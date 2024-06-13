Highlights The Baltimore Ravens signed Derrick Henry to bolster their RB room.

The San Francisco 49ers feature Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, and Jordan Mason.

Miami Dolphins' Mostert, Achane, Wright, and Wilson lead one of the NFL's top rushing rooms.

NFL minicamps are underway for a number of teams, giving fans the opportunity to see their favorite players and even new faces from offseason additions ahead of camp. Some of the biggest storylines from around the league are coming from the running back groups.

The 2024 free agent class saw a lot of backs join new teams, changing the landscape for backfields in the NFL and where each of them rank.

Teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their running back rooms in big ways, adding big names in free agency at the position. Other teams, like the Dallas Cowboys, saw their star backs move on to new teams and were unable to fill the hole that was left.

The Ravens and Miami Dolphins are definitely in the conversation for the top backfield in the NFL, while some honorable mentions could be the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Seattle Seahawks. Here are the top five running back rooms in the NFL going into the 2024 season.

1 Baltimore Ravens

RBs: Derrick Henry, Keaton Mitchell, Justice Hill

After fielding the top ranked rushing offense in the NFL last year, finishing first in the league in rushing attempts and rushing yards, the Ravens made one of the biggest moves of the offseason, signing star running back Derrick Henry to a two-year, $16 million deal.

The Ravens also feature one of the best run-blocking offensive line units in the NFL (they finished sixth in the league in PFF's run-blocking grading system) something that is sure to help Henry return to form in 2024.

Backing up Henry is second-year back Keaton Mitchell, and veteran back Justice Hill. Mitchell showed flashes of immense potential in 2023, breaking off long runs and displaying game-breaking speed in Baltimore's offense.

Baltimore Ravens' RBs 2023 Stats Player Carries Rushing Yards Yards/Carry TDs Derrick Henry 280 1,167 4.2 12 Keaton Mitchell 47 396 8.4 2

The tandem of Henry and Mitchell is the perfect mix, with a bruising back and a home-run hitter on top of a solid veteran third-down back in Justice Hill. With Mitchell's potential and Henry's ceiling as one of the best running backs in the NFL, the Ravens claim the top spot in the running back room rankings ahead of 2024.

2 San Francisco 49ers

RBs: Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Jordan Mason

The San Francisco 49ers featured a successful rushing attack to pair with their elite passing game plan in 2023, finishing third in the NFL in rushing yards despite finishing eighth in carries in 2023.

The 49ers' running back room is led by the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year in Christian McCaffrey, who tallied over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and 21 total touchdowns last season.

McCaffrey is backed by a solid tandem in Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason, who combined for nearly 500 yards on 115 carries in 2023. Mitchell is far removed from his 963-yard rookie campaign, but can carve out a solid role as McCaffrey's backup with an increased workload in 2024.

San Francisco 49ers' RBs 2023 Stats Player Carries Rushing Yards Yards/Carry TDs Christian McCaffrey 272 1,459 5.4 14 Elijah Mitchell 75 281 3.7 2 Jordan Mason 40 206 5.2 3

San Francisco has solid depth in the running back room, but their talent is top-heavy with McCaffrey leading the way. Mitchell and Mason offer good veteran depth in the case of any injury, but will see limited action with McCaffrey's elite versatility as a runner and pass-catcher out of the backfield.

Expect the 49ers' running back room to pick up where they left off in 2023 and perform as one of the top rushing offenses in the NFL this season.

3 Miami Dolphins

RBs: Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, Jeff Wilson, Jaylen Wright

Despite battling through injury, the Miami Dolphins featured one of the most dynamic running back rooms in the NFL in 2023 with the rise of rookie De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert's first 1,000-yard campaign in his nine-year career.

Rounding out their room is veteran Jeff Wilson, who provided valuable depth when Achane and Mostert each battled injuries in 2023, and 2024 fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright, whose 4.38 speed makes him a perfect fit for this offense.

There were several keys to Miami's success as a rushing offense last season, the most prominent being Mostert's durability. The first-time Pro Bowler in 2023 led the NFL in rushing touchdowns and managed to stay healthy, appearing in at least 14 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in his career. Another big factor in Miami's successful rushing attack was an eye-popping rookie campaign from Achane.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: De'Von Achane became the first player in NFL history to rush for 100 yards and average 10 yards per carry in three straight games from Weeks 3 to 5 in 2023.

Despite only notching 103 carries in his rookie year, Achane had his eyes on the endzone with every carry, totaling 800 yards and averaging 7.8 yards per carry with eight touchdowns in 2023.

Miami Dolphins' RBs 2023 Stats Player Carries Rushing Yards Yards/Carry TDs Raheem Mostert 209 1,012 4.8 18 De'Von Achane 103 800 7.8 8 Jeff Wilson 41 188 4.6 0

With Miami's explosiveness and depth in the backfield, they will look to build on a top-ten rushing attack from 2023.

4 Detroit Lions

RBs: Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery

The Detroit Lions feature one of the most underrated rushing tandems in the NFL, with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs splitting time thanks to their complementary skill sets. The Lions enjoyed their best season in three decades, making it all the way to the NFC Championship in 2023.

Detroit boasted the fifth-highest scoring offense in the NFL, averaging 27.1 points per game, largely due to their running back duo, with both running backs totaling nearly 1,000 yards on the ground. In his first season in Detroit, Montgomery posted the second 1,000-yard campaign of his career to go with his 13 touchdowns.

Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs also enjoyed great success, earning a Pro Bowl nod with 1,261 scrimmage yards and 11 total touchdowns.

Detroit Lions' RBs Stats 2023 Player Carries Rushing Yards Yards/Game TDs David Montgomery 219 1,015 4.6 13 Jahmyr Gibbs 182 945 5.2 10

Both Lions backs are incredibly efficient and play off of each other's strengths in the backfield. With Gibbs' versatility as a receiver, Detroit boasts one of the most dynamic backfield tandems in the NFL, a unit that will look to help avenge a heartbreaking conference championship loss.

5 Atlanta Falcons

RBs: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier

One of the great young running back tandems in the NFL has the Atlanta Falcons looking to win the NFC South in 2023. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier share some similarities in the backfield, as they are both strong runners and are behind one of the top run-blocking offensive line units (seventh in PFF's run-blocking grade) in the NFL.

Though Robinson saw somewhat of a limited role in his rookie campaign last season, the former Texas Longhorn showed flashes of the generational talent that scouts raved about during Robinson's pre-draft analysis last year. Allgeier was a late-round gem for the Falcons as a rookie, notching 1,000 yards in 2022 and following that up with over 600 yards in year two.

Atlanta Falcons' RBs Stats 2023 Player Carries Rushing Yards Yards/Carry TDs Bijan Robinson 214 976 4.6 4 Tyler Allgeier 186 683 3.7 4

Atlanta's young running back tandem still has yet to reach their ceiling with Robinson going into his second season with Offensive Player of the Year honors on his mind and Allgeier entering year three in 2024. The Falcons' offseason additions to their passing attack should also take some pressure off the duo, as the pair will see much lighter defensive boxes thanks to the addition of Kirk Cousins under center.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.