a pivotal play that helped shift the momentum. With the game tied at 89-89 and just 53 seconds remaining, Irving hit a crucial step-back three-pointer over Curry, securing the Cavaliers' 93-89 comeback victory.