Highlights Austin Reaves' offensive finesse is commendable, but his defensive struggles bring down his ranking as the 75th player. The Lakers see potential in him and hope he improves defensively.

Jalen Williams had a strong rookie season and is expected to contribute significantly to the Thunder's success. He is a key player in their promising young core.

Josh Giddey's playmaking abilities make him a valuable asset for the Thunder. With an increased role in playmaking, he is poised to solidify his position as a key facilitator for OKC.

We are excited to launch our first GIVEMESPORT NBA player rankings, releasing it in three segments. This initial release spotlights players ranked 75 to 51. Our rankings are a reflection of last year's performance, coupled with an analysis of young players poised for significant development and acknowledgment of veterans whose pace may taper as the season advances. Stay tuned as we unveil the subsequent rankings in this engaging three-part series.

75. Austin Reaves

Positioned at No. 75 is Austin Reaves, whose previous season showcased a commendable offensive finesse. Despite being the third or fourth option on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers, his scoring ability didn’t go unnoticed. However, Reaves finds himself lower on the list, with defensive struggles pulling down his ranking.

After signing a lucrative four-year, $56-million contract extension in the offseason, it's clear the Lakers intend on making a Reaves a centerpiece in what they do moving forward. His potential to climb up in subsequent editions hinges on broadening his defensive acumen, aligning with the offensive prowess he has already displayed.

74. Jalen Williams

Jalen Williams wrapped up last season with a strong contention for Rookie of the Year, showcasing his impressive all-around ability on the court. The budding Oklahoma City Thunder squad, enhanced with the addition of Chet Holmgren, is poised for big season. Within this promising framework, Williams stands as an important piece, anticipated to significantly contribute to the team's success.

Averaging just over 14 points per game with 62 starts in his first NBA season, Williams has quickly emerged as an important piece in the Thunder's promising young core, already including MVP-candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh GIddey and Holmgren.

73. Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey is another crucial asset for the Thunder, renowned for his playmaking abilities. As a big guard, his stature lends him a distinctive edge in orchestrating plays. While his shot attempts may see a decline this season, a surge in assist numbers is expected, eclipsing the 6.2 helpers he averaged last season.

Giddey is the ultimate complimentary piece, doing all the dirty work with impressive grace while his more assertive teammates carry the scoring load. With an expectation of a heightened playmaking role, Giddey is poised to further cement his position as a key facilitator for OKC.

72. Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey finds himself lower on the list due to his current standing as the third option for the Philadelphia 76ers. However, the potential trade of James Harden early in the season could catapult Maxey into a more central role, setting the stage for a breakthrough season. Known for his remarkable athleticism and speed, Maxey is a force to be reckoned with on the court, especially from beyond the arc, where he exhibits good volume three-point shooting.

The potential reshuffling of the 76ers’ roster could provide Maxey with an expanded role, offering him a ripe platform to display his scoring aptitude and contribute significantly to the team’s offensive thrusts.

71. Scoot Henderson

Scoot Henderson, the first rookie to grace our list, is anticipated to make notable strides this season, especially in the wake of Damian Lillard's departure, which paves the way for him to become the main focal point on offense. With an NBA-ready physique and exceptional athleticism, Scoot showcases the quintessential attributes of a point guard capable of steering the offensive helm. His potential to adapt to the NBA's rigor and the opportunity to command the offense places him in a prime position for a standout season.

70. Aaron Gordon

Coming off an NBA championship victory, Aaron Gordon showcased his crucial role within the Denver Nuggets, often tasked with guarding the opposing teams' best player. His defensive prowess was a perfect complement to Denver's setup, particularly harmonizing with the playstyle of Nikola Jokić. Gordon transformed into the ideal halfcourt partner for Jokić's elite playmaking, consistently cutting to the basket and finishing strong, while also developing a reliable stroke from three-point range.

