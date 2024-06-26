Highlights The Color Rush program aimed to create colorful NFL matchups but was discontinued in 2018, though some teams still use the jerseys.

The New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, and Carolina Panthers made the top 3 list for best Color Rush uniforms.

Historical ties and unique designs make the Color Rush uniforms memorable, with games like the Ravens vs. Packers showcasing their impact.

One of the more unique, and certainly entertaining, or maybe even controversial, programs in the history of the NFL is the Color Rush program.

This program created Nike jerseys that intended on creating more color-vs-color matchups (or, in other words, a team wearing a home or colored alternate jersey against a team who is also wearing a home or colored alternate jersey) to bring back the history of original NFL matchups pre-World War II.

For those who are unfamiliar, the Color Rush was first rolled out during the 2015 season, and had the intent of teams wearing these specially designed uniforms for Thursday night matchups. The program was officially discontinued in 2018, but the name is still floated out as a tag for some teams' alternate uniforms today.

While many teams have unveiled new jerseys/uniforms this offseason, many are still rolling with the Color Rush threads they created when the program was still in effect.

This article, in particular, will take a look at 10 of the best NFL Color Rush uniforms. Included in each description will be a brief mention of the color palette, what the details were, and if the uniform is still in use today with any changes made. Well, what are we waiting for? Let's dive in...

1 New York Giants

The throwback whites to the days of Lawrence Taylor were elite jerseys

To kick off the list, we have the New York Giants. The all-white jerseys seen here are a throwback to the Lawrence Taylor-era days, which ran from the beginning of the 1980s to the end of the 20th century in 1999. They also had a blue throwback helmet with 'Giants' in bold lettering, rather than the standard 'nY' of today.

This, arguably, was one of the best to survive the Color Rush program. Unfortunately, earlier this offseason the team announced throwback "Century Red" uniforms to commemorate the franchise's 100th season, which means that these white jerseys will no longer be seen in NFL action, at least, not in 2024.

As for a notable game in these jerseys, while all results ended in losses, the most notable was the debut in December 2016, as they nearly clinched a playoff spot, but lost on a last-second interception against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, 24-19.

2 San Francisco 49ers

1994-era white throwbacks are the perfect complement to their current set

At no. 2 on the list is the San Francisco 49ers. What we like about these uniforms in particular is the history in them. As a Sporting News article from 2022 notes:

The look is based on their 1955 jerseys, and the 49ers have dusted off the throwbacks at various times in their history, including when they won Super Bowl 29 in 1995. They were 2-0 in 2019 when wearing these threads, and they made the Super Bowl as well.

The block drop-shadow numbers are very pretty on the jersey. The red stripes also add a nice touch. It's the perfect complement to a very solid modern-day set.

As for a memorable game won in these fits, it would be their NFC West-clinching triumph over the division rival Seattle Seahawks back in December 2022.

3 Carolina Panthers

While the All-Blue has fallen out of favor recently, it's still one of their best looks

Okay, here's where the list starts to get a little bit interesting. At no. 3, we have the Carolina Panthers. The blue jerseys are very cleanly designed as an alternate. Being their secondary color, it naturally makes sense that blue is the alternate jersey.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to the Carolina Panthers uniform tracker website, Carolina has worn their blue-on-blue color rush jersey a total of four times, and they have a 2-2 record in those games.

As for a memorable win with these jerseys, we go back to Thanksgiving 2015, during their 15-1 Super Bowl season, when they dropped a 33-14 thumping on the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington.

4 Denver Broncos

Despite the team rebranding, the Orange Crush Color Rush is still a fan favorite

What we like most about these Denver Broncos jerseys, similar to the Giants and the 49ers, is the historical aspect. In this case, the orange-on-orange getup reminds one of their legendary Orange Crush defenses of the late 70s and early 80s.

Plus, the angry horse in the D for Denver logo is one of the slickest throwback logos of all time. Unfortunately, it was recently announced that the Broncos were undergoing re-branding, which means that these jerseys are likely to be discontinued. However, they are planning on keeping the throwback helmets and old-school 1970s jerseys.

5 New Orleans Saints

Saints Color Rush perfectly exemplifies a song and the colors of New Orleans' culture

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Here's another jersey that has historical ties to it. In this case, the New Orleans Saints jersey harkens back to their jersey's from the NFL's 75th anniversary season. The gold trimming on the white really makes the jersey pop, but it also reminds us of a certain ditty. That song, if you may be wondering, is "Gold on the Ceiling" by the Black Keys.

