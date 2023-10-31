Highlights Lionel Messi won 2023 the Ballon d'Or for a record eighth time, solidifying his status as one of football's greatest legends.

Erling Haaland finished second in the vote, despite his impressive achievements with Manchester City last season.

The race for the Ballon d'Or is wide open, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi past their prime and potential for new contenders like Jude Bellingham to emerge.

In 2023, Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or for a record eighth time! The 36-year-old received the award off the back of an unforgettable year in which he finally won the World Cup with Argentina. Erling Haaland was his closest competitor but wasn't able to win the accolade for the first time in his career. He instead finished second in the vote despite having won the treble with Manchester City last season.

At the age of 36 and now playing in MLS with Inter Miami, it feels as though Messi is unlikely to add a ninth to his collection. What's more Cristiano Ronaldo has not won the award since 2017, so he's unlikely to win it next year after a season with Al-Nassr – although you can't entirely rule out either legend just yet. For the first time in years, then, it truly feels as though the race is wide open for anyone to come in and claim the Ballon d'Or.

In the past, the award was based on the performance of footballers across a calendar year. However, this time around – for the second time in the history of the award – the votes were based on the results of the season. So, most recently, Messi won for his efforts starting on 1 August 2022 and ending on 31 July 2023. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has listed their power ranking for the top 15 most likely candidates for the 2024 Ballon d'Or going off how well they've performed up to this point in the current campaign.

Ranking factors

Goals scored

Assists

Clean sheets (if defensive-minded)

Trophies won

Trophies challenging for

Big moments in 2023/24

General form

15 Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr and Portgual

As mentioned before, it's extremely unlikely that Ronaldo is in the running for the next Ballon d'Or. After all, he didn't even make the final 30 shortlist the time around. But still, it would be foolish to ever rule out the five-time winner completely.

After all, he has actually enjoyed a very first year in the ever-strengthening Saudi Pro League season, having bagged 44 goals for Al-Nassr throughout 2023. What's more, he continues to score goals for Portugal – netting 10 times for his nation over the year. This tally of 54 strikes means he scored more goals in 2023 than any other player. If he can lead his nation to glory at Euro 2024, he may yet be an outside shot at the award.

Cristiano Ronaldo for Al-Nassr in 2023/24 Games 32 Goals 29 Assists 11

14 Lionel Messi

Inter Miami and Argentina

Much like Ronaldo, Messi is another ageing great who may well be past their prime but could potentially keep themselves in the running with another brilliant season. The former Barcelona man scored 11 goals and five assists in his first 14 Inter Miami outings, also winning the Leagues Cup before the season ended (the 2024 MLS season did not start until February).

On top of that, he will hope to win more silverware with Argentina in the summer as they look to defend their Copa América title. And while he probably won't be in the running in the weeks leading up to the ceremony, right now Messi is the reigning champion so deserves his spot in the top 15. He also tipped two names picks as possible future winners, telling the press:

“This Ballon d’Or is a gift for all of Argentina. But, I don’t want to forget Haaland or Mbappe, who had a great year, spectacular, and in the coming years they will win this award. The level never goes down, I’ve been lucky to be here for many years. I want to give special mention to all those people who were happy that Argentina were world champion."

Messi at Inter Miami in 2024 Games 5 Goals 5 Assists 2

13 Declan Rice

Arsenal and England

It's not often that you get a £100m signing where everybody agrees that was good value for money. But Rice has been so good for Arsenal, it almost feels as though they underpaid for the former West Ham United star.

Not only has he brought steel to the middle of the park for Mikel Arteta's side, Rice has also delivered more goals and assists than ever before in his career. The Englishman has been vital to the club's domestic and European exploits, as they have made the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2010.

Declan Rice for Arsenal in 2023/24 Games 39 Goals 6 Assists 7 Clean sheets 15

12 Bukayo Saka

Arsenal and England

Saka is having a special season for the Gunners and tops the charts for both goals (16) and assists (15) amongst his teammates. The Englishman's quality has Arsenal looking capable of winning a first league title since 2004, while he's also tearing up the Champions League with seven goal contributions in his first seven games at that level.

