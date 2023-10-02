Highlights Proximity and territorial pride fuel the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets rivalry, with each game becoming a battle for local bragging rights. Rising stars like Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges add excitement to their regular-season matchups.

As the 2023-24 NBA season kicks off, fans are eagerly awaiting the matchups that promise high stakes, intense gameplay, and a lot of drama. Rivalries in the NBA are not just games; they are narratives that span seasons, filled with history, animosity, and unforgettable moments. Whether it's the battle for territorial bragging rights or the culmination of personal duels, these rivalries are what make the NBA more than just a game.

In this article, we delve into the most anticipated rivalries of the upcoming season, marking key dates when these teams' matchup. From the Mavericks and Suns fueled by the Booker-Doncic saga to the age-old Eastern Conference duel between the Celtics and 76ers, here's your ultimate guide to the top 5 rivalries that will define the NBA this year.

5 New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets

The rivalry between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets is less about historical matchups and more about territorial pride. Separated by just a few miles, these teams represent different facets of New York's basketball culture. While they haven't met in the playoffs recently, their regular-season games are highly anticipated events, featuring rising stars like Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle for the Knicks, and Mikal Bridges for the Nets.

The proximity of the two teams adds a unique layer to this rivalry. Both teams vie for the affection and loyalty of New York's diverse basketball fanbase, making each matchup a battle for local bragging rights. The games are always competitive and emotionally charged, reflecting the passion of the city they represent.

The rivalry is further fueled by the presence of up-and-coming stars. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle have been making waves for the Knicks, while Mikal Bridges has been a standout performer for the Nets. Their individual performances often turn the tide in these closely contested games.

Mark your calendars for December 20, 2023, and January 23, 2024. The latter date is particularly noteworthy, as it is part of the NBA's Rivalries Week. Last year, the Nets edged out the Knicks in the inaugural NBA Rivals Week game with a 122-115 victory, adding another layer of intrigue to this year's matchup.

4 Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers

While the rivalry between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers may not have the historical depth of other NBA matchups, it has evolved into a territorial battle for L.A. supremacy. Both teams share the Crypto.com Arena as their home court, but the dynamics on the court have been anything but shared. Since 2020, the Clippers have dominated the Lakers, winning 11 straight matchups.

Despite the lack of balance in recent wins, the Battle of L.A. never fails to deliver high-octane basketball. The Clippers' 11-game winning streak over the Lakers has added an intriguing subplot to this territorial clash, raising the stakes for the Lakers to reclaim their standing. It's worth noting that the Lakers are a far more storied franchise, boasting 17 championship banners hanging in the arena, while the Clippers have yet to claim one. This historical disparity adds another layer of complexity to the rivalry, making each game a quest for both immediate victory and long-term legacy.

What makes these matchups particularly electrifying is the star power involved. The Lakers boast legends like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, while the Clippers counter with their own superstars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The talent extends beyond the court, as these games often attract a who's who of celebrities in the crowd, adding an extra layer of glamour and excitement.

For those looking to witness the next chapter in this L.A. saga, the key dates to mark are November 1, 2023, January 7, 2024, January 23, 2024, and February 28, 2024. These matchups promise to be as thrilling as ever, given the recent history and the star-studded lineups.

2022-23 NBA Statistics L.A. Lakers L.A. Clippers Record 43-39 44-38 Win % .524 .537 Points per game 117.2 113.6 Opp. points per game 116.6 113.1

3 Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies have a budding rivalry that came into the spotlight during the 2021 Play-In tournament. In a nail-biting overtime game, the Grizzlies emerged victorious with a 117-112 win, eliminating the Warriors from playoff contention, and propelling themselves into the postseason. The game was a showcase of young talent and veteran prowess, with Ja Morant leading the Grizzlies with 35 points, six rebounds, six assists, and four steals. On the other side, Steph Curry dazzled with 39 points, four rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

The term 'rivalry' seems to be a matter of perspective when it comes to these two teams. Stephen Curry downplayed the rivalry, stating, "They’re really talented. ... Also, a team that you’re going to need to play well to beat, but the history isn’t there yet." Contrastingly, Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Grizzlies had a different take: "Every time we touch the floor, it’s a rivalry," he said. "We saw this team many times. We feel like every single time we’re out there with them, it’s a rivalry for sure."

The rivalry was reignited in the 2022 playoffs when the Warriors and Grizzlies met in the Western Conference semi-finals. Golden State, who eventually went on to win the championship, defeated the Grizzlies in a hard-fought six-game series.

Mark your calendars for January 15, 2024, and February 2, 2024, as these are the dates when these two teams will face off again. Given their recent history and contrasting views on their rivalry, these matchups are must-watch events for any NBA fan.

2 Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers

The rivalry between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers is one of the most storied in NBA history. With 21 playoff series between them - the most in NBA history - this rivalry has been a defining narrative in the league for decades. However, the rivalry has taken on a new dimension in recent years as both teams have consistently been at the top of the Eastern Conference, boasting rosters filled with superstar talent.

The most recent chapter in this enduring rivalry was written in the 2023 playoffs during the Eastern Conference semi-finals. In a thrilling Game 7, the Celtics emerged victorious, adding another layer to this complex and competitive relationship.

The rivalry is further intensified by the presence of league superstars. James Harden and Joel Embiid have been the pillars for the 76ers, while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been the driving forces for the Celtics. These players not only bring their A-game but also elevate the level of competition, making each matchup a must-watch event.

For fans looking to catch the next installment of this epic rivalry, mark these dates: November 8, 2023, November 15, 2023, and December 1, 2023. These are the scheduled games for the upcoming season, and given the recent history, they promise to be electrifying.

1 Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns

The best rivalry on our list is between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns and is a relatively new one, but has quickly become one of the most exciting matchups in the NBA. Headlined by young superstars Devin Booker for the Suns and Luka Doncic for the Mavericks, this rivalry took root in the 2021-22 playoffs during the Western Conference semi-finals.

The Suns initially led the series 3-2, only to lose two straight games, culminating in a crushing 33-point loss in Game 7. This dramatic turn of events has set the stage for an electrifying rivalry that promises to deliver high-stakes basketball for years to come.

The rivalry has recently been spiced up with the addition of Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks and his former teammate Kevin Durant joining the Suns. These new acquisitions not only add more star power to the matchups but also introduce an element of personal competition, making the rivalry even more compelling.

Basketball fans should circle these dates on their calendars: Christmas 2023, January 24, 2024, and February 22, 2024. These are the scheduled games between the Mavericks and the Suns for the upcoming season, and given the recent history and new roster additions, they are sure to be can't-miss events.