Gordon's fit in Denver has accentuated his defensive role, making him an indispensable asset for the team. His synergy with Jokić and contributions during the championship run have not only highlighted his value, but also underscore the potential for continued success as a key defensive pillar for the Nuggets.

69. Devin Vassell

Devin Vassell is poised for a significant season with the San Antonio Spurs, having recently secured a substantial contract extension. The arrival of Victory Wembanyama is anticipated to further spotlight Vassell's capabilities on the court.

In his third NBA season, the former Florida State standout made a huge jump on offense, averaging 18.5 points per game while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. As a skilled guard with a knack for scoring and defending, Vassell's versatility is a valuable contributor for the Spurs.

68. Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes holds potential to climb higher on the list as the season unfolds, yet the lack of significant offseason improvements by the Toronto Raptors, who missed the playoffs last season, casts a shadow of uncertainty. Despite clinching the Rookie of the Year title, Barnes didn’t show marked improvement in his sophomore season.

Scottie Barnes - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 15.3 Rebounds 6.6 Assists 4.8 Field goal % 45.6 3-point field goal % 28.1

But, Barnes undoubtedly possesses all the essential tools that make him a prized asset for Toronto, and the franchise has expressed significant affinity towards him. Scottie can singlehandedly raise the Raptors' ceiling if he has the big year that's expected of him.

67. Jalen Green

Jalen Green had a tough start in the league, being on the worst team during his first two seasons. However, with new players and a new coaching staff, things are looking up for a breakout season for Green. Now in a better position to play to his strengths, it's expected that he'll step up his defensive effort and become a key player for the Houston Rockets.

If he shores up his efficiency and learns to share offensive responsibilities with his fellow promising teammates, Green will undoubtedly show the much-needed growth in his game that will earn him more respect around the Association. The changes in the team setup could really allow Green to show his true potential and make a big impact in the upcoming season.

66. Chris Paul

Chris Paul's fit with the Golden State Warriors is one of the notable question marks as the season approaches. It might take some time for the integration to smoothen out, but given the Warriors' roster of future Hall of Famers, it's likely they'll find the right formula. Despite being in the twilight of his career, Paul's play style keeps him as a top player in the league.

His veteran savvy and ability to control the pace of the game will remain invaluable. As the season progresses, the synergy between Paul and the Warriors' core is something to keep an eye on, as it could significantly influence the team's success.

65. Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson is coming off a commendable season, where he not only reaffirmed his status as one of the league's premier shooters, but also showcased resilience by performing at an elite level post-injuries. He impressively shot 40% from beyond the arc, a testament to his undiminished sharpshooting prowess.

While there are still question marks over his defensive impact as he ages and nurses more and more injuries, head coach Steve Kerr will hope he can count on the sharpshooter to at least hold his own on the perimeter. The Warriors' recent roster adjustments, with the addition of Chris Paul and the departure of Jordan Poole, are anticipated to provide Klay with more open looks, thereby setting the stage for another strong season.

64. CJ McCollum

CJ McCollum is a pivotal player for the New Orleans Pelicans, and his performance could significantly impact the team's standing this upcoming season, especially if they can maintain a healthy roster. There's potential for the Pelicans to rise in the ranks, with McCollum possibly adapting to a more playmaking-centric role to complement the team's dynamics.

His scoring numbers have taken a hit since his move to New Orleans, deferring to other talented scorers like Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. Anticipation surrounds McCollum for a bounce-back season, where his ability to adjust and contribute in varied capacities will be key.

63. Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins, whose court time was limited to 37 games last season due to family issues, has previously showcased his pivotal role with the Warriors in the championship triumph two seasons ago. Heading into this season, with the prospect of sharing the court with either Stephen Curry or Chris Paul at virtually all times, Wiggins is expected to be a crucial component for the team.

Wiggins has proven to be a perfect complimentary piece for Golden State, with his two-way prowess and scoring versatility offering the team plenty of options while he's on the floor. If he can maintain a consistent presence on the court, we anticipate a strong season for Wiggins, reemphasizing his value to the team.

