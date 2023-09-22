Highlights The 2018-19 Toronto Raptors made history by winning their first-ever NBA championship, propelled by Kawhi Leonard's iconic buzzer-beater and the collective effort of the entire team.

The 2022-23 Denver Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokić, dominated the league and validated Jokić as one of the league's premier talents, culminating in their first championship win.

The 2012-13 Miami Heat, with the iconic "Big Three" of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, showcased star power and clutch performances, with Ray Allen's historic three-pointer changing the narrative around superteams.

We have seen some of the best NBA teams of all time in the last decade. From unprecedented upsets to the rise of new dynasties, the league has offered a plethora of unforgettable moments in recent years. But when it comes to the pinnacle of success, winning an NBA championship remains the ultimate goal for every franchise. While many teams have come close, only a select few have achieved this feat in grand style.

We've ranked the top-five NBA championship teams of the last 10 years, evaluating them based on their performance, star power, and overall impact on the game.

5 2018-19 Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors etched their name in the annals of NBA history by capturing their first-ever championship in 2019. Finishing the regular season with an impressive 58-24 record, the Raptors secured the second seed in the Eastern Conference. While their regular-season performance was noteworthy, it was their playoff run that truly set them apart.

The team was spearheaded by Kawhi Leonard, who had a single-season stint with the Raptors. Leonard had a solid regular season but turned into an absolute juggernaut in the playoffs. His iconic buzzer-beater in Game 7 of the second round against the Philadelphia 76ers not only sealed the series, but also cemented Leonard as an NBA Playoffs legend. The clutch moment propelled the Raptors into the Eastern Conference finals and eventually to their first NBA title.

Complementing Leonard were All-Star Kyle Lowry and a cadre of highly effective role players including Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol, Fred VanVleet, and Serge Ibaka. Each player brought a unique skill set that contributed to the team's overall success. With a playoff record of 16-8, the Raptors showcased their resilience and ability to perform under pressure.

What makes that Raptors squad truly memorable is their collective effort and the emergence of unsung heroes at crucial junctures. Whether it was Siakam's scoring, Lowry's playmaking, or VanVleet's timely three-pointers, every player had a role in their historic run. This team not only won a championship, but also united a nation, proving that basketball had found a home in the North.

4 2022-23 Denver Nuggets

The 2022-23 Denver Nuggets, led by MVP candidate Nikola Jokić, were an absolute force to be reckoned with. Finishing the regular season with a stellar 53-29 record, they claimed the top spot in the Western Conference. The Nuggets' roster was a well-oiled machine, featuring key players like Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon, all of whom complemented Jokić's versatile skill set seamlessly.

Their playoff run was nothing short of dominant, boasting a remarkable 16-4 record. The Nuggets made quick work of some of the league's most formidable opponents. They defeated the Phoenix Suns, led by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, in a hard-fought six-game series. But what truly turned heads was their sweep of the LeBron James and Anthony Davis-led Los Angeles Lakers. The Nuggets capped off their incredible run by conquering the Miami Heat in the Finals in just five games.

What sets the 2022-23 Nuggets apart is not just their impeccable team chemistry, but also the validation of Jokić as one of the league's premier talents. After earning two MVP awards but falling short of the ultimate prize, Jokić was finally able to capture his first championship, silencing any doubters who questioned his ability to lead a team to the pinnacle of NBA success. This victory not only showcased his individual brilliance, but also epitomized the essence of team basketball, making the Nuggets' championship win a masterclass in modern NBA play.

3 2012-13 Miami Heat

The 2012-13 Miami Heat were the epitome of star power and dominance in the NBA. Led by the iconic 'Big Three' of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, the Heat finished the regular season with an astounding 66-16 record, the best in the league. LeBron James was crowned the league's MVP, and the team was riding high on the momentum of a championship win from the previous season.

Their playoff journey was completed with a 16-7 record. The Heat faced a formidable San Antonio Spurs team in the Finals, led by the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili. The series reached a dramatic climax in Game 6, where Ray Allen's clutch three-pointer in the dying seconds forced overtime and eventually led to a Miami win. This shot is etched in NBA history as one of the most iconic NBA Finals moments ever.

The Heat's championship run was more than just a showcase of their star-studded roster; it was a defining moment in NBA history that changed the narrative around superteams and clutch performances. Ray Allen's iconic three-pointer in Game 6 not only saved the Heat's season, but also solidified the legacy of the 'Big Three'.

2 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers

The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers were a testament to resilience, leadership, and the sheer will to win. Finishing the regular season with the best record in the Eastern Conference at 57-25, the team was led by the formidable trio of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love. While their regular-season performance was strong, it was their playoff run that etched their names in NBA history.

The Cavaliers breezed through the early rounds of the playoffs, sweeping their first two opponents before defeating the Toronto Raptors 4-2 to advance to the NBA Finals. There, they faced a seemingly insurmountable challenge: the Golden State Warriors, who had just set an NBA record with a 73-9 regular-season finish and were led by the league's first-ever unanimous MVP, Stephen Curry. Down 3-1 in the series and heading back to Oracle Arena for Game 5, the Cavaliers were widely considered to be on the brink of defeat.

However, what transpired next was nothing short of miraculous. LeBron James orchestrated one of the greatest comebacks in NBA history, leading the Cavaliers to win three consecutive games, including a decisive Game 7 at Oracle Arena. This victory not only secured Cleveland's first-ever NBA championship, but also shattered the myth of invincibility surrounding the Warriors.

1 2016-17 Golden State Warriors

The 2016-17 Golden State Warriors were a basketball phenomenon, a team that redefined what it meant to be dominant in the NBA. Coming off a historic 73-win season that ended in Finals disappointment, the Warriors made a seismic move by signing Kevin Durant. This addition transformed them into one of the greatest superteams the league has ever seen, featuring a star-studded lineup of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green.

With a regular-season record of 67-15, the Warriors were already a force to be reckoned with. However, it was their playoff performance that truly set them apart. They steamrolled through the postseason with a staggering 16-1 record, culminating in an NBA Finals victory. Kevin Durant was named Finals MVP, and the team's run is widely regarded as one of the greatest playoff conquest in NBA history.

The Warriors didn't just win a championship; they ushered in the 'superteam era' of the NBA. Their unparalleled dominance forced other franchises to rethink their strategies, pushing them to assemble their own superteams in an attempt to compete. With an almost perfect playoff record and a roster featuring some of the league's best talent, the Warriors set a new benchmark for excellence and changed the competitive landscape of the NBA for years to come.

