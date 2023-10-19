Highlights This ranking showcases a mix of young and veteran players who are poised to make an impact in the NBA.

In our second installment of the top-75 players in the NBA, we rank 50-26, showcasing a dynamic blend of emerging and veteran talents. The list features young players poised to take the next step towards greatness alongside older players who continue to dominate the game.

Through a blend of seasoned experience and fresh vigor, these athletes represent the evolving landscape of the NBA, each with a unique narrative of achievement and promise. Through a blend of past achievements, present contributions, and future expectations, this ranking aims to provide a well-rounded perspective on the individuals who are making a significant impact within the league.

50. Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet, now donning the Houston Rockets jersey following a massive free agent deal, is stepping into a new chapter with refreshed expectations. Despite coming off a year marked by decreased efficiency, the change of scenery and the responsibility to lead a young Rockets squad present an opportunity for a bounce-back season.

VanVleet's proven leadership, scoring ability, and defensive tenacity position him as a pivotal figure in the Rockets' rebuilding efforts. As he embraces the role of a veteran leader amid a young roster, his experience and skill set are anticipated to significantly influence the team's development. The upcoming season holds promise for Fred to rekindle his efficiency and play a crucial role in steering the Rockets towards a positive trajectory.

49. Zach Lavine

Zach LaVine delivered a solid performance last season, although his numbers mirrored those of the previous season, and the Chicago Bulls succumbed to a disappointing finish to their season in the Play-In Tournament.

As LaVine steps into the new season, expectations hover around maintaining his offensive output while elevating his defensive impact. This dual challenge presents an opportunity for LaVine to broaden his contribution and play a pivotal role in steering the Bulls to a more favorable standing in the league.

48. Khris Middleton





Khris Middleton faced a challenging year, limited to just 33 games through injury, yet his potential remains undeterred. With the Milwaukee Bucks bolstering their roster and the departure of Jrue Holiday, a pathway opens for Middleton to reclaim his efficient shooting touch and continue his strong defensive presence.

The unfolding season holds the promise of a revitalized performance from Middleton, as he is poised to play a crucial role in both the offensive and defensive schemes of the Bucks.

47. Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis turned heads with one of his finest seasons last year in Washington, marking his presence in 65 games and establishing himself as a premier stretch big in the league. Now donning a Boston Celtics jersey, the anticipation surges for Porzingis to continue his upward trajectory.

With a new team dynamic and the support structure in Boston, the forthcoming season could unfold as a grand stage for Porzingis to exhibit his versatility and contribute significantly to Boston's ambitions on the hardwood.

46. Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero, the distinguished number one overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, made a resounding entry into the league by clinching the Rookie of the Year title last season. Banchero showed off his impressive shot-making ability in the front court, imposing his impressive physique and soft touch around the paint, while proving to be a competent defender on the other end.

As he steps into the new season, the spotlight is on Paolo to not only enhance his efficiency on the court, but to also steer the Orlando Magic towards a long-coveted playoff berth.

45. Bradley Beal

Following a subdued season in Washington with just 50 games under his belt, Bradley Beal embarks on a promising journey alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in Phoenix after landing in the desert in an offseason blockbuster trade.

Bradley Beal - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 23.2 Rebounds 3.9 Assists 5.4 Field goal % 50.6 3-point field goal % 36.5

The potent trinity is anticipated to reignite Beal's scoring prowess, propelling him towards a season of heightened efficiency. Furthermore, the collaborative gameplay could see a notable uptick in Beal's assist numbers, illustrating a refined synergy on the court.

44. Dejounte Murray

​​​​​​​Dejounte Murray's first season in Atlanta alongside ball-dominant guard Trae Young required a period of adjustment. Known for his stellar defense, Murray is expected to come into his own this season, as the chemistry between him and Young further develops.

While the Hawks are stuck in no-man's land – not good enough to content but too good to tank – much of Atlanta's success will depend on how well Murray and Young can mesh and lead this young team. The anticipation is for a stronger and more cohesive performance from Murray, aiding Atlanta's backcourt in becoming a formidable force.

43. Franz Wagner

​​​​​​​Franz Wagner is primed for one of the biggest breakout seasons on our list, bolstered by his impressive showing at the FIBA World Cup, as Germany captured the gold medal. Being a part of a youthful Orlando squad that's maturing with time, Wagner's all-around court competency shines bright.

A Wagner-Banchero front court is already scary, and could make up one of the most formidable duos in the NBA for years to come if the pair continue their ascent towards stardom. The young forward's versatility on the court underscores his pivotal role in Orlando's evolving narrative, hinting at a season ripe with promise and heightened contributions from Wagner.

42. Brook Lopez

​​​​​​​Brook Lopez is riding high off his best season as a Buck, clinching a commendable second place in the Defensive Player of the Year voting. Nestled in a perfect niche in Milwaukee, his dual prowess as an elite rim protector and adept outside shooter shines through.

With the Bucks sent to contend for a championship following the surprise acquisition of Damian Lillard, Lopez is set to be an important piece of Milwaukee's title hopes once again. As the new season unfolds, the anticipation is ripe for Lopez to continue his robust performance, embodying a crucial facet of Milwaukee's fortified front.