62. Malcolm Brogdon

Malcom Brogdon, last year's Sixth Man of the Year, finds himself in a peculiar situation as the season unfolds. Recently traded to the Trail Blazers, yet surrounded by rumors of another possible trade, predicting his performance this season becomes a challenging task. Regardless of the uncertainty, Brogdon's credentials as a sharpshooter and an adept playmaker remain undisputed. His versatility and scoring ability are assets that could significantly benefit any team he lands on, making his trajectory this season an intriguing one to follow.

61. Alperen Sengun

Alperen Sengun, the promising Turkish big man in Houston, has already showcased his prowess in his individual performances over two seasons. Now, as team expectations rise, Sengun is among the players anticipated to have a breakout season. Known for his guard-like passing ability and elite post moves, Sengun brings a unique blend of skills to the table.

His versatility in the paint and vision on the court could significantly elevate the team's offensive dynamics. As the season unfolds, the focus will also be on Sengun's efforts to bolster his defensive abilities, a facet of his game that could further amplify his impact and solidify his standing in the league.

60. Chet Holmgren

Rookie Chet Holmgren, despite missing all of last season following his second overall selection in the 2022 Draft, steps into a favorable scenario with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Coming off a successful year, OKC has set the stage for Holmgren to potentially make a significant impact as he finally makes his league debut.

Renowned for his elite shot-blocking skills, Holmgren also has the ability to shoot threes and dominate in the paint, showcasing a versatility that could greatly benefit the team. His unique skill set augments OKC’s defensive and offensive schemes, promising a dynamic addition to the roster. As Holmgren integrates into the team, expectations are high for him to contribute meaningfully to OKC’s continued ascent.

59. Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton, now a member of the Trail Blazers as part of the Lillard blockbuster trade, holds the promise of emerging as an All-Star this season. Possessing all the essential tools needed to shine, his move away from a seemingly disgruntled time in Phoenix could be the fresh start he needed. Now embedded in a young, hungry team with Scoot Henderson orchestrating the offense, Ayton has a ripe environment to showcase his potential to the fullest.

The synergy between him and Scoot could potentially unlock new levels of performance, paving the way for Ayton to solidify his standing as a star in the league. The anticipation surrounding his performance in this new setup adds an exciting dimension to the Trail Blazers' prospects this season.

58. Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama, one of the most hyped prospects to ever enter the league, finds himself in an ideal setup with the San Antonio Spurs. His incredible performances in France, during Summer League, and the preseason have showcased a player with immense potential ready to take on the NBA stage.

With the Spurs, a franchise known for its player development and systematic approach, Wembanyama has the opportunity to continue his upward trajectory while contributing significantly to the team. The anticipation surrounding his debut season is high, and the basketball community is eager to see how his talent translates in the NBA. His journey this season could very well be a riveting narrative of a promising star rising to meet the lofty expectations.

57. Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham, despite being sidelined for a majority of his sophomore season, managed to make a solid impression in the limited time he was on the court. Now on a young Detroit Pistons squad, Cade is seen as a potential leader capable of steering the unit towards success with his exceptional playmaking and shot-making abilities.

His premier skills could serve as a catalyst for the young team's growth as they navigate the challenges of the league. With Cade at the helm, the Pistons have a promising prospect who could play a significant role in defining the team's trajectory this season.

56. Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro has credentials that speak volumes of his capabilities on the court. Having bagged the Sixth Man of the Year award two years ago and coming off a solid season last year, his contribution to the Miami Heat is undeniable. The narrative of the Heat's playoff run could have potentially shifted had Herro been healthy, indicating his critical role within the team.

Tyler Herro - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 20.1 Rebounds 5.4 Assists 4.2 Field goal % 43.9 3-point field goal % 37.8

Known for his scoring ability and clutch performances when it matters most, Herro has proven his grit time and again. As we look ahead, Herro is anticipated to continue his ascent and solidify his standing as one of the best young guards in the league this season.