Key Takeaways LSU boasts the best current crop of NFL wide receivers with Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson leading the way.

Alabama has sent several elite wideouts to the pros in recent years.

Ohio State could soon rise up the list with the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr., Garrett Wilson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba just getting started.

Few positions in sports are known for capturing headlines and causing drama as much as wide receiver. The new-age offense that features high-volume passing and takes advantage of a rule set that greatly favors offensive players has placed wide receivers at the forefront of the NFL landscape.

Teams that are lucky to have a franchise quarterback on their roster have the obligation of pairing their passer with a capable lead receiver. With so few premier receivers hitting free agency, most teams scour the NFL Draft for the optimal wideout.

While school of choice is far from the only factor in determining a prospect’s fit in the NFL, there are some programs that have proven to be much better at producing professional wide receivers. As of today, these are the best current WRUs in the game today.

1 LSU Tigers

LSU has a long list of dangerous receiving threats

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

LSU is the unequivocal present-day No. 1 WRU. In addition to the electric duo of Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals and Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings , who torched SEC secondaries during the Tigers’ 2019 title run, the school has solid depth.

Odell Beckham Jr. , currently with the Miami Dolphins , has made three Pro Bowls in his career, and DJ Chark , now with the Los Angeles Chargers , made the Pro Bowl with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.

Throw in New York Giants first-round pick Malik Nabers and Jaguars first-round selection Brian Thomas Jr. , and the Tigers have the young talent to hold onto this spot for the foreseeable future. The Tigers have a pedigree for producing athletes and multidimensional players, which can be seen in their wide receiver pool.

Chase and Jefferson are two of the hardest receivers to cover because they can win in multiple ways. Jefferson is a great separator and can force missed tackles after the catch, while Chase uses his athleticism to catch passes at all three levels and is capable of coming down with contested catches.

2 Alabama Crimson Tide

The Tide have several respectable receivers

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Alabama Crimson Tide unsurprisingly find themselves on another NFL U list, this time at wide receiver.

Alabama’s current cast of NFL wideouts includes Cleveland Browns teammates Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy , Heisman Trophy winner and Philadelphia Eagles star Devonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle of the Dolphins, recent Tennessee Titans signee Calvin Ridley, and Detroit Lions speedster Jameson Williams.

Additionally, John Metchie III , who missed his rookie season after being diagnosed with cancer, is back with the Houston Texans and was a second-round pick in 2022.

For years, Atlanta Falcons legend Julio Jones was regarded as the premier Alabama wide receiver and helped elevate the Tide’s standing as a WRU. As of now, though, Jones is unsigned, making him ineligible for this list. But even without him, there is undoubtedly enough talent to keep Alabama in the second spot.

3 Ohio State Buckeyes

The Buckeyes could be on the rise soon

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

At first glance, it may appear that the Ohio State Buckeyes’ receiver prowess is underrated, given their ranking. Perhaps a more comprehensive list that factors in pure talent and draft position would be kinder to the Buckeyes, who have had four wide receivers selected in the first round of the last three drafts.

However, this list has more to do with body of work rather than innate ability. With Michael Thomas , who was a force with the New Orleans Saints , currently unsigned, the most decorated Ohio State receiver currently on an NFL roster is likely Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders .

While he is a good receiver and made the Pro Bowl in 2022, McLaurin doesn’t make for a flashy headliner. It’s up to Arizona Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. , Chris Olave of the Saints, Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets , and Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks to propel the Buckeyes to a top-two spot.

Notably, the twitchy Wilson will be catching passes from Aaron Rodgers after dealing with Zach Wilson for his first two seasons, and Harrison Jr. was deemed by many to be a generational receiving talent. The skill is there; it’s now a matter of converting it into statistical output and critical acclaim.

4 USC Trojans

The Trojans have solid depth

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The USC Trojans have one of the deepest receiving groups in the NFL.

The group is led by Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Lions, who was a First-Team All-Pro in 2023. St. Brown is the perfect fit for the Detroit offense and can function as a high-volume target on the inside. Other USC products include Atlanta’s Drake London , Michael Pittman Jr. of the Indianapolis Colts' , and the Vikings’ Jordan Addison .

Pittman is coming off a career-best 1,152 receiving yards in 2023, and Addison posted 911 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in his rookie year. London has been underutilized in Atlanta, but with a new quarterback and coaching staff, he’s primed for a big 2024. The 2022 top-10 pick is nimble for his size and a strong possession receiver.

The Trojans could also use JuJu Smith-Schuster ’s 2018 Pro Bowl season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and his Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs to bolster their ranking. USC also has a claim to Robert Woods of the Texans, who is entering his 12th season in the NFL.

Most recently, Brenden Rice, the son of Jerry Rice, was taken in the seventh round of the 2024 draft by the Chargers. USC has a diverse group of wide receivers in the NFL, ranging from big-body boundary targets to grimy slot receivers. If Lincoln Riley has his way, the Trojans will become a wide receiver factory in short order.

5 Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss has two physical specimens at wide receiver in the NFL today

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The 2018 Ole Miss Rebels were a rather forgettable team, but they boasted two future Pro Bowl receivers in Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown and the Seahawks' DK Metcalf . Both were (and still are) physical specimens and impressed scouts throughout the pre-draft process with their combination of size and explosiveness.

Metcalf and Brown have made a total of five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. A few years after Metcalf and Brown departed, Elijah Moore was selected in the second round of the 2021 draft by the Jets. While Moore has underperformed so far, he’s young enough to resurrect his career.

Additionally, Jonathan Mingo , who is entering his second season with the Carolina Panthers , will look to have a breakout season and add to the lineage of Rebels receivers in the NFL.

Although Ole Miss isn’t the deepest when it comes to accomplished NFL receivers, it has enough star power in Brown and Metcalf to crack the top five.