He may still only be 22 years old but he has already established himself as one of the best wingers in the world. If he can lead Arteta's men to a major trophy this season, he will surely have to be considered as an outside shot for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Bukayo Saka for Arsenal in 2023/24 Games 37 Goals 16 Assists 15

11 Phil Foden

Manchester City and England

With Kevin De Bruyne spending most of the season out injured, Foden has really stepped up in his place. The Manchester City academy product has won plenty of titles before with the club, but often acting as one of many stars in a stacked team.

If City can win the Premier League this term, however, this would feel like the first title Foden had delivered as the main man. With more success potentially on the cards in the Champions League and FA Cup too – not to mention the Euros – this could be a season to remember for the 23-year-old.

Phil Foden for Manchester City in 2023/24 Games 41 Goals 18 Assists 10

10 Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan and Argentina

Going purely off league form so far in the 2023/24 season, there are very few across the globe who are playing better football than Martinez right now. With 23 Serie A goals and four assists to his name in 25 outings, he has helped Inter Milan race ahead of the chasing pack with a league title looking certain already.

Unfortunately, though, it was his woeful penalty miss that sent Inter crashing out of the Champions League, and so he drops a few places in these rankings. Despite that, if he does win more silverware at club level and can bring success to Argentina at Copa America, the 26-year-old could be in with an outside shot here.

Lautaro Martinez for Inter Milan in 2023/24 Games 36 Goals 26 Assists 5

9 Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid and France

Griezmann is one of the most talented footballers in the modern game and has been for some time now, but never seems to quite get the recondition he deserves. Having become Atletico Madrid's all-time top scorer during the 2023/24 season, it's time he gets his flowers.

The Frenchman is so often the creative spark in Diego Simeone's team and it was his goal that got Atletico back on track just when they looked set to be knocked out of the Champions League last 16 tie with Inter. When ranking footballers on pure ability and technical grace, there's every argument to suggest Griezmann is the very best in Europe right now.

Antoine Griezmann for Atletico Madrid in 2023/24 Games 37 Goals 19 Assists 7

8 Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid and Brazil

With just six goals and four assists to his name in the opening 14 games of the season, it wasn't quite the blistering start to a campaign we'd expect of Vinicius Jr at Real Madrid but injuries played their part in slowing his momentum. He's been able to stay fit of late, though, and as we reach the business end of the season the Brazilian looks set to deliver the goods when it matters most.

Last year, he scored 23 times and provided 21 assists in 55 outings for Los Blancos, earning a sixth-place finish in the 2023 Ballon d'Or rankings. If he can reach similar numbers but also bring La Liga and Champion League joy to Madrid, he could rank even higher this time around. A hat-trick vs Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final certainly hasn't hurt his cause.

Vinicius Junior for Real Madrid in 2023/24 Games 27 Goals 16 Assists 8

7 Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool and Netherlands

It's Jurgen Klopp's final season at Anfield and Van Dijk seems desperate to make it a special one. It wasn't that long ago that many felt as though the Dutchman had peaked and his levels had dropped following his ACL injury in late 2020. They appear to have spoken too soon, however.

Indeed, the 32-year-old has been back to his imperious best this term and he is undoubtedly the finest defender in the Premier League right now. Van Dijk netted the winner in the League Cup final and if he can add more trophies to his cabinet before this season is done, he should be in contention for the game's biggest individual award.

Virgil van Dijk for Liverpool in 2023/24 Games 26 Goals 4 Assists 2 Clean sheets 13

6 Rodri

Manchester City and Spain

In the most recent Ballon d'Or rankings, Rodri came in at fifth but there is an argument to suggest he should have finished higher. After all, he may well be the most important player for Manchester City.

Indeed, seeing as they've lost every Premier League game he's missed this term if you do the maths. He's potentially more important to Pep Guardiola than Haaland. With that being the case, the Spaniard could easily enter the top three next term should he have another fantastic season with the European champions – which is already proving to be the case, as his side have already won the Club World Cup.

