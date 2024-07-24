Highlights Miami's Big Three led the Miami Heat to two championships in four years, dominating both regular and postseason play.

The Chicago Bulls trio of MJ, Pippen, and Rodman secured three straight championships during the 1990s.

San Antonio's Duncan, Ginobili, and Parker won four NBA championships in 14 years, marking a historic NBA trio.

Throughout the history of the NBA , there have been many teams who have put together a Big Three of All-Star players. By doing this, teams believed that it created the easiest path to a championship. In most cases, it did lead to championships and, in some cases, a dynasty.

In order for a Big Three to work, the three All-Stars needed to work well together in order to find success. In some cases, that did not work. The Brooklyn Nets are a prime example of a failed Big Three when they decided to team up Kevin Durant , James Harden and Kyrie Irving together, which eventually led to every one of them being traded within the next three seasons.

Just because three All-Stars playing together looks good on paper, it does not mean that they will develop the chemistry to compete for championships. For this list though, it did work out for each of these Big Threes, who led their teams to multiple championships and, in some cases, a dynasty.

Here are the top five Big Threes in NBA history.

Honorable Mention: Magic Johnson / Kareem Abdul-Jabbar /James Worthy - Los Angeles Lakers

5 LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh

Led the Miami Heat to two championships in four years

The 2010 NBA offseason was a good one for the Miami Heat . With Dwyane Wade already on the roster, Miami was already a good team, having made the playoffs the prior two seasons. After landing free agents LeBron James and Chris Bosh in the summer of 2010, the Heat went from being just a playoff team to an instant championship contender.

In the next four seasons, from 2010-11 to 2013-14, the Heat would become must-see television. The Miami Big Three led the Heat to 50 or more wins in three of the four seasons, including going 66-16 in 2012-13. James also won the NBA's MVP award twice over that span, in both 2011-12 and 2012-13.

Not only was Miami dominating the regular season, but also the postseason. The Heat reached the NBA Finals in all four years, winning back-to-back championships in 2011-12 and 2012-13 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs , respectively. James was named the Finals MVP both times.

Miami Heat Big Three Stats - 2010-11 to 2013-14 Category LeBron James Dwayne Wade Chris Bosh PPG 26.9 22.2 17.3 RPG 7.6 5.3 7.4 APG 6.7 4.7 1.6 SPG 1.7 1.6 0.9 BPG 0.7 0.9 1.0 FG% 54.3% 51.3% 50.9% 3P% 36.9% 28.9% 31.5%

Despite their success, Miami's Big Three split up after the 2013-14 season. James left in free agency, returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers . Wade stayed in Miami for two more seasons before having brief stints with the Chicago Bulls and the Cavaliers. He returned to the Heat to finish the final two seasons of his career. Bosh finished his career with the Heat, retiring after the 2016-17 season after missing it with a blood clot.

Miami's Big Three had a ton of success over their four years together, but not enough to rank higher on this list.

4 Bill Russell, Sam Jones, and Tom Heinsohn

Led the Boston Celtics to seven straight championships

The Boston Celtics were the most dominant team in the NBA during the late 1950s and 1960s. Led by head coach Red Auerbach and the Big Three of Bill Russell, Sam Jones, and Tom Heinsohn, Boston appeared in eight straight NBA Finals from 1957-58 to 1964-65. They lost the 1957–58 Finals, but went on to win the next seven straight behind the Big Three.

Russell was the most dominant of the trio, winning all five of his MVP awards over the span of Boston's Big Three era. He and Heinsohn had already won a championship in 1956-57 before the Celtics drafted Jones in 1957. After the Big Three was formed, they led Boston to 50 or more wins in every season except for their first one together in 1957-58, where they won 49 games and lost in the NBA Finals to the then St. Louis Hawks.

Over the next seven seasons, the Celtics and their Big Three would capture seven straight championships. Russell and Jones went on to win an eighth straight title in 1965-66 after Heinsohn retired after the 1964-65 season.

Boston Celtics Big Three Stats —1957-58 to 1964-65 Category Bill Russell Sam Jones Tom Heinsohn PPG 16.6 16.2 19.0 RPG 23.7 5.1 8.7 APG 4.1 2.3 2.1 FG% 44.4% 45.5% 40.6%

Russell went on to win eleven championships, the most in NBA history. Jones, meanwhile, had 10 of his own. Heinsohn finished his career with eight championships, which is tied for the third most in league history. All three players were eventually inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Celtics showed a level of dominance over those eight seasons that the NBA may never see again. In terms of championships, they are the most accomplished Big Three of all time.

3 Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green

Led the Golden State Warriors to four championships in twelve seasons

There is no question that the Golden State Warriors have been the most dominant NBA team over the last decade. Before drafting Draymond Green in 2012, the Warriors already had arguably the best shooting backcourt of all time in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the team. After adding Green in 2012, Golden State was ready to take the league by storm, and they did just that.

Over the next 12 seasons, the trio would lead the Warriors to four championships and six Finals appearances. They made the playoffs nine of the 12 seasons, missing the postseason in 2019-20 and 2020-21 after Thompson was forced to miss both years due to both an ACL and Achilles injury.

