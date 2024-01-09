Highlights The Carolina Panthers under owner David Tepper rank among the least attractive job openings in NFL history.

Despite being overshadowed by the Rams and having a mediocre owner, the Los Angeles Chargers are the most attractive job opening due to their talented quarterback, Justin Herbert.

Surprise firings of Pete Carroll and Mike Vrabel have left enticing openings in Seattle and Tennessee.

As the NFL coaching carousel continues to spin, teams will fight tooth and nail, looking for the best coaching candidates to lead their franchises. In football, a great coach can make more of a difference than maybe any other sport. Just ask the Houston Texans. They went from a moribund, deflated organization to an up-and-coming playoff team thanks in large part to the hiring of top-flight candidate, DeMeco Ryans.

Of course, top coaches enjoy their pick of the litter and will likely pass on less than appealing offers, like working for Carolina Panthers owner David ‘Typhoid’ Tepper. Here are the most attractive job openings that could attract a life-altering head coach.

7 Carolina Panthers: 2023 record (2-15)

Possibly the least attractive job in NFL history

If cleaning port-a-potties earned as much as NFL head coaching, a lot of people might opt for poop duties over working with Tepper. If a billionaire is so petulant that they throw their drink at an opposing fan, can you imagine how they treat someone who works for them?

Problematic behavior aside, the Panthers are 31-67 with zero playoff appearances in the six seasons since Tepper took over. He most likely ignored the wishes of actual football people to draft Bryce Young over C.J. Stroud, fired every coach he’s hired halfway through the season, and then attempted NOT to pay at least one of those coaches his severance.

The Panthers also announced on Monday that they would be parting ways with general manager Scott Fitterer, who had been in the position since 2021.

Throw in a failed practice facility that ended with a $100 million bankruptcy settlement along with half a built edifice, and you’ve got the makings of a new belt holder for the worst owner in sports. No wonder they've requested to interview a whopping nine head coaching candidates already. The more shots you take, the more likely you hit one, right? And oh, by the way, it’s one of the worst rosters in football. Sound good?

6 Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 record (8-9)

About as attractive as a Mark Davis haircut

It’s the Raiders plus Las Vegas, but that’s about where the selling points end besides Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby. Since 2011, when the younger Davis took over the team, a head coach hasn’t lasted more than three seasons.

In 13 years, they’ve amassed a record of 87-124 with just two winning campaigns and two playoff appearances. The nepo baby with the “Dumb and Dumber” haircut infamously has the least amount of money in the NFL, which affects the team's prospects in free agency. However, the move to Las Vegas appears to have helped buoy their cash flow.

Reports indicate the Raiders' interest in Michigan's National Champion head coach Jim Harbaugh, but whether the feeling is mutual feels highly unlikely.

The roster isn’t particularly talented, lacks even a glimmer of hope for a franchise QB, and the team hasn’t been relevant in a positive sense since Davis took over. But other than that, it’s great.

5 Tennessee Titans: 2023 record (6-11)

A surprising opening from a newly unpredictable owner

After the Titans fired Mike Vrabel, a new coach will clearly face very high expectations. Based on the roster, it’s hard to see how most coaches could do a better job than their predecessor. Will Levis did show some flashes this season, which gives them a glimmer of hope for the future.

They are also slated to have the most cap space in free agency this summer, according to Over the Cap. However, NFL free agency often leads to disappointing results. Teams generally don’t let their best players even reach free agency, and when they do, they often come with shocking sticker prices.

Looking at the Titans roster, one might think it’s time to take a step back, but obviously, the ownership disagrees. Often, an owner with unrealistic expectations can be the worst nightmare for a prospective coach. General manager Ran Carthon will definitely have his hands full rebuilding this roster and finding a new head coach.

4 Atlanta Falcons: 2023 record (7-10)

A loaded roster lacking a quarterback

The Atlanta Falcons lack the grandeur of one of the premiere franchises or an elite quarterback. However, they do own a fleet of offensive weapons to make any coach drool. Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson rank among the best set of skill players in the entire league.

They also roster defensive playmakers like defensive tackle David Onyemata and safety Jessie Bates III. After a few years of careful rebuilding, the Falcons have kept a clean cap sheet that will allow them to go out and fill their lingering holes if they can find the right head coach.

Obviously, finding a quarterback to tie it all together sours what’s otherwise a very tempting job opening. Some teams go decades without finding a franchise QB, and until Atlanta solves that glaring issue, they’ll continue to disappoint.

3 Washington Commanders: 2023 record (4-13)

A new owner breathes new life

The Washington Commanders' sudden boost in ranking here speaks to the insidious effect that Dan Synder represented in the franchise. No great coaching candidates wanted anything to do with one of the most revered organizations in all of America after Synder relegated them to the gutter of the sports landscape.

Not only did they swap out one of the worst owners in sports history, but they replaced him with one of the most capable. Josh Harris, who recently took control of the Philadelphia 76ers, stands among the best owners in the NBA. A forward-looking steward who hires good people and allows them to do their jobs. He is also the managing partner for the NHL's New Jersey Devils.

The practical midseason trades of pass rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat epitomize his shrewd understanding of what needs to be done. The entire franchise desperately required a reset; arming themselves with extra draft capital improved the attractiveness of the job exponentially.

Now, a new general manager and head coach—who will be handpicked by a couple of seasoned talent identifiers in former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers and former Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman—can come into a secure situation while restoring a tentpole organization to its former glory. The number two pick in this year's NFL Draft also means that whoever takes the job can handpick his quarterback of the future.

2 Seattle Seahawks: 2023 record (9-8)

A well-oiled machine in the Pacific Northwest

After another surprising coaching change, one of the most stable jobs in the NFL becomes available. Since 1999, just three men have coached the Seattle Seahawks. Only the Steelers, Ravens, and Patriots can boast that level of continuity.

Pete Carroll also left the team in a good place, though he is expected to remain with the Seahawks in an advisory role. One would think that the 72-year-old, who held the job for 14 years, will be involved in the hiring process for his successor as well.

The offense enjoys a fleet of weapons for Geno Smith to throw to, while the defense has also acquired a number of talented playmakers, especially in the secondary. The division remains one of the toughest in football, but they should find a suitable replacement thanks to how well the organization is run.

One name that has already been floated is Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who is reportedly a "strong candidate" for the opening, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Quinn coached under Carroll in Seattle in 2010 and again in 2013-2014, when the pair constructed the iconic 'Legion Of Boom' defense that led them to two Super Bowl appearances and one win.

1 Los Angeles Chargers: 2023 record (5-12)

Justin Herbert, enough said

Their role as the Rams' estranged stepbrother in Los Angeles paired with the fact that they're saddled with a mediocre owner like Dean Spanos might seem like this job is a tough sell, but the Los Angeles Chargers remain the most attractive job opening by far.

Nothing sinks or swims the prosperity of an NFL organization like a potential All-Pro quarterback. Smart head coaches attach themselves to elite QBs like Hollywood directors do with the best actors. It’s the smartest survival strategy. And great quarterbacks are even harder to find.

Justin Herbert persists as the most untapped resource in the NFL. He’s like if Super Mario worked as a reality TV plumber rather than one of the most iconic figures in entertainment. Head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco squandered Herbert’s cheap rookie contract with an invisible defense and a porous offensive line.

If they hired Mike McDaniel rather than Staley, we’d probably be talking about Herbert in the same class as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson. The Chargers’ number one goal should be hiring a head coach who can unleash Herbert in the same way Todd Monken created a monster in Jackson this year.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.