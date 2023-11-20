Highlights The NBA In-Season Tournament introduces new court designs to differentiate the games and add excitement.

The Indiana Pacers' aqua blue and yellow court design is fun and lively, and stands out among the rest.

The Sacramento Kings have the best-looking court with their regal gray and blue design for the tournament.

The NBA In-Season Tournament is underway, and it has certainly added interest to the regular season so far. Aside from the fact that teams are fighting for a new trophy, though, another thing that has caught the intrigue of fans is the new court designs introduced for the tournament.

Since the NBA In-Season Tournament games are included in the regular season, there’s a need to differentiate them in order for fans to easily identify them. As a solution, the league introduced new court designs to be used for tournament games, so everyone will know that the contest is part of the new competition.

And it’s safe to say the courts really pop out, thanks to the bold colors and stunning visuals that represent each team. While there are those that look horrendous, there are some that clearly stand out from the rest. With that said, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at all the court designs for the NBA In-Season Tournament and rank the top five among them.

Read more: NBA: Everything you need to know about the In-Season Tournament

5 Indiana Pacers

During the regular season, fans will see the familiar letter P right in the center of Gainbridge Fieldhouse as the Indiana Pacers host various teams around the league at home. Throughout the decades, Indy has seen its fair share of history unfold with the usual design adorning the home court the Pacers usually play on.

That changed when the Pacers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers for their first NBA In-Season Tournament game on November 3, though. Indiana debuted its brand new design for the In-Season Tournament. Most of the court was splashed with aqua blue, while the central part adorned with yellow. Right in the middle is the word “Indy,” which is done using a white and blue font scheme.

The end result is a fun and lively design for Indiana. Unlike other courts for the In-Season Tournament, fans watching the Pacers will certainly not have a hard time, as the court itself is looking good.

4 L.A. Clippers

As compared to the Pacers’ In-Season Tournament court design, the L.A. Clippers went with a cooler scheme. The Crypto.com Arena will come with a cool blue look with a darker shade and the word “Clips” in the middle.

By using a cooler shade of blue as the primary color, the Clippers’ In-Season Tournament court design ends up being very easy on the eyes. This is a far departure from their usual look, which consists of a round logo with a black, white, blue, and red scheme.

As compared to their typical court design, the one that will be used by the Clippers for the In-Season Tournament looks modern without going overboard. It has all the right colors and design elements to help the players stand out whenever they’re running up and down the court. The basketball on top of the letter “I” completes the overall look and elevates it to one of the best around the NBA.

To be fair, the Clips might want to consider using the court design in the future, considering how good it is.

3 Milwaukee Bucks

Take one look at the Milwaukee Bucks’ court design for the In-Season Tournament, and basketball fans may find out it has a lot going on. For starters, the cream and neon mint green color scheme is something that’s not seen too often. Add a dash of blue in the form of the Wisconsin state in the middle and the city’s name on both ends of the court, and there are certainly a handful of elements there.

The thing is, all of these design elements work well together. It can be the lightness of the cream shade used on the court and how it blends well with the green. The logo in the center isn’t distracting, and it helps complete the overall look of the court.

The blue on both ends of the court isn’t a detriment, either. Plus, the Fear the Deer phrase down below not only showcases the Bucks’ character but also serves as a warning to visiting teams not to take Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard lightly. In this regard, Milwaukee’s court design does the job for the In-Season Tournament fairly well.

Milwaukee and the NBA certainly did a great job mixing the elements for their court design without sacrificing the overall appeal.

2 Portland Trail Blazers

One look at the Portland Trail Blazers’ court for the In-Season Tournament, and fans will have no problem relating it to the Western Conference team. By using red — one of the team’s primary colors — predominantly on the court, the overall look ends up being a favorable one for the Rip City franchise.

And speaking of Rip City, the way it was laid out on the court’s center with a plaid design is the chef’s kiss that completes the look. The overall red scheme works well with the gold-colored trophy and the light cream strip in the middle, ending up with a result that looks good in person or when fans catch the Trail Blazers’ games on television.

Overall, it just really stands out and makes the Blazers different despite red being an oft-used color in the league.

1 Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings’ use of a gray and blue design for their In-Season Tournament court lives up to the team’s regal name. The base gray helps emphasize the central blue strip and the lion logo, making it stand out in the process.

The trophy elements in the middle and on both ends of the court look good and complete the overall design. With this color scheme, it’s pretty easy to imagine players from both teams running up and down the court, especially with the Kings, as their style of play focuses more on a faster pace than other squads in the league. All in all, Sacramento has the privilege of having the best-looking court for the upcoming tournament.

With the NBA’s In-Season Tournament starting, these court designs take center stage. Fans will surely have a new basketball experience to talk about as the competition rolls on.

Read more: Jaylen Brown right to slam in-season tournament courts