That and the classic Fleur-de-Lis are a perfect representation of the city of New Orleans. Not to mention the gold pattern forming a stripe in the center of the helmet is completely unique as well.

As for the most memorable game in these jerseys, there's really no other option except for the Christmas Day 2020 game against the Minnesota Vikings. And how would it not be memorable when their star running back, Alvin Kamara, finished the day by tying the NFL record with six rushing touchdowns in a game?

6 Baltimore Ravens

The Purple and Gold mesh well, and the new helmet adds some intrigue

Baltimore Ravens

Coming in at No. 6 on the list are the Baltimore Ravens. We really like how the purple and gold mesh nicely together on the jersey. It also provides a sneaky touch, giving a nod to Maryland's state flag, which gives it an extra plus. And with the newly introduced "Purple Rising" helmet, we think the helmet provides the final piece to bring it all together. It's been one of many successful alternates in Baltimore.

Ravens Records in Different Uniforms (including playoffs) Uniform Record Purple top/black pants 27-9 Black top/purple pants 4-0 White top/purple pants 13-7 Black top/black pants 19-6 Purple/purple Color Rush 4-2

Their most memorable game in these threads, although it ended in a loss, was an entertaining Week 15 match-up against the Green Bay Packers in 2021, in which then-backup QB Tyler Huntley tallied four touchdowns in a 31-30 defeat.

7 Pittsburgh Steelers

The old-school Black and Gold is a much better upgrade than their bumblebee jerseys

Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

What we like about the Pittsburgh Steelers Color Rush fit is the mix between history (the block numbers) and modern-day (the gold trim on the black backdrop). This almost seems like a blueprint for what most jerseys designs are going for these days. A blend of retro and modern. Here is one that is successful. The helmet could use a slight tweak, but it's still a very clean and solid jersey.

For a memorable game in this jersey, we go back to Christmas 2016 and the game dubbed "The Immaculate Extension." Antonio Brown made a catch and was being tackled by three rival Ravens in the waning moments of the game—but Brown stretched the ball over the line clearly enough for the refs to rule that Brown broke the plane for a touchdown, essentially clinching the AFC North title for the Steelers.

8 Cincinnati Bengals

The White Tiger may have lost a bit of its luster recently, but it's still a solid alternate

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Now, the Cincinnati Bengals' current Color Rush is inspired by the endangered white tiger. And it's fitting that this uniform is dubbed the "White Tiger." Now, recently, the Bengals added a white helmet to partner with this look.

Unfortunately, Cincinnati did away with these hats in favor of a "White Bengal" get-up in 2023, which is their alternate white helmet with their primary road white jerseys and white pants. We think that the Bengals should bring this Color Rush back. Maybe we're in the minority, but that's our stance.

For their most memorable game, it would have to be when they defeated the Steelers (when Pittsburgh wore their Color Rush jerseys) on Nov. 20, 2022, in a 37-30 road game in Pittsburgh. Joe Burrow threw for four touchdown passes in the game, three of them to running back Samaje Perine.

9 Los Angeles Chargers

A team that has fans seeing double the Color Rush

Why the Los Angeles Chargers cracked the top 10 is, like a few other teams on this list, their use of history in their Color Rush. Now, L.A. has two Color Rush options. Pictured above is the Royal Blue. They also have a dark navy blue, almost similar to midnight black, but they are 0-4 in those get-ups. That record dings their position quite a bit here. The royal blue ones are still nice though.

The most memorable game for the Royal Blue Color Rush attire was on December 13, 2020, when Michael Badgley hit a game-winning field goal from 43 yards out at the buzzer, sending the Chargers to a 20-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

10 Dallas Cowboys

The Arctic White is already providing some heat to the uniforms in Dallas

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys' current white Color Rush jerseys are based off some old uniforms from the early-to-mid 1990s when they had the big star logo on the shoulder of the jersey. It looks really cool. Recently, the team added a white helmet to dub this outfit the "Arctic Cowboy." And they've already found success with it.

For their most memorable game in these jerseys, we go back to a December 10, 2023 duel with their division rival Philadelphia Eagles, in which they drubbed the Birds 33-13 in front of a national audience on Sunday Night Football.