Their best season came in 2015-16, where they set the NBA record for wins in a season after going 73-9. Curry took home his second straight MVP award during the season as well. Unfortunately, they would also make history as the first team to blow a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals after doing so to James and the Cavaliers.

The next season, the trio would add a fourth star in Kevin Durant, who helped them win back-to-back championships in 2016-17 and 2017-18, both over the Cavaliers. While Durant did make the Warriors an even more dominant team, they were able to win another title in 2021-22 over the Boston Celtics sans KD.

Golden State Warriors Big Three Stats — 2012-13 to 2023-24 Category Stephen Curry Klay Thompson Draymond Green PPG 26.4 19.6 8.7 RPG 4.9 3.5 7.0 APG 6.5 2.3 5.6 SPG 1.5 0.9 1.3 FG% 47.3% 45.3% 45.2% 3P% 42.4% 41.3% 31.9%

With the Splash Brothers of Curry and Thompson providing the scoring, Green was the team's defensive anchor. The Warriors were the NBA's most dominant team during those twelve seasons, winning 50 or more games in seven years. After missing the playoffs in 2023-24, Golden State decided to let Thompson walk in free agency, where he joined the Dallas Mavericks . With Thompson gone, the Warriors Big Three and their dynasty have officially come to an end.

2 Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman

Led the Chicago Bulls to three championships in three seasons

The Chicago Bulls were the NBA's most dominant team of the 1990s. They had already won three straight titles from 1990-91 to 1992-93 with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Jordan retired in 1993 for two seasons before returning to the Windy City in 1995. With Pippen still on the Bulls and their addition of Dennis Rodman, Chicago was in a prime position to continue its dominance.

Over the next three seasons, the Bulls would win 50 or more games in every one of them. Jordan was the leader of the team, dominating the court every time he stepped foot on it. Pippen was a great second option to Jordan, while Rodman slotted in as a player who was a dominant defender and unbelievable rebounder.

In their first season together, the trio led Chicago to a then-NBA record for wins in a season after going 72-10. They went on to win the championship that season and the next two seasons, with Jordan winning Finals MVP all three years.

Chicago Bulls Big Three Stats — 1995-96 to 1997-98 Category Michael Jordan Scottie Pippen Dennis Rodman PPG 29.6 19.7 5.2 RPG 6.1 6.2 15.3 APG 4.0 5.8 2.8 SPG 1.9 1.8 0.6 FG% 48.2% 46.4% 45.2%

After the 1997-98 season, Chicago's Big Three split up, ending one of the most dominant trios in NBA history.

Jordan retired for the second time, before returning in 2001 with the Washington Wizards . Pippen was traded to the Houston Rockets before being dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers the following year. Pippen did return to the Bulls in 2003 and retired after the season.

Rodman was released by Chicago and signed with the L.A. Lakers before retiring with the Dallas Mavericks in 2000.

It is hard to believe that Chicago decided to end their Big Three after three-peating once again, and it leaves many to wonder how many more titles they would have won if they stuck together. That will never be known, but their dominance throughout 1990s will never be forgotten.

1 Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker

Led the San Antonio Spurs to four championships in 14 years

The San Antonio Spurs Big Three of Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker will go down as the best trio in NBA history. The three played 14 seasons together, bringing four championships to the Alamo City during that span. Their dominance for over a decade made the Spurs a powerhouse in the NBA during that time.

Duncan had already won a championship in 1998-99 with David Robinson before Parker and Ginobili joined the fray. The Spurs selected Ginobili 57th overall in the 1999 NBA Draft. They selected Parker 28th overall two years later in the 2001 draft. When Ginobili finally joined the Spurs in 2002, they were ready to dominate the NBA.

They won their first of four championships together that same season behind the trio and Robinson, who retired after the season. With the Spurs' coaching staff led by Gregg Popovich able to develop Parker and Ginobili into all-time greats, the Spurs changed their identity from having two big men dominating the paint to having a free-flowing offense.

San Antonio Spurs Big Three Stats — 2002-03 to 2015-16 Category Tim Duncan Manu Ginobili Tony Parker PPG 17.7 14.0 17.1 RPG 10.4 3.7 2.9 APG 3.0 4.0 6.0 SPG 0.7 1.4 0.9 FG% 50.4% 45.0% 49.8%

In 14 seasons, the Spurs won more than 50 games in every one of them. This led to the Spurs' trio winning a total of 575 games together, the most by any trio in NBA history.

With Duncan being the main option, it allowed Parker to run the offense as the point guard. Meanwhile, Ginobili became one of the best sixth men in NBA history. With these three together, they went on to make five Finals appearances, winning four titles in fourteen seasons while dominating the NBA.

In the 2015-16 campaign, the Spurs went 67-15, setting the franchise record for wins in a season. Unfortunately, their season ended in the Western Conference Semi-Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

During the 2016 offseason, Duncan retired, ending the trio's dominant run. After Duncan retired, Ginobili finished his career with San Antonio in 2018, while Parker rounded out his career with an odd year with the Charlotte Hornets in 2019.

All three have been inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame alongside coach Popovich. The Spurs' run of winning 50 or more games for fourteen straight seasons may never be matched, along with the loyalty of their Big Three. Because of the trio, San Antonio has become one of the NBA's most historic franchises, while its Big Three ranks at the top of the best trios in NBA history.