The NBA has seen an array of talent enter the league through its annual draft, with some years presenting a gold mine of future Hall of Famers and perennial All-Stars. The significance of a robust draft class extends beyond the rookie season, as it often shapes the league's competitive landscape for years to come.

A single draft class can alter the fortunes of several franchises, usher in new rivalries, and even redefine the style of basketball played. This article dives into the top 10 NBA draft classes of all-time, shedding light on the players who emerged as game-changers, the depth of talent procured, and the lasting legacy imprinted on the NBA's illustrious history.

10 2011 NBA Draft





This draft was notable for the Cleveland Cavaliers' No. 1 overall pick, Kyrie Irving, who quickly became a key player in the league. Besides Irving, the draft was rich in talent, producing players like Jonas Valančiūnas, Kemba Walker, Klay Thompson, Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Vučević, Jimmy Butler, and Isaiah Thomas, each of whom made significant contributions to their respective teams.

The draft was known for its depth of talent that went beyond the high-profile picks. For instance, Butler and Thomas were selected towards the end of the first and second rounds respectively, yet they rose to stardom, defying their draft positions. The 2011 draft class had a blend of skilled point guards, sharpshooters, and versatile forwards, which added a unique flavor to the NBA's competitive landscape.

Kyrie Irving - NBA Career Statistics 2011-Present Points 23.4 Rebounds 3.9 Assists 5.7 Field goal % 47.2 3-point field goal % 39.1

Moreover, the draft had a touch of international flavor, with Valančiūnas and Vučević among others, broadening the league's global appeal. This draft was also notable as it marked the end of an era for the New Jersey Nets, who made their final draft appearance before relocating to Brooklyn, New York.

The 2011 draft is often hailed as one of the most loaded drafts in NBA history, with seven players making it to at least two All-Star games and six being selected to at least one All-NBA Team.

9 2018 NBA Draft





The 2018 NBA Draft, conducted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, welcomed a new generation of talent into the league. The first overall pick was Deandre Ayton, selected by the Phoenix Suns, whose promise as a dominant center was recognized instantly. However, it was Luka Dončić and Trae Young who quickly emerged as the stars of this draft class, with Dončić going on to earn the most win shares among his peers, a testament to his profound impact on the court​​.

Additionally, the draft was enriched by the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jaren Jackson Jr, and Michael Porter Jr., each of whom has shown flashes of brilliance in their young careers. The latter was a notable pick by the Denver Nuggets, and his rise has significantly bolstered the Nuggets' contention status​.

Moreover, the 2018 draft class has already produced four All-Stars, an indication of the high-caliber talent it introduced to the NBA. As these players continue to develop and reach their prime, the 2018 NBA Draft could be looked back upon as a pivotal moment that brought forth the league's new wave of stars.

8 1987 NBA Draft





The 1987 NBA Draft, convened on June 22 in New York City, stands as a remarkable chapter in NBA history, ushering in players who would leave indelible marks on the game. Among the draftees were two future members of the NBA 50 Greatest Players list, David Robinson and Scottie Pippen, showcasing the exemplary talent this draft bore. Moreover, Reggie Miller, a pick who later found his name on the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, epitomized the enduring legacy of this draft class.

Robinson, known as "The Admiral," had a stellar NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs from 1989 to 2003. He was a 10-time All-Star, 2-time NBA Champion, and won the MVP award in 1995. Robinson was also a dominant defensive player, earning eight All-Defensive Team selections and winning the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award in 1992. His remarkable career led to his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.

Pippen, a key figure in the Chicago Bulls' dynasty of the 1990s, earned six NBA championship rings alongside Michael Jordan. His NBA journey from 1987 to 2004 saw him selected for seven All-Star games and earning a place on ten All-Defensive Teams, showcasing his two-way prowess. Pippen was also a part of the "Dream Team," the U.S. basketball team that dominated the Barcelona Olympics in 1992. His illustrious career was crowned with an induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010, cementing his legacy as one of the game's greatest forwards.

7 2014 NBA Draft

The 2014 NBA Draft featured the Cavaliers selecting Andrew Wiggins first overall, who was later traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a deal that sent Kevin Love to Cleveland. This draft was also highlighted by the selections of Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid, Aaron Gordon, Julius Randle, and Zach LaVine, among others, showcasing the depth and potential star power of this class​​.

Five players from this draft have already been named All-Stars: Embiid, Jokić, LaVine, Randle, and Wiggins, marking the emergence of a new generation of stars. Particularly notable is Jokić, who was picked in the second round with the 41st overall selection by the Denver Nuggets and went on to win two MVP awards, making him the lowest draft pick ever to win the honor.

The 2014 draft class has proven to be rich in talent, with players like Embiid and Jokić already establishing themselves as dominant forces in the league, and others like LaVine and Randle being No.1 options on their teams.

6 1998 NBA Draft

The 1998 NBA Draft, held in Vancouver, British Columbia, was a catalyst in revitalizing four struggling franchises: the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Boston Celtics, and Toronto Raptors. The draft's impact was immediately felt as teams made strategic selections and trades that would shape the NBA's competitive landscape for years to come​.

Notably, the Mavericks orchestrated trades that landed them Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash, forming a duo that would transform the franchise into a perennial playoff contender. Similarly, the Raptors selected Antawn Jamison with the fourth pick, quickly trading him to the Golden State Warriors for Vince Carter, who would win Rookie of the Year honors and become a franchise icon.