41. Darius Garland

​​​​​​​Darius Garland navigated a stable course last season, marking his first stint alongside Donovan Mitchell on the court with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite the duo's promising synergy, a disappointing first-round exit left a zest for more. Garland is one of the NBA's most gifted passers and will have plenty of targets to look for in Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

As a new season beckons, the anticipation brews for Garland and the Cavaliers to bounce back stronger, eyeing a deeper run in the playoffs and showcasing a refined synergy that could propel them to new heights.

40. Julius Randle

Julius Randle showcased his scoring prowess last season, landing a spot on the All-NBA team while averaging over 25 points per game. However, with the New York Knicks harboring a wealth of talent aiming for a winning season, Randle may see a slight dip in his individual statistics as the team diversifies its offensive options.

This shift, geared towards collective success, underscores the evolving dynamics Randle navigates as he continues to be a vital cog in the Knicks' competitive aspirations, but could be exactly what Tom Thibodeau's squad needs, as Randle could be inefficient at times.

39. Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen soared to new heights last season, clinching his first All-Star appearance and bagging the Most Improved Player award. His stellar performance showcased his capability to lead as the number one option on a team, averaging 25.6 points per game while shooting just over 49% from the field.

With a foundation of success laid, the anticipation is sky-high for Markkanen to elevate his game further in the upcoming season, bolstering his status as a prime player and possibly surpassing his own remarkable feats from the previous year.

38. Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns faced a challenging season, restricted to a mere 29 games, yet the promise of a strong comeback looms large. The upcoming season holds the potential for Towns to reassert his stature as one of the league's premier big men. Averaging over 20 points per game last season, KAT will share offensive responsibilities with Anthony Edwards, forming one of the more lethat guard-big tandems in basketball.

Surrounded by a robust roster, the Minnesota Timberwolves have set the stage for a promising season, with Towns expected to play a pivotal role in their pursuit of success, underscoring his importance to the team.

37. Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis left a significant mark in his first full season with Sacramento, joining forces with De'Aaron Fox to propel the Kings to Game 7 of the second round in the playoffs. His board dominance and exceptional playmaking prowess for a big man were on full display, while also being an efficient scorer at the rim with 19.1 points per game and 61.5% field goal efficiency.

Despite a fiercely competitive Western Conference, which might pose challenges for the Kings, Sabonis is anticipated to continue his strong performance within Sacramento's high-powered offense.

36. Zion Williamson

The narrative surrounding Zion Williamson centers on his health, as a limited 29-game appearance last season left audiences yearning for more. When on the court, Zion's prowess manifests as an almost unstoppable force, showcasing a blend of power and finesse that's rare.

The clock is ticking on the former Duke standout, though, with many growing tired over his inability to remain healthy and questions over his commitment to basketball. The upcoming season holds promise: should health favor him, we anticipate Zion to maintain his scoring surge while expanding his playmaking repertoire.

35. DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan enjoyed an efficient scoring spree last season, showcasing his renowned offensive finesse and shot-making ability. However, the stability of his performance may face tests as the Chicago Bulls enter a season of scrutiny, with potential mid-season changes looming if the team fails to show its teeth in the Eastern Conference.

DeMar DeRozan - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 24.5 Rebounds 4.6 Assists 5.1 Field goal % 50.4 3-point field goal % 32.4

The uncertainty surrounding the team's composition and strategy could significantly impact DeRozan's performance in the forthcoming season, but there's no doubt the 34-year-old is still one of the smoothest operators in the NBA.

34. Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram shined bright last season, spearheading the charge for the Western Conference's leading team at one point in December, until injuries rattled the New Orleans Pelicans' stride. As the new season dawns, Ingram emerges as a crucial piece in the Pelicans' puzzle.

His performance will be instrumental in steering the team towards a notable standing, provided the injury cloud steers clear. A healthy Pelicans squad with Ingram at the helm could very well morph into a team that commands attention on the hardwood, showcasing a blend of resilience and ambition.

33. LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball, despite being hampered by injuries and limited to 36 games last season, often emerged as the best player on the court when healthy. On his day, Ball is one of the most exciting players to watch in the Association, dazzling his way through defenses with his slick handles and elite passing vision. He does leave a lot to be desired on the defensive end, however, which will need work if he's to reach his full potential.

Showcasing continuous improvement over his three seasons, if health permits, LaMelo is poised for an All-Star caliber season, potentially leading the Charlotte Hornets to new heights.

32. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Fresh off a Defensive Player of the Year accolade and career highs in points, rebounds, and blocks, Jaren Jackson Jr. is on an upward trajectory. With Ja Morant sidelined for the first 25 games due to suspension, the offensive onus shifts more towards Jackson Jr.

Triple J is one of the best defensive players in the NBA, leading the league in blocks for the last two seasons and averaging a stagering three rejections per games last season, He is anticipated to shoulder a higher offensive load while maintaining his formidable defensive presence, making him a critical linchpin for the team in the early stretch of the season.

31. Draymond Green

Draymond Green's impact transcends the stat sheet, being the defensive cornerstone of the Warriors dynasty and retaining his stance as one of the league's elite defenders. On the offensive end, Green's role as the primary orchestrator has been notable, though the arrival of Chris Paul presents a new dynamic.

The unfolding season casts a spotlight on Green's adaptability and how his role might morph with Paul in the mix, adding a layer of intrigue to the Warriors' tactical narrative. One thing the Dubs can always count on is Draymond's defensive impact, as he is one of the very few players in the league that can guard every position on the floor.