Rodri for Manchester City in 2023/24 Games 36 Goals 7 Assists 10 Clean sheets 12

5 Erling Haaland

Manchester City and Norway

There are plenty who felt as though Haaland should have been crowned the winner of the 2023 Ballon d'Or this October but even his 52 goals in all competitions – as City won the Treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup – weren't enough to pip Messi to the post.

He did at least win the Gerd Muller Trophy for best goalscorer and with the now Argentine probably out of the way, Haaland is a front-runner for next year's award. However, he's not quite performing at his goal-every-game standard this term, so he doesn't rank any higher on our lift for now. But more trophies feel inevitable for Man City later on in the season, so you can't rule out the Norwegian just yet.

Erling Haaland for Manchester City in 2023/24 Games 33 Goals 29 Assists 6

4 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool and Egypt

Klopp has his team back to their best this season and unsurprisingly Salah is at the very heart of that. He has delivered time and time again for the Reds and looks as though he could lead Liverpool to a historical season. After all, having already won the League Cup, the Anfield outfit are still in with a shot at landing a quadruple.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 2024, Mohamed Salah became the first player in Liverpool’s 131-year history to score 20+ goals across all competitions in seven consecutive seasons.

The only thing that is working against Salah is that the Reds are playing in the Europa League this term. Even if the Egyptian wins that competition, it won't quite make the same waves as a few good performances in the latter stages of the Champions League would. His inability to impress at the African Cup of Nations due to injury will also work against him. But if Klopp leaves Liverpool with a quadruple or a treble, his star man may have done enough to seal a Ballon d'Or.

Mohamed Salah at Liverpool in 2023/24 Games 31 Goals 20 Assists 13

3 Harry Kane

Bayern Munich and England

Having finally left Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, the prospect of winning silverware for the first time in his career suddenly looked to be a realistic goal for Kane but Bayern Munich look set to miss out on the Bundesliga, which may well cost the 30-year-old a shot at the Ballon d'Or.

On a personal level, life in Bavaria has been good to him so far, with Kane breaking all sorts of records with his goals – which include that ridiculous strike from the halfway line against Darmstadt. He is the best goalscorer in Europe right now, so deserves his lofty position on this list but might need a Champions League medal to rise any higher at the end of the season.

Harry Kane for Bayern Munich in 2023/24 Games 34 Goals 36 Assists 11

2 Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain and France

In a weird way, it feels a little bit surprising that Mbappe doesn't have a Ballon d'Or to his name already. He won the World Cup in 2018, and then netted a hat-trick in the 2022 final as France fell just short at the final hurdle against Argentina last winter in Qatar.

On top of that, he has consistently blasted in goals and won titles in his homeland with Paris Saint-Germain. And yet, and yet... it feels as though the young winger may need to fire his team to glory in the Champions League if he is to win the Ballon d'Or this time around. On that front, he at least scored three goals in the last 16 (4-1 aggregate) win over Real Sociedad. What's more, he has already claimed his first silverware of the season, bagging a wonderful goal as PSG beat Toulouse 2-0 in the Trophee des Champions final.

Kylian Mbappe for PSG in 2023/24 Games 35 Goals 34 Assists 7

1 Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid and England

If we are going off the amount of headlines made this season, then you can look no further than Bellingham. After the 20-year-old made a big summer move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid, it would have been understandable if it took him some time to settle in. But, of course, we aren't just talking about any normal footballer.

No, we are talking about Bellingham: the boy from Birmingham who arrived in Spain and took on the number five shirt for Los Blancos as if it was his birthright. The winner of the 2023 Kopa Trophy (given to the world's best young player) has scored so regularly in Madrid – including that match-winning brace against rivals Barcelona on his Clasico debut – Cristiano Ronaldo might one day have to be worried about his records with the club. La Liga is looking likely and with Carlo Ancelloti and co into the Champions League quarters, glory could be on the horizon for Jude.

Jude Bellingham for Real Madrid in 2023/24 Games 31 Goals 20 Assists 9