The draft class was headlined by a plethora of talent, with five players making it to at least one NBA All-Star Game. These included Nowitzki, Carter, Jamison, Paul Pierce, and Rashard Lewis. Among them, all except Lewis amassed 20,000 career points. Nowitzki became the first player to spend more than 20 NBA seasons with a single team, showcasing the enduring legacy of this draft class​.

5 1985 NBA Draft





The 1985 NBA Draft marked a historic transition as it introduced the "lottery" system, reshaping the league's draft mechanics. This novel approach awarded the New York Knicks the first overall pick, which they utilized to draft Georgetown's standout center, Patrick Ewing, who would go on to have a Hall of Fame career. Notably, this draft was also a platform for other future stars like Karl Malone and Terry Porter.

Patrick Ewing - NBA Career Statistics 1985-2002 Points 21.0 Rebounds 9.8 Assists 1.9 Blocks 2.4 Field goal % 50.4

Moreover, the draft saw the emergence of players who would not only excel individually but also contribute significantly to their teams' successes. For instance, Ewing's arrival in New York revitalized the Knicks, while Malone's partnership with John Stockton in Utah formed one of the most enduring and effective duos in NBA history.

The 1985 NBA Draft is often remembered for these seminal changes and the influx of talent that followed, showcasing how a draft can significantly alter the league's landscape both on and off the court​.

4 2009 NBA Draft





The 2009 NBA Draft was a pivotal draft for numerous franchises. The Los Angeles Clippers, securing the first overall pick, opted for Blake Griffin, a decision that was initially delayed in payoff as Griffin missed his inaugural season due to injury, but later emerged as a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA team selection​​. This draft was also notable for hosting a rich pool of point guard talent, with names like James Harden and Stephen Curry, who were chosen by the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors, respectively.

Moreover, this draft class boasted six players who were selected as All-Stars, including Curry, Harden, DeMar DeRozan, Blake Griffin, Jrue Holiday, and Jeff Teague, showcasing the depth of talent that emerged from this draft. Curry, renowned as the NBA's all-time greatest shooter, led the Warriors to four championships, while Harden, known for his scoring prowess, led the league in scoring for three consecutive years, underscoring the transformative potential of the players from this draft class.

3 1996 NBA Draft





On June 26, 1996, the NBA hosted its 50th draft in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This draft has since been etched in basketball annals as one of the best drafts ever. The draft lottery saw the Philadelphia 76ers clinching the first pick, with the Raptors and Vancouver Grizzlies following suit. The 1996 draft was not only a celebration of half a century of NBA drafts, but also a gateway for a cohort of players who would significantly imprint on the NBA's lore in the years that followed.

The draft was a goldmine, unearthing several players who would go on to have illustrious careers in the NBA. The first-round selections alone produced eleven future NBA All-Stars. Among these were three players – Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, and Steve Nash – who collectively bagged four NBA MVP awards. Other notable draftees included Ray Allen, Žydrūnas Ilgauskas, Stephon Marbury, and Jermaine O'Neal.

Additionally, eight players from this draft class earned a spot in at least one All-NBA Team, setting a record for any draft class. Beyond individual accolades, the defensive prowess of draftees Marcus Camby and Ben Wallace, alongside the championship exploits of Derek Fisher, underscored the depth of talent this draft brought into the league​.

2 1984 NBA Draft

The 1984 NBA Draft, held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, is often esteemed as one of the most prominent drafts in NBA history. The draft was celebrated for being exceptionally loaded with talent, having brought forth several players who would later become legends of the game. The first sixteen picks alone saw four players who would go on to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, with five Hall of Famers drafted in total. The Houston Rockets, securing the first overall pick, selected Hakeem Olajuwon, while Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, and John Stockton were other notable picks of this draft. These players didn't just have successful careers; they shaped the NBA's narrative for years to come​.

Michael Jordan - NBA Career Statistics 1984-2003 Points 30.1 Rebounds 6.2 Assists 5.3 Field goal % 49.7 3-point field goal % 32.7

These players not only dominated the court, but significantly influenced the league's popularity and competitive nature. The draft consisted of 10 rounds with a total of 228 selections, this draft also marked the end of an era, as it was the last to occur before the introduction of the draft lottery system in 1985. Moreover, it was the first NBA Draft overseen by David Stern, who continued as the commissioner of the league for the following 30 years.

The 1984 draft was also unique for the Rockets winning a coin flip to secure the first overall pick, a practice that would be replaced by the draft lottery to determine the top pick in subsequent years. Additionally, this draft saw five college underclassmen declaring for selection, showcasing a trend that would become more common in the ensuing years.

1 2003 NBA Draft





Our pick for the best draft class of all time is absolutely loaded 2003 NBA Draft. This draft set a new precedent with a record 31 international players alongside 41 college and high school players filing as early-entry candidates.

The Cavaliers won the draft lottery, securing the first pick with which they selected LeBron James, a high school prodigy deemed a "can't-miss prospect" and later proved to be one of the most influential figures in basketball history​​. Notable picks from this draft also included Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade, who all became NBA All-Stars and Olympic Gold Medalists with the "Redeem Team" and, at different points, teamed up with LeBron in the NBA, showcasing a blend of competition and camaraderie unique to this draft class.

These players amassed a total of 26 championships, with many achieving individual accolades like NBA Finals MVP, NBA All-Star appearances, and NBA scoring titles. The draft's first overall pick, James, went on to win four NBA Most Valuable Player awards and four NBA Finals MVP honors.

The ripple effects of the 2003 draft are still felt, with LeBron, as of 2023, being the only active player from this draft class, continuing to build on the legacy of a draft class that is deeply embedded in the NBA's history.

